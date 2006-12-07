|Account: 1319582
|Name: 10points3_v2_H4_default
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 7, 06:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17209833
|2006.12.07 04:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9678
|1.9828
|1.9640
|2006.12.07 05:04
|1.9695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|17209237
|2006.12.07 04:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1948
|1.1798
|1.1986
|2006.12.07 05:04
|1.1930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|17198951
|2006.12.07 01:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3444
|1.3256
|2006.12.07 05:03
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|17179947
|2006.12.06 19:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|1.9812
|1.9624
|2006.12.07 04:59
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.00
|17184613
|2006.12.06 19:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1964
|1.1814
|1.2002
|2006.12.07 04:57
|1.1943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-1.76
|17196438
|2006.12.07 00:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.16
|113.66
|115.54
|2006.12.07 04:39
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|17185803
|2006.12.06 20:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3278
|1.3428
|1.3240
|2006.12.07 01:03
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-1.90
|17191967
|2006.12.06 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.32
|113.82
|115.70
|2006.12.07 00:30
|115.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|17154240
|2006.12.06 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.92
|113.42
|115.30
|2006.12.06 22:45
|115.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|3.30
|17160721
|2006.12.06 15:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3319
|1.3469
|1.3281
|2006.12.06 20:07
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|17158623
|2006.12.06 15:38
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1923
|1.1773
|1.1961
|2006.12.06 19:53
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.18
|17160472
|2006.12.06 15:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.9855
|1.9667
|2006.12.06 19:08
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|17127625
|2006.12.06 09:56
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3273
|1.3423
|1.3235
|2006.12.06 15:44
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.70
|17134715
|2006.12.06 11:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3286
|1.3436
|1.3248
|2006.12.06 15:44
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|17158011
|2006.12.06 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9839
|1.9651
|2006.12.06 15:44
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|17132894
|2006.12.06 11:24
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1954
|1.1804
|1.1992
|2006.12.06 15:38
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.85
|17153516
|2006.12.06 15:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9676
|1.9826
|1.9638
|2006.12.06 15:35
|1.9694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|17146669
|2006.12.06 14:14
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.07
|113.57
|115.45
|2006.12.06 15:05
|114.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|17148911
|2006.12.06 14:34
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9809
|1.9621
|2006.12.06 15:04
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|17143812
|2006.12.06 13:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9794
|1.9606
|2006.12.06 14:34
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|17143000
|2006.12.06 13:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.22
|113.72
|115.60
|2006.12.06 14:14
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|17140178
|2006.12.06 13:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9627
|1.9777
|1.9589
|2006.12.06 13:44
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|17131477
|2006.12.06 11:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.02
|116.52
|114.64
|2006.12.06 13:40
|115.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|17133602
|2006.12.06 11:29
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9821
|1.9633
|2006.12.06 13:18
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|17128099
|2006.12.06 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9804
|1.9616
|2006.12.06 11:29
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|17120954
|2006.12.06 09:38
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1967
|1.1817
|1.2005
|2006.12.06 11:24
|1.1949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|17094700
|2006.12.06 04:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.73
|116.23
|114.35
|2006.12.06 11:06
|115.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.87
|17123071
|2006.12.06 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9791
|1.9603
|2006.12.06 10:00
|1.9659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|17124007
|2006.12.06 09:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3257
|1.3407
|1.3219
|2006.12.06 09:56
|1.3274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|17113227
|2006.12.06 08:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3296
|1.3446
|1.3258
|2006.12.06 09:40
|1.3258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|17117633
|2006.12.06 09:19
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9834
|1.9646
|2006.12.06 09:40
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|17113914
|2006.12.06 08:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1947
|1.2097
|1.1909
|2006.12.06 09:38
|1.1966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|17101068
|2006.12.06 06:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9723
|1.9873
|1.9685
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|17105592
|2006.12.06 06:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1917
|1.2067
|1.1879
|2006.12.06 08:32
|1.1950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.76
|17103095
|2006.12.06 06:27
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1904
|1.2054
|1.1866
|2006.12.06 08:32
|1.1950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.85
|17102806
|2006.12.06 06:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3485
|1.3297
|2006.12.06 08:27
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|17086553
|2006.12.06 01:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3468
|1.3280
|2006.12.06 06:26
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|17086251
|2006.12.06 01:38
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|-26.00
|Closed P/L:
|-25.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17208282
|2006.12.07 04:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.98
|113.48
|115.36
|
|114.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|17210640
|2006.12.07 05:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3311
|1.3461
|1.3273
|
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|17210974
|2006.12.07 05:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1933
|1.1783
|1.1971
|
|1.1937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|17211135
|2006.12.07 05:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|1.9841
|1.9653
|
|1.9698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-25.15
|Floating P/L:
|-1.30
|Margin:
|40.00
|Balance:
|4 974.85
|Equity:
|4 973.55
|Free Margin:
|4 933.55
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|33.45
|Gross Loss:
|58.60
|Total Net Profit:
|-25.15
|Profit Factor:
|0.57
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.68
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|26.13
|Maximal Drawdown:
|31.43 (0.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.63% (31.43)
|
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|27 (25.93%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (20.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (24.32%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|28 (75.68%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.80
|loss trade:
|-4.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.72
|loss trade:
|-2.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (14.45)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-25.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|14.45 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-25.35 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|5