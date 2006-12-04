|Account: 1318534
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 6, 14:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16922736
|2006.12.04 21:23
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|16922904
|2006.12.04 21:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3282
|2006.12.04 21:59
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|16924753
|2006.12.04 21:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3337
|0.0000
|1.3297
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|16922739
|2006.12.04 21:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|0.0000
|1.9750
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|16924555
|2006.12.04 21:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9806
|0.0000
|1.9766
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.9819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|16922737
|2006.12.04 21:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1946
|0.0000
|1.1986
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.77
|16925604
|2006.12.04 21:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1931
|0.0000
|1.1971
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.39
|16922933
|2006.12.04 21:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.36
|0.00
|115.76
|2006.12.04 22:00
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.54
|16927425
|2006.12.04 22:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3490
|1.3302
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|16927479
|2006.12.04 22:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1930
|1.1780
|1.1968
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|16927671
|2006.12.04 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1932
|1.1782
|1.1970
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.03
|16927683
|2006.12.04 22:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3492
|1.3304
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|16927694
|2006.12.04 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1929
|1.1779
|1.1967
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|16927446
|2006.12.04 22:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|116.75
|114.87
|2006.12.04 22:06
|115.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|16954786
|2006.12.05 03:57
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.40
|116.75
|115.02
|2006.12.05 07:28
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.08
|16928316
|2006.12.04 22:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|116.75
|114.87
|2006.12.05 07:28
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16967400
|2006.12.05 07:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|1.9924
|1.9751
|2006.12.05 08:20
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|16944694
|2006.12.05 01:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9774
|1.9924
|1.9736
|2006.12.05 08:20
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|16928025
|2006.12.04 22:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3489
|1.3301
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.3301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|16985776
|2006.12.05 08:56
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9776
|1.9896
|1.9738
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|16979776
|2006.12.05 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9746
|1.9896
|1.9708
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|16981681
|2006.12.05 08:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|1.9896
|1.9723
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|16970630
|2006.12.05 07:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.00
|116.50
|114.62
|2006.12.05 10:31
|114.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.15
|16995975
|2006.12.05 10:33
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|1.9884
|1.9742
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|17016809
|2006.12.05 13:32
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9795
|1.9884
|1.9757
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|304.00
|16993844
|2006.12.05 10:12
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9884
|1.9727
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|16993016
|2006.12.05 10:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9749
|1.9884
|1.9711
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|16992557
|2006.12.05 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9734
|1.9884
|1.9696
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|17017070
|2006.12.05 13:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3359
|1.3448
|1.3321
|2006.12.05 14:03
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|304.00
|17013213
|2006.12.05 13:28
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3344
|1.3448
|1.3306
|2006.12.05 14:04
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|17001386
|2006.12.05 11:22
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3448
|1.3291
|2006.12.05 14:04
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|16994274
|2006.12.05 10:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3448
|1.3276
|2006.12.05 14:04
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|16992362
|2006.12.05 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3448
|1.3260
|2006.12.05 14:04
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|17016027
|2006.12.05 13:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1888
|1.1784
|1.1926
|2006.12.05 14:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.32
|17010585
|2006.12.05 13:09
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1919
|1.1784
|1.1957
|2006.12.05 14:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.74
|17013076
|2006.12.05 13:28
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1904
|1.1784
|1.1942
|2006.12.05 14:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.34
|16928151
|2006.12.04 22:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1934
|1.1784
|1.1972
|2006.12.05 14:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.71
|17031341
|2006.12.05 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|1.9903
|1.9731
|2006.12.05 15:00
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17023651
|2006.12.05 13:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9753
|1.9903
|1.9715
|2006.12.05 15:00
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|17035319
|2006.12.05 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9721
|1.9874
|1.9686
|2006.12.05 15:04
|1.9752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|17036881
|2006.12.05 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9747
|1.9897
|1.9709
|2006.12.05 15:12
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|17029368
|2006.12.05 14:28
