Strategy Tester Report
Phoenix_EA_v5_6_03

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2006.11.02 01:28 - 2006.11.10 00:00 (2006.11.01 - 2006.11.10)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersGeneralSettings="===== General Settings ============================"; PhoenixMode=3; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; PrefSettings=true; CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=0; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=0; Mode2_StopLoss=0; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false; Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true; Percent=0; EnvelopePeriod=0; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true; SMAPeriod=0; SMA2Bars=0; Signal3="====== Signal 3 =================================="; UseSignal3=true; OSMAFast=0; OSMASlow=0; OSMASignal=0; Signal4="====== Signal 4 =================================="; UseSignal4=true; DVBuySell=0;
Bars in test6712Ticks modelled23028Modelling quality20.27%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit413.04Gross profit950.71Gross loss-537.67
Profit factor1.77Expected payoff27.54
Absolute drawdown215.67Maximal drawdown322.00 (3.02%)Relative drawdown3.02% (322.00)
Total trades15Short positions (won %)9 (44.44%)Long positions (won %)6 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)7 (46.67%)Loss trades (% of total)8 (53.33%)
Largestprofit trade258.73loss trade-104.71
Averageprofit trade135.82loss trade-67.21
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (892.99)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-322.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)892.99 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-322.00 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses4
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.11.02 01:31buy10.20117.29116.74117.79
22006.11.02 01:31buy20.20117.29116.74118.29
32006.11.02 01:31buy30.20117.29116.74118.79
42006.11.02 09:33close30.20116.96116.74118.79-56.439943.57
52006.11.02 09:40close20.20116.91116.74118.29-65.019878.56
62006.11.02 10:03s/l10.20116.74116.74117.79-94.239784.33
72006.11.02 10:15buy40.20116.82116.27117.32
82006.11.02 10:15buy50.20116.82116.27117.82
92006.11.02 10:15buy60.20116.82116.27118.32
102006.11.03 13:20t/p40.20117.32116.27117.3287.849872.17
112006.11.03 13:20modify60.20116.82116.82118.32
122006.11.03 13:20modify50.20116.82116.82117.82
132006.11.03 13:31t/p50.20117.82116.82117.82172.3310044.50
142006.11.03 13:31modify60.20116.82117.57118.32
152006.11.06 09:39t/p60.20118.32117.57118.32258.7310303.23
162006.11.06 09:40sell70.20118.34118.89117.84
172006.11.06 09:40sell80.20118.34118.89117.34
182006.11.06 09:40sell90.20118.34118.89116.84
192006.11.07 04:39t/p70.20117.84118.89117.8481.9410385.17
202006.11.07 04:39modify90.20118.34118.34116.84
212006.11.07 04:39modify80.20118.34118.34117.34
222006.11.07 14:49t/p80.20117.34118.34117.34167.5210552.69
232006.11.07 14:49modify90.20118.34117.59116.84
242006.11.07 19:29s/l90.20117.59117.59116.84124.6310677.32
252006.11.07 20:11sell100.20117.68118.23117.18
262006.11.07 20:11sell110.20117.68118.23116.68
272006.11.07 20:11sell120.20117.68118.23116.18
282006.11.08 14:15close120.20117.99118.23116.18-55.4710621.85
292006.11.08 14:37close110.20117.99118.23116.68-55.4710566.38
302006.11.09 13:30s/l100.20118.23118.23117.18-104.7110461.67
312006.11.09 13:34sell130.20118.16118.71117.66
322006.11.09 13:34sell140.20118.16118.71117.16
332006.11.09 13:34sell150.20118.16118.71116.66
342006.11.09 13:42close150.20118.47118.71116.66-52.3310409.34
352006.11.09 13:42close140.20118.48118.71117.16-54.0210355.32
362006.11.09 23:59close at stop130.20117.82118.71117.6657.7210413.04