Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1273915 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 4, 22:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
168235452006.12.03 22:30sell0.01eurusd1.33361.35321.33162006.12.04 01:151.33320.000.000.000.40
168274842006.12.03 22:55sell0.02eurusd1.33521.35331.33322006.12.04 01:151.33320.000.000.004.00
168440122006.12.04 01:16sell0.01eurusd1.33301.35411.33102006.12.04 07:501.33100.000.000.002.00
168695362006.12.04 07:50sell0.01eurusd1.33081.35191.32882006.12.04 08:231.32880.000.000.002.00
168763822006.12.04 08:23sell0.01eurusd1.32861.34971.32662006.12.04 13:301.32980.000.000.00-1.20
168786472006.12.04 08:37sell0.02eurusd1.33011.34971.32812006.12.04 13:301.32970.000.000.000.80
168884362006.12.04 11:08sell0.03eurusd1.33171.34981.32972006.12.04 13:301.32970.000.000.006.00
168237132006.12.03 22:30sell0.01gbpusd1.97791.99751.97592006.12.04 01:141.98030.000.000.00-2.40
168248632006.12.03 22:38sell0.02gbpusd1.97941.99751.97742006.12.04 01:141.98030.000.000.00-1.80
168274272006.12.03 22:55sell0.04gbpusd1.98091.99751.97892006.12.04 01:141.98040.000.000.002.00
168283152006.12.03 22:57sell0.08gbpusd1.98251.99761.98052006.12.04 01:131.98050.000.000.0016.00
168435962006.12.04 01:14sell0.01gbpusd1.97992.00101.97792006.12.04 04:061.97790.000.000.002.00
168551932006.12.04 04:06sell0.01gbpusd1.97761.99871.97562006.12.04 06:151.97870.000.000.00-1.10
168598542006.12.04 05:30sell0.02gbpusd1.97911.99871.97712006.12.04 06:151.97870.000.000.000.80
168604202006.12.04 05:33sell0.03gbpusd1.98071.99881.97872006.12.04 06:151.97870.000.000.006.00
168631262006.12.04 06:15sell0.01gbpusd1.97831.99941.97632006.12.04 07:411.97780.000.000.000.50
168678732006.12.04 07:32sell0.02gbpusd1.97981.99941.97782006.12.04 07:411.97780.000.000.004.00
168689242006.12.04 07:41sell0.01gbpusd1.97731.99841.97532006.12.04 08:081.97530.000.000.002.00
168725792006.12.04 08:08sell0.01gbpusd1.97471.99581.97272006.12.04 09:061.97720.000.000.00-2.50
168794232006.12.04 08:43sell0.02gbpusd1.97621.99581.97422006.12.04 09:061.97730.000.000.00-2.20
168797102006.12.04 08:43sell0.03gbpusd1.97771.99581.97572006.12.04 09:061.97720.000.000.001.50
168809122006.12.04 08:59sell0.05gbpusd1.97921.99581.97722006.12.04 09:061.97720.000.000.0010.00
168818212006.12.04 09:06sell0.01gbpusd1.97701.99811.97502006.12.04 09:551.97680.000.000.000.20
168828652006.12.04 09:16sell0.02gbpusd1.97871.99831.97672006.12.04 09:551.97670.000.000.004.00
168843392006.12.04 09:55sell0.01gbpusd1.97631.99741.97432006.12.04 12:521.97710.000.000.00-0.80
168864432006.12.04 10:39sell0.02gbpusd1.97781.99741.97582006.12.04 12:521.97730.000.000.001.00
168873632006.12.04 10:48sell0.03gbpusd1.97931.99741.97732006.12.04 12:521.97730.000.000.006.00
168917832006.12.04 12:52sell0.01gbpusd1.97681.99791.97482006.12.04 13:301.97480.000.000.002.00
168238972006.12.03 22:31buy0.01usdchf1.19341.17381.19542006.12.04 01:311.19380.000.000.000.34
168262582006.12.03 22:50buy0.02usdchf1.19181.17371.19382006.12.04 01:311.19380.000.000.003.35
