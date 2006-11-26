|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 28, 19:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16217858
|2006.11.26 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.2996
|1.3167
|2006.11.27 07:06
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|16238560
|2006.11.27 01:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.2996
|1.3152
|2006.11.27 07:06
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16261079
|2006.11.27 05:43
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.2995
|1.3136
|2006.11.27 07:06
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16268300
|2006.11.27 07:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3289
|1.3118
|2006.11.27 08:21
|1.3118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16273871
|2006.11.27 08:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3267
|1.3096
|2006.11.27 08:58
|1.3096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16280923
|2006.11.27 08:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3094
|1.3245
|1.3074
|2006.11.27 13:41
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|16283468
|2006.11.27 09:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3109
|1.3245
|1.3089
|2006.11.27 13:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16286088
|2006.11.27 09:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3245
|1.3104
|2006.11.27 13:41
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16299624
|2006.11.27 13:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3253
|1.3082
|2006.11.28 05:54
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-2.60
|16301779
|2006.11.27 14:24
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3117
|1.3253
|1.3097
|2006.11.28 05:54
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-2.00
|16306159
|2006.11.27 15:26
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.3254
|1.3113
|2006.11.28 05:54
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|2.00
|16337977
|2006.11.28 03:49
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3148
|1.3254
|1.3128
|2006.11.28 05:54
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|16341691
|2006.11.28 05:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.3276
|1.3105
|2006.11.28 08:48
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|16349635
|2006.11.28 07:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3276
|1.3120
|2006.11.28 08:48
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|16353822
|2006.11.28 08:07
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3277
|1.3136
|2006.11.28 08:48
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16362982
|2006.11.28 08:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3282
|1.3111
|2006.11.28 11:33
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|16367145
|2006.11.28 09:29
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.3282
|1.3126
|2006.11.28 11:33
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|16372881
|2006.11.28 10:24
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3161
|1.3282
|1.3141
|2006.11.28 11:32
|1.3141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16377625
|2006.11.28 11:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3291
|1.3120
|2006.11.28 15:02
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|16386970
|2006.11.28 13:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3292
|1.3136
|2006.11.28 15:02
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|16389478
|2006.11.28 13:34
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3293
|1.3152
|2006.11.28 15:01
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16402952
|2006.11.28 15:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3298
|1.3127
|2006.11.28 18:20
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|16415544
|2006.11.28 16:58
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3162
|1.3298
|1.3142
|2006.11.28 18:20
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|16421906
|2006.11.28 18:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.3298
|1.3157
|2006.11.28 18:20
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|16424060
|2006.11.28 18:16
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3193
|1.3299
|1.3173
|2006.11.28 18:20
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|16427742
|2006.11.28 18:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3024
|1.3195
|2006.11.28 18:37
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16432061
|2006.11.28 18:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3197
|1.3046
|1.3217
|2006.11.28 19:30
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|16434107
|2006.11.28 18:39
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3182
|1.3046
|1.3202
|2006.11.28 19:30
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16436362
|2006.11.28 18:51
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3046
|1.3187
|2006.11.28 19:30
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16217655
|2006.11.26 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9388
|1.9237
|1.9408
|2006.11.26 23:29
|1.9408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16229106
|2006.11.26 23:29
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9414
|1.9263
|1.9434
|2006.11.27 01:48
|1.9405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|16230336
|2006.11.26 23:49
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9399
|1.9263
|1.9419
|2006.11.27 01:48
|1.9404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16238689
|2006.11.27 01:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9384
|1.9263
|1.9404
|2006.11.27 01:48
|1.9404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16243383
|2006.11.27 01:48
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9412
|1.9261
|1.9432
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.90
|16245814
|2006.11.27 02:27
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9397
|1.9261
|1.9417
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|16253311
|2006.11.27 04:54
