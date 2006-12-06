|Account: 1319653
|Name: 10points3_v2_H4_default_0.1lot
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 7, 06:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17091472
|2006.12.06 03:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.87
|116.37
|114.49
|2006.12.07 04:58
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|-7.83
|17131430
|2006.12.06 11:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.03
|116.37
|114.65
|2006.12.07 04:58
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.06
|12.18
|17142961
|2006.12.06 13:40
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.18
|116.37
|114.80
|2006.12.07 04:58
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.59
|57.41
|17193796
|2006.12.06 23:42
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.34
|116.37
|114.96
|2006.12.07 04:58
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|165.27
|17114016
|2006.12.06 08:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3290
|1.3440
|1.3252
|2006.12.06 19:54
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|17154210
|2006.12.06 15:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3305
|1.3440
|1.3267
|2006.12.06 19:54
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|17163234
|2006.12.06 15:58
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3440
|1.3282
|2006.12.06 19:54
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|17153552
|2006.12.06 15:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1940
|1.1790
|1.1978
|2006.12.06 19:53
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.23
|17158481
|2006.12.06 15:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1925
|1.1790
|1.1963
|2006.12.06 19:53
|1.1963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.53
|17153105
|2006.12.06 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|1.9820
|1.9632
|2006.12.06 19:20
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|17156169
|2006.12.06 15:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9686
|1.9820
|1.9648
|2006.12.06 19:20
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|17160176
|2006.12.06 15:43
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9701
|1.9820
|1.9663
|2006.12.06 19:20
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|17091475
|2006.12.06 03:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1918
|1.2068
|1.1880
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.26
|17112455
|2006.12.06 08:17
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1933
|1.2068
|1.1895
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.1939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.05
|17116055
|2006.12.06 09:16
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1948
|1.2068
|1.1910
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.59
|17121146
|2006.12.06 09:38
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1964
|1.2068
|1.1926
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.31
|17123736
|2006.12.06 09:40
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1979
|1.2068
|1.1941
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.1941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|254.59
|17140532
|2006.12.06 13:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|1.9771
|1.9583
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|17141969
|2006.12.06 13:25
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|1.9771
|1.9598
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|17143995
|2006.12.06 13:44
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9771
|1.9613
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|17133751
|2006.12.06 11:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|1.9820
|1.9632
|2006.12.06 13:18
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|17121538
|2006.12.06 09:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9804
|1.9616
|2006.12.06 11:29
|1.9673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|17117239
|2006.12.06 09:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9830
|1.9642
|2006.12.06 09:39
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|17118998
|2006.12.06 09:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9695
|1.9830
|1.9657
|2006.12.06 09:39
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17091477
|2006.12.06 03:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|1.9879
|1.9691
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|17091478
|2006.12.06 03:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3465
|1.3277
|2006.12.06 08:33
|1.3292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|17099122
|2006.12.06 05:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3465
|1.3292
|2006.12.06 08:33
|1.3292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.00
|17091447
|2006.12.06 03:22
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.18
|1 034.97
|Closed P/L:
|1 007.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17184764
|2006.12.06 19:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3281
|1.3431
|1.3243
|
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|-28.00
|17199196
|2006.12.07 01:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3297
|1.3431
|1.3259
|
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|17180951
|2006.12.06 19:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|1.9807
|1.9619
|
|1.9697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-40.00
|17196872
|2006.12.07 00:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9807
|1.9634
|
|1.9697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|17184800
|2006.12.06 19:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1966
|1.1816
|1.2004
|
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|-23.45
|17199237
|2006.12.07 01:06
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1951
|1.1816
|1.1989
|
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.78
|17209469
|2006.12.07 04:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.96
|113.46
|115.34
|
|114.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.83
|17210518
|2006.12.07 05:03
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9807
|1.9650
|
|1.9697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|17210635
|2006.12.07 05:03
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.1936
|1.1816
|1.1974
|
|1.1938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|17210939
|2006.12.07 05:04
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3313
|1.3431
|1.3275
|
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|4.83
|-205.03
|
|Floating P/L:
|-200.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 007.79
|Floating P/L:
|-200.20
|Margin:
|1 900.00
|Balance:
|6 007.79
|Equity:
|5 807.59
|Free Margin:
|3 907.59
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 272.46
|Gross Loss:
|264.67
|Total Net Profit:
|1 007.79
|Profit Factor:
|4.81
|Expected Payoff:
|37.33
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|204.00 (3.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.88% (204.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (72.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (74.07%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (25.93%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|254.59
|loss trade:
|-78.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|63.62
|loss trade:
|-37.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (626.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-204.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|626.85 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-204.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2