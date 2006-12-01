|Account: 1300791
|Name: CA_Trend_RSI_v4_M15
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16817016
|2006.12.01 19:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.3639
|0.0000
|2.3630
|2006.12.01 19:46
|2.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|16812786
|2006.12.01 17:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3627
|0.0000
|2.3630
|2006.12.01 19:46
|2.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|16812797
|2006.12.01 17:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|153.57
|0.00
|153.64
|2006.12.01 19:23
|153.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|16810564
|2006.12.01 17:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.62
|0.00
|153.64
|2006.12.01 19:23
|153.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|16802266
|2006.12.01 16:00
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.7918
|0.0000
|0.7909
|2006.12.01 17:31
|0.7909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|16771207
|2006.12.01 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7901
|0.0000
|0.7909
|2006.12.01 17:31
|0.7909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|16790230
|2006.12.01 15:30
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7911
|0.0000
|0.7909
|2006.12.01 17:31
|0.7909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|16773500
|2006.12.01 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1978
|0.0000
|1.1934
|2006.12.01 16:32
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.69
|16776313
|2006.12.01 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1956
|0.0000
|1.1934
|2006.12.01 16:32
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.69
|16784476
|2006.12.01 15:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1943
|0.0000
|1.1934
|2006.12.01 16:32
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|16790472
|2006.12.01 15:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1909
|0.0000
|1.1934
|2006.12.01 16:32
|1.1934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.76
|16790196
|2006.12.01 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.81
|0.00
|153.76
|2006.12.01 15:34
|153.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|16784590
|2006.12.01 15:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|154.01
|0.00
|153.90
|2006.12.01 15:27
|153.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|16774783
|2006.12.01 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.82
|0.00
|153.90
|2006.12.01 15:27
|153.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|16775785
|2006.12.01 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3597
|0.0000
|2.3592
|2006.12.01 15:00
|2.3592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|16721323
|2006.12.01 07:30
|buy
|0.32
|eurgbp
|0.6721
|0.0000
|0.6733
|2006.12.01 15:00
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.81
|16641429
|2006.11.30 14:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.6743
|0.0000
|0.6733
|2006.12.01 15:00
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-7.89
|16611378
|2006.11.30 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6755
|0.0000
|0.6733
|2006.12.01 15:00
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-4.34
|16714102
|2006.12.01 06:30
|buy
|0.16
|eurgbp
|0.6727
|0.0000
|0.6733
|2006.12.01 15:00
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.95
|16615602
|2006.11.30 08:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.6749
|0.0000
|0.6733
|2006.12.01 15:00
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-6.32
|16670781
|2006.11.30 16:45
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.6738
|0.0000
|0.6733
|2006.12.01 15:00
|0.6733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-7.90
|16743750
|2006.12.01 10:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1994
|0.0000
|1.1985
|2006.12.01 13:01
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|16737378
|2006.12.01 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1983
|0.0000
|1.1985
|2006.12.01 13:01
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|16751586
|2006.12.01 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.83
|0.00
|153.78
|2006.12.01 11:24
|153.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|16743684
|2006.12.01 10:00
|buy
|0.04
|audusd
|0.7882
|0.0000
|0.7892
|2006.12.01 11:23
|0.7892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16737357
|2006.12.01 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7903
|0.0000
|0.7892
|2006.12.01 11:23
|0.7892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|16740904
|2006.12.01 09:45
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7889
|0.0000
|0.7892
|2006.12.01 11:23
|0.7892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|16750413
|2006.12.01 10:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3234
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2006.12.01 10:51
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|16746733
|2006.12.01 10:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3228
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.01 10:30
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16743695
|2006.12.01 10:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3237
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.01 10:30
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|16737402
|2006.12.01 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3247
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.01 10:30
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|16740848
|2006.12.01 09:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3581
|0.0000
|2.3576
|2006.12.01 09:57
|2.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|16731042
|2006.12.01 08:30
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchf
|2.3595
|0.0000
|2.3586
|2006.12.01 09:32
|2.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|16727325
