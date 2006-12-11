|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 11, 20:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17440552
|2006.12.11 03:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3292
|1.3121
|2006.12.11 03:17
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|17440553
|2006.12.11 03:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3292
|1.3121
|2006.12.11 03:16
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|17440707
|2006.12.11 03:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3293
|1.3122
|2006.12.11 08:58
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.90
|17442487
|2006.12.11 03:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3293
|1.3137
|2006.12.11 08:58
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|17450101
|2006.12.11 06:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3173
|1.3294
|1.3153
|2006.12.11 08:57
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.80
|17456375
|2006.12.11 07:28
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3188
|1.3294
|1.3168
|2006.12.11 08:57
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.40
|17459799
|2006.12.11 07:48
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3294
|1.3183
|2006.12.11 08:57
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|17465869
|2006.12.11 08:16
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3220
|1.3296
|1.3200
|2006.12.11 08:57
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|17469189
|2006.12.11 08:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.3051
|1.3222
|2006.12.11 15:31
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|17473915
|2006.12.11 09:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.3051
|1.3207
|2006.12.11 15:31
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|17498162
|2006.12.11 15:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3208
|1.3057
|1.3228
|2006.12.11 16:32
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17504307
|2006.12.11 16:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3230
|1.3079
|1.3250
|2006.12.11 17:16
|1.3250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17440534
|2006.12.11 03:11
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9470
|1.9621
|1.9450
|2006.12.11 03:14
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|17440536
|2006.12.11 03:11
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9470
|1.9621
|1.9450
|2006.12.11 03:14
|1.9474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|17440616
|2006.12.11 03:14
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9471
|1.9622
|1.9451
|2006.12.11 07:00
|1.9498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|17441375
|2006.12.11 03:26
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9486
|1.9622
|1.9466
|2006.12.11 06:59
|1.9499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|17443023
|2006.12.11 03:39
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9502
|1.9623
|1.9482
|2006.12.11 06:59
|1.9498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|17450042
|2006.12.11 06:15
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9518
|1.9624
|1.9498
|2006.12.11 06:59
|1.9498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|17453496
|2006.12.11 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9499
|1.9348
|1.9519
|2006.12.11 07:13
|1.9519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17454796
|2006.12.11 07:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9523
|1.9372
|1.9543
|2006.12.11 07:48
|1.9543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17459866
|2006.12.11 07:48
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9548
|1.9397
|1.9568
|2006.12.11 13:35
|1.9503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|17469013
|2006.12.11 08:57
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9533
|1.9397
|1.9553
|2006.12.11 13:35
|1.9504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.80
|17474050
|2006.12.11 09:38
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9518
|1.9397
|1.9538
|2006.12.11 13:35
|1.9504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|17477317
|2006.12.11 10:05
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9503
|1.9397
|1.9523
|2006.12.11 13:35
|1.9504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|17483822
|2006.12.11 12:07
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9487
|1.9396
|1.9507
|2006.12.11 13:35
|1.9507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|17490685
|2006.12.11 13:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9508
|1.9357
|1.9528
|2006.12.11 15:37
|1.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17498983
|2006.12.11 15:37
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9533
|1.9382
|1.9553
|2006.12.11 16:29
|1.9553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17503909
|2006.12.11 16:29
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9556
|1.9405
|1.9576
|2006.12.11 17:02
|1.9576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17440556
|2006.12.11 03:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2090
|1.2241
|1.2070
|2006.12.11 03:16
|1.2095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|17440558
|2006.12.11 03:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2090
|1.2241
|1.2070
|2006.12.11 03:14
|1.2094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|17440685
|2006.12.11 03:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.2240
|1.2069
|2006.12.11 06:15
|1.2069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|17450000
|2006.12.11 06:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2062
|1.2213
|1.2042
|2006.12.11 07:45
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|17453256
|2006.12.11 06:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.2213
|1.2057
|2006.12.11 07:45
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|17458267
|2006.12.11 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2052
|1.2203
|1.2032
|2006.12.11 07:53
|1.2032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|17462617
|2006.12.11 07:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2027
|1.2178
|1.2007
|2006.12.11 15:23
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.16
|17464320
|2006.12.11 08:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2043
|1.2179
|1.2023
|2006.12.11 15:23
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|17475417
|2006.12.11 09:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2058
|1.2179
|1.2038
|2006.12.11 15:23
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|17487639
|2006.12.11 12:58
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2073
|1.2179
|1.2053
|2006.12.11 15:23
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.27
|17497194
|2006.12.11 15:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2050
|1.2201
|1.2030
|2006.12.11 16:08
|1.2030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|17502397
|2006.12.11 16:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2027
|1.2178
|1.2007
|2006.12.11 17:16
|1.2007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|17440528
|2006.12.11 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.80
|115.29
|117.00
|2006.12.11 03:18
|116.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|17440529
|2006.12.11 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.79
|115.28
|116.99
|2006.12.11 03:16
|116.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|17440723
|2006.12.11 03:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.79
|115.28
|116.99
|2006.12.11 09:13
|116.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|17459762
|2006.12.11 07:48
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.64
|115.28
|116.84
|2006.12.11 09:13
|116.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.42
|17470518
|2006.12.11 09:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.82
|118.33
|116.62
|2006.12.11 16:09
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|17473552
|2006.12.11 09:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.97
|118.33
|116.77
|2006.12.11 16:08
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|17486221
|2006.12.11 12:31
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.12
|118.33
|116.92
|2006.12.11 16:08
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.63
|Closed P/L:
|109.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17502521
|2006.12.11 16:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.90
|118.41
|116.70
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|17507573
|2006.12.11 17:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9575
|1.9424
|1.9595
|1.9578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|17510544
|2006.12.11 17:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3253
|1.3102
|1.3273
|1.3249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|17511113
|2006.12.11 17:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2003
|1.2154
|1.1983
|1.2018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|Floating P/L:
|-1.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|109.63
|Floating P/L:
|-1.18
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|3 023.13
|Equity:
|3 021.95
|Free Margin:
|2 981.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|174.38
|Gross Loss:
|64.75
|Total Net Profit:
|109.63
|Profit Factor:
|2.69
|Expected Payoff:
|2.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2.77
|Maximal Drawdown:
|36.10 (1.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.20% (36.10)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (48.28%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (72.22%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (57.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (42.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.00
|loss trade:
|-10.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.46
|loss trade:
|-3.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (78.19)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-2.77)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|78.19 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-36.10 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|3