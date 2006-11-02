|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2006.11.02 01:28 - 2006.11.10 00:00 (2006.11.01 - 2006.11.10)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|GeneralSettings="===== General Settings ============================"; PhoenixMode=3; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; PrefSettings=true; CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=0; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=0; Mode2_StopLoss=0; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false; Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true; Percent=0; EnvelopePeriod=0; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true; SMAPeriod=0; SMA2Bars=0; Signal3="====== Signal 3 =================================="; UseSignal3=true; OSMAFast=0; OSMASlow=0; OSMASignal=0; Signal4="====== Signal 4 =================================="; UseSignal4=true; DVBuySell=0;
|Bars in test
|6712
|Ticks modelled
|23028
|Modelling quality
|20.27%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|413.04
|Gross profit
|950.71
|Gross loss
|-537.67
|Profit factor
|1.77
|Expected payoff
|27.54
|Absolute drawdown
|215.67
|Maximal drawdown
|322.00 (3.02%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.02% (322.00)
|Total trades
|15
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (44.44%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (46.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|8 (53.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|258.73
|loss trade
|-104.71
|Average
|profit trade
|135.82
|loss trade
|-67.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (892.99)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-322.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|892.99 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-322.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|4
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.11.02 01:31
|buy
|1
|0.20
|117.29
|116.74
|117.79
|2
|2006.11.02 01:31
|buy
|2
|0.20
|117.29
|116.74
|118.29
|3
|2006.11.02 01:31
|buy
|3
|0.20
|117.29
|116.74
|118.79
|4
|2006.11.02 09:33
|close
|3
|0.20
|116.96
|116.74
|118.79
|-56.43
|9943.57
|5
|2006.11.02 09:40
|close
|2
|0.20
|116.91
|116.74
|118.29
|-65.01
|9878.56
|6
|2006.11.02 10:03
|s/l
|1
|0.20
|116.74
|116.74
|117.79
|-94.23
|9784.33
|7
|2006.11.02 10:15
|buy
|4
|0.20
|116.82
|116.27
|117.32
|8
|2006.11.02 10:15
|buy
|5
|0.20
|116.82
|116.27
|117.82
|9
|2006.11.02 10:15
|buy
|6
|0.20
|116.82
|116.27
|118.32
|10
|2006.11.03 13:20
|t/p
|4
|0.20
|117.32
|116.27
|117.32
|87.84
|9872.17
|11
|2006.11.03 13:20
|modify
|6
|0.20
|116.82
|116.82
|118.32
|12
|2006.11.03 13:20
|modify
|5
|0.20
|116.82
|116.82
|117.82
|13
|2006.11.03 13:31
|t/p
|5
|0.20
|117.82
|116.82
|117.82
|172.33
|10044.50
|14
|2006.11.03 13:31
|modify
|6
|0.20
|116.82
|117.57
|118.32
|15
|2006.11.06 09:39
|t/p
|6
|0.20
|118.32
|117.57
|118.32
|258.73
|10303.23
|16
|2006.11.06 09:40
|sell
|7
|0.20
|118.34
|118.89
|117.84
|17
|2006.11.06 09:40
|sell
|8
|0.20
|118.34
|118.89
|117.34
|18
|2006.11.06 09:40
|sell
|9
|0.20
|118.34
|118.89
|116.84
|19
|2006.11.07 04:39
|t/p
|7
|0.20
|117.84
|118.89
|117.84
|81.94
|10385.17
|20
|2006.11.07 04:39
|modify
|9
|0.20
|118.34
|118.34
|116.84
|21
|2006.11.07 04:39
|modify
|8
|0.20
|118.34
|118.34
|117.34
|22
|2006.11.07 14:49
|t/p
|8
|0.20
|117.34
|118.34
|117.34
|167.52
|10552.69
|23
|2006.11.07 14:49
|modify
|9
|0.20
|118.34
|117.59
|116.84
|24
|2006.11.07 19:29
|s/l
|9
|0.20
|117.59
|117.59
|116.84
|124.63
|10677.32
|25
|2006.11.07 20:11
|sell
|10
|0.20
|117.68
|118.23
|117.18
|26
|2006.11.07 20:11
|sell
|11
|0.20
|117.68
|118.23
|116.68
|27
|2006.11.07 20:11
|sell
|12
|0.20
|117.68
|118.23
|116.18
|28
|2006.11.08 14:15
|close
|12
|0.20
|117.99
|118.23
|116.18
|-55.47
|10621.85
|29
|2006.11.08 14:37
|close
|11
|0.20
|117.99
|118.23
|116.68
|-55.47
|10566.38
|30
|2006.11.09 13:30
|s/l
|10
|0.20
|118.23
|118.23
|117.18
|-104.71
|10461.67
|31
|2006.11.09 13:34
|sell
|13
|0.20
|118.16
|118.71
|117.66
|32
|2006.11.09 13:34
|sell
|14
|0.20
|118.16
|118.71
|117.16
|33
|2006.11.09 13:34
|sell
|15
|0.20
|118.16
|118.71
|116.66
|34
|2006.11.09 13:42
|close
|15
|0.20
|118.47
|118.71
|116.66
|-52.33
|10409.34
|35
|2006.11.09 13:42
|close
|14
|0.20
|118.48
|118.71
|117.16
|-54.02
|10355.32
|36
|2006.11.09 23:59
|close at stop
|13
|0.20
|117.82
|118.71
|117.66
|57.72
|10413.04