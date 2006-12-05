Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1319358 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 December 7, 14:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170610712006.12.05 18:36balanceDeposit20 000.00
171131322006.12.06 08:27buy0.30eurusd1.32971.31781.33352006.12.06 09:181.32750.000.000.00-66.00
170714242006.12.05 22:12buy0.20eurusd1.33131.31781.33512006.12.06 09:191.32740.000.000.00-78.00
170611362006.12.05 18:38buy0.10eurusd1.33281.31781.33662006.12.06 09:191.32730.000.00-0.76-55.00
170989382006.12.06 05:37buy0.30usdjpy114.57113.37114.952006.12.06 09:40114.950.000.000.0099.17
170951322006.12.06 04:50buy0.20usdjpy114.72113.37115.102006.12.06 09:40114.950.000.000.0040.02
170610772006.12.05 18:36buy0.10usdjpy114.87113.37115.252006.12.06 09:40114.950.000.001.246.96
171235722006.12.06 09:40buy2.10gbpusd1.96411.95921.96792006.12.06 15:051.96790.000.000.00798.00
171214742006.12.06 09:39buy1.30gbpusd1.96571.95921.96952006.12.06 15:051.96790.000.000.00286.00
171103672006.12.06 07:58buy0.50gbpusd1.96961.95921.97342006.12.06 15:051.96830.000.000.00-65.00
170620482006.12.05 19:15buy0.10gbpusd1.97421.95921.97802006.12.06 15:051.96830.000.00-0.20-59.00
170720772006.12.05 22:21buy0.20gbpusd1.97271.95921.97652006.12.06 15:051.96830.000.000.00-88.00
171081272006.12.06 07:27buy0.30gbpusd1.97111.95921.97492006.12.06 15:051.96830.000.000.00-84.00
171213482006.12.06 09:39sell0.80usdchf1.19681.20571.19302006.12.06 15:351.19300.000.000.00254.82
171167862006.12.06 09:18sell0.50usdchf1.19531.20571.19152006.12.06 15:351.19300.000.000.0096.40
171130122006.12.06 08:26sell0.30usdchf1.19381.20571.19002006.12.06 15:351.19300.000.000.0020.12
170715572006.12.05 22:14sell0.20usdchf1.19231.20571.18852006.12.06 15:351.19300.000.000.00-11.74
170611442006.12.05 18:38sell0.10usdchf1.19071.20571.18692006.12.06 15:351.19290.000.00-1.20-18.44
171194482006.12.06 09:30buy0.80gbpusd1.96721.95921.97102006.12.06 15:361.96890.000.000.00136.00
171539952006.12.06 15:05buy0.10gbpusd1.96851.95351.97232006.12.06 15:361.96880.000.000.003.00
171632232006.12.06 15:58sell0.50eurusd1.33201.34251.32822006.12.06 19:541.32820.000.000.00190.00
171541862006.12.06 15:05sell0.30eurusd1.33051.34251.32672006.12.06 19:541.32820.000.000.0069.00
171191772006.12.06 09:26sell0.20eurusd1.32901.34251.32522006.12.06 19:541.32820.000.000.0016.00
171175852006.12.06 09:19sell0.10eurusd1.32751.34251.32372006.12.06 19:541.32830.000.000.00-8.00
171242992006.12.06 09:40buy0.10usdjpy114.97113.47115.352006.12.06 23:42115.350.000.003.7232.94
171809622006.12.06 19:20buy0.30gbpusd1.96611.95411.96992006.12.07 07:121.96990.000.00-1.80114.00
171581532006.12.06 15:36buy0.10gbpusd1.96911.95411.97292006.12.07 07:121.96990.000.00-0.608.00
171769922006.12.06 18:36buy0.20gbpusd1.96761.95411.97142006.12.07 07:121.96990.000.00-1.2046.00
171847972006.12.06 19:54buy0.10eurusd1.32841.31341.33222006.12.07 07:331.33220.000.00-2.2738.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.07 1 721.25
Closed P/L: 1 718.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
172218182006.12.07 07:33buy0.10eurusd1.33241.31741.3362 1.32800.000.000.00-44.00
172271992006.12.07 08:40buy0.20eurusd1.33091.31741.3347 1.32800.000.000.00-58.00
172323182006.12.07 10:15buy0.30eurusd1.32941.31741.3332 1.32800.000.000.00-42.00
172191822006.12.07 07:12buy0.10gbpusd1.97051.95551.9743 1.96260.000.000.00-79.00
172256732006.12.07 08:12buy0.20gbpusd1.96891.95551.9727 1.96260.000.000.00-126.00
172326622006.12.07 10:16buy0.30gbpusd1.96741.95551.9712 1.96260.000.000.00-144.00
171579012006.12.06 15:35sell0.10usdchf1.19241.20741.1886 1.19600.000.00-3.58-30.10
171741972006.12.06 17:44sell0.20usdchf1.19391.20741.1901 1.19600.000.00-7.17-35.12
171810262006.12.06 19:20sell0.30usdchf1.19541.20741.1916 1.19600.000.00-10.75-15.05
171938762006.12.06 23:43buy0.10usdjpy115.37113.87115.75 115.140.000.000.00-19.98
171959052006.12.07 00:21buy0.20usdjpy115.22113.87115.60 115.140.000.000.00-13.90
171979072006.12.07 00:53buy0.30usdjpy115.07113.87115.45 115.140.000.000.0018.24
172111082006.12.07 05:04buy0.50usdjpy114.91113.87115.29 115.140.000.000.0099.88
172461882006.12.07 13:32buy0.50gbpusd1.96531.95551.9691 1.96260.000.000.00-135.00
172546822006.12.07 14:00buy0.80gbpusd1.96381.95551.9676 1.96260.000.000.00-96.00
172550452006.12.07 14:02buy0.50eurusd1.32781.31741.3316 1.32800.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 -21.50 -710.03
 Floating P/L: -731.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 718.18 Floating P/L: -731.53 Margin: 4 700.00
Balance: 21 718.18 Equity: 20 986.65 Free Margin: 16 286.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 253.52 Gross Loss: 535.34 Total Net Profit: 1 718.18
Profit Factor: 4.21 Expected Payoff: 61.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 199.76 Maximal Drawdown: 296.20 (1.41%) Relative Drawdown: 1.41% (296.20)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (63.16%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (64.29%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (35.71%)
Largest profit trade: 798.00 loss trade: -88.00
Average profit trade: 125.20 loss trade: -53.53
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 231.39) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-296.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 231.39 (5) consecutive loss (count): -296.20 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2