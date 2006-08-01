|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.08.01 00:00 - 2006.11.01 00:00 (2006.08.01 - 2006.11.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.3; DecreaseFactor=1; PrefSettings=false; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; TakeProfit=42; StopLoss=84; TrailingStop=0; UseSignal1=true; UseSignal2=true; UseSignal3=true; UseSignal4=true; UseSignal5=true; SMAPeriod=7; SMA2Bars=14; Percent=0.0032; EnvelopePeriod=2; OSMAFast=5; OSMASlow=30; OSMASignal=2; TradeFrom1=0; TradeUntil1=24; TradeFrom2=0; TradeUntil2=0; TradeFrom3=0; TradeUntil3=0; TradeFrom4=0; TradeUntil4=0; Fast_Period=25; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=15; Slow_Price=1; DVBuySell=0.003; DVStayOut=0.024;
|Bars in test
|8531
|Ticks modelled
|324254
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|1824.96
|Gross profit
|7921.31
|Gross loss
|-6096.35
|Profit factor
|1.30
|Expected payoff
|38.83
|Absolute drawdown
|339.86
|Maximal drawdown
|1919.76 (46.72%)
|Relative drawdown
|46.72% (1919.76)
|Total trades
|47
|Short positions (won %)
|20 (70.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|27 (81.48%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|36 (76.60%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|11 (23.40%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|417.56
|loss trade
|-918.96
|Average
|profit trade
|220.04
|loss trade
|-554.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (1518.57)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-1464.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2442.99 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1666.25 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.08.01 00:45
|buy
|1
|0.30
|114.64
|113.80
|115.06
|2
|2006.08.01 14:43
|t/p
|1
|0.30
|115.06
|113.80
|115.06
|109.50
|1109.50
|3
|2006.08.01 14:43
|buy
|2
|0.30
|115.10
|114.26
|115.52
|4
|2006.08.02 04:39
|s/l
|2
|0.30
|114.26
|114.26
|115.52
|-216.81
|892.69
|5
|2006.08.02 09:45
|sell
|3
|0.30
|114.41
|115.25
|113.99
|6
|2006.08.03 17:13
|s/l
|3
|0.30
|115.25
|115.25
|113.99
|-232.55
|660.14
|7
|2006.08.04 06:45
|buy
|4
|0.10
|115.10
|114.26
|115.52
|8
|2006.08.04 13:00
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|115.52
|114.26
|115.52
|36.36
|696.50
|9
|2006.08.07 02:45
|buy
|5
|0.20
|114.36
|113.52
|114.78
|10
|2006.08.07 11:27
|t/p
|5
|0.20
|114.78
|113.52
|114.78
|73.18
|769.68
|11
|2006.08.07 20:30
|sell
|6
|0.20
|115.10
|115.94
|114.68
|12
|2006.08.08 20:14
|t/p
|6
|0.20
|114.68
|115.94
|114.68
|70.17
|839.85
|13
|2006.08.08 21:45
|buy
|7
|0.30
|115.09
|114.25
|115.51
|14
|2006.08.09 00:29
|t/p
|7
|0.30
|115.51
|114.25
|115.51
|112.82
|952.66
|15
|2006.08.09 08:15
|buy
|8
|0.30
|115.26
|114.42
