North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 326434
|Name: uia
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 01:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6101884
|2006.11.18 14:52
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|6110554
|2006.11.20 12:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2401
|1.2432
|1.2521
|2006.11.21 02:14
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|24.93
|6144697
|2006.11.22 14:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2333
|1.2235
|1.2422
|2006.11.23 11:09
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|-80.10
|6146754
|2006.11.22 15:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2302
|1.2235
|1.2422
|2006.11.23 11:09
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|-54.76
|6150651
|2006.11.22 17:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2271
|1.2235
|1.2422
|2006.11.23 11:09
|1.2235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|-29.42
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|-139.35
|Closed P/L:
|-137.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-137.15
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|862.85
|Equity:
|862.85
|Free Margin:
|862.85