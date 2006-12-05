Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1319362 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 December 6, 14:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170611202006.12.05 18:38balanceDeposit200 000.00
170616752006.12.05 19:00sell0.10euraud1.69381.70881.69002006.12.06 05:401.69000.000.000.9229.99
170985262006.12.06 05:33buy0.80gbpjpy226.07225.18226.452006.12.06 08:54226.450.000.000.00264.81
170979692006.12.06 05:29buy0.50gbpjpy226.23225.18226.612006.12.06 08:54226.450.000.000.0095.82
170945132006.12.06 04:43buy0.20gbpjpy226.53225.18226.912006.12.06 08:54226.450.000.000.00-13.94
170612252006.12.05 18:40buy0.10gbpjpy226.68225.18227.062006.12.06 08:54226.450.000.002.06-20.03
170959822006.12.06 05:00buy0.30gbpjpy226.38225.18226.762006.12.06 08:54226.450.000.000.0018.29
171066412006.12.06 07:16sell0.50euraud1.69391.70431.69012006.12.06 09:181.69010.000.000.00149.32
171001082006.12.06 05:49sell0.20euraud1.69081.70431.68702006.12.06 09:181.69080.000.000.000.00
170993502006.12.06 05:40sell0.10euraud1.68931.70431.68552006.12.06 09:181.69090.000.000.00-12.57
171147952006.12.06 08:54sell0.10gbpjpy226.46227.96226.082006.12.06 09:30226.080.000.000.0033.08
171137872006.12.06 08:32sell0.50gbpchf2.35422.36462.35042006.12.06 09:302.35040.000.000.00158.96
170612422006.12.05 18:40sell0.10gbpchf2.34962.36462.34582006.12.06 09:302.35040.000.00-2.07-6.69
170628182006.12.05 19:38sell0.20gbpchf2.35122.36462.34742006.12.06 09:302.35040.000.00-4.1313.38
170882062006.12.06 02:13sell0.30gbpchf2.35272.36462.34892006.12.06 09:302.35040.000.000.0057.72
171043492006.12.06 06:42sell0.30euraud1.69241.70431.68862006.12.06 09:401.68860.000.000.0089.58
  0.00 0.00 -3.22 857.72
Closed P/L: 854.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170617212006.12.05 19:00buy0.10audusd0.78680.77180.7906 0.78640.000.000.12-4.00
171260462006.12.06 09:47buy0.20audusd0.78530.77180.7891 0.78640.000.000.0022.00
171173922006.12.06 09:19sell0.10euraud1.68971.70521.6864 1.68890.000.000.006.29
170612922006.12.05 18:41sell0.10eurchf1.58741.60241.5836 1.58820.000.00-0.67-6.69
171005432006.12.06 05:54sell0.20eurchf1.58891.60241.5851 1.58820.000.000.0011.71
170613882006.12.05 18:44buy0.10eurgbp0.67550.66050.6793 0.67550.000.00-0.700.00
170612282006.12.05 18:40buy0.10eurjpy153.08151.58153.46 152.830.000.000.85-21.72
170951222006.12.06 04:50buy0.20eurjpy152.93151.58153.31 152.830.000.000.00-17.38
170984022006.12.06 05:32buy0.30eurjpy152.78151.58153.16 152.830.000.000.0013.04
171167392006.12.06 09:18buy0.50eurjpy152.63151.58153.01 152.830.000.000.0086.92
171237142006.12.06 09:40buy0.80eurjpy152.48151.58152.86 152.830.000.000.00243.35
171200242006.12.06 09:30buy0.10gbpchf2.35042.33542.3542 2.34950.000.000.00-7.53
171194402006.12.06 09:30sell0.10gbpjpy225.94227.44225.56 226.200.000.000.00-22.59
171313032006.12.06 11:06sell0.20gbpjpy226.09227.44225.71 226.200.000.000.00-19.12
171321102006.12.06 11:12sell0.30gbpjpy226.24227.44225.86 226.200.000.000.0010.43
170612272006.12.05 18:40buy0.10usdcad1.14121.12621.1450 1.14340.000.000.2319.24
  0.00 0.00 -0.17 313.95
 Floating P/L: 313.78
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 854.50 Floating P/L: 313.78 Margin: 3 500.00
Balance: 200 854.50 Equity: 201 168.28 Free Margin: 197 668.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 907.74 Gross Loss: 53.24 Total Net Profit: 854.50
Profit Factor: 17.05 Expected Payoff: 56.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 31.91 (0.02%) Relative Drawdown: 0.02% (31.91)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (73.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (26.67%)
Largest profit trade: 264.81 loss trade: -17.97
Average profit trade: 82.52 loss trade: -13.31
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (409.83) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-31.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 409.83 (4) consecutive loss (count): -31.91 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1