|Account: 1302439
|Name: Fernanda
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 1, 17:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15538725
|2006.11.14 13:08
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|15538732
|2006.11.14 13:09
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2831
|1.2721
|1.2841
|2006.11.14 13:30
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|[tp]
|15538740
|2006.11.22 12:23
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2321
|1.2302
|1.2272
|2006.11.22 14:23
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.89
|10001
|[sl]
|15538745
|2006.11.22 15:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.53
|118.89
|115.09
|2006.11.22 15:08
|116.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.15
|10003
|15538747
|2006.11.14 13:09
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.53
|118.89
|114.20
|2006.11.22 15:08
|116.53
|deleted [no money]
|10005
|deleted [no money]
|15540248
|2006.11.14 13:30
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2850
|1.2737
|1.2857
|2006.11.14 13:34
|1.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|[tp]
|15544763
|2006.11.14 13:34
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2864
|1.2754
|1.2874
|2006.11.22 08:08
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|-83.04
|120.00
|[tp]
|15584833
|2006.11.14 17:15
|buy
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7660
|0.7550
|0.7670
|2006.11.16 11:38
|0.7670
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|120.00
|[tp]
|15734698
|2006.11.16 13:41
|buy
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7696
|0.7586
|0.7706
|2006.11.21 00:13
|0.7706
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|120.00
|[tp]
|16055381
|2006.11.22 14:10
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2919
|1.2809
|1.2929
|2006.11.22 15:03
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|[tp]
|16055409
|2006.11.22 14:10
|buy
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7743
|0.7633
|0.7753
|2006.11.22 15:09
|0.7753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|[tp]
|16057150
|2006.11.22 14:44
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2284
|1.2394
|1.2274
|2006.11.22 15:07
|1.2274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.77
|[tp]
|16058914
|2006.11.22 15:03
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2931
|1.2821
|1.2941
|2006.11.22 15:09
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|[tp]
|16060779
|2006.11.22 15:07
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2270
|1.2380
|1.2260
|2006.11.22 15:28
|1.2260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.88
|[tp]
|16061893
|2006.11.22 15:09
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2943
|1.2833
|1.2953
|2006.11.22 15:25
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|[tp]
|16061940
|2006.11.22 15:09
|buy
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7758
|0.7648
|0.7768
|2006.11.24 08:44
|0.7768
|0.00
|0.00
|4.62
|120.00
|[tp]
|16065832
|2006.11.22 15:25
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2955
|1.2845
|1.2965
|2006.11.23 09:08
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.14
|120.00
|[tp]
|16067309
|2006.11.22 15:28
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2256
|1.2366
|1.2246
|2006.11.23 09:07
|1.2246
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.40
|97.99
|[tp]
|16109302
|2006.11.23 09:07
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2239
|1.2352
|1.2232
|2006.11.23 09:33
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.67
|[tp]
|16110161
|2006.11.23 09:08
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2967
|1.2857
|1.2977
|2006.11.24 08:24
|1.2977
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.06
|120.00
|[tp]
|16113421
|2006.11.23 09:33
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2228
|1.2338
|1.2218
|2006.11.23 15:02
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.22
|[tp]
|16198882
|2006.11.24 13:38
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3083
|1.3193
|1.3073
|2006.11.28 18:16
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|14.52
|-1 320.00
|[sl]
|16198885
|2006.11.24 13:39
|sell
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7778
|0.7888
|0.7768
|2006.11.27 08:58
|0.7768
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.88
|120.00
|[tp]
|16198889
|2006.11.24 13:39
|buy
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2087
|1.1977
|1.2097
|2006.11.24 14:14
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.20
|[tp]
|16200078
|2006.11.24 14:14
|buy
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2102
|1.1992
|1.2112
|2006.11.24 16:43
|1.2112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.08
|[tp]
|16207563
|2006.11.24 16:43
|buy
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2116
|1.2006
|1.2126
|2006.11.30 15:04
|1.2006
|0.00
|0.00
|68.04
|-1 099.45
|[sl]
|16281793
|2006.11.27 08:58
|sell
|1.20
|audusd
|0.7764
|0.7874
|0.7754
|2006.11.30 08:26
|0.7874
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.40
|-1 320.00
|[sl]
|16670307
|2006.11.30 16:40
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3267
|1.3157
|1.3277
|2006.12.01 07:50
|1.3277
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.06
|120.00
|[tp]
|16764921
|2006.12.01 14:02
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3249
|1.3139
|1.3259
|2006.12.01 14:14
|1.3259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|[tp]
|16765676
|2006.12.01 14:14
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.1972
|1.2082
|1.1962
|2006.12.01 14:21
|1.1962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.32
|[tp]
|16769152
|2006.12.01 14:21
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.1958
|1.2068
|1.1948
|2006.12.01 15:00
|1.1948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.44
|[tp]
|16776658
|2006.12.01 15:01
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3309
|1.3196
|1.3316
|2006.12.01 15:09
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|[tp]
|16781583
|2006.12.01 15:10
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3210
|1.3330
|2006.12.01 15:29
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|[tp]
|16789121
|2006.12.01 15:29
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3332
|1.3222
|1.3342
|2006.12.01 15:37
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.24
|-766.14
|Closed P/L:
|-862.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16795592
|2006.12.01 15:37
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3345
|1.3235
|1.3355
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-384.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-384.00
|Floating P/L:
|-384.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|15538736
|2006.11.14 13:09
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.89
|116.53
|119.78
|115.29
|10002
|15538737
|2006.11.14 13:09
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.89
|116.53
|120.33
|115.29
|10004
|15538738
|2006.11.14 13:09
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.89
|116.53
|121.22
|115.29
|10006
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-862.38
|Floating P/L:
|-384.00
|Margin:
|1 200.00
|Balance:
|2 137.62
|Equity:
|1 753.62
|Free Margin:
|553.62
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 814.06
|Gross Loss:
|3 676.44
|Total Net Profit:
|-862.38
|Profit Factor:
|0.77
|Expected Payoff:
|-26.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 618.08
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 671.29 (72.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|72.65% (3 671.29)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (95.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|124.62
|loss trade:
|-1 334.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|100.50
|loss trade:
|-919.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (1 321.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-3 671.29)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 321.18 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 671.29 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2