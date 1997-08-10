Murrey Math Study Notes -- Part 1

where the symbol /8/8/8 means that SR is to be divided by 8 three times. For example, if SR = 100 then the Baby Murrey Math Interval bMMI is: 100/8/8/8 = 12.5/8/8 = 1.5625/8 = 0.1953125

The symbol: MMI be defined as: Any Murrey Math Interval The symbol: MMMI be defined as: Major Murrey Math Interval = SR/8 The symbol: mMMI be defined as: Minor Murrey Math Interval = SR/8/8 The symbol: bMMI be defined as: Baby Murrey Math Interval = SR/8/8/8

The symbol: MML be defined as: Any Murrey Math Line The symbol: MMML be defined as: Major Murrey Math Line The symbol: mMML be defined as: Minor Murrey Math Line The symbol: bMML be defined as: Baby Murrey Math Line

"Then you simply count up 2, 4, or 8 lines, and include the top of its trading range, as long as it's no higher than a) 19, b) 39, c) 78 cents above the 100% line. (there are exceptions where it will run up a full 12.5, or 25 or 50% line above the 100% line and come back down..."

An example of this can be seen on Chart #91 in Murrey's book. This is a chart of Chase Manhatten. In this case the bottom and top MML's of the square in time are the 5/8 th's and 7/8 th's MML's respectively. These are obviously odd MML's. Another example of an exception is Chart #83 in Murrey's book. In this case the bottom of the square in time is 37.5 (an odd 3/8 th's line) and the top of the square in time is 62.5 (an odd 5/8 th's line).

For example, consider the same stock trading within the range 28 1/4 to 34 1/2. The base of the square in time was identified as the 2/8 th's mMML 28.125. In this case the top of the square is the mMML that is 4 mMMI's above the base: 28.125 + (4 x 1.5625) = 34.375. This MML can also be shown to be "close" to the high end of the trading range, since, 34.5 - 34.375 = .125 and .125 is less than .781254 (4 x .1953125 = .781254). Recall that .1953125 is the bMMI (i.e. the next smaller octave).

NOTE: If the bottom MML of the square in time is an even MML, and the top MML of the square in time is 2, 4, or 8 MMI's above the bottom MML, then the top MML is also an even numbered MML.

The 28 1/8 MML is the base of the square in time. This MML satisfies rule 1 (it is an even numbered line, 2/8 th's) and it is close to 28 1/4 (28 1/4 - 28 1/8 = 1/8 = .125). The result of .125 is less than 4/8 th's of the next smaller octave which is a "baby" octave (bMMI = 1.5625/8 = .1953125). Specifically .125 is less than .78125 (4 x .1953125 = .781254).

For example, suppose a stock is trading within a range of 28 1/4 to 34 1/2. In this case the value of SR is 100. The MMMI is 12.5 (i.e. 100/8). The next smaller MMI is a mMMI = 12.5/8 = 1.5625. The MMML closest to 28 1/4 is the 2/8 th's (i.e. 2 x 12.5 = 25). The closest mMML (measured from 25) is also a 2/8 th's MML (i.e. 2 x 1.5625 = 3.125). So, the bottom of the square is 25 + 3.125 = 28.125 (i.e. 28 1/8).

Refer to Chart #85B of First American in the Murrey Math book. During the time frame in question, First American traded in a range with a low of about 28.0 and a high of about 35.25 (the wicks on the candlesticks are ignored).

Let's define a parameter called PriceRange. PriceRange is simply the difference between the high and low prices of the trading range.

STEP 1:

Calculate PriceRange.

PriceRange = 35.25 - 28.0 = 7.25



STEP 2:

Identify the value of SR (the scale factor). Murrey refers to this as "setting the rhythm" or identifying the "perfect square". Refer to TABLE 1 in this paper. Reading from TABLE 1 SR = 100 (This is because the high price for First American was 35.25. Since 35.25 is less than 250 but greater than 25, SR = 100).

STEP 3:

