Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1273915 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 11, 20:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
174405522006.12.11 03:12sell0.01eurusd1.31411.32921.31212006.12.11 03:171.31450.000.000.00-0.40
174405532006.12.11 03:12sell0.01eurusd1.31411.32921.31212006.12.11 03:161.31440.000.000.00-0.30
174407072006.12.11 03:17sell0.01eurusd1.31421.32931.31222006.12.11 08:581.32010.000.000.00-5.90
174424872006.12.11 03:35sell0.02eurusd1.31571.32931.31372006.12.11 08:581.32020.000.000.00-9.00
174501012006.12.11 06:15sell0.04eurusd1.31731.32941.31532006.12.11 08:571.32000.000.000.00-10.80
174563752006.12.11 07:28sell0.08eurusd1.31881.32941.31682006.12.11 08:571.32010.000.000.00-10.40
174597992006.12.11 07:48sell0.16eurusd1.32031.32941.31832006.12.11 08:571.32000.000.000.004.80
174658692006.12.11 08:16sell0.32eurusd1.32201.32961.32002006.12.11 08:571.32000.000.000.0064.00
174691892006.12.11 08:58buy0.01eurusd1.32021.30511.32222006.12.11 15:311.32070.000.000.000.50
174739152006.12.11 09:37buy0.02eurusd1.31871.30511.32072006.12.11 15:311.32070.000.000.004.00
174981622006.12.11 15:31buy0.01eurusd1.32081.30571.32282006.12.11 16:321.32280.000.000.002.00
175043072006.12.11 16:32buy0.01eurusd1.32301.30791.32502006.12.11 17:161.32500.000.000.002.00
174405342006.12.11 03:11sell0.01gbpusd1.94701.96211.94502006.12.11 03:141.94750.000.000.00-0.50
174405362006.12.11 03:11sell0.01gbpusd1.94701.96211.94502006.12.11 03:141.94740.000.000.00-0.40
174406162006.12.11 03:14sell0.01gbpusd1.94711.96221.94512006.12.11 07:001.94980.000.000.00-2.70
174413752006.12.11 03:26sell0.02gbpusd1.94861.96221.94662006.12.11 06:591.94990.000.000.00-2.60
174430232006.12.11 03:39sell0.04gbpusd1.95021.96231.94822006.12.11 06:591.94980.000.000.001.60
174500422006.12.11 06:15sell0.08gbpusd1.95181.96241.94982006.12.11 06:591.94980.000.000.0016.00
174534962006.12.11 07:00buy0.01gbpusd1.94991.93481.95192006.12.11 07:131.95190.000.000.002.00
174547962006.12.11 07:13buy0.01gbpusd1.95231.93721.95432006.12.11 07:481.95430.000.000.002.00
174598662006.12.11 07:48buy0.01gbpusd1.95481.93971.95682006.12.11 13:351.95030.000.000.00-4.50
174690132006.12.11 08:57buy0.02gbpusd1.95331.93971.95532006.12.11 13:351.95040.000.000.00-5.80
174740502006.12.11 09:38buy0.04gbpusd1.95181.93971.95382006.12.11 13:351.95040.000.000.00-5.60
174773172006.12.11 10:05buy0.08gbpusd1.95031.93971.95232006.12.11 13:351.95040.000.000.000.80
174838222006.12.11 12:07buy0.16gbpusd1.94871.93961.95072006.12.11 13:351.95070.000.000.0032.00
174906852006.12.11 13:35buy0.01gbpusd1.95081.93571.95282006.12.11 15:371.95280.000.000.002.00
174989832006.12.11 15:37buy0.01gbpusd1.95331.93821.95532006.12.11 16:291.95530.000.000.002.00
175039092006.12.11 16:29buy0.01gbpusd1.95561.94051.95762006.12.11 17:021.95760.000.000.002.00
174405562006.12.11 03:12sell0.01usdchf1.20901.22411.20702006.12.11 03:161.20950.000.000.00-0.41
174405582006.12.11 03:12sell0.01usdchf1.20901.22411.20702006.12.11 03:141.20940.000.000.00-0.33
174406852006.12.11 03:16sell0.01usdchf1.20891.22401.20692006.12.11 06:151.20690.000.000.001.66
174500002006.12.11 06:15sell0.01usdchf1.20621.22131.20422006.12.11 07:451.20570.000.000.000.41
174532562006.12.11 06:59sell0.02usdchf1.20771.22131.20572006.12.11 07:451.20570.000.000.003.32
174582672006.12.11 07:45sell0.01usdchf1.20521.22031.20322006.12.11 07:531.20320.000.000.001.66
174626172006.12.11 07:53sell0.01usdchf1.20271.21781.20072006.12.11 15:231.20530.000.000.00-2.16
174643202006.12.11 08:01sell0.02usdchf1.20431.21791.20232006.12.11 15:231.20530.000.000.00-1.66
174754172006.12.11 09:45sell0.04usdchf1.20581.21791.20382006.12.11 15:231.20530.000.000.001.66
174876392006.12.11 12:58sell0.08usdchf1.20731.21791.20532006.12.11 15:231.20530.000.000.0013.27
174971942006.12.11 15:23sell0.01usdchf1.20501.22011.20302006.12.11 16:081.20300.000.000.001.66
175023972006.12.11 16:08sell0.01usdchf1.20271.21781.20072006.12.11 17:161.20070.000.000.001.67
174405282006.12.11 03:10buy0.01usdjpy116.80115.29117.002006.12.11 03:18116.760.000.000.00-0.34
174405292006.12.11 03:10buy0.01usdjpy116.79115.28116.992006.12.11 03:16116.780.000.000.00-0.09
174407232006.12.11 03:18buy0.01usdjpy116.79115.28116.992006.12.11 09:13116.840.000.000.000.43
174597622006.12.11 07:48buy0.02usdjpy116.64115.28116.842006.12.11 09:13116.840.000.000.003.42
174705182006.12.11 09:13sell0.01usdjpy116.82118.33116.622006.12.11 16:09116.920.000.000.00-0.86
174735522006.12.11 09:36sell0.02usdjpy116.97118.33116.772006.12.11 16:08116.930.000.000.000.68
174862212006.12.11 12:31sell0.04usdjpy117.12118.33116.922006.12.11 16:08116.920.000.000.006.84
  0.00 0.00 0.00 109.63
Closed P/L: 109.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
175025212006.12.11 16:09sell0.01usdjpy116.90118.41116.70 116.880.000.000.000.17
175075732006.12.11 17:02buy0.01gbpusd1.95751.94241.9595 1.95780.000.000.000.30
175105442006.12.11 17:16buy0.01eurusd1.32531.31021.3273 1.32490.000.000.00-0.40
175111132006.12.11 17:16sell0.01usdchf1.20031.21541.1983 1.20180.000.000.00-1.25
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.18
 Floating P/L: -1.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 109.63 Floating P/L: -1.18 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 3 023.13 Equity: 3 021.95 Free Margin: 2 981.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 174.38 Gross Loss: 64.75 Total Net Profit: 109.63
Profit Factor: 2.69 Expected Payoff: 2.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 2.77 Maximal Drawdown: 36.10 (1.20%) Relative Drawdown: 1.20% (36.10)
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 29 (48.28%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (72.22%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (57.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (42.55%)
Largest profit trade: 64.00 loss trade: -10.80
Average profit trade: 6.46 loss trade: -3.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (78.19) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-2.77)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 78.19 (7) consecutive loss (count): -36.10 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3