Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1319185 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 December 7, 14:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170297272006.12.05 14:30balanceDeposit200 000.00
170297372006.12.05 14:30sell0.10eurjpy152.99154.49152.612006.12.06 05:33152.770.000.00-1.1219.19
170297392006.12.05 14:30buy0.10euraud1.69711.68211.70092006.12.06 18:351.69140.000.00-1.08-44.78
170297432006.12.05 14:30sell0.10gbpjpy226.68228.18226.302006.12.06 04:13226.610.000.00-2.656.10
170298052006.12.05 14:30sell0.10gbpchf2.35352.36852.34972006.12.05 16:102.34970.000.000.0031.88
170341802006.12.05 15:00buy0.20euraud1.69531.68211.69912006.12.06 18:351.69140.000.00-2.15-61.28
170395062006.12.05 15:12buy0.30euraud1.69381.68211.69762006.12.06 18:351.69140.000.00-3.23-56.57
170513902006.12.05 16:03sell0.20eurjpy153.15154.49152.772006.12.06 05:33152.770.000.00-2.2466.32
170514022006.12.05 16:03sell0.20gbpjpy226.83228.18226.452006.12.06 04:13226.610.000.00-5.3038.31
170522532006.12.05 16:09sell0.30gbpjpy226.99228.18226.612006.12.06 04:13226.610.000.00-7.9599.26
170525462006.12.05 16:10sell0.10gbpchf2.34882.36382.34502006.12.06 10:572.34990.000.00-2.07-9.21
170557932006.12.05 16:32sell0.20gbpchf2.35042.36382.34662006.12.06 10:572.34990.000.00-4.138.37
170676802006.12.05 21:33sell0.30gbpchf2.35192.36382.34812006.12.06 10:572.34980.000.000.0052.70
170810062006.12.06 00:29buy0.50euraud1.69231.68211.69612006.12.06 18:351.69140.000.000.00-35.36
170818662006.12.06 00:37buy0.80euraud1.69071.68211.69452006.12.06 18:351.69140.000.000.0044.00
170932062006.12.06 04:14sell0.10gbpjpy226.54228.04226.162006.12.06 05:32226.160.000.000.0033.15
170982862006.12.06 05:32sell0.10gbpjpy226.06227.56225.682006.12.06 09:30225.980.000.000.006.97
170985412006.12.06 05:33sell0.10eurjpy152.73154.23152.352006.12.07 10:15152.810.000.00-3.36-6.96
170993012006.12.06 05:40sell0.30audusd0.78880.80080.78502006.12.06 13:190.78500.000.000.00114.00
171064442006.12.06 07:10sell0.20gbpjpy226.21227.56225.832006.12.06 09:30225.980.000.000.0040.04
171129142006.12.06 08:21sell0.30gbpjpy226.37227.56225.992006.12.06 09:30225.990.000.000.0099.24
171130112006.12.06 08:26sell0.50gbpchf2.35352.36382.34972006.12.06 10:572.34970.000.000.00158.96
171195612006.12.06 09:30sell0.10gbpjpy225.87227.37225.492006.12.07 01:49226.280.000.00-7.95-35.63
171221212006.12.06 09:39buy1.30euraud1.68921.68211.69302006.12.06 18:351.69140.000.000.00224.71
171290992006.12.06 10:30buy2.10euraud1.68771.68211.69152006.12.06 18:351.69150.000.000.00626.99
171307582006.12.06 10:57sell0.10gbpchf2.34902.36402.34522006.12.06 15:392.34840.000.000.005.03
171311362006.12.06 11:04sell0.20gbpjpy226.02227.37225.642006.12.07 01:49226.280.000.00-15.90-45.19
171315652006.12.06 11:07sell0.20gbpchf2.35062.36402.34682006.12.06 15:392.34860.000.000.0033.54
171317892006.12.06 11:09sell0.30gbpjpy226.18227.37225.802006.12.07 01:49226.280.000.00-23.85-26.07
171373902006.12.06 12:53sell0.30gbpchf2.35212.36402.34832006.12.06 15:392.34830.000.000.0095.62
171504792006.12.06 14:44sell0.20eurjpy152.88154.23152.502006.12.07 10:15152.800.000.00-6.7213.93
171588282006.12.06 15:39sell0.10gbpchf2.34782.36282.34402006.12.06 15:442.35010.000.000.00-19.29
171609072006.12.06 15:44sell0.50gbpjpy226.33227.37225.952006.12.07 01:49226.280.000.00-39.7521.72
171609122006.12.06 15:44sell0.10gbpchf2.34912.36412.34532006.12.07 07:532.34830.000.00-6.206.71
171615952006.12.06 15:47sell0.30eurjpy153.03154.23152.652006.12.07 10:15152.800.000.00-10.0860.03
171683532006.12.06 16:39sell0.80gbpjpy226.49227.37226.112006.12.07 01:49226.280.000.00-63.60146.01
171727952006.12.06 17:26sell0.20gbpchf2.35062.36412.34682006.12.07 07:532.34830.000.00-12.3938.58
171769182006.12.06 18:35sell0.10euraud1.69151.70651.68772006.12.07 00:301.68890.000.002.7520.47
171873742006.12.06 20:59sell0.20euraud1.69311.70651.68932006.12.07 00:301.68930.000.005.4959.84
171899012006.12.06 21:48sell0.30gbpchf2.35212.36412.34832006.12.07 07:532.34830.000.00-18.5895.61
171910722006.12.06 22:17sell1.30gbpjpy226.66227.37226.282006.12.07 01:49226.280.000.000.00429.35
