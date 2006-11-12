Interbank FX, LLC


Account: 1300749 Name: PHX Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
15415581 2006.11.12 18:47 balance Deposit 3 000.00
15427650 2006.11.13 01:30 buy 0.20 usdjpy 117.23 116.39 117.65 2006.11.13 09:44 117.65 0.00 0.00 0.00 71.40
15434486 2006.11.13 04:44 buy 0.10 usdjpy 117.28 116.68 117.78 2006.11.13 09:54 117.78 0.00 0.00 0.00 42.45
15484304 2006.11.13 22:30 buy 0.20 usdjpy 118.14 117.30 118.56 2006.11.14 13:33 117.30 0.00 0.00 0.00 -143.22
15692760 2006.11.16 00:02 buy 0.10 usdjpy 117.94 117.10 118.36 2006.11.17 04:11 118.36 0.00 0.00 1.30 35.48
  0.00 0.00 1.30 6.11
Closed P/L: 7.41
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
15693457 2006.11.16 00:39 buy 0.10 usdjpy 118.01 117.41 118.51   117.72 0.00 0.00 2.60 -24.63
  0.00 0.00 2.60 -24.63
  Floating P/L: -22.03
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7.41 Floating P/L: -22.03 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 3 007.41 Equity: 2 985.38 Free Margin: 2 885.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 150.63 Gross Loss: 143.22 Total Net Profit: 7.41
Profit Factor: 1.05 Expected Payoff: 1.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 29.37 Maximal Drawdown: 143.22 (4.60%) Relative Drawdown: 4.60% (143.22)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 71.40 loss trade: -143.22
Average profit trade: 50.21 loss trade: -143.22
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (113.85) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-143.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 113.85 (2) consecutive loss (count): -143.22 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1