Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 4, 22:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9048532006.12.03 22:57sell0.07gbpusd1.98260.00001.98062006.12.04 00:031.98060.000.000.0014.00
9047272006.12.03 22:51sell0.04gbpusd1.98090.00001.97892006.12.04 00:031.98060.000.000.001.20
9045972006.12.03 22:38sell0.02gbpusd1.97940.00001.97742006.12.04 00:041.98080.000.000.00-2.80
9044942006.12.03 22:30sell0.01gbpusd1.97790.00001.97592006.12.04 00:041.98090.000.000.00-3.00
9042372006.12.03 22:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97640.00001.97442006.12.04 00:051.98080.000.000.00-4.40
9049222006.12.03 22:59buy0.02usdjpy115.140.00115.342006.12.04 00:06115.340.000.000.003.47
9047222006.12.03 22:50buy0.01usdjpy115.300.00115.502006.12.04 00:06115.340.000.000.000.35
9043092006.12.03 22:05buy0.01usdjpy115.450.00115.652006.12.04 00:06115.360.000.000.00-0.78
9049112006.12.03 22:58sell0.02eurusd1.33650.00001.33452006.12.04 00:081.33450.000.000.004.00
9047922006.12.03 22:55sell0.01eurusd1.33500.00001.33302006.12.04 00:081.33460.000.000.000.40
9042732006.12.03 22:01sell0.01eurusd1.33320.00001.33122006.12.04 00:081.33450.000.000.00-1.30
9056752006.12.04 00:08sell0.01eurusd1.33420.00001.33222006.12.04 01:311.33220.000.000.002.00
9056612006.12.04 00:06buy0.01usdjpy115.360.00115.562006.12.04 01:36115.560.000.000.001.73
9056492006.12.04 00:05sell0.01gbpusd1.98060.00001.97862006.12.04 03:001.97860.000.000.002.00
9047132006.12.03 22:50buy0.01usdchf1.19220.00001.19422006.12.04 03:401.19420.000.000.001.68
9061912006.12.04 02:16buy0.01usdjpy115.420.00115.622006.12.04 03:40115.620.000.000.001.73
9060972006.12.04 01:36buy0.01usdjpy115.580.00115.782006.12.04 03:40115.630.000.000.000.43
9042302006.12.03 22:00buy0.01usdchf1.19370.00001.19572006.12.04 03:401.19410.000.000.000.33
9061852006.12.04 02:14sell0.01eurusd1.33360.00001.33162006.12.04 04:061.33160.000.000.002.00
9060732006.12.04 01:31sell0.01eurusd1.33200.00001.33002006.12.04 04:061.33170.000.000.000.30
9068552006.12.04 05:35sell0.02gbpusd1.98140.00001.97942006.12.04 06:131.97940.000.000.004.00
9068032006.12.04 05:32sell0.01gbpusd1.97990.00001.97792006.12.04 06:131.97930.000.000.000.60
9062662006.12.04 03:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97820.00001.97622006.12.04 06:131.97940.000.000.00-1.20
9069662006.12.04 06:13sell0.01gbpusd1.97920.00001.97722006.12.04 07:171.97720.000.000.002.00
9072972006.12.04 07:32sell0.02gbpusd1.98070.00001.97872006.12.04 07:381.97870.000.000.004.00
9072592006.12.04 07:29sell0.01gbpusd1.97890.00001.97692006.12.04 07:381.97870.000.000.000.20
9072112006.12.04 07:17sell0.01gbpusd1.97690.00001.97492006.12.04 07:381.97850.000.000.00-1.60
9067912006.12.04 05:30sell0.01eurusd1.33290.00001.33092006.12.04 07:511.33090.000.000.002.00
9064712006.12.04 04:07sell0.01eurusd1.33140.00001.32942006.12.04 07:511.33090.000.000.000.50
9063952006.12.04 03:40buy0.01usdchf1.19460.00001.19662006.12.04 08:071.19660.000.000.001.67
9073252006.12.04 07:38sell0.01gbpusd1.97830.00001.97632006.12.04 08:071.97630.000.000.002.00
9076232006.12.04 08:08sell0.01gbpusd1.97590.00001.97392006.12.04 08:221.97390.000.000.002.00
9074032006.12.04 07:51sell0.01eurusd1.33060.00001.32862006.12.04 08:271.32860.000.000.002.00
9086622006.12.04 09:00buy0.01usdchf1.19540.00001.19742006.12.04 09:491.19740.000.000.001.67
9076072006.12.04 08:07buy0.01usdchf1.19700.00001.19902006.12.04 09:491.19750.000.000.000.42
9085952006.12.04 08:56sell0.04gbpusd1.97810.00001.97612006.12.04 09:581.97610.000.000.008.00
9084102006.12.04 08:43sell0.02gbpusd1.97660.00001.97462006.12.04 09:581.97590.000.000.001.40
9083312006.12.04 08:39sell0.01gbpusd1.97500.00001.97302006.12.04 09:591.97600.000.000.00-1.00
9080252006.12.04 08:22sell0.01gbpusd1.97350.00001.97152006.12.04 09:591.97590.000.000.00-2.40