|115.68
|16
|2006.08.11 08:20
|t/p
|8
|0.30
|115.68
|114.42
|115.68
|123.89
|1076.55
|17
|2006.08.11 19:00
|sell
|9
|0.30
|116.23
|117.07
|115.81
|18
|2006.08.16 14:37
|t/p
|9
|0.30
|115.81
|117.07
|115.81
|94.89
|1171.45
|19
|2006.08.16 22:15
|sell
|10
|0.40
|115.83
|116.67
|115.41
|20
|2006.08.17 09:20
|t/p
|10
|0.40
|115.41
|116.67
|115.41
|127.03
|1298.47
|21
|2006.08.17 09:30
|buy
|11
|0.40
|115.38
|114.54
|115.80
|22
|2006.08.17 19:00
|t/p
|11
|0.40
|115.80
|114.54
|115.80
|145.08
|1443.55
|23
|2006.08.18 04:00
|sell
|12
|0.40
|116.03
|116.87
|115.61
|24
|2006.08.18 11:44
|t/p
|12
|0.40
|115.61
|116.87
|115.61
|145.33
|1588.88
|25
|2006.08.18 11:45
|buy
|13
|0.50
|115.60
|114.76
|116.02
|26
|2006.08.22 00:19
|t/p
|13
|0.50
|116.02
|114.76
|116.02
|193.45
|1782.34
|27
|2006.08.22 09:00
|buy
|14
|0.50
|116.10
|115.26
|116.52
|28
|2006.08.22 15:54
|t/p
|14
|0.50
|116.52
|115.26
|116.52
|180.23
|1962.57
|29
|2006.08.23 09:30
|buy
|15
|0.60
|116.17
|115.33
|116.59
|30
|2006.08.23 17:04
|t/p
|15
|0.60
|116.59
|115.33
|116.59
|216.14
|2178.71
|31
|2006.08.24 01:45
|sell
|16
|0.70
|116.40
|117.24
|115.98
|32
|2006.08.25 08:40
|s/l
|16
|0.70
|117.24
|117.24
|115.98
|-512.31
|1666.40
|33
|2006.08.25 14:30
|sell
|17
|0.50
|117.34
|118.18
|116.92
|34
|2006.08.28 12:48
|t/p
|17
|0.50
|116.92
|118.18
|116.92
|171.91
|1838.32
|35
|2006.08.28 21:15
|sell
|18
|0.60
|117.17
|118.01
|116.75
|36
|2006.08.29 06:33
|t/p
|18
|0.60
|116.75
|118.01
|116.75
|206.59
|2044.90
|37
|2006.08.29 11:30
|buy
|19
|0.60
|116.74
|115.90
|117.16
|38
|2006.08.30 13:08
|t/p
|19
|0.60
|117.16
|115.90
|117.16
|222.58
|2267.48
|39
|2006.08.30 15:45
|sell
|20
|0.70
|117.01
|117.85
|116.59
|40
|2006.09.04 06:26
|t/p
|20
|0.70
|116.59
|117.85
|116.59
|198.09
|2465.57
|41
|2006.09.05 01:00
|sell
|21
|0.70
|116.16
|117.00
|115.74
|42
|2006.09.05 09:05
|t/p
|21
|0.70
|115.74
|117.00
|115.74
|254.02
|2719.59
|43
|2006.09.05 21:45
|buy
|22
|0.80
|115.95
|115.11
|116.37
|44
|2006.09.06 03:06
|t/p
|22
|0.80
|116.37
|115.11
|116.37
|298.70
|3018.29
|45
|2006.09.07 04:45
|sell
|23
|0.90
|116.77
|117.61
|116.35
|46
|2006.09.07 11:04
|t/p
|23
|0.90
|116.35
|117.61
|116.35
|324.90
|3343.19
|47
|2006.09.07 21:30
|buy
|24
|1.00
|116.38
|115.54
|116.80
|48
|2006.09.08 15:05
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|116.80
|115.54
|116.80
|372.07
|3715.26
|49
|2006.09.11 03:30
|buy
|25
|1.10
|116.80
|115.96
|117.22
|50
|2006.09.11 09:11
|t/p
|25
|1.10
|117.22
|115.96
|117.22
|394.13
|4109.39
|51
|2006.09.11 09:11
|sell
|26
|1.20
|117.22
|118.06
|116.80
|52
|2006.09.12 20:03
|s/l
|26
|1.20
|118.06
|118.06
|116.80
|-872.34
|3237.05
|53
|2006.09.13 01:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|117.83
|116.99
|118.25
|54
|2006.09.18 13:25
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|118.25
|116.99
