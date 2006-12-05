|Account: 1319358
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 7, 14:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17061071
|2006.12.05 18:36
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|17113132
|2006.12.06 08:27
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3297
|1.3178
|1.3335
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|17071424
|2006.12.05 22:12
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3313
|1.3178
|1.3351
|2006.12.06 09:19
|1.3274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|17061136
|2006.12.05 18:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3178
|1.3366
|2006.12.06 09:19
|1.3273
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-55.00
|17098938
|2006.12.06 05:37
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.57
|113.37
|114.95
|2006.12.06 09:40
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.17
|17095132
|2006.12.06 04:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.72
|113.37
|115.10
|2006.12.06 09:40
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.02
|17061077
|2006.12.05 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.87
|113.37
|115.25
|2006.12.06 09:40
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|6.96
|17123572
|2006.12.06 09:40
|buy
|2.10
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9592
|1.9679
|2006.12.06 15:05
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|798.00
|17121474
|2006.12.06 09:39
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|1.9592
|1.9695
|2006.12.06 15:05
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|286.00
|17110367
|2006.12.06 07:58
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9696
|1.9592
|1.9734
|2006.12.06 15:05
|1.9683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|17062048
|2006.12.05 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9592
|1.9780
|2006.12.06 15:05
|1.9683
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-59.00
|17072077
|2006.12.05 22:21
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9727
|1.9592
|1.9765
|2006.12.06 15:05
|1.9683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|17108127
|2006.12.06 07:27
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9711
|1.9592
|1.9749
|2006.12.06 15:05
|1.9683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|17121348
|2006.12.06 09:39
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1968
|1.2057
|1.1930
|2006.12.06 15:35
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|254.82
|17116786
|2006.12.06 09:18
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.2057
|1.1915
|2006.12.06 15:35
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.40
|17113012
|2006.12.06 08:26
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1938
|1.2057
|1.1900
|2006.12.06 15:35
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.12
|17071557
|2006.12.05 22:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1923
|1.2057
|1.1885
|2006.12.06 15:35
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.74
|17061144
|2006.12.05 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1907
|1.2057
|1.1869
|2006.12.06 15:35
|1.1929
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-18.44
|17119448
|2006.12.06 09:30
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9592
|1.9710
|2006.12.06 15:36
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.00
|17153995
|2006.12.06 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9535
|1.9723
|2006.12.06 15:36
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|17163223
|2006.12.06 15:58
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3425
|1.3282
|2006.12.06 19:54
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|17154186
|2006.12.06 15:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3305
|1.3425
|1.3267
|2006.12.06 19:54
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|17119177
|2006.12.06 09:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3425
|1.3252
|2006.12.06 19:54
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|17117585
|2006.12.06 09:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3275
|1.3425
|1.3237
|2006.12.06 19:54
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|17124299
|2006.12.06 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.97
|113.47
|115.35
|2006.12.06 23:42
|115.35
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|32.94
|17180962
|2006.12.06 19:20
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9661
|1.9541
|1.9699
|2006.12.07 07:12
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|114.00
|17158153
|2006.12.06 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|1.9541
|1.9729
|2006.12.07 07:12
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|8.00
|17176992
|2006.12.06 18:36
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9676
|1.9541
|1.9714
|2006.12.07 07:12
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|46.00
|17184797
|2006.12.06 19:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3284
|1.3134
|1.3322
|2006.12.07 07:33
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.27
|38.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.07
|1 721.25
|Closed P/L:
|1 718.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17221818
|2006.12.07 07:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3324
|1.3174
|1.3362
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|17227199
|2006.12.07 08:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3309
|1.3174
|1.3347
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.00
|17232318
|2006.12.07 10:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3174
|1.3332
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|17219182
|2006.12.07 07:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.9555
|1.9743
|1.9626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.00
|17225673
|2006.12.07 08:12
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9555
|1.9727
|1.9626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|17232662
|2006.12.07 10:16
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9555
|1.9712
|1.9626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-144.00
|17157901
|2006.12.06 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1924
|1.2074
|1.1886
|1.1960
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.58
|-30.10
|17174197
|2006.12.06 17:44
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1939
|1.2074
|1.1901
|1.1960
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.17
|-35.12
|17181026
|2006.12.06 19:20
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1954
|1.2074
|1.1916
|1.1960
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.75
|-15.05
|17193876
|2006.12.06 23:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.37
|113.87
|115.75
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.98
|17195905
|2006.12.07 00:21
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.22
|113.87
|115.60
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.90
|17197907
|2006.12.07 00:53
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.07
|113.87
|115.45
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.24
|17211108
|2006.12.07 05:04
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|114.91
|113.87
|115.29
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.88
|17246188
|2006.12.07 13:32
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9653
|1.9555
|1.9691
|1.9626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.00
|17254682
|2006.12.07 14:00
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|1.9555
|1.9676
|1.9626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|17255045
|2006.12.07 14:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3278
|1.3174
|1.3316
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.50
|-710.03
|Floating P/L:
|-731.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 718.18
|Floating P/L:
|-731.53
|Margin:
|4 700.00
|Balance:
|21 718.18
|Equity:
|20 986.65
|Free Margin:
|16 286.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 253.52
|Gross Loss:
|535.34
|Total Net Profit:
|1 718.18
|Profit Factor:
|4.21
|Expected Payoff:
|61.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|199.76
|Maximal Drawdown:
|296.20 (1.41%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.41% (296.20)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (63.16%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (64.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (35.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|798.00
|loss trade:
|-88.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|125.20
|loss trade:
|-53.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 231.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-296.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 231.39 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-296.20 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2