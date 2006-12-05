|Account: 1319185
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 6, 14:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17029727
|2006.12.05 14:30
|balance
|Deposit
|200 000.00
|17029737
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.99
|154.49
|152.61
|2006.12.06 05:33
|152.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|19.19
|17029743
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.68
|228.18
|226.30
|2006.12.06 04:13
|226.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|6.10
|17029805
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3535
|2.3685
|2.3497
|2006.12.05 16:10
|2.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.88
|17051390
|2006.12.05 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|153.15
|154.49
|152.77
|2006.12.06 05:33
|152.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|66.32
|17051402
|2006.12.05 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.83
|228.18
|226.45
|2006.12.06 04:13
|226.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.30
|38.31
|17052253
|2006.12.05 16:09
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|226.99
|228.18
|226.61
|2006.12.06 04:13
|226.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.95
|99.26
|17052546
|2006.12.05 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3488
|2.3638
|2.3450
|2006.12.06 10:57
|2.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|-9.21
|17055793
|2006.12.05 16:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3504
|2.3638
|2.3466
|2006.12.06 10:57
|2.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.13
|8.37
|17067680
|2006.12.05 21:33
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3519
|2.3638
|2.3481
|2006.12.06 10:57
|2.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.70
|17093206
|2006.12.06 04:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.54
|228.04
|226.16
|2006.12.06 05:32
|226.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.15
|17098286
|2006.12.06 05:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.06
|227.56
|225.68
|2006.12.06 09:30
|225.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.97
|17099301
|2006.12.06 05:40
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7888
|0.8008
|0.7850
|2006.12.06 13:19
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|17106444
|2006.12.06 07:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.21
|227.56
|225.83
|2006.12.06 09:30
|225.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.04
|17112914
|2006.12.06 08:21
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|226.37
|227.56
|225.99
|2006.12.06 09:30
|225.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.24
|17113011
|2006.12.06 08:26
|sell
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3535
|2.3638
|2.3497
|2006.12.06 10:57
|2.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.46
|765.28
|Closed P/L:
|739.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17029810
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7858
|0.8008
|0.7820
|0.7869
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-11.00
|17081177
|2006.12.06 00:31
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7873
|0.8008
|0.7835
|0.7869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|17029739
|2006.12.05 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6971
|1.6821
|1.7009
|1.6880
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|-71.58
|17034180
|2006.12.05 15:00
|buy
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6953
|1.6821
|1.6991
|1.6880
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|-114.84
|17039506
|2006.12.05 15:12
|buy
|0.30
|euraud
|1.6938
|1.6821
|1.6976
|1.6880
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.23
|-136.87
|17081006
|2006.12.06 00:29
|buy
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6923
|1.6821
|1.6961
|1.6880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.12
|17081866
|2006.12.06 00:37
|buy
|0.80
|euraud
|1.6907
|1.6821
|1.6945
|1.6880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.91
|17122121
|2006.12.06 09:39
|buy
|1.30
|euraud
|1.6892
|1.6821
|1.6930
|1.6880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-122.71
|17129099
|2006.12.06 10:30
|buy
|2.10
|euraud
|1.6877
|1.6821
|1.6915
|1.6880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.56
|17029846
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5881
|1.6031
|1.5843
|1.5881
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|0.00
|17029811
|2006.12.05 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6749
|0.6599
|0.6787
|0.6755
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|11.79
|17098541
|2006.12.06 05:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.73
|154.23
|152.35
|152.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.30
|17130758
|2006.12.06 10:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3490
|2.3640
|2.3452
|2.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.87
|17131565
|2006.12.06 11:07
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3506
|2.3640
|2.3468
|2.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.02
|17137390
|2006.12.06 12:53
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3521
|2.3640
|2.3483
|2.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.16
|17119561
|2006.12.06 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.87
|227.37
|225.49
|226.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.94
|17131136
|2006.12.06 11:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.02
|227.37
|225.64
|226.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.81
|17131789
|2006.12.06 11:09
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|226.18
|227.37
|225.80
|226.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17029813
|2006.12.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1394
|1.1544
|1.1356
|1.1437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-37.60
|17039113
|2006.12.05 15:12
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1409
|1.1544
|1.1371
|1.1437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-48.96
|17042232
|2006.12.05 15:21
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1424
|1.1544
|1.1386
|1.1437
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-34.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.17
|-874.08
|Floating P/L:
|-884.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|739.82
|Floating P/L:
|-884.25
|Margin:
|7 700.00
|Balance:
|200 739.82
|Equity:
|199 855.57
|Free Margin:
|192 155.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|751.10
|Gross Loss:
|11.28
|Total Net Profit:
|739.82
|Profit Factor:
|66.59
|Expected Payoff:
|49.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|11.28 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.01% (11.28)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (93.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (93.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (6.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|158.96
|loss trade:
|-11.28
|Average
|profit trade:
|53.65
|loss trade:
|-11.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (637.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-11.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|637.10 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-11.28 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1