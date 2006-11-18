North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 326434 Name: uia Currency: USD 2006 November 24, 01:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61018842006.11.18 14:52balanceDeposit1 000.00
61105542006.11.20 12:21buy0.10usdchf1.24011.24321.25212006.11.21 02:141.24320.000.000.2224.93
61446972006.11.22 14:23buy0.10usdchf1.23331.22351.24222006.11.23 11:091.22350.000.000.66-80.10
61467542006.11.22 15:29buy0.10usdchf1.23021.22351.24222006.11.23 11:091.22350.000.000.66-54.76
61506512006.11.22 17:24buy0.10usdchf1.22711.22351.24222006.11.23 11:091.22350.000.000.66-29.42
  0.00 0.00 2.20 -139.35
Closed P/L: -137.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -137.15 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 862.85 Equity: 862.85 Free Margin: 862.85