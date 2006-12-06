Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1319653 Name: 10points3_v2_H4_default_0.1lot Currency: USD 2006 December 7, 06:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170914722006.12.06 03:24sell0.10usdjpy114.87116.37114.492006.12.07 04:58114.960.000.00-4.53-7.83
171314302006.12.06 11:06sell0.20usdjpy115.03116.37114.652006.12.07 04:58114.960.000.00-9.0612.18
171429612006.12.06 13:40sell0.30usdjpy115.18116.37114.802006.12.07 04:58114.960.000.00-13.5957.41
171937962006.12.06 23:42sell0.50usdjpy115.34116.37114.962006.12.07 04:58114.960.000.000.00165.27
171140162006.12.06 08:33sell0.10eurusd1.32901.34401.32522006.12.06 19:541.32820.000.000.008.00
171542102006.12.06 15:05sell0.20eurusd1.33051.34401.32672006.12.06 19:541.32820.000.000.0046.00
171632342006.12.06 15:58sell0.30eurusd1.33201.34401.32822006.12.06 19:541.32820.000.000.00114.00
171535522006.12.06 15:04buy0.10usdchf1.19401.17901.19782006.12.06 19:531.19630.000.000.0019.23
171584812006.12.06 15:38buy0.20usdchf1.19251.17901.19632006.12.06 19:531.19630.000.000.0063.53
171531052006.12.06 15:04sell0.10gbpusd1.96701.98201.96322006.12.06 19:201.96630.000.000.007.00
171561692006.12.06 15:21sell0.20gbpusd1.96861.98201.96482006.12.06 19:201.96630.000.000.0046.00
171601762006.12.06 15:43sell0.30gbpusd1.97011.98201.96632006.12.06 19:201.96630.000.000.00114.00
170914752006.12.06 03:24sell0.10usdchf1.19181.20681.18802006.12.06 15:041.19410.000.000.00-19.26
171124552006.12.06 08:17sell0.20usdchf1.19331.20681.18952006.12.06 15:041.19390.000.000.00-10.05
171160552006.12.06 09:16sell0.30usdchf1.19481.20681.19102006.12.06 15:041.19410.000.000.0017.59
171211462006.12.06 09:38sell0.50usdchf1.19641.20681.19262006.12.06 15:041.19410.000.000.0096.31
171237362006.12.06 09:40sell0.80usdchf1.19791.20681.19412006.12.06 15:041.19410.000.000.00254.59
171405322006.12.06 13:18sell0.10gbpusd1.96211.97711.95832006.12.06 15:041.96750.000.000.00-54.00
171419692006.12.06 13:25sell0.20gbpusd1.96361.97711.95982006.12.06 15:041.96750.000.000.00-78.00
171439952006.12.06 13:44sell0.30gbpusd1.96511.97711.96132006.12.06 15:041.96750.000.000.00-72.00
171337512006.12.06 11:29sell0.10gbpusd1.96701.98201.96322006.12.06 13:181.96320.000.000.0038.00
171215382006.12.06 09:39sell0.10gbpusd1.96541.98041.96162006.12.06 11:291.96730.000.000.00-19.00
171172392006.12.06 09:18sell0.10gbpusd1.96801.98301.96422006.12.06 09:391.96570.000.000.0023.00
171189982006.12.06 09:24sell0.20gbpusd1.96951.98301.96572006.12.06 09:391.96570.000.000.0076.00
170914772006.12.06 03:24sell0.10gbpusd1.97291.98791.96912006.12.06 09:181.96910.000.000.0038.00
170914782006.12.06 03:24sell0.10eurusd1.33151.34651.32772006.12.06 08:331.32920.000.000.0023.00
170991222006.12.06 05:38sell0.20eurusd1.33301.34651.32922006.12.06 08:331.32920.000.000.0076.00
170914472006.12.06 03:22balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -27.18 1 034.97
Closed P/L: 1 007.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
171847642006.12.06 19:54sell0.10eurusd1.32811.34311.3243 1.33090.000.001.82-28.00
171991962006.12.07 01:06sell0.20eurusd1.32971.34311.3259 1.33090.000.000.00-24.00
171809512006.12.06 19:20sell0.10gbpusd1.96571.98071.9619 1.96970.000.000.17-40.00
171968722006.12.07 00:35sell0.20gbpusd1.96721.98071.9634 1.96970.000.000.00-50.00
171848002006.12.06 19:54buy0.10usdchf1.19661.18161.2004 1.19380.000.002.84-23.45
171992372006.12.07 01:06buy0.20usdchf1.19511.18161.1989 1.19380.000.000.00-21.78
172094692006.12.07 04:58buy0.10usdjpy114.96113.46115.34 114.870.000.000.00-7.83
172105182006.12.07 05:03sell0.30gbpusd1.96881.98071.9650 1.96970.000.000.00-27.00
172106352006.12.07 05:03buy0.30usdchf1.19361.18161.1974 1.19380.000.000.005.03
172109392006.12.07 05:04sell0.30eurusd1.33131.34311.3275 1.33090.000.000.0012.00
  0.00 0.00 4.83 -205.03
 Floating P/L: -200.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 007.79 Floating P/L: -200.20 Margin: 1 900.00
Balance: 6 007.79 Equity: 5 807.59 Free Margin: 3 907.59
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 272.46 Gross Loss: 264.67 Total Net Profit: 1 007.79
Profit Factor: 4.81 Expected Payoff: 37.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 204.00 (3.88%) Relative Drawdown: 3.88% (204.00)
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 25 (72.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (74.07%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (25.93%)
Largest profit trade: 254.59 loss trade: -78.00
Average profit trade: 63.62 loss trade: -37.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (626.85) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-204.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 626.85 (10) consecutive loss (count): -204.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2