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3469
|1.3297
|2006.12.05 15:12
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17032537
|2006.12.05 14:51
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1901
|1.1781
|1.1939
|2006.12.05 15:22
|1.1939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.49
|17027466
|2006.12.05 14:16
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1916
|1.1781
|1.1954
|2006.12.05 15:22
|1.1939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.53
|17026312
|2006.12.05 14:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1931
|1.1781
|1.1969
|2006.12.05 15:22
|1.1939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|17045937
|2006.12.05 15:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.06
|116.10
|114.68
|2006.12.06 05:00
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.55
|165.68
|16995807
|2006.12.05 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.60
|116.10
|114.22
|2006.12.06 05:00
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|-6.10
|17023513
|2006.12.05 13:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.75
|116.10
|114.37
|2006.12.06 05:00
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|13.95
|17035569
|2006.12.05 15:01
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.91
|116.10
|114.53
|2006.12.06 05:00
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|60.17
|17055903
|2006.12.05 16:33
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9741
|1.9844
|1.9703
|2006.12.06 07:50
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|190.00
|17054054
|2006.12.05 16:22
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9726
|1.9844
|1.9688
|2006.12.06 07:50
|1.9702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|72.00
|17050372
|2006.12.05 15:57
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|1.9844
|1.9672
|2006.12.06 07:50
|1.9702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|16.00
|17039760
|2006.12.05 15:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9694
|1.9844
|1.9656
|2006.12.06 07:50
|1.9702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-8.00
|17102810
|2006.12.06 06:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3469
|1.3297
|2006.12.06 08:27
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17025631
|2006.12.05 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3319
|1.3469
|1.3281
|2006.12.06 08:27
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|21.00
|17053189
|2006.12.05 16:12
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1912
|1.1793
|1.1950
|2006.12.06 09:16
|1.1950
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|95.40
|17049812
|2006.12.05 15:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1927
|1.1793
|1.1965
|2006.12.06 09:16
|1.1950
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|38.49
|17042563
|2006.12.05 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1943
|1.1793
|1.1981
|2006.12.06 09:16
|1.1950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|5.86
|17112059
|2006.12.06 08:11
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9728
|1.9848
|1.9690
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.9690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|17109483
|2006.12.06 07:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9698
|1.9848
|1.9660
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|17111266
|2006.12.06 08:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9713
|1.9848
|1.9675
|2006.12.06 09:30
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17118994
|2006.12.06 09:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9695
|1.9830
|1.9657
|2006.12.06 09:39
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17117184
|2006.12.06 09:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9830
|1.9642
|2006.12.06 09:39
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|17113250
|2006.12.06 08:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3445
|1.3257
|2006.12.06 09:40
|1.3257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|17133506
|2006.12.06 11:28
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9804
|1.9631
|2006.12.06 13:18
|1.9631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.70
|2 802.79
|Closed P/L:
|2 793.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17124266
|2006.12.06 09:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3257
|1.3407
|1.3219
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|17127545
|2006.12.06 09:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3273
|1.3407
|1.3235
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|17134608
|2006.12.06 11:51
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3288
|1.3407
|1.3250
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|17121535
|2006.12.06 09:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9804
|1.9616
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|17116238
|2006.12.06 09:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.1803
|1.1991
|1.1953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17096061
|2006.12.06 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.65
|116.15
|114.27
|115.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.50
|17113609
|2006.12.06 08:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.81
|116.15
|114.43
|115.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.19
|17126003
|2006.12.06 09:46
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.97
|116.15
|114.59
|115.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.07
|17139767
|2006.12.06 13:17
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.12
|116.15
|114.74
|115.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-114.03
|Floating P/L:
|-114.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 793.09
|Floating P/L:
|-114.03
|Margin:
|1 900.00
|Balance:
|22 793.09
|Equity:
|22 679.06
|Free Margin:
|20 779.06
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 059.65
|Gross Loss:
|266.56
|Total Net Profit:
|2 793.09
|Profit Factor:
|11.48
|Expected Payoff:
|43.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|141.30
|Maximal Drawdown:
|141.30 (0.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.71% (141.30)
|Total Trades:
|64
|Short Positions (won %):
|48 (70.83%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (56.25%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|43 (67.19%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|21 (32.81%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|304.00
|loss trade:
|-31.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|71.15
|loss trade:
|-12.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (678.15)
|consecutive losses ($):
|13 (-141.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|869.23 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-141.30 (13)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3