|Account: 1318534
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 5, 14:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16922736
|2006.12.04 21:23
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|16922904
|2006.12.04 21:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3282
|2006.12.04 21:59
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|123987
|RF1
|16924753
|2006.12.04 21:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3337
|0.0000
|1.3297
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|123987
|RF1
|16922739
|2006.12.04 21:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|0.0000
|1.9750
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|123987
|RF1
|16924555
|2006.12.04 21:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9806
|0.0000
|1.9766
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.9819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|123987
|RF1
|16922737
|2006.12.04 21:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1946
|0.0000
|1.1986
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.77
|123987
|RF1
|16925604
|2006.12.04 21:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1931
|0.0000
|1.1971
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.39
|123987
|RF1
|16922933
|2006.12.04 21:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.36
|0.00
|115.76
|2006.12.04 22:00
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.54
|123987
|RF1
|16927425
|2006.12.04 22:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3490
|1.3302
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|20061113
|Order1
|16927479
|2006.12.04 22:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1930
|1.1780
|1.1968
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|20061113
|Order1
|16927671
|2006.12.04 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1932
|1.1782
|1.1970
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.03
|20061113
|Order1
|16927683
|2006.12.04 22:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3492
|1.3304
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|20061113
|Order1
|16927694
|2006.12.04 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1929
|1.1779
|1.1967
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|20061113
|Order1
|16927446
|2006.12.04 22:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|116.75
|114.87
|2006.12.04 22:06
|115.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|20061113
|Order1
|16954786
|2006.12.05 03:57
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.40
|116.75
|115.02
|2006.12.05 07:28
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.08
|20061113
|Order2[tp]
|16928316
|2006.12.04 22:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|116.75
|114.87
|2006.12.05 07:28
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20061113
|Order1
|16967400
|2006.12.05 07:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|1.9924
|1.9751
|2006.12.05 08:20
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|20061113
|Order2[tp]
|16944694
|2006.12.05 01:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9774
|1.9924
|1.9736
|2006.12.05 08:20
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|20061113
|Order1
|16928025
|2006.12.04 22:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3489
|1.3301
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.3301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|20061113
|Order1[tp]
|16985776
|2006.12.05 08:56
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9776
|1.9896
|1.9738
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|20061113
|Order3[tp]
|16979776
|2006.12.05 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9746
|1.9896
|1.9708
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|20061113
|Order1
|16981681
|2006.12.05 08:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|1.9896
|1.9723
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|20061113
|Order2
|16970630
|2006.12.05 07:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.00
|116.50
|114.62
|2006.12.05 10:31
|114.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.15
|20061113
|Order1[tp]
|16995975
|2006.12.05 10:33
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|1.9884
|1.9742
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|20061113
|Order4
|16993844
|2006.12.05 10:12
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9884
|1.9727
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|20061113
|Order3
|17016809
|2006.12.05 13:32
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9795
|1.9884
|1.9757
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|304.00
|20061113
|Order5[tp]
|16992557
|2006.12.05 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9734
|1.9884
|1.9696
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|20061113
|Order1
|16993016
|2006.12.05 10:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9749
|1.9884
|1.9711
|2006.12.05 13:54
|1.9756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|20061113
|Order2
|17017070
|2006.12.05 13:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3359
|1.3448
|1.3321
|2006.12.05 14:03
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|304.00
|20061113
|Order5[tp]
|17013213
|2006.12.05 13:28
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3344
|1.3448
|1.3306
|2006.12.05 14:04
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.00
|20061113
|Order4
|17001386
|2006.12.05 11:22
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3448
|1.3291
|2006.12.05 14:04
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|20061113
|Order3
|16994274
|2006.12.05 10:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3448
|1.3276
|2006.12.05 14:04
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|20061113
|Order2
|16992362
|2006.12.05 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3448
|1.3260
|2006.12.05 14:04
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|20061113
|Order1
|17016027
|2006.12.05 13:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1888
|1.1784
|1.1926
|2006.12.05 14:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.32
|20061113
|Order4[tp]
|17013076
|2006.12.05 13:28
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1904
|1.1784
|1.1942
|2006.12.05 14:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.34
|20061113
|Order3
|17010585
|2006.12.05 13:09
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1919
|1.1784
|1.1957
|2006.12.05 14:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.74
|20061113
|Order2
|16928151
|2006.12.04 22:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1934
|1.1784
|1.1972
|2006.12.05 14:07
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.71
|20061113
|Order1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 321.62
|Closed P/L:
|1 321.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16995807
|2006.12.05 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.60
|116.10
|114.22
|114.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.77
|20061113
|Order1
|17023513
|2006.12.05 13:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.75
|116.10
|114.37
|114.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.41
|20061113
|Order2
|17023651
|2006.12.05 13:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9753
|1.9903
|1.9715
|1.9750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|20061113
|Order1
|17025631
|2006.12.05 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3319
|1.3469
|1.3281
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|20061113
|Order1
|17026312
|2006.12.05 14:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1931
|1.1781
|1.1969
|1.1924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.87
|20061113
|Order1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.05
|Floating P/L:
|-45.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 321.62
|Floating P/L:
|-45.05
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|21 321.62
|Equity:
|21 276.57
|Free Margin:
|20 676.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 541.63
|Gross Loss:
|220.01
|Total Net Profit:
|1 321.62
|Profit Factor:
|7.01
|Expected Payoff:
|36.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|141.30
|Maximal Drawdown:
|141.30 (0.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.71% (141.30)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (57.69%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (30.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|304.00
|loss trade:
|-28.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|85.65
|loss trade:
|-12.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (869.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|13 (-141.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|869.23 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-141.30 (13)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|5