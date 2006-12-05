Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1319185 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 December 6, 14:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170297272006.12.05 14:30balanceDeposit200 000.00
170297372006.12.05 14:30sell0.10eurjpy152.99154.49152.612006.12.06 05:33152.770.000.00-1.1219.19
170297432006.12.05 14:30sell0.10gbpjpy226.68228.18226.302006.12.06 04:13226.610.000.00-2.656.10
170298052006.12.05 14:30sell0.10gbpchf2.35352.36852.34972006.12.05 16:102.34970.000.000.0031.88
170513902006.12.05 16:03sell0.20eurjpy153.15154.49152.772006.12.06 05:33152.770.000.00-2.2466.32
170514022006.12.05 16:03sell0.20gbpjpy226.83228.18226.452006.12.06 04:13226.610.000.00-5.3038.31
170522532006.12.05 16:09sell0.30gbpjpy226.99228.18226.612006.12.06 04:13226.610.000.00-7.9599.26
170525462006.12.05 16:10sell0.10gbpchf2.34882.36382.34502006.12.06 10:572.34990.000.00-2.07-9.21
170557932006.12.05 16:32sell0.20gbpchf2.35042.36382.34662006.12.06 10:572.34990.000.00-4.138.37
170676802006.12.05 21:33sell0.30gbpchf2.35192.36382.34812006.12.06 10:572.34980.000.000.0052.70
170932062006.12.06 04:14sell0.10gbpjpy226.54228.04226.162006.12.06 05:32226.160.000.000.0033.15
170982862006.12.06 05:32sell0.10gbpjpy226.06227.56225.682006.12.06 09:30225.980.000.000.006.97
170993012006.12.06 05:40sell0.30audusd0.78880.80080.78502006.12.06 13:190.78500.000.000.00114.00
171064442006.12.06 07:10sell0.20gbpjpy226.21227.56225.832006.12.06 09:30225.980.000.000.0040.04
171129142006.12.06 08:21sell0.30gbpjpy226.37227.56225.992006.12.06 09:30225.990.000.000.0099.24
171130112006.12.06 08:26sell0.50gbpchf2.35352.36382.34972006.12.06 10:572.34970.000.000.00158.96
  0.00 0.00 -25.46 765.28
Closed P/L: 739.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170298102006.12.05 14:30sell0.10audusd0.78580.80080.7820 0.78690.000.00-0.24-11.00
170811772006.12.06 00:31sell0.20audusd0.78730.80080.7835 0.78690.000.000.008.00
170297392006.12.05 14:30buy0.10euraud1.69711.68211.7009 1.68800.000.00-1.08-71.58
170341802006.12.05 15:00buy0.20euraud1.69531.68211.6991 1.68800.000.00-2.15-114.84
170395062006.12.05 15:12buy0.30euraud1.69381.68211.6976 1.68800.000.00-3.23-136.87
170810062006.12.06 00:29buy0.50euraud1.69231.68211.6961 1.68800.000.000.00-169.12
170818662006.12.06 00:37buy0.80euraud1.69071.68211.6945 1.68800.000.000.00-169.91
171221212006.12.06 09:39buy1.30euraud1.68921.68211.6930 1.68800.000.000.00-122.71
171290992006.12.06 10:30buy2.10euraud1.68771.68211.6915 1.68800.000.000.0049.56
170298462006.12.05 14:30sell0.10eurchf1.58811.60311.5843 1.58810.000.00-0.670.00
170298112006.12.05 14:30buy0.10eurgbp0.67490.65990.6787 0.67550.000.00-0.7011.79
170985412006.12.06 05:33sell0.10eurjpy152.73154.23152.35 152.860.000.000.00-11.30
171307582006.12.06 10:57sell0.10gbpchf2.34902.36402.3452 2.35030.000.000.00-10.87
171315652006.12.06 11:07sell0.20gbpchf2.35062.36402.3468 2.35030.000.000.005.02
171373902006.12.06 12:53sell0.30gbpchf2.35212.36402.3483 2.35030.000.000.0045.16
171195612006.12.06 09:30sell0.10gbpjpy225.87227.37225.49 226.180.000.000.00-26.94
171311362006.12.06 11:04sell0.20gbpjpy226.02227.37225.64 226.180.000.000.00-27.81
171317892006.12.06 11:09sell0.30gbpjpy226.18227.37225.80 226.180.000.000.000.00
170298132006.12.05 14:30sell0.10usdcad1.13941.15441.1356 1.14370.000.00-0.35-37.60
170391132006.12.05 15:12sell0.20usdcad1.14091.15441.1371 1.14370.000.00-0.70-48.96
170422322006.12.05 15:21sell0.30usdcad1.14241.15441.1386 1.14370.000.00-1.05-34.10
  0.00 0.00 -10.17 -874.08
 Floating P/L: -884.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 739.82 Floating P/L: -884.25 Margin: 7 700.00
Balance: 200 739.82 Equity: 199 855.57 Free Margin: 192 155.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 751.10 Gross Loss: 11.28 Total Net Profit: 739.82
Profit Factor: 66.59 Expected Payoff: 49.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 11.28 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (11.28)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 15 (93.33%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (93.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (6.67%)
Largest profit trade: 158.96 loss trade: -11.28
Average profit trade: 53.65 loss trade: -11.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (637.10) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-11.28)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 637.10 (13) consecutive loss (count): -11.28 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1