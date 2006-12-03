|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 4, 22:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16823545
|2006.12.03 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3336
|1.3532
|1.3316
|2006.12.04 01:15
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|16827484
|2006.12.03 22:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3352
|1.3533
|1.3332
|2006.12.04 01:15
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16844012
|2006.12.04 01:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3541
|1.3310
|2006.12.04 07:50
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16869536
|2006.12.04 07:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3519
|1.3288
|2006.12.04 08:23
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16876382
|2006.12.04 08:23
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3286
|1.3497
|1.3266
|2006.12.04 13:30
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|16878647
|2006.12.04 08:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3497
|1.3281
|2006.12.04 13:30
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|16888436
|2006.12.04 11:08
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3317
|1.3498
|1.3297
|2006.12.04 13:30
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|16823713
|2006.12.03 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9779
|1.9975
|1.9759
|2006.12.04 01:14
|1.9803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|16824863
|2006.12.03 22:38
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|1.9975
|1.9774
|2006.12.04 01:14
|1.9803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|16827427
|2006.12.03 22:55
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|1.9975
|1.9789
|2006.12.04 01:14
|1.9804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16828315
|2006.12.03 22:57
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9825
|1.9976
|1.9805
|2006.12.04 01:13
|1.9805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|16843596
|2006.12.04 01:14
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9799
|2.0010
|1.9779
|2006.12.04 04:06
|1.9779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16855193
|2006.12.04 04:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9776
|1.9987
|1.9756
|2006.12.04 06:15
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|16859854
|2006.12.04 05:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|1.9987
|1.9771
|2006.12.04 06:15
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|16860420
|2006.12.04 05:33
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9807
|1.9988
|1.9787
|2006.12.04 06:15
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|16863126
|2006.12.04 06:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9783
|1.9994
|1.9763
|2006.12.04 07:41
|1.9778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|16867873
|2006.12.04 07:32
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9798
|1.9994
|1.9778
|2006.12.04 07:41
|1.9778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16868924
|2006.12.04 07:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9773
|1.9984
|1.9753
|2006.12.04 08:08
|1.9753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16872579
|2006.12.04 08:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9747
|1.9958
|1.9727
|2006.12.04 09:06
|1.9772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|16879423
|2006.12.04 08:43
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|1.9958
|1.9742
|2006.12.04 09:06
|1.9773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|16879710
|2006.12.04 08:43
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9777
|1.9958
|1.9757
|2006.12.04 09:06
|1.9772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|16880912
|2006.12.04 08:59
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9792
|1.9958
|1.9772
|2006.12.04 09:06
|1.9772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16881821
|2006.12.04 09:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9770
|1.9981
|1.9750
|2006.12.04 09:55
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|16882865
|2006.12.04 09:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9787
|1.9983
|1.9767
|2006.12.04 09:55
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16884339
|2006.12.04 09:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9763
|1.9974
|1.9743
|2006.12.04 12:52
|1.9771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|16886443
|2006.12.04 10:39
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9778
|1.9974
|1.9758
|2006.12.04 12:52
|1.9773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16887363
|2006.12.04 10:48
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|1.9974
|1.9773
|2006.12.04 12:52
|1.9773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|16891783
|2006.12.04 12:52
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9768
|1.9979
|1.9748
|2006.12.04 13:30
|1.9748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16823897
|2006.12.03 22:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1934
|1.1738
|1.1954
|2006.12.04 01:31
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|16826258
|2006.12.03 22:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1918
|1.1737
|1.1938
|2006.12.04 01:31
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|16846201
|2006.12.04 01:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1941
|1.1730
|1.1961
|2006.12.04 08:02
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|16871125
|2006.12.04 08:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1965
|1.1754
|1.1985
|2006.12.04 13:33
|1.1985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|16823904
|2006.12.03 22:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.37
|113.41
|115.57
|2006.12.04 01:26
|115.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|16826904
|2006.12.03 22:54
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.22
|113.41
|115.42
|2006.12.04 01:26
|115.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|16845515
|2006.12.04 01:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.44
|113.33
|115.64
|2006.12.04 03:41
|115.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|16853438
|2006.12.04 03:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.66
|113.55
|115.86
|2006.12.04 13:32
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|16888288
|2006.12.04 11:07
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.50
|113.54
|115.70
|2006.12.04 13:32
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.67
|Closed P/L:
|77.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16894405
|2006.12.04 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9745
|1.9956
|1.9725
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-6.50
|16894620
|2006.12.04 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3506
|1.3275
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-4.70
|16894904
|2006.12.04 13:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.72
|113.61
|115.92
|115.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-3.82
|16895212
|2006.12.04 13:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1988
|1.1777
|1.2008
|1.1928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-5.03
|16895995
|2006.12.04 13:52
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1973
|1.1777
|1.1993
|1.1928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|-7.55
|16896599
|2006.12.04 14:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9956
|1.9740
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-10.00
|16896624
|2006.12.04 14:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.57
|113.61
|115.77
|115.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|-5.03
|16897247
|2006.12.04 14:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3506
|1.3290
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-6.40
|16900083
|2006.12.04 15:00
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.1958
|1.1777
|1.1978
|1.1928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-7.55
|16900104
|2006.12.04 15:00
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|115.41
|113.60
|115.61
|115.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|-3.38
|16902212
|2006.12.04 15:43
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|1.9956
|1.9755
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-10.50
|16902916
|2006.12.04 15:46
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|1.9956
|1.9770
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-10.00
|16903573
|2006.12.04 15:56
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.3506
|1.3305
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-5.10
|16904313
|2006.12.04 16:05
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.1943
|1.1777
|1.1963
|1.1928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|-6.29
|16924601
|2006.12.04 21:47
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9806
|1.9957
|1.9786
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|16925524
|2006.12.04 21:50
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3506
|1.3320
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|16927660
|2006.12.04 22:06
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|115.25
|113.59
|115.45
|115.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|-94.75
|Floating P/L:
|-92.55
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|77.67
|Floating P/L:
|-92.55
|Margin:
|520.00
|Balance:
|2 636.76
|Equity:
|2 544.21
|Free Margin:
|2 024.21
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|89.67
|Gross Loss:
|12.00
|Total Net Profit:
|77.67
|Profit Factor:
|7.47
|Expected Payoff:
|2.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.70 (0.18%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.18% (4.70)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (81.08%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (18.92%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.00
|loss trade:
|-2.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.99
|loss trade:
|-1.71
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (22.52)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-4.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|23.67 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.70 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1