Determine the MMI that the square in time will be built from. Let's define two new parameters. The first parameter is RangeMMI. RangeMMI = PriceRange/MMI. RangeMMI measures the price range of First American (or any entity) in units of Murrey Math Intervals (MMI's). The second parameter is OctaveCount. The purpose of OctaveCount will become evident shortly. The question to answer is, "What MMI should be used for creating the square in time?" This question will be answered by dividing the SR value by 8 until the "appropriate MMI" is found. So: MMI = MMMI = SR/8 = 100/8 = 12.5 This is a MMMI. Is this the "appropriate MMI"? To answer that question divide PriceRange by this MMI. RangeMMI = PriceRange/MMI = 7.25/12.5 = 0.58 Now compare RangeMMI to 1.25. If RangeMMI is less than 1.25 then a smaller MMI is needed. This is indeed the case because 0.58 is less than 1.25. Since the first MMI calculated was a MMMI, then the next MMI will be a mMMI. Simply divide the prior MMI by 8 to get the new MMI. MMI = mMMI = MMMI/8 = 1.5625 This is a mMMI. Is this the "appropriate MMI"? To answer that question divide PriceRange by this latest MMI. RangeMMI = PriceRange/MMI = 7.25/1.5625 = 4.64 Now compare RangeMMI to 1.25. If RangeMMI is less than 1.25 then a smaller MMI is needed. Since RangeMMI is 4.64 and 4.64 is greater than 1.25 we're done. The correct MMI to use is the mMMI which is 1.5625. (Naturally, in other cases, this process may be repeated further, continuing division by 8, until RangeMMI is greater than 1.25.) Since we had to divide the perfect square (SR) by 8 two times to arrive at the appropriate MMI (SR/8/8 = 100/8/8 = 12.5/8 = 1.5625) we'll set the value of OctaveCount to be 2. The value of OctaveCount will act as a reminder as we proceed through this example. Now the question of 1.25. Where did this number come from? Partly trial and error and partly reasoning. Remember that the parameter RangeMMI describes the trading range of First American in units of Murrey Math Intervals. Remember also that the rules for the square in time require that the square be at least 2 MMI's high, and that the square be close to the high and low values of the trading range. If we used the MMMI to build the square in time for First American the result would have been a square with a height of (2 x 12.5) 25. Because First American has only traded within a range of 7.25 points, this square would not represent First American's' behavior very well. The trading range of First American should approximately fill the square. By choosing a smaller MMI (i.e. mMMI = 1.5625) the result is a square in time that will be 4 MMI's high (RangeMMI = 4.64 which is rounded to 4. The actual height selected for the square in time will be determined in STEP 4). Again, recall the rule that the square must be 2, 4, or 8 MMI's high. (Is the number 1.25 perfect? NO! But, tests conducted on the charts in the Murrey Math book indicate that 1.25 works in nearly all cases).

STEP 4:

Determine the height of the square in time. In STEP 3 above, we selected the appropriate value for the MMI and calculated the final value of RangeMMI. Given the value of RangeMMI, TABLE 2 may be used to select the actual height of the square in time. TABLE 2 ALLOWED SQUARES IN TIME: RangeMMI Square in Time is Bounded by These MML's 1.25 < RangeMMI < 3.0 (0,2) (1,3) (2,4) (3,5) (4,6) (5,7) (6,8) (7,1) 3.0 <= RangeMMI < 5.0 (0,4) (2,6) (4,8) (6,2) 5.0 <= RangeMMI < ... (0,8) (4,4) TABLE 2 was arrived at using trial and error. The results of the C program I had written were compared to the charts in the back of the Murrey Math book. Is TABLE 2 perfect? NO! But it works fairly well. TABLE 2 specifies the allowed upper and lower MML numbers that may be used to create the square in time. Note that once the upper and lower MML's are specified so is the height of the square. TABLE 2 attempts to accomodate Murrey's rules for creating the square in time as well as the exceptions to those rules. The first row of TABLE 2 addresses squares that are two MMI's high. Note that the exception of having squares in time with odd top and bottom MML's is included. The second row of TABLE 2 addresses squares that are four MMI's high. Note that these squares are required to lie on even MML's only. The third row of TABLE 2 addresses squares that are eight MMI's high. Note that these squares are required to lie on (0,8) or (4,4) MML's only. The notation (0,8) means that the bottom of the square will be a 0/8 th's MML and the top of the square will be an 8/8 th's MML. Continuing with First American, recall that RangeMMI = 4.64. Reading from TABLE 2 we see that the square in time will be 4 MMI's high and will lie on one of the MML combinations (0,4), (2,6), (4,8), or (6,2).

STEP 5:

Find the bottom of the square in time. The objective of this step is to find the MML that is closest to the low value of First American's trading range (i.e. 28.0). This MML must be a mMML since the MMI we are using is a mMMI (i.e. 1.5625). Actually, the MML we will find in this step is the mMML that is closest to but is less than or equal to First American's low value. This is fairly simple. To repeat, the MML type must correspond to the MMI type that was selected. We chose an MMI that is a mMMI (i.e. 1.5625), hence, the MML must be a mMML. We now make use of the parameter OctaveCount. In this example, OctaveCount = 2. Since OctaveCount = 2 we will perform 2 divisions by 8 to arrive at the desired MML. MMI = MMMI = SR/8 = 100/8 = 12.5 The base of the perfect square is 0.0, so subtract the base from the low value of First American's trading range (28.0 - 0.0 = 28.0). Now we find the MMML that is less than or equal to 28.0. In other words, how many MMMI's could we stack up from the base (i.e. 0.0) to get close to (but less than 28.0). 28.0/MMMI = 28.0/12.5 = 2.24 ==> 2 (Since there are no partial MMI's) 0.0 + (2 x 12.5) = 25.0

25.0 is the 2/8 th's MMML that is closest to but less than 28.0 Since OctaveCount = 2, this process will be repeated a second time for the mMMI. The only difference is that the base line is the MMML from the prior step. So, once again, subtract the base (i.e. 25) from the low value of First American's trading range (28 - 25 = 3.0). Now find the mMML that is less than or equal to 28.0. In other words, how many mMMI's could we stack up from the base (i.e. 25) to get close to (but less than 28.0). 3.0/mMMI = 3.0/1.5625 = 1.92 ==> 1 (Since there are no partial MMI's) 25 + (1 x 1.5625) = 26.5625

26.5625 is the 1/8 th mMML that is closest to but less than 28.0 So, mMML = 26.5625 This mMML is the "best first guess" for the bottom of the square in time. But there is a problem...