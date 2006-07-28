Strategy Tester Report
KurkaTrader

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.07.03 00:00 - 2006.11.16 00:00 (2006.07.01 - 2006.11.16)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMagicNumber=12345; TrailingStop=0; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=2000; ratio=0.1; ratioall=999; Trend_Strength_1=0.25; Trend_Strength_2=0.25; Trend_Strength_3=0.5; Trend_Strength_4=0.5; Trend_Strength_5=1; Trend_Strength_6=1; Ema_1=96; Ema_2=288; Ema_3=864; Ema_4=2592; EmaShift=0; CciPer=18; CciLagPer=3; Cci_Level1=50; Cci_Level2=100; Cci_Level3=150; EnvelopePeriod=2; Percent=0.0032; OSMAFast=5; OSMASlow=30; OSMASignal=2; LotSize=0.1; Slippage=3; OneEntryPerBar=true; LotIncrease=true;
Bars in test12125Ticks modelled481262Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit4606.21Gross profit4629.11Gross loss-22.90
Profit factor202.14Expected payoff78.07
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown22.90 (0.17%)Relative drawdown0.17% (22.90)
Total trades59Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)59 (98.31%)
Profit trades (% of total)58 (98.31%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (1.69%)
Largestprofit trade148.69loss trade-22.90
Averageprofit trade79.81loss trade-22.90
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)43 (3473.03)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-22.90)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3473.03 (43)consecutive loss (count of losses)-22.90 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins29consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.07.28 04:00buy10.10115.9395.93135.93
22006.07.28 12:00buy20.10115.5095.50135.50
32006.07.31 12:00buy30.10114.4494.44134.44
42006.08.01 04:00buy40.10114.6894.68134.68
52006.08.01 16:00buy50.10115.0195.01135.01
62006.08.02 16:00buy60.10114.7094.70134.70
72006.08.03 12:00buy70.10115.1495.14135.14
82006.08.07 00:00buy80.10114.2794.27134.27
92006.08.08 08:00buy90.10115.2395.23135.23
102006.08.08 20:00buy100.10115.1195.11135.11
112006.08.09 16:00buy110.10115.1995.19135.19
122006.08.10 08:00buy120.10115.2295.22135.22
132006.08.10 20:00buy130.10115.5195.51135.51
142006.08.11 10:30close130.10115.9795.51135.5140.0210040.02
152006.08.11 10:30close120.10115.9795.22135.2265.0210105.04
162006.08.11 10:30close110.10115.9795.19135.1968.6610173.70
172006.08.11 10:30close100.10115.9795.11135.1175.9110249.61
182006.08.11 10:30close90.10115.9795.23135.2365.5610315.16
192006.08.11 10:30close80.10115.9794.27134.27148.6910463.85
202006.08.11 10:30close70.10115.9795.14135.1474.3710538.22
212006.08.11 10:30close60.10115.9794.70134.70113.3610651.57
222006.08.11 10:30close50.10115.9795.01135.0186.9810738.55
232006.08.11 10:30close40.10115.9794.68134.68115.4410853.98
242006.08.11 10:30close30.10115.9794.44134.44136.4710990.46
252006.08.11 10:30close20.10115.9795.50135.5045.4211035.88
262006.08.11 10:30close10.10115.9795.93135.938.3411044.23
272006.08.11 12:00buy140.10116.0196.01136.01
282006.08.11 16:00buy150.10116.0696.06136.06
292006.08.11 20:00buy160.10116.3796.37136.37
302006.08.14 00:00buy170.10116.4196.41136.41
312006.08.14 12:00buy180.10116.5996.59136.59
322006.08.15 20:00buy190.10116.0696.06136.06
332006.08.16 20:00buy200.10115.8695.86135.86
342006.08.17 20:00buy210.10116.1796.17136.17
352006.08.18 16:00buy220.10115.6595.65135.65
362006.08.21 16:00buy230.10115.7295.72135.72
372006.08.24 04:00buy240.10116.4796.47136.47
382006.08.24 12:00buy250.10116.4596.45136.45
392006.08.25 04:00buy260.10116.6196.61136.61
402006.08.25 08:00buy270.10116.9596.95136.95
412006.08.25 08:30close270.10117.1796.95136.9518.7811063.01
422006.08.25 08:30close260.10117.1796.61136.6147.7911110.80
432006.08.25 08:30close250.10117.1796.45136.4561.8011172.60
442006.08.25 08:30close240.10117.1796.47136.4760.0911232.69
452006.08.25 08:30close230.10117.1795.72135.72125.8511358.53
462006.08.25 08:30close220.10117.1795.65135.65132.1811490.71
