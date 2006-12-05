|Account: 1319185
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 7, 14:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17029727
|2006.12.05 14:30
|balance
|Deposit
|200 000.00
|17029737
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.99
|154.49
|152.61
|2006.12.06 05:33
|152.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|19.19
|17029739
|2006.12.05 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6971
|1.6821
|1.7009
|2006.12.06 18:35
|1.6914
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|-44.78
|17029743
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.68
|228.18
|226.30
|2006.12.06 04:13
|226.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|6.10
|17029805
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3535
|2.3685
|2.3497
|2006.12.05 16:10
|2.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.88
|17034180
|2006.12.05 15:00
|buy
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6953
|1.6821
|1.6991
|2006.12.06 18:35
|1.6914
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|-61.28
|17039506
|2006.12.05 15:12
|buy
|0.30
|euraud
|1.6938
|1.6821
|1.6976
|2006.12.06 18:35
|1.6914
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.23
|-56.57
|17051390
|2006.12.05 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|153.15
|154.49
|152.77
|2006.12.06 05:33
|152.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|66.32
|17051402
|2006.12.05 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.83
|228.18
|226.45
|2006.12.06 04:13
|226.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.30
|38.31
|17052253
|2006.12.05 16:09
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|226.99
|228.18
|226.61
|2006.12.06 04:13
|226.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.95
|99.26
|17052546
|2006.12.05 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3488
|2.3638
|2.3450
|2006.12.06 10:57
|2.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|-9.21
|17055793
|2006.12.05 16:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3504
|2.3638
|2.3466
|2006.12.06 10:57
|2.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.13
|8.37
|17067680
|2006.12.05 21:33
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3519
|2.3638
|2.3481
|2006.12.06 10:57
|2.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.70
|17081006
|2006.12.06 00:29
|buy
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6923
|1.6821
|1.6961
|2006.12.06 18:35
|1.6914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.36
|17081866
|2006.12.06 00:37
|buy
|0.80
|euraud
|1.6907
|1.6821
|1.6945
|2006.12.06 18:35
|1.6914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|17093206
|2006.12.06 04:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.54
|228.04
|226.16
|2006.12.06 05:32
|226.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.15
|17098286
|2006.12.06 05:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.06
|227.56
|225.68
|2006.12.06 09:30
|225.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.97
|17098541
|2006.12.06 05:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.73
|154.23
|152.35
|2006.12.07 10:15
|152.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-6.96
|17099301
|2006.12.06 05:40
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7888
|0.8008
|0.7850
|2006.12.06 13:19
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|17106444
|2006.12.06 07:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.21
|227.56
|225.83
|2006.12.06 09:30
|225.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.04
|17112914
|2006.12.06 08:21
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|226.37
|227.56
|225.99
|2006.12.06 09:30
|225.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.24
|17113011
|2006.12.06 08:26
|sell
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3535
|2.3638
|2.3497
|2006.12.06 10:57
|2.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.96
|17119561
|2006.12.06 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.87
|227.37
|225.49
|2006.12.07 01:49
|226.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.95
|-35.63
|17122121
|2006.12.06 09:39
|buy
|1.30
|euraud
|1.6892
|1.6821
|1.6930
|2006.12.06 18:35
|1.6914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.71
|17129099
|2006.12.06 10:30
|buy
|2.10
|euraud
|1.6877
|1.6821
|1.6915
|2006.12.06 18:35
|1.6915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|626.99
|17130758
|2006.12.06 10:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3490
|2.3640
|2.3452
|2006.12.06 15:39
|2.3484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|17131136
|2006.12.06 11:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.02
|227.37
|225.64
|2006.12.07 01:49
|226.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.90
|-45.19
|17131565
|2006.12.06 11:07
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3506
|2.3640
|2.3468
|2006.12.06 15:39
|2.3486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.54
|17131789
|2006.12.06 11:09
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|226.18
|227.37
|225.80
|2006.12.07 01:49
|226.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.85
|-26.07
|17137390
|2006.12.06 12:53
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3521
|2.3640
|2.3483
|2006.12.06 15:39
|2.3483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.62
|17150479
|2006.12.06 14:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|152.88
|154.23
|152.50
|2006.12.07 10:15
|152.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.72
|13.93
|17158828
|2006.12.06 15:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3478
|2.3628
|2.3440
|2006.12.06 15:44
|2.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.29
|17160907
|2006.12.06 15:44
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|226.33
|227.37
|225.95
|2006.12.07 01:49
|226.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.75
|21.72
|17160912
|2006.12.06 15:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3491
|2.3641
|2.3453
|2006.12.07 07:53
|2.3483
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|6.71
|17161595
|2006.12.06 15:47
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|153.03
|154.23
|152.65
|2006.12.07 10:15
|152.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.08
|60.03
|17168353
|2006.12.06 16:39
|sell
|0.80
|gbpjpy
|226.49
|227.37
|226.11
|2006.12.07 01:49
|226.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.60
|146.01
|17172795
|2006.12.06 17:26
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3506
|2.3641
|2.3468
|2006.12.07 07:53
|2.3483
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.39
|38.58
|17176918
|2006.12.06 18:35
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6915
|1.7065
|1.6877
|2006.12.07 00:30
|1.6889
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|20.47
|17187374
|2006.12.06 20:59
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6931
|1.7065
|1.6893
|2006.12.07 00:30
|1.6893
|0.00
|0.00
|5.49
|59.84
|17189901
|2006.12.06 21:48