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9382
|1.9261
|1.9402
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|16255783
|2006.11.27 05:24
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9366
|1.9260
|1.9386
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16261531
|2006.11.27 05:46
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9351
|1.9260
|1.9371
|2006.11.27 06:27
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|16264953
|2006.11.27 06:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9373
|1.9524
|1.9353
|2006.11.27 06:41
|1.9353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16266094
|2006.11.27 06:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9348
|1.9499
|1.9328
|2006.11.27 07:23
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|16267358
|2006.11.27 06:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9364
|1.9500
|1.9344
|2006.11.27 07:22
|1.9359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16268044
|2006.11.27 07:04
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9379
|1.9500
|1.9359
|2006.11.27 07:22
|1.9359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16269156
|2006.11.27 07:23
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9358
|1.9509
|1.9338
|2006.11.27 07:59
|1.9369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|16269410
|2006.11.27 07:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9373
|1.9509
|1.9353
|2006.11.27 07:59
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16271036
|2006.11.27 07:52
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9388
|1.9509
|1.9368
|2006.11.27 07:59
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16271546
|2006.11.27 07:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9366
|1.9517
|1.9346
|2006.11.27 08:27
|1.9362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|16272408
|2006.11.27 08:12
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9382
|1.9518
|1.9362
|2006.11.27 08:27
|1.9362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16274470
|2006.11.27 08:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9360
|1.9511
|1.9340
|2006.11.27 08:31
|1.9340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16277169
|2006.11.27 08:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9336
|1.9487
|1.9316
|2006.11.27 08:57
|1.9331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|16277715
|2006.11.27 08:33
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9351
|1.9487
|1.9331
|2006.11.27 08:57
|1.9331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16280614
|2006.11.27 08:57
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9325
|1.9476
|1.9305
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|16283542
|2006.11.27 09:04
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9342
|1.9478
|1.9322
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|16284914
|2006.11.27 09:25
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9357
|1.9478
|1.9337
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|16286819
|2006.11.27 09:37
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9372
|1.9478
|1.9352
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16288045
|2006.11.27 09:54
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9387
|1.9478
|1.9367
|2006.11.27 10:16
|1.9367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|16289598
|2006.11.27 10:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9365
|1.9516
|1.9345
|2006.11.27 12:27
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|16291764
|2006.11.27 11:03
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9381
|1.9517
|1.9361
|2006.11.27 12:27
|1.9361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16295527
|2006.11.27 12:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9507
|1.9336
|2006.11.27 15:44
|1.9366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|16304943
|2006.11.27 15:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9371
|1.9507
|1.9351
|2006.11.27 15:44
|1.9366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16305617
|2006.11.27 15:23
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9386
|1.9507
|1.9366
|2006.11.27 15:44
|1.9366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16307706
|2006.11.27 15:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9362
|1.9513
|1.9342
|2006.11.28 06:00
|1.9374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.20
|16315770
|2006.11.27 18:48
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9377
|1.9513
|1.9357
|2006.11.28 06:00
|1.9373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.80
|16333366
|2006.11.28 01:37
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9392
|1.9513
|1.9372
|2006.11.28 06:00
|1.9372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16342564
|2006.11.28 06:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9370
|1.9521
|1.9350
|2006.11.28 08:27
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.10
|16346261
|2006.11.28 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9386
|1.9522
|1.9366
|2006.11.28 08:27
|1.9430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|16349201
|2006.11.28 07:51
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9402
|1.9523
|1.9382
|2006.11.28 08:27
|1.9430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|16350482
|2006.11.28 07:54
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9417
|1.9523
|1.9397
|2006.11.28 08:27
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|16352854
|2006.11.28 08:05
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9432
|1.9523
|1.9412
|2006.11.28 08:27
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|16354001
|2006.11.28 08:08
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9451
|1.9527
|1.9431
|2006.11.28 08:27
|1.9431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|16358344
|2006.11.28 08:27
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9429
|1.9278
|1.9449
|2006.11.28 08:40
|1.9449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16360691
|2006.11.28 08:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9453
|1.9302
|1.9473
