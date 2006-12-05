|Account: 1319358
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 6, 14:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17061071
|2006.12.05 18:36
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|17113132
|2006.12.06 08:27
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3297
|1.3178
|1.3335
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|17071424
|2006.12.05 22:12
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3313
|1.3178
|1.3351
|2006.12.06 09:19
|1.3274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|17061136
|2006.12.05 18:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3178
|1.3366
|2006.12.06 09:19
|1.3273
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-55.00
|17098938
|2006.12.06 05:37
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.57
|113.37
|114.95
|2006.12.06 09:40
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.17
|17061077
|2006.12.05 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.87
|113.37
|115.25
|2006.12.06 09:40
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|6.96
|17095132
|2006.12.06 04:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.72
|113.37
|115.10
|2006.12.06 09:40
|114.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|-52.85
|Closed P/L:
|-52.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17117585
|2006.12.06 09:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3275
|1.3425
|1.3237
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|17119177
|2006.12.06 09:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3425
|1.3252
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|17062048
|2006.12.05 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9592
|1.9780
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-93.00
|17072077
|2006.12.05 22:21
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9727
|1.9592
|1.9765
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|17108127
|2006.12.06 07:27
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9711
|1.9592
|1.9749
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-186.00
|17110367
|2006.12.06 07:58
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9696
|1.9592
|1.9734
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-235.00
|17119448
|2006.12.06 09:30
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9592
|1.9710
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-184.00
|17121474
|2006.12.06 09:39
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|1.9592
|1.9695
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.00
|17123572
|2006.12.06 09:40
|buy
|2.10
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9592
|1.9679
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|17061144
|2006.12.05 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1907
|1.2057
|1.1869
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-42.65
|17071557
|2006.12.05 22:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1923
|1.2057
|1.1885
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.54
|17113012
|2006.12.06 08:26
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1938
|1.2057
|1.1900
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.18
|17116786
|2006.12.06 09:18
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1953
|1.2057
|1.1915
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.91
|17121348
|2006.12.06 09:39
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1968
|1.2057
|1.1930
|1.1958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.90
|17124299
|2006.12.06 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.97
|113.47
|115.35
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|-876.43
|Floating P/L:
|-877.83
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-52.37
|Floating P/L:
|-877.83
|Margin:
|7 600.00
|Balance:
|19 947.63
|Equity:
|19 069.80
|Free Margin:
|11 469.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|147.39
|Gross Loss:
|199.76
|Total Net Profit:
|-52.37
|Profit Factor:
|0.74
|Expected Payoff:
|-8.73
|Absolute Drawdown:
|199.76
|Maximal Drawdown:
|199.76 (1.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.00% (199.76)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|99.17
|loss trade:
|-78.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|49.13
|loss trade:
|-66.59
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (147.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-199.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|147.39 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-199.76 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3