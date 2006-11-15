Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1303696 Name: Forex Tsd Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
156851292006.11.15 20:07balanceDeposit3 000.00
156944282006.11.16 01:05buy1.00usdjpy118.090.00118.472006.11.16 07:09118.120.000.000.0025.40
157063072006.11.16 06:29sell1.00eurusd1.28160.00001.27782006.11.16 06:401.28130.000.000.0030.00
157071042006.11.16 06:40sell1.00eurusd1.28120.00001.27742006.11.16 08:381.28090.000.000.0030.00
157429612006.11.16 15:09buy1.00usdjpy118.180.00118.562006.11.16 15:33118.180.000.000.000.00
157448412006.11.16 15:33buy1.00usdjpy118.200.00118.582006.11.16 17:14118.230.000.000.0025.37
157471952006.11.16 16:42sell1.00eurusd1.28000.00001.27622006.11.16 17:131.27920.000.000.0080.00
157515182006.11.16 17:17buy1.00usdjpy118.250.00118.632006.11.17 01:47118.280.000.0013.0025.36
  0.00 0.00 13.00 216.13
Closed P/L: 229.13
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
157960212006.11.17 11:44sell1.00eurusd1.27651.29051.2727 1.28270.000.007.20-620.00
157940562006.11.17 11:01buy1.00usdjpy118.44117.15118.82 117.720.000.0013.00-611.62
158325512006.11.17 19:58buy0.20usdjpy117.830.00118.21 117.720.000.002.60-18.69
  0.00 0.00 22.80 -1 250.31
 Floating P/L: -1 227.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 229.13 Floating P/L: -1 227.51 Margin: 2 200.00
Balance: 3 229.13 Equity: 2 001.62 Free Margin: -198.38