|2006.11.28 13:30
|1.9458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|16362951
|2006.11.28 08:48
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9437
|1.9301
|1.9457
|2006.11.28 13:30
|1.9457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16385395
|2006.11.28 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9480
|1.9326
|1.9497
|2006.11.28 14:51
|1.9497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|16400075
|2006.11.28 14:51
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9501
|1.9350
|1.9521
|2006.11.28 15:12
|1.9487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|16402344
|2006.11.28 15:01
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9484
|1.9348
|1.9504
|2006.11.28 15:11
|1.9487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|16403341
|2006.11.28 15:03
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9468
|1.9347
|1.9488
|2006.11.28 15:11
|1.9488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16405831
|2006.11.28 15:12
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9491
|1.9340
|1.9511
|2006.11.28 16:41
|1.9480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|16406365
|2006.11.28 15:14
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9476
|1.9340
|1.9496
|2006.11.28 16:41
|1.9481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16410828
|2006.11.28 16:06
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9461
|1.9340
|1.9481
|2006.11.28 16:41
|1.9481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16413741
|2006.11.28 16:41
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9484
|1.9333
|1.9504
|2006.11.28 18:07
|1.9487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|16417350
|2006.11.28 17:29
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9468
|1.9332
|1.9488
|2006.11.28 18:07
|1.9488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16420880
|2006.11.28 18:07
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9490
|1.9339
|1.9510
|2006.11.28 18:16
|1.9510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16423548
|2006.11.28 18:16
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9514
|1.9363
|1.9534
|2006.11.28 18:35
|1.9516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|16427593
|2006.11.28 18:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9497
|1.9361
|1.9517
|2006.11.28 18:35
|1.9517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16431477
|2006.11.28 18:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9520
|1.9369
|1.9540
|2006.11.28 18:57
|1.9508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|16433896
|2006.11.28 18:39
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9505
|1.9369
|1.9525
|2006.11.28 18:57
|1.9509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|16436509
|2006.11.28 18:51
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9489
|1.9368
|1.9509
|2006.11.28 18:57
|1.9509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16217576
|2006.11.26 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2042
|1.2193
|1.2022
|2006.11.27 09:21
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.39
|16235652
|2006.11.27 00:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2057
|1.2193
|1.2037
|2006.11.27 09:21
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.47
|16256797
|2006.11.27 05:26
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2072
|1.2193
|1.2052
|2006.11.27 09:20
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.64
|16275074
|2006.11.27 08:28
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2087
|1.2193
|1.2067
|2006.11.27 09:19
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|16281344
|2006.11.27 08:58
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2104
|1.2195
|1.2084
|2006.11.27 09:19
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.48
|16284447
|2006.11.27 09:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2082
|1.1931
|1.2102
|2006.11.27 14:14
|1.2102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|16301044
|2006.11.27 14:14
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2107
|1.1956
|1.2127
|2006.11.28 10:57
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-3.65
|16301701
|2006.11.27 14:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2092
|1.1956
|1.2112
|2006.11.28 10:57
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|-4.64
|16305472
|2006.11.27 15:23
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.1956
|1.2097
|2006.11.28 10:57
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|-3.98
|16316399
|2006.11.27 19:11
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2062
|1.1956
|1.2082
|2006.11.28 10:57
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|1.33
|16353310
|2006.11.28 08:06
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2045
|1.1954
|1.2065
|2006.11.28 10:57
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.52
|16375331
|2006.11.28 10:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2067
|1.1916
|1.2087
|2006.11.28 13:48
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|16387726
|2006.11.28 13:33
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2052
|1.1916
|1.2072
|2006.11.28 13:48
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|16390021
|2006.11.28 13:35
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2037
|1.1916
|1.2057
|2006.11.28 13:48
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.64
|16393500
|2006.11.28 13:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2060
|1.2211
|1.2040
|2006.11.28 15:12
|1.2072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|16402211
|2006.11.28 15:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2075
|1.2211
|1.2055
|2006.11.28 15:11
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|16403959
|2006.11.28 15:04
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2090
|1.2211
|1.2070
|2006.11.28 15:11
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.63
|16405815
|2006.11.28 15:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2071
|1.1920
|1.2091
|2006.11.28 16:06
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|16411164
|2006.11.28 16:06