168462012006.12.04 01:31buy0.01usdchf1.19411.17301.19612006.12.04 08:021.19610.000.000.001.67
168711252006.12.04 08:02buy0.01usdchf1.19651.17541.19852006.12.04 13:331.19850.000.000.001.67
168239042006.12.03 22:31buy0.01usdjpy115.37113.41115.572006.12.04 01:26115.420.000.000.000.43
168269042006.12.03 22:54buy0.02usdjpy115.22113.41115.422006.12.04 01:26115.420.000.000.003.47
168455152006.12.04 01:26buy0.01usdjpy115.44113.33115.642006.12.04 03:41115.640.000.000.001.73
168534382006.12.04 03:41buy0.01usdjpy115.66113.55115.862006.12.04 13:32115.700.000.000.000.35
168882882006.12.04 11:07buy0.02usdjpy115.50113.54115.702006.12.04 13:32115.700.000.000.003.46
  0.00 0.00 0.00 77.67
Closed P/L: 77.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
168944052006.12.04 13:30sell0.01gbpusd1.97451.99561.9725 1.98100.000.000.01-6.50
168946202006.12.04 13:30sell0.01eurusd1.32951.35061.3275 1.33420.000.000.06-4.70
168949042006.12.04 13:32buy0.01usdjpy115.72113.61115.92 115.280.000.000.12-3.82
168952122006.12.04 13:33buy0.01usdchf1.19881.17771.2008 1.19280.000.000.09-5.03
168959952006.12.04 13:52buy0.02usdchf1.19731.17771.1993 1.19280.000.000.19-7.55
168965992006.12.04 14:05sell0.02gbpusd1.97601.99561.9740 1.98100.000.000.01-10.00
168966242006.12.04 14:05buy0.02usdjpy115.57113.61115.77 115.280.000.000.25-5.03
168972472006.12.04 14:12sell0.02eurusd1.33101.35061.3290 1.33420.000.000.12-6.40
169000832006.12.04 15:00buy0.03usdchf1.19581.17771.1978 1.19280.000.000.28-7.55
169001042006.12.04 15:00buy0.03usdjpy115.41113.60115.61 115.280.000.000.37-3.38
169022122006.12.04 15:43sell0.03gbpusd1.97751.99561.9755 1.98100.000.000.02-10.50
169029162006.12.04 15:46sell0.05gbpusd1.97901.99561.9770 1.98100.000.000.03-10.00
169035732006.12.04 15:56sell0.03eurusd1.33251.35061.3305 1.33420.000.000.18-5.10
169043132006.12.04 16:05buy0.05usdchf1.19431.17771.1963 1.19280.000.000.47-6.29
169246012006.12.04 21:47sell0.08gbpusd1.98061.99571.9786 1.98100.000.000.00-3.20
169255242006.12.04 21:50sell0.05eurusd1.33401.35061.3320 1.33420.000.000.00-1.00
169276602006.12.04 22:06buy0.05usdjpy115.25113.59115.45 115.280.000.000.001.30
  0.00 0.00 2.20 -94.75
 Floating P/L: -92.55
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 77.67 Floating P/L: -92.55 Margin: 520.00
Balance: 2 636.76 Equity: 2 544.21 Free Margin: 2 024.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 89.67 Gross Loss: 12.00 Total Net Profit: 77.67
Profit Factor: 7.47 Expected Payoff: 2.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.70 (0.18%) Relative Drawdown: 0.18% (4.70)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 28 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (81.08%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (18.92%)
Largest profit trade: 16.00 loss trade: -2.50
Average profit trade: 2.99 loss trade: -1.71
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (22.52) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-4.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 23.67 (8) consecutive loss (count): -4.70 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1