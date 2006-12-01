Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1300791 Name: CA_Trend_RSI_v4_M15 Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
168170162006.12.01 19:15sell0.02gbpchf2.36390.00002.36302006.12.01 19:462.36300.000.000.001.50
168127862006.12.01 17:30sell0.01gbpchf2.36270.00002.36302006.12.01 19:462.36300.000.000.00-0.25
168127972006.12.01 17:30buy0.02eurjpy153.570.00153.642006.12.01 19:23153.640.000.000.001.22
168105642006.12.01 17:02buy0.01eurjpy153.620.00153.642006.12.01 19:23153.640.000.000.000.17
168022662006.12.01 16:00sell0.04audusd0.79180.00000.79092006.12.01 17:310.79090.000.000.003.60
167712072006.12.01 14:30sell0.01audusd0.79010.00000.79092006.12.01 17:310.79090.000.000.00-0.80
167902302006.12.01 15:30sell0.02audusd0.79110.00000.79092006.12.01 17:310.79090.000.000.000.40
167735002006.12.01 14:45buy0.01usdchf1.19780.00001.19342006.12.01 16:321.19340.000.000.00-3.69
167763132006.12.01 15:00buy0.02usdchf1.19560.00001.19342006.12.01 16:321.19340.000.000.00-3.69
167844762006.12.01 15:15buy0.04usdchf1.19430.00001.19342006.12.01 16:321.19340.000.000.00-3.02
167904722006.12.01 15:30buy0.08usdchf1.19090.00001.19342006.12.01 16:321.19340.000.000.0016.76
167901962006.12.01 15:30sell0.01eurjpy153.810.00153.762006.12.01 15:34153.760.000.000.000.44
167845902006.12.01 15:15sell0.02eurjpy154.010.00153.902006.12.01 15:27153.900.000.000.001.90
167747832006.12.01 15:00sell0.01eurjpy153.820.00153.902006.12.01 15:27153.900.000.000.00-0.69
167757852006.12.01 15:00sell0.01gbpchf2.35970.00002.35922006.12.01 15:002.35920.000.000.000.41
167213232006.12.01 07:30buy0.32eurgbp0.67210.00000.67332006.12.01 15:000.67330.000.000.0075.81
166414292006.11.30 14:15buy0.04eurgbp0.67430.00000.67332006.12.01 15:000.67330.000.00-0.28-7.89
166113782006.11.30 07:45buy0.01eurgbp0.67550.00000.67332006.12.01 15:000.67330.000.00-0.07-4.34
167141022006.12.01 06:30buy0.16eurgbp0.67270.00000.67332006.12.01 15:000.67330.000.000.0018.95
166156022006.11.30 08:45buy0.02eurgbp0.67490.00000.67332006.12.01 15:000.67330.000.00-0.14-6.32
166707812006.11.30 16:45buy0.08eurgbp0.67380.00000.67332006.12.01 15:000.67330.000.00-0.56-7.90
167437502006.12.01 10:00sell0.02usdchf1.19940.00001.19852006.12.01 13:011.19850.000.000.001.50
167373782006.12.01 09:15sell0.01usdchf1.19830.00001.19852006.12.01 13:011.19850.000.000.00-0.17
167515862006.12.01 11:00sell0.01eurjpy153.830.00153.782006.12.01 11:24153.780.000.000.000.43
167436842006.12.01 10:00buy0.04audusd0.78820.00000.78922006.12.01 11:230.78920.000.000.004.00
167373572006.12.01 09:15buy0.01audusd0.79030.00000.78922006.12.01 11:230.78920.000.000.00-1.10
167409042006.12.01 09:45buy0.02audusd0.78890.00000.78922006.12.01 11:230.78920.000.000.000.60
167504132006.12.01 10:45buy0.01eurusd1.32340.00001.32392006.12.01 10:511.32390.000.000.000.50
167467332006.12.01 10:15buy0.04eurusd1.32280.00001.32382006.12.01 10:301.32380.000.000.004.00
167436952006.12.01 10:00buy0.02eurusd1.32370.00001.32382006.12.01 10:301.32380.000.000.000.20
167374022006.12.01 09:15buy0.01eurusd1.32470.00001.32382006.12.01 10:301.32380.000.000.00-0.90
167408482006.12.01 09:45sell0.01gbpchf2.35810.00002.35762006.12.01 09:572.35760.000.000.000.42
167310422006.12.01 08:30sell0.04gbpchf2.35950.00002.35862006.12.01 09:322.35860.000.000.003.00
167273252006.12.01 08:15sell0.02gbpchf2.35880.00002.35862006.12.01 09:322.35860.000.000.000.34
167225922006.12.01 07:45sell0.01gbpchf2.35820.00002.35862006.12.01 09:322.35860.000.000.00-0.33
167273422006.12.01 08:15sell0.01eurjpy153.750.00153.792006.12.01 09:18153.790.000.000.00-0.34
