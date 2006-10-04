|Account: 18XXX
|Name: TXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 13, 08:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10863710
|2006.10.04 16:39
|balance
|Transfer from #1xxxx-221
|4 000.00
|10899283
|2006.10.05 12:07
|sell
|1.50
|eurgbpm
|0.6757
|0.7057
|0.6732
|2006.10.06 12:13
|0.6732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.57
|10899662
|2006.10.05 12:15
|sell
|1.50
|chfjpym
|94.04
|97.05
|93.80
|2006.10.05 12:58
|93.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.63
|10902317
|2006.10.05 12:45
|sell
|1.50
|usdchfm
|1.2525
|1.2825
|1.2500
|2006.10.06 12:32
|1.2500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.01
|10904878
|2006.10.05 13:15
|buy
|1.50
|eurusdm
|1.2694
|1.2394
|1.2724
|2006.10.27 12:33
|1.2724
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.67
|45.00
|10925957
|2006.10.06 03:20
|sell
|1.50
|chfjpym
|94.25
|97.26
|94.01
|2006.10.06 12:34
|94.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.46
|10941133
|2006.10.06 12:29
|buy
|1.50
|eurgbpm
|0.6734
|0.6433
|0.6758
|2006.10.09 13:56
|0.6758
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|67.09
|10941821
|2006.10.06 12:33
|sell
|1.50
|usdchfm
|1.2549
|1.2849
|1.2524
|2006.10.27 01:30
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.84
|29.94
|10944303
|2006.10.06 12:40
|buy
|1.50
|eurusdm
|1.2648
|1.2347
|1.2677
|2006.10.26 14:36
|1.2677
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.37
|43.50
|10953468
|2006.10.06 13:36
|sell
|1.50
|usdchfm
|1.2599
|1.2899
|1.2574
|2006.10.19 17:48
|1.2574
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.47
|29.84
|10954238
|2006.10.06 13:45
|buy
|1.50
|eurusdm
|1.2600
|1.2300
|1.2630
|2006.10.19 18:07
|1.2630
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.88
|45.00
|10999457
|2006.10.09 06:05
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpym
|94.67
|97.67
|94.42
|2006.10.09 11:04
|94.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.02
|11033627
|2006.10.10 08:15
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbpm
|0.6750
|0.7051
|0.6726
|2006.10.16 09:21
|0.6726
|0.00
|0.00
|5.88
|89.36
|11038732
|2006.10.10 08:40
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2639
|1.2939
|1.2614
|2006.10.19 14:36
|1.2614
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.30
|39.64
|11041063
|2006.10.10 09:10
|buy
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2559
|1.2259
|1.2589
|2006.10.19 13:48
|1.2589
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.03
|60.00
|11048241
|2006.10.10 11:24
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2684
|1.2984
|1.2659
|2006.10.17 13:22
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.10
|39.50
|11096641
|2006.10.11 18:40
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2734
|1.3034
|1.2709
|2006.10.11 18:52
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.34
|11096901
|2006.10.11 18:49
|buy
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2513
|1.2213
|1.2543
|2006.10.12 07:04
|1.2543
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.19
|60.00
|11098000
|2006.10.11 18:53
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2724
|1.3024
|1.2699
|2006.10.12 07:04
|1.2699
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|39.37
|11114925
|2006.10.12 08:01
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpym
|94.16
|97.16
|93.91
|2006.10.13 12:59
|93.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|41.79
|11158207
|2006.10.13 13:13
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2737
|1.3037
|1.2712
|2006.10.16 08:08
|1.2712
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|39.33
|11158342
|2006.10.13 13:21
|buy
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2520
|1.2219
|1.2549
|2006.10.17 13:22
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|58.00
|11212433
|2006.10.16 14:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbpm
|0.6727
|0.7028
|0.6703
|2006.10.17 21:38
|0.6703
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|89.78
|11237426
|2006.10.17 09:21
|buy
|2.00
|chfjpym
|93.61
|90.60
|93.85
|2006.10.17 16:02
|93.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.46
|11255899
|2006.10.17 18:50
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2678
|1.2979
|1.2654
|2006.10.19 08:56
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|37.93
|11281283
|2006.10.18 13:09
|buy
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2519
|1.2219
|1.2549
|2006.10.19 07:32
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.19
|60.00
|11283302
|2006.10.18 13:40
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2727
|1.3027
|1.2702
|2006.10.18 19:16
