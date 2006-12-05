Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1319358 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 December 6, 14:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170610712006.12.05 18:36balanceDeposit20 000.00
171131322006.12.06 08:27buy0.30eurusd1.32971.31781.33352006.12.06 09:181.32750.000.000.00-66.00
170714242006.12.05 22:12buy0.20eurusd1.33131.31781.33512006.12.06 09:191.32740.000.000.00-78.00
170611362006.12.05 18:38buy0.10eurusd1.33281.31781.33662006.12.06 09:191.32730.000.00-0.76-55.00
170989382006.12.06 05:37buy0.30usdjpy114.57113.37114.952006.12.06 09:40114.950.000.000.0099.17
170610772006.12.05 18:36buy0.10usdjpy114.87113.37115.252006.12.06 09:40114.950.000.001.246.96
170951322006.12.06 04:50buy0.20usdjpy114.72113.37115.102006.12.06 09:40114.950.000.000.0040.02
  0.00 0.00 0.48 -52.85
Closed P/L: -52.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
171175852006.12.06 09:19sell0.10eurusd1.32751.34251.3237 1.32810.000.000.00-6.00
171191772006.12.06 09:26sell0.20eurusd1.32901.34251.3252 1.32810.000.000.0018.00
170620482006.12.05 19:15buy0.10gbpusd1.97421.95921.9780 1.96490.000.00-0.20-93.00
170720772006.12.05 22:21buy0.20gbpusd1.97271.95921.9765 1.96490.000.000.00-156.00
171081272006.12.06 07:27buy0.30gbpusd1.97111.95921.9749 1.96490.000.000.00-186.00
171103672006.12.06 07:58buy0.50gbpusd1.96961.95921.9734 1.96490.000.000.00-235.00
171194482006.12.06 09:30buy0.80gbpusd1.96721.95921.9710 1.96490.000.000.00-184.00
171214742006.12.06 09:39buy1.30gbpusd1.96571.95921.9695 1.96490.000.000.00-104.00
171235722006.12.06 09:40buy2.10gbpusd1.96411.95921.9679 1.96490.000.000.00168.00
170611442006.12.05 18:38sell0.10usdchf1.19071.20571.1869 1.19580.000.00-1.20-42.65
170715572006.12.05 22:14sell0.20usdchf1.19231.20571.1885 1.19580.000.000.00-58.54
171130122006.12.06 08:26sell0.30usdchf1.19381.20571.1900 1.19580.000.000.00-50.18
171167862006.12.06 09:18sell0.50usdchf1.19531.20571.1915 1.19580.000.000.00-20.91
171213482006.12.06 09:39sell0.80usdchf1.19681.20571.1930 1.19580.000.000.0066.90
171242992006.12.06 09:40buy0.10usdjpy114.97113.47115.35 115.050.000.000.006.95
  0.00 0.00 -1.40 -876.43
 Floating P/L: -877.83
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -52.37 Floating P/L: -877.83 Margin: 7 600.00
Balance: 19 947.63 Equity: 19 069.80 Free Margin: 11 469.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 147.39 Gross Loss: 199.76 Total Net Profit: -52.37
Profit Factor: 0.74 Expected Payoff: -8.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 199.76 Maximal Drawdown: 199.76 (1.00%) Relative Drawdown: 1.00% (199.76)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 99.17 loss trade: -78.00
Average profit trade: 49.13 loss trade: -66.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (147.39) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-199.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 147.39 (3) consecutive loss (count): -199.76 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3