|118.25
|417.56
|3654.61
|55
|2006.09.18 17:15
|buy
|28
|1.10
|117.98
|117.14
|118.40
|56
|2006.09.19 14:45
|s/l
|28
|1.10
|117.14
|117.14
|118.40
|-775.14
|2879.47
|57
|2006.09.20 03:15
|buy
|29
|0.90
|117.36
|116.52
|117.78
|58
|2006.09.21 18:33
|s/l
|29
|0.90
|116.52
|116.52
|117.78
|-615.11
|2264.36
|59
|2006.09.22 09:45
|sell
|30
|0.10
|116.41
|117.25
|115.99
|60
|2006.09.26 18:30
|s/l
|30
|0.10
|117.25
|117.25
|115.99
|-74.73
|2189.63
|61
|2006.09.27 01:00
|buy
|31
|0.10
|117.19
|116.35
|117.61
|62
|2006.09.27 16:09
|t/p
|31
|0.10
|117.61
|116.35
|117.61
|35.71
|2225.34
|63
|2006.09.27 23:45
|buy
|32
|0.70
|117.50
|116.66
|117.92
|64
|2006.09.28 16:56
|t/p
|32
|0.70
|117.92
|116.66
|117.92
|275.52
|2500.86
|65
|2006.09.28 22:45
|buy
|33
|0.80
|117.82
|116.98
|118.24
|66
|2006.10.02 03:25
|t/p
|33
|0.80
|118.24
|116.98
|118.24
|304.12
|2804.98
|67
|2006.10.02 04:45
|sell
|34
|0.80
|118.23
|119.07
|117.81
|68
|2006.10.02 15:35
|t/p
|34
|0.80
|117.81
|119.07
|117.81
|285.21
|3090.19
|69
|2006.10.02 15:35
|buy
|35
|0.90
|117.81
|116.97
|118.23
|70
|2006.10.04 13:28
|t/p
|35
|0.90
|118.23
|116.97
|118.23
|342.19
|3432.38
|71
|2006.10.04 13:28
|sell
|36
|1.00
|118.23
|119.07
|117.81
|72
|2006.10.04 23:17
|t/p
|36
|1.00
|117.81
|119.07
|117.81
|356.51
|3788.89
|73
|2006.10.05 09:30
|buy
|37
|1.10
|117.64
|116.80
|118.06
|74
|2006.10.06 05:21
|t/p
|37
|1.10
|118.06
|116.80
|118.06
|405.02
|4193.91
|75
|2006.10.06 11:45
|sell
|38
|1.30
|117.99
|118.83
|117.57
|76
|2006.10.06 15:53
|s/l
|38
|1.30
|118.83
|118.83
|117.57
|-918.96
|3274.95
|77
|2006.10.06 21:45
|sell
|39
|1.00
|119.00
|119.84
|118.58
|78
|2006.10.11 20:43
|s/l
|39
|1.00
|119.84
|119.84
|118.58
|-747.29
|2527.67
|79
|2006.10.12 02:00
|sell
|40
|0.10
|119.73
|120.57
|119.31
|80
|2006.10.12 09:10
|t/p
|40
|0.10
|119.31
|120.57
|119.31
|35.21
|2562.88
|81
|2006.10.12 13:45
|sell
|41
|0.80
|119.60
|120.44
|119.18
|82
|2006.10.13 09:37
|t/p
|41
|0.80
|119.18
|120.44
|119.18
|269.59
|2832.46
|83
|2006.10.13 12:15
|buy
|42
|0.80
|119.41
|118.57
|119.83
|84
|2006.10.13 16:37
|t/p
|42
|0.80
|119.83
|118.57
|119.83
|280.40
|3112.86
|85
|2006.10.13 21:45
|buy
|43
|0.90
|119.68
|118.84
|120.10
|86
|2006.10.17 09:59
|s/l
|43
|0.90
|118.84
|118.84
|120.10
|-613.68
|2499.19
|87
|2006.10.17 10:45
|buy
|44
|0.70
|118.77
|117.93
|119.19
|88
|2006.10.23 11:32
|t/p
|44
|0.70
|119.19
|117.93
|119.19
|299.08
|2798.27
|89
|2006.10.23 20:45
|buy
|45
|0.80
|119.30
|118.46
|119.72
|90
|2006.10.26 18:29
|s/l
|45
|0.80
|118.46
|118.46
|119.72
|-517.43
|2280.83
|91
|2006.10.27 01:00
|sell
|46
|0.70
|118.36
|119.20
|117.94
|92
|2006.10.27 14:57
|t/p
|46
|0.70
|117.94
|119.20
|117.94
|249.32
|2530.15
|93
|2006.10.30 01:45
|buy
|47
|0.80
|117.54
|116.70
|117.96
|94
|2006.10.31 12:50
|t/p
|47
|0.80
|117.96
|116.70
|117.96
|294.81
|2824.96