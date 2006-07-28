|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.07.03 00:00 - 2006.11.16 00:00 (2006.07.01 - 2006.11.16)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MagicNumber=12345; TrailingStop=0; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=2000; ratio=0.1; ratioall=999; Trend_Strength_1=0.25; Trend_Strength_2=0.25; Trend_Strength_3=0.5; Trend_Strength_4=0.5; Trend_Strength_5=1; Trend_Strength_6=1; Ema_1=96; Ema_2=288; Ema_3=864; Ema_4=2592; EmaShift=0; CciPer=18; CciLagPer=3; Cci_Level1=50; Cci_Level2=100; Cci_Level3=150; EnvelopePeriod=2; Percent=0.0032; OSMAFast=5; OSMASlow=30; OSMASignal=2; LotSize=0.1; Slippage=3; OneEntryPerBar=true; LotIncrease=true;
|Bars in test
|12125
|Ticks modelled
|481262
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|4606.21
|Gross profit
|4629.11
|Gross loss
|-22.90
|Profit factor
|202.14
|Expected payoff
|78.07
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|22.90 (0.17%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.17% (22.90)
|Total trades
|59
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|59 (98.31%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|58 (98.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (1.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|148.69
|loss trade
|-22.90
|Average
|profit trade
|79.81
|loss trade
|-22.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|43 (3473.03)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-22.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3473.03 (43)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-22.90 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|29
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.07.28 04:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|115.93
|95.93
|135.93
|2
|2006.07.28 12:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|115.50
|95.50
|135.50
|3
|2006.07.31 12:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|114.44
|94.44
|134.44
|4
|2006.08.01 04:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|114.68
|94.68
|134.68
|5
|2006.08.01 16:00
|buy
|5
|0.10
|115.01
|95.01
|135.01
|6
|2006.08.02 16:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|114.70
|94.70
|134.70
|7
|2006.08.03 12:00
|buy
|7
|0.10
|115.14
|95.14
|135.14
|8
|2006.08.07 00:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|114.27
|94.27
|134.27
|9
|2006.08.08 08:00
|buy
|9
|0.10
|115.23
|95.23
|135.23
|10
|2006.08.08 20:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|115.11
|95.11
|135.11
|11
|2006.08.09 16:00
|buy
|11
|0.10
|115.19
|95.19
|135.19
|12
|2006.08.10 08:00
|buy
|12
|0.10
|115.22
|95.22
|135.22
|13
|2006.08.10 20:00
|buy
|13
|0.10
|115.51
|95.51
|135.51
|14
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|13
|0.10
|115.97
|95.51
|135.51
|40.02
|10040.02
|15
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|12
|0.10
|115.97
|95.22
|135.22
|65.02
|10105.04
|16
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|11
|0.10
|115.97
|95.19
|135.19
|68.66
|10173.70
|17
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|10
|0.10
|115.97
|95.11
|135.11
|75.91
|10249.61
|18
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|9
|0.10
|115.97
|95.23
|135.23
|65.56
|10315.16
|19
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|8
|0.10
|115.97
|94.27
|134.27
|148.69
|10463.85
|20
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|7
|0.10
|115.97
|95.14
|135.14
|74.37
|10538.22
|21
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|6
|0.10
|115.97
|94.70
|134.70
|113.36
|10651.57
|22
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|5
|0.10
|115.97
|95.01
|135.01
|86.98
|10738.55
|23
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|4
|0.10
|115.97
|94.68
|134.68
|115.44
|10853.98
|24
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|3
|0.10