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2094
|1.1943
|1.2114
|2006.11.28 18:21
|1.2050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|16412737
|2006.11.28 16:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2079
|1.1943
|1.2099
|2006.11.28 18:20
|1.2051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.65
|16414500
|2006.11.28 16:48
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2064
|1.1943
|1.2084
|2006.11.28 18:20
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.98
|16421811
|2006.11.28 18:15
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2048
|1.1942
|1.2068
|2006.11.28 18:20
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|16424690
|2006.11.28 18:17
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2033
|1.1942
|1.2053
|2006.11.28 18:20
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.55
|16427759
|2006.11.28 18:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2049
|1.2200
|1.2029
|2006.11.28 18:37
|1.2029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|16432302
|2006.11.28 18:37
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2025
|1.2176
|1.2005
|2006.11.28 19:30
|1.2034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|16433976
|2006.11.28 18:39
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2040
|1.2176
|1.2020
|2006.11.28 19:30
|1.2035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|16436225
|2006.11.28 18:51
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2055
|1.2176
|1.2035
|2006.11.28 19:30
|1.2035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|16218389
|2006.11.26 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.51
|117.02
|115.31
|2006.11.27 06:32
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.97
|16237914
|2006.11.27 00:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.67
|117.03
|115.47
|2006.11.27 06:32
|115.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|16252208
|2006.11.27 04:47
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|115.83
|117.04
|115.63
|2006.11.27 06:31
|115.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.14
|16257218
|2006.11.27 05:26
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|115.98
|117.04
|115.78
|2006.11.27 06:31
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.76
|16260078
|2006.11.27 05:42
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|116.14
|117.05
|115.94
|2006.11.27 06:31
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.60
|16265345
|2006.11.27 06:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.98
|114.47
|116.18
|2006.11.27 08:31
|116.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|16277083
|2006.11.27 08:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.20
|114.69
|116.40
|2006.11.27 14:14
|116.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|16286504
|2006.11.27 09:34
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.05
|114.69
|116.25
|2006.11.27 14:14
|116.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|16301100
|2006.11.27 14:14
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.28
|114.77
|116.48
|2006.11.28 07:29
|116.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-0.86
|16302154
|2006.11.27 14:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.13
|114.77
|116.33
|2006.11.28 07:29
|116.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|0.69
|16317571
|2006.11.27 19:18
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|115.97
|114.76
|116.17
|2006.11.28 07:29
|116.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|6.89
|16347956
|2006.11.28 07:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.21
|114.70
|116.41
|2006.11.28 08:48
|116.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|16353526
|2006.11.28 08:07
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.05
|114.69
|116.25
|2006.11.28 08:48
|116.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|0.00
|0.00
|2.73
|362.07
|Closed P/L:
|364.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16362844
|2006.11.28 08:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.29
|114.78
|116.49
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.76
|16387919
|2006.11.28 13:33
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.14
|114.78
|116.34
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.93
|16422419
|2006.11.28 18:16
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|115.99
|114.78
|116.19
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|16437396
|2006.11.28 18:58
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9511
|1.9360
|1.9531
|1.9510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|16439885
|2006.11.28 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3189
|1.3038
|1.3209
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|16440155
|2006.11.28 19:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2031
|1.2182
|1.2011
|1.2041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.81
|Floating P/L:
|-7.81
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|364.80
|Floating P/L:
|-7.81
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|2 239.19
|Equity:
|2 231.38
|Free Margin:
|2 131.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|504.55
|Gross Loss:
|139.75
|Total Net Profit:
|364.80
|Profit Factor:
|3.61
|Expected Payoff:
|2.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|37.30 (1.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.75% (37.30)
|Total Trades:
|127
|Short Positions (won %):
|70 (61.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|57 (70.18%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|83 (65.35%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|44 (34.65%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.00
|loss trade:
|-11.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.08
|loss trade:
|-3.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (45.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-37.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|65.60 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-37.30 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2