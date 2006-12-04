Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1318534 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 December 6, 14:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169227362006.12.04 21:23balanceDeposit20 000.00
169229042006.12.04 21:26sell0.10eurusd1.33220.00001.32822006.12.04 21:591.33450.000.000.00-23.00
169247532006.12.04 21:48sell0.20eurusd1.33370.00001.32972006.12.04 22:001.33430.000.000.00-12.00
169227392006.12.04 21:23sell0.10gbpusd1.97900.00001.97502006.12.04 22:001.98180.000.000.00-28.00
169245552006.12.04 21:47sell0.20gbpusd1.98060.00001.97662006.12.04 22:001.98190.000.000.00-26.00
169227372006.12.04 21:23buy0.10usdchf1.19460.00001.19862006.12.04 22:001.19260.000.000.00-16.77
169256042006.12.04 21:50buy0.20usdchf1.19310.00001.19712006.12.04 22:001.19260.000.000.00-8.39
169229332006.12.04 21:26buy0.10usdjpy115.360.00115.762006.12.04 22:00115.250.000.000.00-9.54
169274252006.12.04 22:03sell0.10eurusd1.33401.34901.33022006.12.04 22:061.33430.000.000.00-3.00
169274792006.12.04 22:04buy0.10usdchf1.19301.17801.19682006.12.04 22:061.19260.000.000.00-3.35
169276712006.12.04 22:06buy0.10usdchf1.19321.17821.19702006.12.04 22:061.19260.000.000.00-5.03
169276832006.12.04 22:06sell0.10eurusd1.33421.34921.33042006.12.04 22:061.33440.000.000.00-2.00
169276942006.12.04 22:06buy0.10usdchf1.19291.17791.19672006.12.04 22:061.19250.000.000.00-3.35
169274462006.12.04 22:04sell0.10usdjpy115.25116.75114.872006.12.04 22:06115.260.000.000.00-0.87
169547862006.12.05 03:57sell0.20usdjpy115.40116.75115.022006.12.05 07:28115.020.000.000.0066.08
169283162006.12.04 22:11sell0.10usdjpy115.25116.75114.872006.12.05 07:28115.020.000.000.0020.00
169674002006.12.05 07:10sell0.20gbpusd1.97891.99241.97512006.12.05 08:201.97510.000.000.0076.00
169446942006.12.05 01:14sell0.10gbpusd1.97741.99241.97362006.12.05 08:201.97510.000.000.0023.00
169280252006.12.04 22:08sell0.10eurusd1.33391.34891.33012006.12.05 09:591.33010.000.000.0038.00
169857762006.12.05 08:56sell0.30gbpusd1.97761.98961.97382006.12.05 09:591.97380.000.000.00114.00
169797762006.12.05 08:20sell0.10gbpusd1.97461.98961.97082006.12.05 09:591.97390.000.000.007.00
169816812006.12.05 08:31sell0.20gbpusd1.97611.98961.97232006.12.05 09:591.97380.000.000.0046.00
169706302006.12.05 07:28sell0.10usdjpy115.00116.50114.622006.12.05 10:31114.620.000.000.0033.15
169959752006.12.05 10:33sell0.50gbpusd1.97801.98841.97422006.12.05 13:541.97570.000.000.00115.00
170168092006.12.05 13:32sell0.80gbpusd1.97951.98841.97572006.12.05 13:541.97570.000.000.00304.00
169938442006.12.05 10:12sell0.30gbpusd1.97651.98841.97272006.12.05 13:541.97560.000.000.0027.00
169930162006.12.05 10:01sell0.20gbpusd1.97491.98841.97112006.12.05 13:541.97560.000.000.00-14.00
169925572006.12.05 09:59sell0.10gbpusd1.97341.98841.96962006.12.05 13:541.97560.000.000.00-22.00
170170702006.12.05 13:32sell0.80eurusd1.33591.34481.33212006.12.05 14:031.33210.000.000.00304.00
170132132006.12.05 13:28sell0.50eurusd1.33441.34481.33062006.12.05 14:041.33210.000.000.00115.00
170013862006.12.05 11:22sell0.30eurusd1.33291.34481.32912006.12.05 14:041.33200.000.000.0027.00
169942742006.12.05 10:16sell0.20eurusd1.33141.34481.32762006.12.05 14:041.33210.000.000.00-14.00
169923622006.12.05 09:59sell0.10eurusd1.32981.34481.32602006.12.05 14:041.33200.000.000.00-22.00
170160272006.12.05 13:31buy0.50usdchf1.18881.17841.19262006.12.05 14:071.19260.000.000.00159.32
170105852006.12.05 13:09buy0.20usdchf1.19191.17841.19572006.12.05 14:071.19260.000.000.0011.74
170130762006.12.05 13:28buy0.30usdchf1.19041.17841.19422006.12.05 14:071.19260.000.000.0055.34
169281512006.12.04 22:09buy0.10usdchf1.19341.17841.19722006.12.05 14:071.19260.000.000.00-6.71
170313412006.12.05 14:43sell0.20gbpusd1.97691.99031.97312006.12.05 15:001.97310.000.000.0076.00
170236512006.12.05 13:54sell0.10gbpusd1.97531.99031.97152006.12.05 15:001.97310.000.000.0022.00
170353192006.12.05 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.97211.98741.96862006.12.05 15:041.97520.000.000.00-31.00
170368812006.12.05 15:04sell0.10gbpusd1.97471.98971.97092006.12.05 15:121.97090.000.000.0038.00