|115.97
|94.44
|134.44
|136.47
|10990.46
|25
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|2
|0.10
|115.97
|95.50
|135.50
|45.42
|11035.88
|26
|2006.08.11 10:30
|close
|1
|0.10
|115.97
|95.93
|135.93
|8.34
|11044.23
|27
|2006.08.11 12:00
|buy
|14
|0.10
|116.01
|96.01
|136.01
|28
|2006.08.11 16:00
|buy
|15
|0.10
|116.06
|96.06
|136.06
|29
|2006.08.11 20:00
|buy
|16
|0.10
|116.37
|96.37
|136.37
|30
|2006.08.14 00:00
|buy
|17
|0.10
|116.41
|96.41
|136.41
|31
|2006.08.14 12:00
|buy
|18
|0.10
|116.59
|96.59
|136.59
|32
|2006.08.15 20:00
|buy
|19
|0.10
|116.06
|96.06
|136.06
|33
|2006.08.16 20:00
|buy
|20
|0.10
|115.86
|95.86
|135.86
|34
|2006.08.17 20:00
|buy
|21
|0.10
|116.17
|96.17
|136.17
|35
|2006.08.18 16:00
|buy
|22
|0.10
|115.65
|95.65
|135.65
|36
|2006.08.21 16:00
|buy
|23
|0.10
|115.72
|95.72
|135.72
|37
|2006.08.24 04:00
|buy
|24
|0.10
|116.47
|96.47
|136.47
|38
|2006.08.24 12:00
|buy
|25
|0.10
|116.45
|96.45
|136.45
|39
|2006.08.25 04:00
|buy
|26
|0.10
|116.61
|96.61
|136.61
|40
|2006.08.25 08:00
|buy
|27
|0.10
|116.95
|96.95
|136.95
|41
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|27
|0.10
|117.17
|96.95
|136.95
|18.78
|11063.01
|42
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|26
|0.10
|117.17
|96.61
|136.61
|47.79
|11110.80
|43
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|25
|0.10
|117.17
|96.45
|136.45
|61.80
|11172.60
|44
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|24
|0.10
|117.17
|96.47
|136.47
|60.09
|11232.69
|45
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|23
|0.10
|117.17
|95.72
|135.72
|125.85
|11358.53
|46
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|22
|0.10
|117.17
|95.65
|135.65
|132.18
|11490.71
|47
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|21
|0.10
|117.17
|96.17
|136.17
|88.15
|11578.86
|48
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|20
|0.10
|117.17
|95.86
|135.86
|115.65
|11694.50
|49
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|19
|0.10
|117.17
|96.06
|136.06
|98.93
|11793.43
|50
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|18
|0.10
|117.17
|96.59
|136.59
|54.04
|11847.47
|51
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|17
|0.10
|117.17
|96.41
|136.41
|69.40
|11916.88
|52
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|16
|0.10
|117.17
|96.37
|136.37
|73.17
|11990.05
|53
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|15
|0.10
|117.17
|96.06
|136.06
|99.62
|12089.68
|54
|2006.08.25 08:30
|close
|14
|0.10
|117.17
|96.01
|136.01
|103.89
|12193.57
|55
|2006.08.25 20:00
|buy
|28
|0.10
|117.36
|97.36
|137.36
|56
|2006.08.28 16:00
|buy
|29
|0.10
|117.09
|97.09
|137.09
|57
|2006.08.29 20:00
|buy
|30
|0.10
|116.98
|96.98
|136.98
|58
|2006.08.30 04:00
|buy
|31
|0.10
|116.82
|96.82
|136.82
|59
|2006.08.30 16:00
|buy
|32
|0.10
|117.07
|97.07
|137.07
|60
|2006.08.30 20:00
|buy
|33
|0.10
|117.20
|97.20
|137.20
|61
|2006.08.31 20:00
|buy
|34
|0.10
|117.48
|97.48
|137.48
|62
|2006.09.01 08:00
|buy
|35
|0.10
|117.32
|97.32
|137.32
|63
|2006.09.01 16:00
|buy
|36
|0.10
|117.42
|97.42
|137.42
|64
|2006.09.06 20:00
|buy
|37
|0.10
|116.80
|96.80
|136.80
|65
|2006.09.07 20:00
|buy
|38
|0.10
|116.41
|96.41
|136.41
|66
|2006.09.08 12:00
|buy
|39
|0.10
|116.43
|96.43
|136.43
|67
|2006.09.08 16:00
|buy
|40
|0.10
|116.73
|96.73
|136.73
|68
|2006.09.11 08:00
|buy
|41
|0.10
|116.91
|96.91
|136.91
|69
|2006.09.11 12:00
|buy
|42
|0.10
|117.29
|97.29
|137.29
|70
|2006.09.12 12:00
|buy
|43
|0.10
|117.64
|97.64
|137.64
|71
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|43
|0.10
|117.97
|97.64
|137.64
|27.97
|12221.54
|72
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|42
|0.10
|117.97
|97.29
|137.29
|57.99
|12279.53
|73
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|41
|0.10
|117.97
|96.91
|136.91
|90.20
|12369.73
|74
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|40
|0.10
|117.97
|96.73
|136.73
|105.81
|12475.54
|75
