Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1311791 Name: Goblin Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 16:14
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
16784706 2006.12.01 15:15 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.1941 1.1925 1.1845 2006.12.01 15:33 1.1925 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.42
16678643 2006.11.30 19:01 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.1976 1.1945 1.1865 2006.12.01 15:15 1.1945 0.00 0.00 -1.20 25.95
16734790 2006.12.01 08:54 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.1991 1.1945 1.1865 2006.12.01 15:15 1.1945 0.00 0.00 0.00 77.02
16681252 2006.11.30 19:38 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.3242 1.3261 1.3341 2006.12.01 08:03 1.3261 0.00 0.00 -1.51 38.00
16675177 2006.11.30 17:49 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3257 1.3106 1.3297 2006.12.01 08:03 1.3261 0.00 0.00 -0.76 4.00
16766321 2006.12.01 14:15 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3271 1.3120 1.3311 2006.12.01 15:02 1.3311 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
16777254 2006.12.01 15:02 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3307 1.3329 1.3409 2006.12.01 16:04 1.3329 0.00 0.00 0.00 22.00
16685154 2006.11.30 21:14 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.9651 1.9667 1.9747 2006.12.01 03:13 1.9667 0.00 0.00 0.00 64.00
16678451 2006.11.30 19:00 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.9667 1.9531 1.9707 2006.12.01 03:13 1.9667 0.00 0.00 -0.40 0.00
16739634 2006.12.01 09:35 buy 3.20 gbpusd 1.9671 1.9712 1.9792 2006.12.01 14:23 1.9712 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 312.00
16675141 2006.11.30 17:48 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9683 1.9532 1.9723 2006.12.01 03:13 1.9668 0.00 0.00 -0.20 -15.00
16733067 2006.12.01 08:38 buy 1.60 gbpusd 1.9687 1.9711 1.9791 2006.12.01 14:23 1.9712 0.00 0.00 0.00 400.00
16730307 2006.12.01 08:29 buy 0.80 gbpusd 1.9703 1.9597 1.9743 2006.12.01 14:23 1.9713 0.00 0.00 0.00 80.00
16726162 2006.12.01 08:03 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.9718 1.9597 1.9758 2006.12.01 14:23 1.9713 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00
16774752 2006.12.01 15:00 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9723 1.9768 1.9848 2006.12.01 15:15 1.9768 0.00 0.00 0.00 45.00
16718689 2006.12.01 06:56 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.9733 1.9597 1.9773 2006.12.01 14:23 1.9714 0.00 0.00 0.00 -38.00
16714832 2006.12.01 06:31 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9748 1.9597 1.9788 2006.12.01 14:23 1.9714 0.00 0.00 0.00 -34.00
16784815 2006.12.01 15:15 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9771 1.9828 1.9908 2006.12.01 15:41 1.9828 0.00 0.00 0.00 57.00
16674799 2006.11.30 17:46 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.67 117.18 115.27 2006.12.01 15:00 115.77 0.00 0.00 -1.51 -8.64
16775826 2006.12.01 15:00 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.74 115.18 114.38 2006.12.01 15:41 115.18 0.00 0.00 0.00 48.62
16690893 2006.11.30 23:30 sell 0.20 usdjpy 115.83 117.19 115.43 2006.12.01 15:00 115.75 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.82
16715595 2006.12.01 06:33 sell 0.40 usdjpy 116.02 117.23 115.62 2006.12.01 15:00 115.75 0.00 0.00 0.00 93.30
16731412 2006.12.01 08:30 sell 0.80 usdjpy 116.17 117.23 115.77 2006.12.01 15:00 115.77 0.00 0.00 0.00 276.43
16746862 2006.12.01 10:16 sell 1.60 usdjpy 116.33 116.01 115.21 2006.12.01 15:00 115.76 0.00 0.00 0.00 787.84
  0.00 0.00 -5.58 3 282.76
Closed P/L: 3 277.18
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
16791662 2006.12.01 15:33 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.1921 1.2072 1.1881   1.1933 0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.06
16798471 2006.12.01 15:41 sell 0.10 usdjpy 115.14 116.65 114.74   115.24 0.00 0.00 0.00 -8.68
16798845 2006.12.01 15:41 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9831 1.9680 1.9871   1.9797 0.00 0.00 0.00 -34.00
16801459 2006.12.01 15:56 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.9816 1.9680 1.9856   1.9797 0.00 0.00 0.00 -38.00
16802961 2006.12.01 16:04 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3331 1.3180 1.3371   1.3318 0.00 0.00 0.00 -13.00
16804761 2006.12.01 16:14 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.9801 1.9680 1.9841   1.9797 0.00 0.00 0.00 -16.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -119.74
  Floating P/L: -119.74
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 277.18 Floating P/L: -119.74 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 17 134.16 Equity: 17 014.42 Free Margin: 16 014.42
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 394.93 Gross Loss: 117.75 Total Net Profit: 3 277.18
Profit Factor: 28.83 Expected Payoff: 136.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 92.00 (0.58%) Relative Drawdown: 0.58% (92.00)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 312.00 loss trade: -38.00
Average profit trade: 188.61 loss trade: -19.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (327.81) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-92.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 831.73 (5) consecutive loss (count): -92.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2