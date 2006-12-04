Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1318534 Name: Matt Tabone Currency: USD 2006 December 5, 13:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169227362006.12.04 21:23balanceDeposit20 000.00
169229042006.12.04 21:26sell0.10eurusd1.33220.00001.32822006.12.04 21:591.33450.000.000.00-23.00
169247532006.12.04 21:48sell0.20eurusd1.33370.00001.32972006.12.04 22:001.33430.000.000.00-12.00
169227392006.12.04 21:23sell0.10gbpusd1.97900.00001.97502006.12.04 22:001.98180.000.000.00-28.00
169245552006.12.04 21:47sell0.20gbpusd1.98060.00001.97662006.12.04 22:001.98190.000.000.00-26.00
169227372006.12.04 21:23buy0.10usdchf1.19460.00001.19862006.12.04 22:001.19260.000.000.00-16.77
169256042006.12.04 21:50buy0.20usdchf1.19310.00001.19712006.12.04 22:001.19260.000.000.00-8.39
169229332006.12.04 21:26buy0.10usdjpy115.360.00115.762006.12.04 22:00115.250.000.000.00-9.54
169274252006.12.04 22:03sell0.10eurusd1.33401.34901.33022006.12.04 22:061.33430.000.000.00-3.00
169274792006.12.04 22:04buy0.10usdchf1.19301.17801.19682006.12.04 22:061.19260.000.000.00-3.35
169276712006.12.04 22:06buy0.10usdchf1.19321.17821.19702006.12.04 22:061.19260.000.000.00-5.03
169276832006.12.04 22:06sell0.10eurusd1.33421.34921.33042006.12.04 22:061.33440.000.000.00-2.00
169276942006.12.04 22:06buy0.10usdchf1.19291.17791.19672006.12.04 22:061.19250.000.000.00-3.35
169274462006.12.04 22:04sell0.10usdjpy115.25116.75114.872006.12.04 22:06115.260.000.000.00-0.87
169547862006.12.05 03:57sell0.20usdjpy115.40116.75115.022006.12.05 07:28115.020.000.000.0066.08
169283162006.12.04 22:11sell0.10usdjpy115.25116.75114.872006.12.05 07:28115.020.000.000.0020.00
169674002006.12.05 07:10sell0.20gbpusd1.97891.99241.97512006.12.05 08:201.97510.000.000.0076.00
169446942006.12.05 01:14sell0.10gbpusd1.97741.99241.97362006.12.05 08:201.97510.000.000.0023.00
169280252006.12.04 22:08sell0.10eurusd1.33391.34891.33012006.12.05 09:591.33010.000.000.0038.00
169857762006.12.05 08:56sell0.30gbpusd1.97761.98961.97382006.12.05 09:591.97380.000.000.00114.00
169816812006.12.05 08:31sell0.20gbpusd1.97611.98961.97232006.12.05 09:591.97380.000.000.0046.00
169797762006.12.05 08:20sell0.10gbpusd1.97461.98961.97082006.12.05 09:591.97390.000.000.007.00
169706302006.12.05 07:28sell0.10usdjpy115.00116.50114.622006.12.05 10:31114.620.000.000.0033.15
  0.00 0.00 0.00 281.93
Closed P/L: 281.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169281512006.12.04 22:09buy0.10usdchf1.19341.17841.1972 1.19200.000.000.00-11.74
169923622006.12.05 09:59sell0.10eurusd1.32981.34481.3260 1.33290.000.000.00-31.00
169925572006.12.05 09:59sell0.10gbpusd1.97341.98841.9696 1.97680.000.000.00-34.00
169930162006.12.05 10:01sell0.20gbpusd1.97491.98841.9711 1.97680.000.000.00-38.00
169938442006.12.05 10:12sell0.30gbpusd1.97651.98841.9727 1.97680.000.000.00-9.00
169942742006.12.05 10:16sell0.20eurusd1.33141.34481.3276 1.33290.000.000.00-30.00
169958072006.12.05 10:31sell0.10usdjpy114.60116.10114.22 114.580.000.000.001.75
169959752006.12.05 10:33sell0.50gbpusd1.97801.98841.9742 1.97680.000.000.0060.00
170013862006.12.05 11:22sell0.30eurusd1.33291.34481.3291 1.33290.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -91.99
 Floating P/L: -91.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 281.93 Floating P/L: -91.99 Margin: 1 900.00
Balance: 20 281.93 Equity: 20 189.94 Free Margin: 18 289.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 423.23 Gross Loss: 141.30 Total Net Profit: 281.93
Profit Factor: 3.00 Expected Payoff: 12.81  
Absolute Drawdown: 141.30 Maximal Drawdown: 141.30 (0.71%) Relative Drawdown: 0.71% (141.30)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 16 (56.25%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (40.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (59.09%)
Largest profit trade: 114.00 loss trade: -28.00
Average profit trade: 47.03 loss trade: -10.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (423.23) consecutive losses ($): 13 (-141.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 423.23 (9) consecutive loss (count): -141.30 (13)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 13