167336852006.12.01 08:45sell0.02eurjpy153.880.00153.792006.12.01 09:18153.790.000.000.001.55
167213162006.12.01 07:30sell0.02eurusd1.32670.00001.32602006.12.01 08:221.32600.000.000.001.40
167203382006.12.01 07:15sell0.01eurusd1.32610.00001.32602006.12.01 08:221.32600.000.000.000.10
167273562006.12.01 08:15buy0.01usdchf1.19650.00001.19702006.12.01 08:211.19700.000.000.000.42
167189102006.12.01 07:00buy0.01usdchf1.19630.00001.19622006.12.01 08:121.19620.000.000.00-0.08
167226242006.12.01 07:45buy0.02usdchf1.19540.00001.19622006.12.01 08:121.19620.000.000.001.34
166360602006.11.30 13:30sell0.32audusd0.78810.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.00-0.77-54.40
165968752006.11.30 05:30sell0.02audusd0.78520.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.00-0.05-9.20
165919642006.11.30 03:01sell0.01audusd0.78460.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.00-0.02-5.20
166114442006.11.30 07:45sell0.04audusd0.78580.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.00-0.10-16.00
166147112006.11.30 08:30sell0.08audusd0.78700.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.00-0.19-22.40
166534542006.11.30 15:15sell0.64audusd0.78960.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.00-1.54-12.80
167028192006.12.01 03:32sell1.28audusd0.79010.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.000.0038.40
167212572006.12.01 07:30sell2.56audusd0.79130.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.000.00384.00
166323732006.11.30 12:30sell0.16audusd0.78760.00000.78982006.12.01 08:120.78980.000.00-0.38-35.20
167034762006.12.01 04:00buy0.02usdchf1.19670.00001.19742006.12.01 04:511.19740.000.000.001.17
167023002006.12.01 03:15buy0.01usdchf1.19740.00001.19742006.12.01 04:511.19740.000.000.000.00
167018172006.12.01 03:00sell0.01eurusd1.32590.00001.32542006.12.01 04:281.32540.000.000.000.50
166995382006.12.01 02:00buy0.01eurjpy153.210.00153.262006.12.01 03:46153.260.000.000.000.43
166958082006.12.01 00:30sell0.01eurusd1.32500.00001.32452006.12.01 01:191.32450.000.000.000.50
  0.00 0.00 -4.10 369.25
Closed P/L: 365.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
168174982006.12.01 19:30buy0.01audusd0.78980.00000.7898 0.78820.000.000.01-1.60
168192662006.12.01 20:00buy0.02audusd0.78910.00000.7898 0.78820.000.000.02-1.80
168097822006.12.01 16:45sell0.01eurusd1.33140.00001.3324 1.33390.000.000.06-2.50
168146802006.12.01 18:15sell0.02eurusd1.33200.00001.3324 1.33390.000.000.12-3.80
168174512006.12.01 19:30sell0.04eurusd1.33270.00001.3324 1.33390.000.000.24-4.80
168192812006.12.01 20:00sell0.08eurusd1.33350.00001.3324 1.33390.000.000.48-3.20
168220572006.12.01 20:45buy0.01usdchf1.19310.00001.1936 1.19290.000.000.09-0.17
  0.00 0.00 1.02 -17.87
 Floating P/L: -16.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 365.15 Floating P/L: -16.85 Margin: 190.00
Balance: 13 317.68 Equity: 13 300.83 Free Margin: 13 110.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 565.96 Gross Loss: 200.81 Total Net Profit: 365.15
Profit Factor: 2.82 Expected Payoff: 6.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 32.98 Maximal Drawdown: 122.75 (0.92%) Relative Drawdown: 0.92% (122.75)
 
Total Trades: 56 Short Positions (won %): 31 (58.06%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (58.93%) Loss trades (% of total): 23 (41.07%)
Largest profit trade: 384.00 loss trade: -55.17
Average profit trade: 17.15 loss trade: -8.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2.60) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-122.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 422.40 (2) consecutive loss (count): -122.75 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2