171937112006.12.06 23:42sell0.50eurjpy153.18154.23152.802006.12.07 10:15152.800.000.000.00165.31
171963022006.12.07 00:30sell0.10euraud1.68761.70261.68382006.12.07 04:151.68540.000.000.0017.36
171963812006.12.07 00:30sell0.20euraud1.68911.70261.68532006.12.07 04:141.68530.000.000.0059.96
172070282006.12.07 04:15sell0.10euraud1.68461.69961.68082006.12.07 09:221.68380.000.000.006.33
172081482006.12.07 04:38sell0.20euraud1.68621.69961.68242006.12.07 09:221.68380.000.000.0037.96
172186552006.12.07 07:06sell0.30euraud1.68771.69961.68392006.12.07 09:221.68390.000.000.0090.16
172236852006.12.07 07:53sell0.10gbpchf2.34762.36262.34382006.12.07 13:322.34900.000.000.00-11.72
172246382006.12.07 08:02sell0.20gbpchf2.34912.36262.34532006.12.07 13:322.34900.000.000.001.68
172293242006.12.07 09:16sell0.30gbpchf2.35062.36262.34682006.12.07 13:322.34900.000.000.0040.15
172296112006.12.07 09:22sell0.10euraud1.68311.69811.67932006.12.07 14:021.68120.000.000.0015.02
172339542006.12.07 10:33sell0.50gbpchf2.35212.36262.34832006.12.07 12:112.34830.000.000.00159.04
172488082006.12.07 13:37sell0.20euraud1.68441.69811.68082006.12.07 14:011.68080.000.000.0056.91
  0.00 0.00 -232.06 2 994.45
Closed P/L: 2 762.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170298102006.12.05 14:30sell0.10audusd0.78580.80080.7820 0.79050.000.00-0.96-47.00
170811772006.12.06 00:31sell0.20audusd0.78730.80080.7835 0.79050.000.00-1.44-64.00
172088592006.12.07 04:52sell0.30audusd0.78880.80080.7850 0.79050.000.000.00-51.00
172295682006.12.07 09:21sell0.50audusd0.79030.80080.7865 0.79050.000.000.00-10.00
170298462006.12.05 14:30sell0.10eurchf1.58811.60311.5843 1.58860.000.00-2.68-4.18
170298112006.12.05 14:30buy0.10eurgbp0.67490.65990.6787 0.67640.000.00-2.8029.44
172324182006.12.07 10:15sell0.10eurjpy152.76154.26152.38 152.950.000.000.00-16.50
172014122006.12.07 01:49buy0.10gbpjpy226.29224.79226.67 225.940.000.000.00-30.40
172082582006.12.07 04:39buy0.20gbpjpy226.14224.79226.52 225.940.000.000.00-34.75
172355532006.12.07 11:07buy0.30gbpjpy225.98224.79226.36 225.940.000.000.00-10.42
170298132006.12.05 14:30sell0.10usdcad1.13941.15441.1356 1.14910.000.00-1.40-84.41
170391132006.12.05 15:12sell0.20usdcad1.14091.15441.1371 1.14910.000.00-2.80-142.72
170422322006.12.05 15:21sell0.30usdcad1.14241.15441.1386 1.14910.000.00-4.20-174.92
171472082006.12.06 14:24sell0.50usdcad1.14401.15441.1402 1.14910.000.00-5.25-221.91
171524202006.12.06 15:00sell0.80usdcad1.14551.15441.1417 1.14910.000.00-8.40-250.63
171634502006.12.06 15:58sell1.30usdcad1.14701.15441.1432 1.14910.000.00-13.65-237.58
171846732006.12.06 19:53sell2.10usdcad1.14851.15441.1447 1.14910.000.00-22.05-109.65
172461792006.12.07 13:32sell0.10gbpchf2.34782.36282.3440 2.34820.000.000.00-3.35
172465162006.12.07 13:35sell0.20eurjpy152.91154.26152.53 152.950.000.000.00-6.95
172477792006.12.07 13:36sell0.30eurjpy153.06154.26152.68 152.950.000.000.0028.66
172552562006.12.07 14:02sell0.10euraud1.68021.69521.6764 1.68080.000.000.00-4.74
  0.00 0.00 -65.63 -1 447.01
 Floating P/L: -1 512.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 762.39 Floating P/L: -1 512.64 Margin: 8 000.00
Balance: 202 762.39 Equity: 201 249.75 Free Margin: 193 249.75
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 192.07 Gross Loss: 429.68 Total Net Profit: 2 762.39
Profit Factor: 7.43 Expected Payoff: 53.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 204.45 (0.10%) Relative Drawdown: 0.10% (204.45)
 
Total Trades: 52 Short Positions (won %): 45 (82.22%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (42.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 40 (76.92%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (23.08%)
Largest profit trade: 626.99 loss trade: -63.43
Average profit trade: 79.80 loss trade: -35.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (637.10) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-204.45)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 851.70 (2) consecutive loss (count): -204.45 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2