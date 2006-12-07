Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1319582 Name: 10points3_v2_H4_default Currency: USD 2006 December 7, 06:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
172098332006.12.07 04:59sell0.01gbpusd1.96781.98281.96402006.12.07 05:041.96950.000.000.00-1.70
172092372006.12.07 04:57buy0.01usdchf1.19481.17981.19862006.12.07 05:041.19300.000.000.00-1.51
171989512006.12.07 01:03sell0.01eurusd1.32941.34441.32562006.12.07 05:031.33100.000.000.00-1.60
171799472006.12.06 19:08sell0.01gbpusd1.96621.98121.96242006.12.07 04:591.96820.000.000.02-2.00
171846132006.12.06 19:53buy0.01usdchf1.19641.18141.20022006.12.07 04:571.19430.000.000.28-1.76
171964382006.12.07 00:30buy0.01usdjpy115.16113.66115.542006.12.07 04:39114.960.000.000.00-1.74
171858032006.12.06 20:07sell0.01eurusd1.32781.34281.32402006.12.07 01:031.32970.000.000.18-1.90
171919672006.12.06 22:45buy0.01usdjpy115.32113.82115.702006.12.07 00:30115.120.000.000.00-1.74
171542402006.12.06 15:05buy0.01usdjpy114.92113.42115.302006.12.06 22:45115.300.000.000.373.30
171607212006.12.06 15:44sell0.01eurusd1.33191.34691.32812006.12.06 20:071.32810.000.000.003.80
171586232006.12.06 15:38buy0.01usdchf1.19231.17731.19612006.12.06 19:531.19610.000.000.003.18
171604722006.12.06 15:44sell0.01gbpusd1.97051.98551.96672006.12.06 19:081.96670.000.000.003.80
171276252006.12.06 09:56sell0.01eurusd1.32731.34231.32352006.12.06 15:441.33200.000.000.00-4.70
171347152006.12.06 11:52sell0.01eurusd1.32861.34361.32482006.12.06 15:441.33200.000.000.00-3.40
171580112006.12.06 15:35sell0.01gbpusd1.96891.98391.96512006.12.06 15:441.97080.000.000.00-1.90
171328942006.12.06 11:24buy0.01usdchf1.19541.18041.19922006.12.06 15:381.19200.000.000.00-2.85
171535162006.12.06 15:04sell0.01gbpusd1.96761.98261.96382006.12.06 15:351.96940.000.000.00-1.80
171466692006.12.06 14:14buy0.01usdjpy115.07113.57115.452006.12.06 15:05114.890.000.000.00-1.57
171489112006.12.06 14:34sell0.01gbpusd1.96591.98091.96212006.12.06 15:041.96790.000.000.00-2.00
171438122006.12.06 13:44sell0.01gbpusd1.96441.97941.96062006.12.06 14:341.96640.000.000.00-2.00
171430002006.12.06 13:40buy0.01usdjpy115.22113.72115.602006.12.06 14:14115.050.000.000.00-1.48
171401782006.12.06 13:18sell0.01gbpusd1.96271.97771.95892006.12.06 13:441.96470.000.000.00-2.00
171314772006.12.06 11:06sell0.01usdjpy115.02116.52114.642006.12.06 13:40115.210.000.000.00-1.65
171336022006.12.06 11:29sell0.01gbpusd1.96711.98211.96332006.12.06 13:181.96330.000.000.003.80
171280992006.12.06 10:00sell0.01gbpusd1.96541.98041.96162006.12.06 11:291.96740.000.000.00-2.00
171209542006.12.06 09:38buy0.01usdchf1.19671.18171.20052006.12.06 11:241.19490.000.000.00-1.51
170947002006.12.06 04:45sell0.01usdjpy114.73116.23114.352006.12.06 11:06115.060.000.000.00-2.87
171230712006.12.06 09:40sell0.01gbpusd1.96411.97911.96032006.12.06 10:001.96590.000.000.00-1.80
171240072006.12.06 09:40sell0.01eurusd1.32571.34071.32192006.12.06 09:561.32740.000.000.00-1.70
171132272006.12.06 08:27sell0.01eurusd1.32961.34461.32582006.12.06 09:401.32580.000.000.003.80
171176332006.12.06 09:19sell0.01gbpusd1.96841.98341.96462006.12.06 09:401.96460.000.000.003.80
171139142006.12.06 08:32sell0.01usdchf1.19471.20971.19092006.12.06 09:381.19660.000.000.00-1.59
171010682006.12.06 06:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97231.98731.96852006.12.06 09:181.96850.000.000.003.80
171055922006.12.06 06:58sell0.01usdchf1.19171.20671.18792006.12.06 08:321.19500.000.000.00-2.76
171030952006.12.06 06:27sell0.01usdchf1.19041.20541.18662006.12.06 08:321.19500.000.000.00-3.85
171028062006.12.06 06:26sell0.01eurusd1.33351.34851.32972006.12.06 08:271.32970.000.000.003.80
170865532006.12.06 01:41sell0.01eurusd1.33181.34681.32802006.12.06 06:261.33350.000.000.00-1.70
170862512006.12.06 01:38balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.85 -26.00
Closed P/L: -25.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
172082822006.12.07 04:39buy0.01usdjpy114.98113.48115.36 114.860.000.000.00-1.04
172106402006.12.07 05:03sell0.01eurusd1.33111.34611.3273 1.33100.000.000.000.10
172109742006.12.07 05:04buy0.01usdchf1.19331.17831.1971 1.19370.000.000.000.34
172111352006.12.07 05:05sell0.01gbpusd1.96911.98411.9653 1.96980.000.000.00-0.70
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.30
 Floating P/L: -1.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -25.15 Floating P/L: -1.30 Margin: 40.00
Balance: 4 974.85 Equity: 4 973.55 Free Margin: 4 933.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 33.45 Gross Loss: 58.60 Total Net Profit: -25.15
Profit Factor: 0.57 Expected Payoff: -0.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 26.13 Maximal Drawdown: 31.43 (0.63%) Relative Drawdown: 0.63% (31.43)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 27 (25.93%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (20.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (24.32%) Loss trades (% of total): 28 (75.68%)
Largest profit trade: 3.80 loss trade: -4.70
Average profit trade: 3.72 loss trade: -2.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (14.45) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-25.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 14.45 (4) consecutive loss (count): -25.35 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 5