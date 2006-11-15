Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1303696
|Name: Forex Tsd
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15685129
|2006.11.15 20:07
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|15694428
|2006.11.16 01:05
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.09
|0.00
|118.47
|2006.11.16 07:09
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.40
|15706307
|2006.11.16 06:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2816
|0.0000
|1.2778
|2006.11.16 06:40
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|15707104
|2006.11.16 06:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2812
|0.0000
|1.2774
|2006.11.16 08:38
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|15742961
|2006.11.16 15:09
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.18
|0.00
|118.56
|2006.11.16 15:33
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15744841
|2006.11.16 15:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.20
|0.00
|118.58
|2006.11.16 17:14
|118.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.37
|15747195
|2006.11.16 16:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2762
|2006.11.16 17:13
|1.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|15751518
|2006.11.16 17:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.25
|0.00
|118.63
|2006.11.17 01:47
|118.28
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|25.36
|
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|216.13
|Closed P/L:
|229.13
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15796021
|2006.11.17 11:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2765
|1.2905
|1.2727
|
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|-620.00
|15794056
|2006.11.17 11:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.44
|117.15
|118.82
|
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|-611.62
|15832551
|2006.11.17 19:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.83
|0.00
|118.21
|
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|-18.69
|
|0.00
|0.00
|22.80
|-1 250.31
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 227.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|229.13
|Floating P/L:
|-1 227.51
|Margin:
|2 200.00
|Balance:
|3 229.13
|Equity:
|2 001.62
|Free Margin:
|-198.38