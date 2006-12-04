|Account: 1318534
|Name: Matt Tabone
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 5, 13:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16922736
|2006.12.04 21:23
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|16922904
|2006.12.04 21:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3322
|0.0000
|1.3282
|2006.12.04 21:59
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|16924753
|2006.12.04 21:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3337
|0.0000
|1.3297
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|16922739
|2006.12.04 21:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|0.0000
|1.9750
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|16924555
|2006.12.04 21:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9806
|0.0000
|1.9766
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.9819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|16922737
|2006.12.04 21:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1946
|0.0000
|1.1986
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.77
|16925604
|2006.12.04 21:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1931
|0.0000
|1.1971
|2006.12.04 22:00
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.39
|16922933
|2006.12.04 21:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.36
|0.00
|115.76
|2006.12.04 22:00
|115.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.54
|16927425
|2006.12.04 22:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3490
|1.3302
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|16927479
|2006.12.04 22:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1930
|1.1780
|1.1968
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|16927671
|2006.12.04 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1932
|1.1782
|1.1970
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.03
|16927683
|2006.12.04 22:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3492
|1.3304
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|16927694
|2006.12.04 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1929
|1.1779
|1.1967
|2006.12.04 22:06
|1.1925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|16927446
|2006.12.04 22:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|116.75
|114.87
|2006.12.04 22:06
|115.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|16954786
|2006.12.05 03:57
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.40
|116.75
|115.02
|2006.12.05 07:28
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.08
|16928316
|2006.12.04 22:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|116.75
|114.87
|2006.12.05 07:28
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16967400
|2006.12.05 07:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|1.9924
|1.9751
|2006.12.05 08:20
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|16944694
|2006.12.05 01:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9774
|1.9924
|1.9736
|2006.12.05 08:20
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|16928025
|2006.12.04 22:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3489
|1.3301
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.3301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|16985776
|2006.12.05 08:56
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9776
|1.9896
|1.9738
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|16981681
|2006.12.05 08:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|1.9896
|1.9723
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|16979776
|2006.12.05 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9746
|1.9896
|1.9708
|2006.12.05 09:59
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|16970630
|2006.12.05 07:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.00
|116.50
|114.62
|2006.12.05 10:31
|114.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|281.93
|Closed P/L:
|281.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16928151
|2006.12.04 22:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1934
|1.1784
|1.1972
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.74
|16992362
|2006.12.05 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3448
|1.3260
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|16992557
|2006.12.05 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9734
|1.9884
|1.9696
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|16993016
|2006.12.05 10:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9749
|1.9884
|1.9711
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|16993844
|2006.12.05 10:12
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9884
|1.9727
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|16994274
|2006.12.05 10:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3314
|1.3448
|1.3276
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|16995807
|2006.12.05 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.60
|116.10
|114.22
|114.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|16995975
|2006.12.05 10:33
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|1.9884
|1.9742
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|17001386
|2006.12.05 11:22
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3329
|1.3448
|1.3291
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.99
|Floating P/L:
|-91.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|281.93
|Floating P/L:
|-91.99
|Margin:
|1 900.00
|Balance:
|20 281.93
|Equity:
|20 189.94
|Free Margin:
|18 289.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|423.23
|Gross Loss:
|141.30
|Total Net Profit:
|281.93
|Profit Factor:
|3.00
|Expected Payoff:
|12.81
|Absolute Drawdown:
|141.30
|Maximal Drawdown:
|141.30 (0.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.71% (141.30)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (56.25%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (40.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (59.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|114.00
|loss trade:
|-28.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.03
|loss trade:
|-10.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (423.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|13 (-141.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|423.23 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-141.30 (13)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|13