9093982006.12.04 10:48sell0.02gbpusd1.97890.00001.97692006.12.04 12:551.97690.000.000.004.00
9092482006.12.04 10:16sell0.01gbpusd1.97730.00001.97532006.12.04 12:551.97680.000.000.000.50
9091352006.12.04 09:59sell0.01gbpusd1.97570.00001.97372006.12.04 12:551.97670.000.000.00-1.00
9096562006.12.04 12:55sell0.01gbpusd1.97650.00001.97452006.12.04 13:301.97450.000.000.002.00
9094722006.12.04 11:08buy0.01usdjpy115.500.00115.702006.12.04 13:31115.700.000.000.001.73
9063932006.12.04 03:40buy0.01usdjpy115.660.00115.862006.12.04 13:31115.690.000.000.000.26
9094312006.12.04 10:50sell0.02eurusd1.33150.00001.32952006.12.04 13:331.32950.000.000.004.00
9082992006.12.04 08:37sell0.01eurusd1.32990.00001.32792006.12.04 13:331.32940.000.000.000.50
9094182006.12.04 10:49buy0.01usdchf1.19650.00001.19852006.12.04 13:331.19850.000.000.001.67
9090222006.12.04 09:49buy0.01usdchf1.19800.00001.20002006.12.04 13:331.19850.000.000.000.42
9081532006.12.04 08:27sell0.01eurusd1.32840.00001.32642006.12.04 13:331.32920.000.000.00-0.80
9105842006.12.04 16:33sell0.07gbpusd1.98030.00001.97832006.12.04 17:041.97830.000.000.0014.00
9103532006.12.04 15:46sell0.04gbpusd1.97880.00001.97682006.12.04 17:041.97830.000.000.002.00
9102872006.12.04 15:43sell0.02gbpusd1.97720.00001.97522006.12.04 17:041.97820.000.000.00-2.00
9099622006.12.04 13:57sell0.01gbpusd1.97570.00001.97372006.12.04 17:041.97810.000.000.00-2.40
9097872006.12.04 13:30sell0.01gbpusd1.97420.00001.97222006.12.04 17:051.97800.000.000.00-3.80
9107442006.12.04 17:05buy0.01gbpusd1.97810.00001.98012006.12.04 21:011.98010.000.000.002.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 72.68
Closed P/L: 72.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9098092006.12.04 13:31buy0.01usdjpy115.720.00115.92 115.300.000.000.13-3.64
9098272006.12.04 13:33buy0.01usdchf1.19890.00001.2009 1.19300.000.000.10-4.95
9098482006.12.04 13:33sell0.01eurusd1.32920.00001.3272 1.33430.000.000.07-5.10
9099362006.12.04 13:54buy0.01usdchf1.19730.00001.1993 1.19300.000.000.10-3.60
9099982006.12.04 14:06sell0.01eurusd1.33070.00001.3287 1.33430.000.000.07-3.60
9100022006.12.04 14:07buy0.01usdjpy115.570.00115.77 115.300.000.000.13-2.34
9102822006.12.04 15:43buy0.02usdchf1.19570.00001.1977 1.19300.000.000.20-4.53
9103622006.12.04 15:47sell0.02eurusd1.33220.00001.3302 1.33430.000.000.14-4.20
9104492006.12.04 16:05buy0.02usdjpy115.410.00115.61 115.300.000.000.26-1.91
9105882006.12.04 16:33buy0.04usdchf1.19420.00001.1962 1.19300.000.000.41-4.02
9110652006.12.04 21:01buy0.01gbpusd1.98010.00001.9821 1.98080.000.00-0.040.70
9111562006.12.04 21:48sell0.04eurusd1.33370.00001.3317 1.33430.000.000.29-2.40
9113962006.12.04 22:18buy0.04usdjpy115.250.00115.45 115.300.000.000.001.73
  0.00 0.00 1.86 -37.86
 Floating P/L: -36.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 72.68 Floating P/L: -36.00 Margin: 286.39
Balance: 7 315.16 Equity: 7 279.16 Free Margin: 6 992.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 101.16 Gross Loss: 28.48 Total Net Profit: 72.68
Profit Factor: 3.55 Expected Payoff: 1.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 10.20 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (10.20)
 
Total Trades: 56 Short Positions (won %): 40 (67.50%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (93.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 42 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 14.00 loss trade: -4.40
Average profit trade: 2.41 loss trade: -2.03
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (16.80) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-10.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21.66 (10) consecutive loss (count): -10.20 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2