472006.08.25 08:30close210.10117.1796.17136.1788.1511578.86
482006.08.25 08:30close200.10117.1795.86135.86115.6511694.50
492006.08.25 08:30close190.10117.1796.06136.0698.9311793.43
502006.08.25 08:30close180.10117.1796.59136.5954.0411847.47
512006.08.25 08:30close170.10117.1796.41136.4169.4011916.88
522006.08.25 08:30close160.10117.1796.37136.3773.1711990.05
532006.08.25 08:30close150.10117.1796.06136.0699.6212089.68
542006.08.25 08:30close140.10117.1796.01136.01103.8912193.57
552006.08.25 20:00buy280.10117.3697.36137.36
562006.08.28 16:00buy290.10117.0997.09137.09
572006.08.29 20:00buy300.10116.9896.98136.98
582006.08.30 04:00buy310.10116.8296.82136.82
592006.08.30 16:00buy320.10117.0797.07137.07
602006.08.30 20:00buy330.10117.2097.20137.20
612006.08.31 20:00buy340.10117.4897.48137.48
622006.09.01 08:00buy350.10117.3297.32137.32
632006.09.01 16:00buy360.10117.4297.42137.42
642006.09.06 20:00buy370.10116.8096.80136.80
652006.09.07 20:00buy380.10116.4196.41136.41
662006.09.08 12:00buy390.10116.4396.43136.43
672006.09.08 16:00buy400.10116.7396.73136.73
682006.09.11 08:00buy410.10116.9196.91136.91
692006.09.11 12:00buy420.10117.2997.29137.29
702006.09.12 12:00buy430.10117.6497.64137.64
712006.09.12 18:35close430.10117.9797.64137.6427.9712221.54
722006.09.12 18:35close420.10117.9797.29137.2957.9912279.53
732006.09.12 18:35close410.10117.9796.91136.9190.2012369.73
742006.09.12 18:35close400.10117.9796.73136.73105.8112475.54
752006.09.12 18:35close390.10117.9796.43136.43131.2412606.78
762006.09.12 18:35close380.10117.9796.41136.41133.2912740.07
772006.09.12 18:35close370.10117.9796.80136.80101.2812841.35
782006.09.12 18:35close360.10117.9797.42137.4249.7712891.11
792006.09.12 18:35close350.10117.9797.32137.3258.2512949.36
802006.09.12 18:35close340.10117.9797.48137.4845.0412994.39
812006.09.12 18:35close330.10117.9797.20137.2069.8113064.21
822006.09.12 18:35close320.10117.9797.07137.0780.8313145.04
832006.09.12 18:35close310.10117.9796.82136.82102.0213247.07
842006.09.12 18:35close300.10117.9796.98136.9888.8113335.88
852006.09.12 18:35close290.10117.9797.09137.0979.8413415.73
862006.09.12 18:35close280.10117.9797.36137.3657.3013473.03
872006.09.14 08:00buy440.10117.6097.60137.60
882006.09.15 00:00buy450.10117.6097.60137.60
892006.09.15 04:00buy460.10117.7397.73137.73
902006.09.15 12:00buy470.10117.5897.58137.58
912006.09.20 08:00buy480.10117.3697.36137.36
922006.09.22 12:00buy490.10116.4696.46136.46
932006.09.25 00:00buy500.10116.5096.50136.50
942006.09.25 20:00buy510.10116.5796.57136.57
952006.09.26 00:00buy520.10116.5996.59136.59
962006.09.26 08:00buy530.10116.5396.53136.53
972006.09.26 16:00buy540.10116.6096.60136.60
982006.09.27 20:00buy550.10117.5697.56137.56
992006.09.28 12:00buy560.10117.7297.72137.72
1002006.09.28 20:00buy570.10117.9197.91137.91
1012006.11.15 08:00buy580.10117.9097.90137.90
1022006.11.15 12:00buy590.10118.1998.19138.19
1032006.11.15 23:59close at stop590.10117.9298.19138.19-22.9013450.13
1042006.11.15 23:59close at stop580.10117.9297.90137.901.7013451.83
1052006.11.15 23:59close at stop570.10117.9297.91137.9116.9313468.76
1062006.11.15 23:59close at stop560.10117.9297.72137.7233.0413501.80
1072006.11.15 23:59close at stop550.10117.9297.56137.5647.6613549.46
1082006.11.15 23:59close at stop540.10117.9296.60136.60129.4213678.88
1092006.11.15 23:59close at stop530.10117.9296.53136.53135.3613814.24
1102006.11.15 23:59close at stop520.10117.9296.59136.59130.2713944.51
1112006.11.15 23:59close at stop510.10117.9296.57136.57132.3114076.82
1122006.11.15 23:59close at stop500.10117.9296.50136.50138.2514215.07
1132006.11.15 23:59close at stop490.10117.9296.46136.46141.9914357.06
1142006.11.15 23:59close at stop480.10117.9297.36137.3667.0714424.13
1152006.11.15 23:59close at stop470.10117.9297.58137.5849.4614473.59
1162006.11.15 23:59close at stop460.10117.9297.73137.7336.7414510.32
1172006.11.15 23:59close at stop450.10117.9297.60137.6047.7714558.09
1182006.11.15 23:59close at stop440.10117.9297.60137.6048.1214606.21