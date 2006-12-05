|Account: 1319362
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 6, 14:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17061120
|2006.12.05 18:38
|balance
|Deposit
|200 000.00
|17061675
|2006.12.05 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6938
|1.7088
|1.6900
|2006.12.06 05:40
|1.6900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|29.99
|17098526
|2006.12.06 05:33
|buy
|0.80
|gbpjpy
|226.07
|225.18
|226.45
|2006.12.06 08:54
|226.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.81
|17097969
|2006.12.06 05:29
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|226.23
|225.18
|226.61
|2006.12.06 08:54
|226.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.82
|17094513
|2006.12.06 04:43
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.53
|225.18
|226.91
|2006.12.06 08:54
|226.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.94
|17061225
|2006.12.05 18:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.68
|225.18
|227.06
|2006.12.06 08:54
|226.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|-20.03
|17095982
|2006.12.06 05:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|226.38
|225.18
|226.76
|2006.12.06 08:54
|226.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.29
|17106641
|2006.12.06 07:16
|sell
|0.50
|euraud
|1.6939
|1.7043
|1.6901
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.6901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|149.32
|17100108
|2006.12.06 05:49
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6908
|1.7043
|1.6870
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.6908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17099350
|2006.12.06 05:40
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6893
|1.7043
|1.6855
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.6909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.57
|17114795
|2006.12.06 08:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.46
|227.96
|226.08
|2006.12.06 09:30
|226.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.08
|17113787
|2006.12.06 08:32
|sell
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.3542
|2.3646
|2.3504
|2006.12.06 09:30
|2.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.96
|17061242
|2006.12.05 18:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3496
|2.3646
|2.3458
|2006.12.06 09:30
|2.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|-6.69
|17062818
|2006.12.05 19:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.3512
|2.3646
|2.3474
|2006.12.06 09:30
|2.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.13
|13.38
|17088206
|2006.12.06 02:13
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.3527
|2.3646
|2.3489
|2006.12.06 09:30
|2.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.72
|17104349
|2006.12.06 06:42
|sell
|0.30
|euraud
|1.6924
|1.7043
|1.6886
|2006.12.06 09:40
|1.6886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.22
|857.72
|Closed P/L:
|854.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17061721
|2006.12.05 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7868
|0.7718
|0.7906
|0.7864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-4.00
|17126046
|2006.12.06 09:47
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7853
|0.7718
|0.7891
|0.7864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|17117392
|2006.12.06 09:19
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6897
|1.7052
|1.6864
|1.6889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.29
|17061292
|2006.12.05 18:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5874
|1.6024
|1.5836
|1.5882
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|-6.69
|17100543
|2006.12.06 05:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.5889
|1.6024
|1.5851
|1.5882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.71
|17061388
|2006.12.05 18:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6755
|0.6605
|0.6793
|0.6755
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|0.00
|17061228
|2006.12.05 18:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|153.08
|151.58
|153.46
|152.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|-21.72
|17095122
|2006.12.06 04:50
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|152.93
|151.58
|153.31
|152.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.38
|17098402
|2006.12.06 05:32
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|152.78
|151.58
|153.16
|152.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.04
|17116739
|2006.12.06 09:18
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|152.63
|151.58
|153.01
|152.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.92
|17123714
|2006.12.06 09:40
|buy
|0.80
|eurjpy
|152.48
|151.58
|152.86
|152.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.35
|17120024
|2006.12.06 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3504
|2.3354
|2.3542
|2.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.53
|17119440
|2006.12.06 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.94
|227.44
|225.56
|226.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.59
|17131303
|2006.12.06 11:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|226.09
|227.44
|225.71
|226.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.12
|17132110
|2006.12.06 11:12
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|226.24
|227.44
|225.86
|226.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.43
|17061227
|2006.12.05 18:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1412
|1.1262
|1.1450
|1.1434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|19.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|313.95
|Floating P/L:
|313.78
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|854.50
|Floating P/L:
|313.78
|Margin:
|3 500.00
|Balance:
|200 854.50
|Equity:
|201 168.28
|Free Margin:
|197 668.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|907.74
|Gross Loss:
|53.24
|Total Net Profit:
|854.50
|Profit Factor:
|17.05
|Expected Payoff:
|56.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|31.91 (0.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.02% (31.91)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (73.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (26.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|264.81
|loss trade:
|-17.97
|Average
|profit trade:
|82.52
|loss trade:
|-13.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (409.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-31.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|409.83 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-31.91 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1