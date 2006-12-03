|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 4, 22:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|904853
|2006.12.03 22:57
|sell
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.9826
|0.0000
|1.9806
|2006.12.04 00:03
|1.9806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|904727
|2006.12.03 22:51
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|0.0000
|1.9789
|2006.12.04 00:03
|1.9806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|904597
|2006.12.03 22:38
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|0.0000
|1.9774
|2006.12.04 00:04
|1.9808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|904494
|2006.12.03 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9779
|0.0000
|1.9759
|2006.12.04 00:04
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|904237
|2006.12.03 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9764
|0.0000
|1.9744
|2006.12.04 00:05
|1.9808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|904922
|2006.12.03 22:59
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.14
|0.00
|115.34
|2006.12.04 00:06
|115.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|904722
|2006.12.03 22:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.30
|0.00
|115.50
|2006.12.04 00:06
|115.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|904309
|2006.12.03 22:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.45
|0.00
|115.65
|2006.12.04 00:06
|115.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|904911
|2006.12.03 22:58
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3365
|0.0000
|1.3345
|2006.12.04 00:08
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|904792
|2006.12.03 22:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3350
|0.0000
|1.3330
|2006.12.04 00:08
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|904273
|2006.12.03 22:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3332
|0.0000
|1.3312
|2006.12.04 00:08
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|905675
|2006.12.04 00:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3342
|0.0000
|1.3322
|2006.12.04 01:31
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|905661
|2006.12.04 00:06
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.36
|0.00
|115.56
|2006.12.04 01:36
|115.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|905649
|2006.12.04 00:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9806
|0.0000
|1.9786
|2006.12.04 03:00
|1.9786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|904713
|2006.12.03 22:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1922
|0.0000
|1.1942
|2006.12.04 03:40
|1.1942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|906191
|2006.12.04 02:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.42
|0.00
|115.62
|2006.12.04 03:40
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|906097
|2006.12.04 01:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.58
|0.00
|115.78
|2006.12.04 03:40
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|904230
|2006.12.03 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1937
|0.0000
|1.1957
|2006.12.04 03:40
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|906185
|2006.12.04 02:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3336
|0.0000
|1.3316
|2006.12.04 04:06
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|906073
|2006.12.04 01:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3320
|0.0000
|1.3300
|2006.12.04 04:06
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|906855
|2006.12.04 05:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9814
|0.0000
|1.9794
|2006.12.04 06:13
|1.9794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|906803
|2006.12.04 05:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9799
|0.0000
|1.9779
|2006.12.04 06:13
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|906266
|2006.12.04 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|0.0000
|1.9762
|2006.12.04 06:13
|1.9794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|906966
|2006.12.04 06:13
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9792
|0.0000
|1.9772
|2006.12.04 07:17
|1.9772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|907297
|2006.12.04 07:32
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9807
|0.0000
|1.9787
|2006.12.04 07:38
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|907259
|2006.12.04 07:29
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|0.0000
|1.9769
|2006.12.04 07:38
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|907211
|2006.12.04 07:17
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|0.0000
|1.9749
|2006.12.04 07:38
|1.9785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|906791
|2006.12.04 05:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3329
|0.0000
|1.3309
|2006.12.04 07:51
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|906471
|2006.12.04 04:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3314
|0.0000
|1.3294
|2006.12.04 07:51
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|906395
|2006.12.04 03:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1946
|0.0000
|1.1966
|2006.12.04 08:07
|1.1966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|907325
|2006.12.04 07:38
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9783
|0.0000
|1.9763
|2006.12.04 08:07
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|907623
|2006.12.04 08:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9759
|0.0000
|1.9739
|2006.12.04 08:22
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|907403
|2006.12.04 07:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3306
|0.0000
|1.3286
|2006.12.04 08:27
|1.3286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|908662
|2006.12.04 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1954
|0.0000
|1.1974
|2006.12.04 09:49
|1.1974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|907607
|2006.12.04 08:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1970
|0.0000
|1.1990
|2006.12.04 09:49
|1.1975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|908595
|2006.12.04 08:56
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9781
|0.0000
|1.9761
|2006.12.04 09:58
|1.9761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|908410
|2006.12.04 08:43
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9766
|0.0000
