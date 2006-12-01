|Account: 1311791
|Name: Goblin
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 16:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16784706
|2006.12.01 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1941
|1.1925
|1.1845
|2006.12.01 15:33
|1.1925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.42
|16678643
|2006.11.30 19:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1976
|1.1945
|1.1865
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.1945
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|25.95
|16734790
|2006.12.01 08:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1991
|1.1945
|1.1865
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.1945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.02
|16681252
|2006.11.30 19:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3242
|1.3261
|1.3341
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.3261
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|38.00
|16675177
|2006.11.30 17:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3257
|1.3106
|1.3297
|2006.12.01 08:03
|1.3261
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|4.00
|16766321
|2006.12.01 14:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3271
|1.3120
|1.3311
|2006.12.01 15:02
|1.3311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|16777254
|2006.12.01 15:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3307
|1.3329
|1.3409
|2006.12.01 16:04
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|16685154
|2006.11.30 21:14
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9667
|1.9747
|2006.12.01 03:13
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|16678451
|2006.11.30 19:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9667
|1.9531
|1.9707
|2006.12.01 03:13
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|0.00
|16739634
|2006.12.01 09:35
|buy
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9712
|1.9792
|2006.12.01 14:23
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 312.00
|16675141
|2006.11.30 17:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9683
|1.9532
|1.9723
|2006.12.01 03:13
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-15.00
|16733067
|2006.12.01 08:38
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9687
|1.9711
|1.9791
|2006.12.01 14:23
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|16730307
|2006.12.01 08:29
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9703
|1.9597
|1.9743
|2006.12.01 14:23
|1.9713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|16726162
|2006.12.01 08:03
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9718
|1.9597
|1.9758
|2006.12.01 14:23
|1.9713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|16774752
|2006.12.01 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9723
|1.9768
|1.9848
|2006.12.01 15:15
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|16718689
|2006.12.01 06:56
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9733
|1.9597
|1.9773
|2006.12.01 14:23
|1.9714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|16714832
|2006.12.01 06:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9748
|1.9597
|1.9788
|2006.12.01 14:23
|1.9714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|16784815
|2006.12.01 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|1.9828
|1.9908
|2006.12.01 15:41
|1.9828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|16674799
|2006.11.30 17:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.67
|117.18
|115.27
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|-8.64
|16775826
|2006.12.01 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.74
|115.18
|114.38
|2006.12.01 15:41
|115.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.62
|16690893
|2006.11.30 23:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.83
|117.19
|115.43
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.82
|16715595
|2006.12.01 06:33
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.02
|117.23
|115.62
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.30
|16731412
|2006.12.01 08:30
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|116.17
|117.23
|115.77
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|276.43
|16746862
|2006.12.01 10:16
|sell
|1.60
|usdjpy
|116.33
|116.01
|115.21
|2006.12.01 15:00
|115.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|787.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.58
|3 282.76
|Closed P/L:
|3 277.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16791662
|2006.12.01 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1921
|1.2072
|1.1881
|1.1933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.06
|16798471
|2006.12.01 15:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.14
|116.65
|114.74
|115.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.68
|16798845
|2006.12.01 15:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9831
|1.9680
|1.9871
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|16801459
|2006.12.01 15:56
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9816
|1.9680
|1.9856
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|16802961
|2006.12.01 16:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3331
|1.3180
|1.3371
|1.3318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|16804761
|2006.12.01 16:14
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9801
|1.9680
|1.9841
|1.9797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-119.74
|Floating P/L:
|-119.74
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 277.18
|Floating P/L:
|-119.74
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|17 134.16
|Equity:
|17 014.42
|Free Margin:
|16 014.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 394.93
|Gross Loss:
|117.75
|Total Net Profit:
|3 277.18
|Profit Factor:
|28.83
|Expected Payoff:
|136.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|92.00 (0.58%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.58% (92.00)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 312.00
|loss trade:
|-38.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|188.61
|loss trade:
|-19.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (327.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-92.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 831.73 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-92.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2