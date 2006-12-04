Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1318534 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 December 5, 14:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169227362006.12.04 21:23balanceDeposit20 000.00
169229042006.12.04 21:26sell0.10eurusd1.33220.00001.32822006.12.04 21:591.33450.000.000.00-23.00
 123987RF1
169247532006.12.04 21:48sell0.20eurusd1.33370.00001.32972006.12.04 22:001.33430.000.000.00-12.00
 123987RF1
169227392006.12.04 21:23sell0.10gbpusd1.97900.00001.97502006.12.04 22:001.98180.000.000.00-28.00
 123987RF1
169245552006.12.04 21:47sell0.20gbpusd1.98060.00001.97662006.12.04 22:001.98190.000.000.00-26.00
 123987RF1
169227372006.12.04 21:23buy0.10usdchf1.19460.00001.19862006.12.04 22:001.19260.000.000.00-16.77
 123987RF1
169256042006.12.04 21:50buy0.20usdchf1.19310.00001.19712006.12.04 22:001.19260.000.000.00-8.39
 123987RF1
169229332006.12.04 21:26buy0.10usdjpy115.360.00115.762006.12.04 22:00115.250.000.000.00-9.54
 123987RF1
169274252006.12.04 22:03sell0.10eurusd1.33401.34901.33022006.12.04 22:061.33430.000.000.00-3.00
 20061113Order1
169274792006.12.04 22:04buy0.10usdchf1.19301.17801.19682006.12.04 22:061.19260.000.000.00-3.35
 20061113Order1
169276712006.12.04 22:06buy0.10usdchf1.19321.17821.19702006.12.04 22:061.19260.000.000.00-5.03
 20061113Order1
169276832006.12.04 22:06sell0.10eurusd1.33421.34921.33042006.12.04 22:061.33440.000.000.00-2.00
 20061113Order1
169276942006.12.04 22:06buy0.10usdchf1.19291.17791.19672006.12.04 22:061.19250.000.000.00-3.35
 20061113Order1
169274462006.12.04 22:04sell0.10usdjpy115.25116.75114.872006.12.04 22:06115.260.000.000.00-0.87
 20061113Order1
169547862006.12.05 03:57sell0.20usdjpy115.40116.75115.022006.12.05 07:28115.020.000.000.0066.08
 20061113Order2[tp]
169283162006.12.04 22:11sell0.10usdjpy115.25116.75114.872006.12.05 07:28115.020.000.000.0020.00
 20061113Order1
169674002006.12.05 07:10sell0.20gbpusd1.97891.99241.97512006.12.05 08:201.97510.000.000.0076.00
 20061113Order2[tp]
169446942006.12.05 01:14sell0.10gbpusd1.97741.99241.97362006.12.05 08:201.97510.000.000.0023.00
 20061113Order1
169280252006.12.04 22:08sell0.10eurusd1.33391.34891.33012006.12.05 09:591.33010.000.000.0038.00
 20061113Order1[tp]
169857762006.12.05 08:56sell0.30gbpusd1.97761.98961.97382006.12.05 09:591.97380.000.000.00114.00
 20061113Order3[tp]
169797762006.12.05 08:20sell0.10gbpusd1.97461.98961.97082006.12.05 09:591.97390.000.000.007.00
 20061113Order1
169816812006.12.05 08:31sell0.20gbpusd1.97611.98961.97232006.12.05 09:591.97380.000.000.0046.00
 20061113Order2
169706302006.12.05 07:28sell0.10usdjpy115.00116.50114.622006.12.05 10:31114.620.000.000.0033.15
 20061113Order1[tp]
169959752006.12.05 10:33sell0.50gbpusd1.97801.98841.97422006.12.05 13:541.97570.000.000.00115.00
 20061113Order4
169938442006.12.05 10:12sell0.30gbpusd1.97651.98841.97272006.12.05 13:541.97560.000.000.0027.00
 20061113Order3
170168092006.12.05 13:32sell0.80gbpusd1.97951.98841.97572006.12.05 13:541.97570.000.000.00304.00
 20061113Order5[tp]
169925572006.12.05 09:59sell0.10gbpusd1.97341.98841.96962006.12.05 13:541.97560.000.000.00-22.00
 20061113Order1
169930162006.12.05 10:01sell0.20gbpusd1.97491.98841.97112006.12.05 13:541.97560.000.000.00-14.00
 20061113Order2
170170702006.12.05 13:32sell0.80eurusd1.33591.34481.33212006.12.05 14:031.33210.000.000.00304.00
 20061113Order5[tp]
170132132006.12.05 13:28sell0.50eurusd1.33441.34481.33062006.12.05 14:041.33210.000.000.00115.00
 20061113Order4
170013862006.12.05 11:22sell0.30eurusd1.33291.34481.32912006.12.05 14:041.33200.000.000.0027.00
 20061113Order3
169942742006.12.05 10:16sell0.20eurusd1.33141.34481.32762006.12.05 14:041.33210.000.000.00-14.00
 20061113Order2
169923622006.12.05 09:59sell0.10eurusd1.32981.34481.32602006.12.05 14:041.33200.000.000.00-22.00
 20061113Order1
170160272006.12.05 13:31buy0.50usdchf1.18881.17841.19262006.12.05 14:071.19260.000.000.00159.32
 20061113Order4[tp]
170130762006.12.05 13:28buy0.30usdchf1.19041.17841.19422006.12.05 14:071.19260.000.000.0055.34
 20061113Order3
170105852006.12.05 13:09buy0.20usdchf1.19191.17841.19572006.12.05 14:071.19260.000.000.0011.74
 20061113Order2
169281512006.12.04 22:09buy0.10usdchf1.19341.17841.19722006.12.05 14:071.19260.000.000.00-6.71
 20061113Order1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 321.62
Closed P/L: 1 321.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169958072006.12.05 10:31sell0.10usdjpy114.60116.10114.22 114.850.000.000.00-21.77
 20061113Order1
170235132006.12.05 13:54sell0.20usdjpy114.75116.10114.37 114.850.000.000.00-17.41
 20061113Order2
170236512006.12.05 13:54sell0.10gbpusd1.97531.99031.9715 1.97500.000.000.003.00
 20061113Order1
170256312006.12.05 14:04sell0.10eurusd1.33191.34691.3281 1.33220.000.000.00-3.00
 20061113Order1
170263122006.12.05 14:07buy0.10usdchf1.19311.17811.1969 1.19240.000.000.00-5.87
 20061113Order1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -45.05
 Floating P/L: -45.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 321.62 Floating P/L: -45.05 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 21 321.62 Equity: 21 276.57 Free Margin: 20 676.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 541.63 Gross Loss: 220.01 Total Net Profit: 1 321.62
Profit Factor: 7.01 Expected Payoff: 36.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 141.30 Maximal Drawdown: 141.30 (0.71%) Relative Drawdown: 0.71% (141.30)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 26 (57.69%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (30.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 304.00 loss trade: -28.00
Average profit trade: 85.65 loss trade: -12.22
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (869.23) consecutive losses ($): 13 (-141.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 869.23 (12) consecutive loss (count): -141.30 (13)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 5