|1.9746
|2006.12.04 09:58
|1.9759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|908331
|2006.12.04 08:39
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|0.0000
|1.9730
|2006.12.04 09:59
|1.9760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|908025
|2006.12.04 08:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9735
|0.0000
|1.9715
|2006.12.04 09:59
|1.9759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|909398
|2006.12.04 10:48
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|0.0000
|1.9769
|2006.12.04 12:55
|1.9769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|909248
|2006.12.04 10:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9773
|0.0000
|1.9753
|2006.12.04 12:55
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|909135
|2006.12.04 09:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9737
|2006.12.04 12:55
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|909656
|2006.12.04 12:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|0.0000
|1.9745
|2006.12.04 13:30
|1.9745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|909472
|2006.12.04 11:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.50
|0.00
|115.70
|2006.12.04 13:31
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|906393
|2006.12.04 03:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.66
|0.00
|115.86
|2006.12.04 13:31
|115.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|909431
|2006.12.04 10:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3315
|0.0000
|1.3295
|2006.12.04 13:33
|1.3295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|908299
|2006.12.04 08:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3299
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.04 13:33
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|909418
|2006.12.04 10:49
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1965
|0.0000
|1.1985
|2006.12.04 13:33
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|909022
|2006.12.04 09:49
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1980
|0.0000
|1.2000
|2006.12.04 13:33
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|908153
|2006.12.04 08:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3284
|0.0000
|1.3264
|2006.12.04 13:33
|1.3292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|910584
|2006.12.04 16:33
|sell
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.9803
|0.0000
|1.9783
|2006.12.04 17:04
|1.9783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|910353
|2006.12.04 15:46
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9788
|0.0000
|1.9768
|2006.12.04 17:04
|1.9783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|910287
|2006.12.04 15:43
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9772
|0.0000
|1.9752
|2006.12.04 17:04
|1.9782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|909962
|2006.12.04 13:57
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9737
|2006.12.04 17:04
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|909787
|2006.12.04 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|0.0000
|1.9722
|2006.12.04 17:05
|1.9780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|910744
|2006.12.04 17:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9781
|0.0000
|1.9801
|2006.12.04 21:01
|1.9801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.68
|Closed P/L:
|72.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|909809
|2006.12.04 13:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.72
|0.00
|115.92
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-3.64
|909827
|2006.12.04 13:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1989
|0.0000
|1.2009
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-4.95
|909848
|2006.12.04 13:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3292
|0.0000
|1.3272
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-5.10
|909936
|2006.12.04 13:54
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1973
|0.0000
|1.1993
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-3.60
|909998
|2006.12.04 14:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3307
|0.0000
|1.3287
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-3.60
|910002
|2006.12.04 14:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.57
|0.00
|115.77
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-2.34
|910282
|2006.12.04 15:43
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1957
|0.0000
|1.1977
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-4.53
|910362
|2006.12.04 15:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3302
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-4.20
|910449
|2006.12.04 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.41
|0.00
|115.61
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-1.91
|910588
|2006.12.04 16:33
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.1942
|0.0000
|1.1962
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-4.02
|911065
|2006.12.04 21:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9801
|0.0000
|1.9821
|1.9808
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.70
|911156
|2006.12.04 21:48
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3337
|0.0000
|1.3317
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-2.40
|911396
|2006.12.04 22:18
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|115.25
|0.00
|115.45
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|-37.86
|Floating P/L:
|-36.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|72.68
|Floating P/L:
|-36.00
|Margin:
|286.39
|Balance:
|7 315.16
|Equity:
|7 279.16
|Free Margin:
|6 992.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|101.16
|Gross Loss:
|28.48
|Total Net Profit:
|72.68
|Profit Factor:
|3.55
|Expected Payoff:
|1.30
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|10.20 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.14% (10.20)
|Total Trades:
|56
|Short Positions (won %):
|40 (67.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (93.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|14.00
|loss trade:
|-4.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.41
|loss trade:
|-2.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (16.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-10.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|21.66 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.20 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2