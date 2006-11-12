|Account: 1300749
|Name: PHX
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15415581
|2006.11.12 18:47
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|15427650
|2006.11.13 01:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.23
|116.39
|117.65
|2006.11.13 09:44
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.40
|15434486
|2006.11.13 04:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.28
|116.68
|117.78
|2006.11.13 09:54
|117.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.45
|15484304
|2006.11.13 22:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.14
|117.30
|118.56
|2006.11.14 13:33
|117.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-143.22
|15692760
|2006.11.16 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.94
|117.10
|118.36
|2006.11.17 04:11
|118.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|35.48
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|6.11
|Closed P/L:
|7.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15693457
|2006.11.16 00:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.01
|117.41
|118.51
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|-24.63
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|-24.63
|Floating P/L:
|-22.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7.41
|Floating P/L:
|-22.03
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|3 007.41
|Equity:
|2 985.38
|Free Margin:
|2 885.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|150.63
|Gross Loss:
|143.22
|Total Net Profit:
|7.41
|Profit Factor:
|1.05
|Expected Payoff:
|1.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|29.37
|Maximal Drawdown:
|143.22 (4.60%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.60% (143.22)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|71.40
|loss trade:
|-143.22
|Average
|profit trade:
|50.21
|loss trade:
|-143.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (113.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-143.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|113.85 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-143.22 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1