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|39
|0.10
|117.97
|96.43
|136.43
|131.24
|12606.78
|76
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|38
|0.10
|117.97
|96.41
|136.41
|133.29
|12740.07
|77
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|37
|0.10
|117.97
|96.80
|136.80
|101.28
|12841.35
|78
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|36
|0.10
|117.97
|97.42
|137.42
|49.77
|12891.11
|79
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|35
|0.10
|117.97
|97.32
|137.32
|58.25
|12949.36
|80
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|34
|0.10
|117.97
|97.48
|137.48
|45.04
|12994.39
|81
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|33
|0.10
|117.97
|97.20
|137.20
|69.81
|13064.21
|82
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|32
|0.10
|117.97
|97.07
|137.07
|80.83
|13145.04
|83
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|31
|0.10
|117.97
|96.82
|136.82
|102.02
|13247.07
|84
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|30
|0.10
|117.97
|96.98
|136.98
|88.81
|13335.88
|85
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|29
|0.10
|117.97
|97.09
|137.09
|79.84
|13415.73
|86
|2006.09.12 18:35
|close
|28
|0.10
|117.97
|97.36
|137.36
|57.30
|13473.03
|87
|2006.09.14 08:00
|buy
|44
|0.10
|117.60
|97.60
|137.60
|88
|2006.09.15 00:00
|buy
|45
|0.10
|117.60
|97.60
|137.60
|89
|2006.09.15 04:00
|buy
|46
|0.10
|117.73
|97.73
|137.73
|90
|2006.09.15 12:00
|buy
|47
|0.10
|117.58
|97.58
|137.58
|91
|2006.09.20 08:00
|buy
|48
|0.10
|117.36
|97.36
|137.36
|92
|2006.09.22 12:00
|buy
|49
|0.10
|116.46
|96.46
|136.46
|93
|2006.09.25 00:00
|buy
|50
|0.10
|116.50
|96.50
|136.50
|94
|2006.09.25 20:00
|buy
|51
|0.10
|116.57
|96.57
|136.57
|95
|2006.09.26 00:00
|buy
|52
|0.10
|116.59
|96.59
|136.59
|96
|2006.09.26 08:00
|buy
|53
|0.10
|116.53
|96.53
|136.53
|97
|2006.09.26 16:00
|buy
|54
|0.10
|116.60
|96.60
|136.60
|98
|2006.09.27 20:00
|buy
|55
|0.10
|117.56
|97.56
|137.56
|99
|2006.09.28 12:00
|buy
|56
|0.10
|117.72
|97.72
|137.72
|100
|2006.09.28 20:00
|buy
|57
|0.10
|117.91
|97.91
|137.91
|101
|2006.11.15 08:00
|buy
|58
|0.10
|117.90
|97.90
|137.90
|102
|2006.11.15 12:00
|buy
|59
|0.10
|118.19
|98.19
|138.19
|103
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|59
|0.10
|117.92
|98.19
|138.19
|-22.90
|13450.13
|104
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|58
|0.10
|117.92
|97.90
|137.90
|1.70
|13451.83
|105
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|57
|0.10
|117.92
|97.91
|137.91
|16.93
|13468.76
|106
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|56
|0.10
|117.92
|97.72
|137.72
|33.04
|13501.80
|107
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|55
|0.10
|117.92
|97.56
|137.56
|47.66
|13549.46
|108
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|54
|0.10
|117.92
|96.60
|136.60
|129.42
|13678.88
|109
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|53
|0.10
|117.92
|96.53
|136.53
|135.36
|13814.24
|110
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|52
|0.10
|117.92
|96.59
|136.59
|130.27
|13944.51
|111
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|51
|0.10
|117.92
|96.57
|136.57
|132.31
|14076.82
|112
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|50
|0.10
|117.92
|96.50
|136.50
|138.25
|14215.07
|113
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|49
|0.10
|117.92
|96.46
|136.46
|141.99
|14357.06
|114
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|48
|0.10
|117.92
|97.36
|137.36
|67.07
|14424.13
|115
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|47
|0.10
|117.92
|97.58
|137.58
|49.46
|14473.59
|116
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|46
|0.10
|117.92
|97.73
|137.73
|36.74
|14510.32
|117
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|45
|0.10
|117.92
|97.60
|137.60
|47.77
|14558.09
|118
|2006.11.15 23:59
|close at stop
|44
|0.10
|117.92
|97.60
|137.60
|48.12
|14606.21