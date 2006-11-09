|Account: 1298727
|Name: Patrick Scott
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15216789
|2006.11.09 03:21
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|15221656
|2006.11.09 06:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.90
|117.10
|118.32
|2006.11.09 13:36
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.48
|15349833
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.57
|118.07
|117.37
|2006.11.10 08:54
|117.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.20
|15372505
|2006.11.10 10:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.33
|116.83
|117.53
|2006.11.10 15:47
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.81
|15403728
|2006.11.10 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.45
|117.85
|117.25
|2006.11.13 01:24
|117.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|85.29
|15427655
|2006.11.13 01:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.23
|116.73
|117.43
|2006.11.13 08:02
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.16
|15484299
|2006.11.13 22:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.14
|117.64
|118.34
|2006.11.13 23:58
|117.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.51
|15692761
|2006.11.16 00:02
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.93
|117.43
|118.13
|2006.11.16 07:09
|118.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.65
|15728407
|2006.11.16 13:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.06
|117.56
|118.26
|2006.11.16 17:14
|118.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.56
|15486682
|2006.11.13 23:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2910
|1.2760
|2006.11.17 13:08
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|32.00
|15750975
|2006.11.16 17:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.30
|118.80
|118.10
|2006.11.17 14:14
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|84.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|536.31
|Closed P/L:
|525.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15818007
|2006.11.17 15:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.88
|117.38
|118.08
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|6.50
|-67.96
|0.00
|0.00
|6.50
|-67.96
|Floating P/L:
|-61.46
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|525.31
|Floating P/L:
|-61.46
|Margin:
|500.00
|Balance:
|50 525.31
|Equity:
|50 463.85
|Free Margin:
|49 963.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|737.82
|Gross Loss:
|212.51
|Total Net Profit:
|525.31
|Profit Factor:
|3.47
|Expected Payoff:
|52.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|212.51 (0.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.42% (212.51)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|177.48
|loss trade:
|-212.51
|Average
|profit trade:
|81.98
|loss trade:
|-212.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (455.64)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-212.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|455.64 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-212.51 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1