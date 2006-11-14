Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1302439 Name: Fernanda Currency: USD 2006 December 1, 17:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
155387252006.11.14 13:08balanceDeposit3 000.00
155387322006.11.14 13:09buy1.20eurusd1.28311.27211.28412006.11.14 13:301.28410.000.000.00120.00
  [tp]
155387402006.11.22 12:23sell0.20usdchf1.23211.23021.22722006.11.22 14:231.23020.000.000.0030.89
 10001[sl]
155387452006.11.22 15:08sell0.20usdjpy116.53118.89115.092006.11.22 15:08116.560.000.000.00-5.15
 10003 
155387472006.11.14 13:09sell stop0.20usdjpy116.53118.89114.202006.11.22 15:08116.53deleted [no money]
 10005deleted [no money]
155402482006.11.14 13:30buy1.20eurusd1.28501.27371.28572006.11.14 13:341.28570.000.000.0084.00
  [tp]
155447632006.11.14 13:34buy1.20eurusd1.28641.27541.28742006.11.22 08:081.28740.000.00-83.04120.00
  [tp]
155848332006.11.14 17:15buy1.20audusd0.76600.75500.76702006.11.16 11:380.76700.000.004.32120.00
  [tp]
157346982006.11.16 13:41buy1.20audusd0.76960.75860.77062006.11.21 00:130.77060.000.003.24120.00
  [tp]
160553812006.11.22 14:10buy1.20eurusd1.29191.28091.29292006.11.22 15:031.29290.000.000.00120.00
  [tp]
160554092006.11.22 14:10buy1.20audusd0.77430.76330.77532006.11.22 15:090.77530.000.000.00120.00
  [tp]
160571502006.11.22 14:44sell1.20usdchf1.22841.23941.22742006.11.22 15:071.22740.000.000.0097.77
  [tp]
160589142006.11.22 15:03buy1.20eurusd1.29311.28211.29412006.11.22 15:091.29410.000.000.00120.00
  [tp]
160607792006.11.22 15:07sell1.20usdchf1.22701.23801.22602006.11.22 15:281.22600.000.000.0097.88
  [tp]
160618932006.11.22 15:09buy1.20eurusd1.29431.28331.29532006.11.22 15:251.29530.000.000.00120.00
  [tp]
160619402006.11.22 15:09buy1.20audusd0.77580.76480.77682006.11.24 08:440.77680.000.004.62120.00
  [tp]
160658322006.11.22 15:25buy1.20eurusd1.29551.28451.29652006.11.23 09:081.29650.000.00-31.14120.00
  [tp]
160673092006.11.22 15:28sell1.20usdchf1.22561.23661.22462006.11.23 09:071.22460.000.00-41.4097.99
  [tp]
161093022006.11.23 09:07sell1.20usdchf1.22391.23521.22322006.11.23 09:331.22320.000.000.0068.67
  [tp]
161101612006.11.23 09:08buy1.20eurusd1.29671.28571.29772006.11.24 08:241.29770.000.00-9.06120.00
  [tp]
161134212006.11.23 09:33sell1.20usdchf1.22281.23381.22182006.11.23 15:021.22180.000.000.0098.22
  [tp]
161988822006.11.24 13:38sell1.20eurusd1.30831.31931.30732006.11.28 18:161.31930.000.0014.52-1 320.00
  [sl]
161988852006.11.24 13:39sell1.20audusd0.77780.78880.77682006.11.27 08:580.77680.000.00-2.88120.00
  [tp]
161988892006.11.24 13:39buy1.20usdchf1.20871.19771.20972006.11.24 14:141.20970.000.000.0099.20
  [tp]
162000782006.11.24 14:14buy1.20usdchf1.21021.19921.21122006.11.24 16:431.21120.000.000.0099.08
  [tp]
162075632006.11.24 16:43buy1.20usdchf1.21161.20061.21262006.11.30 15:041.20060.000.0068.04-1 099.45
  [sl]
162817932006.11.27 08:58sell1.20audusd0.77640.78740.77542006.11.30 08:260.78740.000.00-14.40-1 320.00
  [sl]
166703072006.11.30 16:40buy1.20eurusd1.32671.31571.32772006.12.01 07:501.32770.000.00-9.06120.00
  [tp]
167649212006.12.01 14:02buy1.20eurusd1.32491.31391.32592006.12.01 14:141.32590.000.000.00120.00
  [tp]
167656762006.12.01 14:14sell1.20usdchf1.19721.20821.19622006.12.01 14:211.19620.000.000.00100.32
  [tp]
167691522006.12.01 14:21sell1.20usdchf1.19581.20681.19482006.12.01 15:001.19480.000.000.00100.44
  [tp]
167766582006.12.01 15:01buy1.20eurusd1.33091.31961.33162006.12.01 15:091.33160.000.000.0084.00
  [tp]
167815832006.12.01 15:10buy1.20eurusd1.33201.32101.33302006.12.01 15:291.33300.000.000.00120.00
  [tp]
167891212006.12.01 15:29buy1.20eurusd1.33321.32221.33422006.12.01 15:371.33420.000.000.00120.00
  [tp]
  0.00 0.00 -96.24 -766.14
Closed P/L: -862.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
167955922006.12.01 15:37buy1.20eurusd1.33451.32351.3355 1.33130.000.000.00-384.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -384.00
 Floating P/L: -384.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
155387362006.11.14 13:09buy stop0.20usdjpy118.89116.53119.78 115.29
 10002 
155387372006.11.14 13:09buy stop0.20usdjpy118.89116.53120.33 115.29
 10004 
155387382006.11.14 13:09buy stop0.20usdjpy118.89116.53121.22 115.29
 10006 
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -862.38 Floating P/L: -384.00 Margin: 1 200.00
Balance: 2 137.62 Equity: 1 753.62 Free Margin: 553.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 814.06 Gross Loss: 3 676.44 Total Net Profit: -862.38
Profit Factor: 0.77 Expected Payoff: -26.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 618.08 Maximal Drawdown: 3 671.29 (72.65%) Relative Drawdown: 72.65% (3 671.29)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (95.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 124.62 loss trade: -1 334.40
Average profit trade: 100.50 loss trade: -919.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (1 321.18) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-3 671.29)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 321.18 (13) consecutive loss (count): -3 671.29 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 2