170293682006.12.05 14:28sell0.20eurusd1.33351.34691.32972006.12.05 15:121.32970.000.000.0076.00
170325372006.12.05 14:51buy0.30usdchf1.19011.17811.19392006.12.05 15:221.19390.000.000.0095.49
170274662006.12.05 14:16buy0.20usdchf1.19161.17811.19542006.12.05 15:221.19390.000.000.0038.53
170263122006.12.05 14:07buy0.10usdchf1.19311.17811.19692006.12.05 15:221.19390.000.000.006.70
170459372006.12.05 15:30sell0.50usdjpy115.06116.10114.682006.12.06 05:00114.680.000.00-7.55165.68
169958072006.12.05 10:31sell0.10usdjpy114.60116.10114.222006.12.06 05:00114.670.000.00-1.51-6.10
170235132006.12.05 13:54sell0.20usdjpy114.75116.10114.372006.12.06 05:00114.670.000.00-3.0213.95
170355692006.12.05 15:01sell0.30usdjpy114.91116.10114.532006.12.06 05:00114.680.000.00-4.5360.17
170559032006.12.05 16:33sell0.50gbpusd1.97411.98441.97032006.12.06 07:501.97030.000.000.28190.00
170540542006.12.05 16:22sell0.30gbpusd1.97261.98441.96882006.12.06 07:501.97020.000.000.1772.00
170503722006.12.05 15:57sell0.20gbpusd1.97101.98441.96722006.12.06 07:501.97020.000.000.1116.00
170397602006.12.05 15:13sell0.10gbpusd1.96941.98441.96562006.12.06 07:501.97020.000.000.06-8.00
171028102006.12.06 06:26sell0.20eurusd1.33351.34691.32972006.12.06 08:271.32970.000.000.0076.00
170256312006.12.05 14:04sell0.10eurusd1.33191.34691.32812006.12.06 08:271.32980.000.000.6121.00
170531892006.12.05 16:12buy0.30usdchf1.19121.17931.19502006.12.06 09:161.19500.000.002.8495.40
170498122006.12.05 15:54buy0.20usdchf1.19271.17931.19652006.12.06 09:161.19500.000.001.8938.49
170425632006.12.05 15:22buy0.10usdchf1.19431.17931.19812006.12.06 09:161.19500.000.000.955.86
171120592006.12.06 08:11sell0.30gbpusd1.97281.98481.96902006.12.06 09:181.96900.000.000.00114.00
171094832006.12.06 07:50sell0.10gbpusd1.96981.98481.96602006.12.06 09:181.96820.000.000.0016.00
171112662006.12.06 08:04sell0.20gbpusd1.97131.98481.96752006.12.06 09:301.96750.000.000.0076.00
171189942006.12.06 09:24sell0.20gbpusd1.96951.98301.96572006.12.06 09:391.96570.000.000.0076.00
171171842006.12.06 09:18sell0.10gbpusd1.96801.98301.96422006.12.06 09:391.96570.000.000.0023.00
171132502006.12.06 08:27sell0.10eurusd1.32951.34451.32572006.12.06 09:401.32570.000.000.0038.00
171335062006.12.06 11:28sell0.20gbpusd1.96691.98041.96312006.12.06 13:181.96310.000.000.0076.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.70 2 802.79
Closed P/L: 2 793.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
171242662006.12.06 09:40sell0.10eurusd1.32571.34071.3219 1.32820.000.000.00-25.00
171275452006.12.06 09:56sell0.20eurusd1.32731.34071.3235 1.32820.000.000.00-18.00
171346082006.12.06 11:51sell0.30eurusd1.32881.34071.3250 1.32820.000.000.0018.00
171215352006.12.06 09:39sell0.10gbpusd1.96541.98041.9616 1.96570.000.000.00-3.00
171162382006.12.06 09:16buy0.10usdchf1.19531.18031.1991 1.19530.000.000.000.00
170960612006.12.06 05:00sell0.10usdjpy114.65116.15114.27 115.070.000.000.00-36.50
171136092006.12.06 08:31sell0.20usdjpy114.81116.15114.43 115.070.000.000.00-45.19
171260032006.12.06 09:46sell0.30usdjpy114.97116.15114.59 115.070.000.000.00-26.07
171397672006.12.06 13:17sell0.50usdjpy115.12116.15114.74 115.070.000.000.0021.73
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -114.03
 Floating P/L: -114.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 793.09 Floating P/L: -114.03 Margin: 1 900.00
Balance: 22 793.09 Equity: 22 679.06 Free Margin: 20 779.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 059.65 Gross Loss: 266.56 Total Net Profit: 2 793.09
Profit Factor: 11.48 Expected Payoff: 43.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 141.30 Maximal Drawdown: 141.30 (0.71%) Relative Drawdown: 0.71% (141.30)
 
Total Trades: 64 Short Positions (won %): 48 (70.83%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (56.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 43 (67.19%) Loss trades (% of total): 21 (32.81%)
Largest profit trade: 304.00 loss trade: -31.00
Average profit trade: 71.15 loss trade: -12.69
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (678.15) consecutive losses ($): 13 (-141.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 869.23 (12) consecutive loss (count): -141.30 (13)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3