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3521
|2.3641
|2.3483
|2006.12.07 07:53
|2.3483
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.58
|95.61
|17191072
|2006.12.06 22:17
|sell
|1.30
|gbpjpy
|226.66
|227.37
|226.28
|2006.12.07 01:49
|226.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|429.35
|17193711
|2006.12.06 23:42
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|153.18
|154.23
|152.80
|2006.12.07 10:15
|152.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|165.31
|17196302
|2006.12.07 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6876
|1.7026
|1.6838
|2006.12.07 04:15
|1.6854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.36
|17196381
|2006.12.07 00:30
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6891
|1.7026
|1.6853
|2006.12.07 04:14
|1.6853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.96
|17207028
|2006.12.07 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6846
|1.6996
|1.6808
|2006.12.07 09:22
|1.6838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.33
|17208148
|2006.12.07 04:38
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6862
|1.6996
|1.6824
|2006.12.07 09:22
|1.6838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.96
|17218655
|2006.12.07 07:06
|sell
|0.30
|euraud
|1.6877
|1.6996
|1.6839
|2006.12.07 09:22
|1.6839
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.16
|17223685
|2006.12.07 07:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3476
|2.3626
|2.3438
|2006.12.07 13:32
|2.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.72
|17224638
|2006.12.07 08:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3491
|2.3626
|2.3453
|2006.12.07 13:32
|2.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|17229324
|2006.12.07 09:16
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3506
|2.3626
|2.3468
|2006.12.07 13:32
|2.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.15
|17229611
|2006.12.07 09:22
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6831
|1.6981
|1.6793
|2006.12.07 14:02
|1.6812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.02
|17233954
|2006.12.07 10:33
|sell
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3521
|2.3626
|2.3483
|2006.12.07 12:11
|2.3483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.04
|17248808
|2006.12.07 13:37
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6844
|1.6981
|1.6808
|2006.12.07 14:01
|1.6808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-232.06
|2 994.45
|Closed P/L:
|2 762.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17029810
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7858
|0.8008
|0.7820
|0.7905
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-47.00
|17081177
|2006.12.06 00:31
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7873
|0.8008
|0.7835
|0.7905
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-64.00
|17208859
|2006.12.07 04:52
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7888
|0.8008
|0.7850
|0.7905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|17229568
|2006.12.07 09:21
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7903
|0.8008
|0.7865
|0.7905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|17029846
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5881
|1.6031
|1.5843
|1.5886
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.68
|-4.18
|17029811
|2006.12.05 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6749
|0.6599
|0.6787
|0.6764
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|29.44
|17232418
|2006.12.07 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.76
|154.26
|152.38
|152.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.50
|17201412
|2006.12.07 01:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.29
|224.79
|226.67
|225.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.40
|17208258
|2006.12.07 04:39
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.14
|224.79
|226.52
|225.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.75
|17235553
|2006.12.07 11:07
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|225.98
|224.79
|226.36
|225.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.42
|17029813
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1394
|1.1544
|1.1356
|1.1491
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|-84.41
|17039113
|2006.12.05 15:12
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1409
|1.1544
|1.1371
|1.1491
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|-142.72
|17042232
|2006.12.05 15:21
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1424
|1.1544
|1.1386
|1.1491
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|-174.92
|17147208
|2006.12.06 14:24
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1440
|1.1544
|1.1402
|1.1491
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.25
|-221.91
|17152420
|2006.12.06 15:00
|sell
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.1455
|1.1544
|1.1417
|1.1491
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|-250.63
|17163450
|2006.12.06 15:58
|sell
|1.30
|usdcad
|1.1470
|1.1544
|1.1432
|1.1491
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.65
|-237.58
|17184673
|2006.12.06 19:53
|sell
|2.10
|usdcad
|1.1485
|1.1544
|1.1447
|1.1491
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.05
|-109.65
|17246179
|2006.12.07 13:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3478
|2.3628
|2.3440
|2.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|17246516
|2006.12.07 13:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|152.91
|154.26
|152.53
|152.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.95
|17247779
|2006.12.07 13:36
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|153.06
|154.26
|152.68
|152.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.66
|17255256
|2006.12.07 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6802
|1.6952
|1.6764
|1.6808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.63
|-1 447.01
|Floating P/L:
|-1 512.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 762.39
|Floating P/L:
|-1 512.64
|Margin:
|8 000.00
|Balance:
|202 762.39
|Equity:
|201 249.75
|Free Margin:
|193 249.75
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 192.07
|Gross Loss:
|429.68
|Total Net Profit:
|2 762.39
|Profit Factor:
|7.43
|Expected Payoff:
|53.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|204.45 (0.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.10% (204.45)
|Total Trades:
|52
|Short Positions (won %):
|45 (82.22%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (42.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|40 (76.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (23.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|626.99
|loss trade:
|-63.43
|Average
|profit trade:
|79.80
|loss trade:
|-35.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (637.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-204.45)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|851.70 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-204.45 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2