|2006.12.01 08:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.3588
|0.0000
|2.3586
|2006.12.01 09:32
|2.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|16722592
|2006.12.01 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3582
|0.0000
|2.3586
|2006.12.01 09:32
|2.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|16727342
|2006.12.01 08:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.75
|0.00
|153.79
|2006.12.01 09:18
|153.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|16733685
|2006.12.01 08:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|153.88
|0.00
|153.79
|2006.12.01 09:18
|153.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|16721316
|2006.12.01 07:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3267
|0.0000
|1.3260
|2006.12.01 08:22
|1.3260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|16720338
|2006.12.01 07:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3261
|0.0000
|1.3260
|2006.12.01 08:22
|1.3260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|16727356
|2006.12.01 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1965
|0.0000
|1.1970
|2006.12.01 08:21
|1.1970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|16718910
|2006.12.01 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1963
|0.0000
|1.1962
|2006.12.01 08:12
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|16722624
|2006.12.01 07:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1954
|0.0000
|1.1962
|2006.12.01 08:12
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|16636060
|2006.11.30 13:30
|sell
|0.32
|audusd
|0.7881
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|-54.40
|16596875
|2006.11.30 05:30
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7852
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-9.20
|16591964
|2006.11.30 03:01
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7846
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-5.20
|16611444
|2006.11.30 07:45
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.7858
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-16.00
|16614711
|2006.11.30 08:30
|sell
|0.08
|audusd
|0.7870
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-22.40
|16653454
|2006.11.30 15:15
|sell
|0.64
|audusd
|0.7896
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|-12.80
|16702819
|2006.12.01 03:32
|sell
|1.28
|audusd
|0.7901
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.40
|16721257
|2006.12.01 07:30
|sell
|2.56
|audusd
|0.7913
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|384.00
|16632373
|2006.11.30 12:30
|sell
|0.16
|audusd
|0.7876
|0.0000
|0.7898
|2006.12.01 08:12
|0.7898
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-35.20
|16703476
|2006.12.01 04:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1967
|0.0000
|1.1974
|2006.12.01 04:51
|1.1974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|16702300
|2006.12.01 03:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1974
|0.0000
|1.1974
|2006.12.01 04:51
|1.1974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16701817
|2006.12.01 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3259
|0.0000
|1.3254
|2006.12.01 04:28
|1.3254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|16699538
|2006.12.01 02:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.21
|0.00
|153.26
|2006.12.01 03:46
|153.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|16695808
|2006.12.01 00:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3250
|0.0000
|1.3245
|2006.12.01 01:19
|1.3245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|369.25
|Closed P/L:
|365.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16817498
|2006.12.01 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7898
|0.0000
|0.7898
|
|0.7882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.60
|16819266
|2006.12.01 20:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7891
|0.0000
|0.7898
|
|0.7882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-1.80
|16809782
|2006.12.01 16:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3314
|0.0000
|1.3324
|
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-2.50
|16814680
|2006.12.01 18:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3320
|0.0000
|1.3324
|
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-3.80
|16817451
|2006.12.01 19:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3327
|0.0000
|1.3324
|
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|-4.80
|16819281
|2006.12.01 20:00
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3335
|0.0000
|1.3324
|
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|-3.20
|16822057
|2006.12.01 20:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1931
|0.0000
|1.1936
|
|1.1929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-0.17
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|-17.87
|
|Floating P/L:
|-16.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|365.15
|Floating P/L:
|-16.85
|Margin:
|190.00
|Balance:
|13 317.68
|Equity:
|13 300.83
|Free Margin:
|13 110.83
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|565.96
|Gross Loss:
|200.81
|Total Net Profit:
|365.15
|Profit Factor:
|2.82
|Expected Payoff:
|6.52
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|32.98
|Maximal Drawdown:
|122.75 (0.92%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.92% (122.75)
|
|Total Trades:
|56
|Short Positions (won %):
|31 (58.06%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (58.93%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (41.07%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|384.00
|loss trade:
|-55.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.15
|loss trade:
|-8.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-122.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|422.40 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-122.75 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2