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.36
|11289986
|2006.10.18 19:06
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbpm
|0.6711
|0.7011
|0.6686
|2006.10.30 13:11
|0.6686
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|95.16
|11345807
|2006.10.20 00:32
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpym
|94.17
|97.17
|93.92
|2006.10.20 10:12
|93.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.27
|11356469
|2006.10.20 10:11
|buy
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2607
|1.2307
|1.2637
|2006.10.26 02:09
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.92
|60.00
|11356675
|2006.10.20 10:13
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2592
|1.2892
|1.2567
|2006.10.20 13:29
|1.2567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.79
|11367207
|2006.10.20 14:36
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2588
|1.2546
|1.2538
|2006.10.26 16:26
|1.2538
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|79.76
|11367208
|2006.10.20 14:36
|buy
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2609
|1.2634
|1.2659
|2006.10.26 02:13
|1.2634
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.92
|50.00
|11367318
|2006.10.20 14:37
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbpm
|0.6699
|0.6684
|0.6660
|2006.10.31 10:31
|0.6684
|0.00
|0.00
|6.86
|57.02
|11372548
|2006.10.20 16:05
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpym
|94.25
|93.97
|93.81
|2006.10.30 03:49
|93.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.18
|47.74
|11455672
|2006.10.24 10:37
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2696
|1.2671
|1.2646
|2006.10.24 15:29
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.46
|11486704
|2006.10.24 19:36
|buy
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2562
|1.2591
|1.2612
|2006.10.25 15:25
|1.2591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|11486882
|2006.10.24 19:41
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2661
|1.2640
|1.2611
|2006.10.25 18:23
|1.2640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.23
|11541140
|2006.10.25 20:50
|sell
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2648
|1.2606
|1.2598
|2006.10.26 06:52
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|79.38
|11579104
|2006.10.26 17:43
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2529
|1.2551
|1.2578
|2006.10.27 07:34
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|35.06
|11600994
|2006.10.27 12:44
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2521
|1.2536
|1.2571
|2006.11.03 13:40
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|13.86
|23.93
|11601983
|2006.10.27 12:54
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2712
|1.2697
|1.2662
|2006.11.03 13:52
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|10.08
|30.00
|11608759
|2006.10.27 13:46
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2481
|1.2502
|1.2531
|2006.10.27 15:19
|1.2502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.59
|11638464
|2006.10.30 12:44
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2481
|1.2502
|1.2531
|2006.10.30 13:43
|1.2502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.59
|11674586
|2006.10.31 15:55
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2764
|1.2749
|1.2714
|2006.11.01 08:07
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|30.00
|11675148
|2006.10.31 16:00
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2441
|1.2456
|1.2491
|2006.11.01 13:38
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|24.08
|11695247
|2006.11.01 12:10
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2761
|1.2746
|1.2716
|2006.11.02 01:24
|1.2746
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|30.00
|11698648
|2006.11.01 14:54
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2441
|1.2456
|1.2485
|2006.11.02 01:57
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|5.94
|24.08
|11718263
|2006.11.02 06:18
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2761
|1.2730
|1.2716
|2006.11.03 13:33
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|90.00
|11721465
|2006.11.02 09:05
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2459
|1.2474
|1.2504
|2006.11.03 13:26
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|24.05
|11762427
|2006.11.03 18:45
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2712
|1.2697
|1.2667
|2006.11.06 09:50
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|30.00
|11813554
|2006.11.07 14:18
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2798
|1.2782
|1.2753
|2006.11.07 22:05
|1.2782
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|32.00
|11813743
|2006.11.07 14:20
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2472
|1.2490
|1.2517
|2006.11.07 21:48
|1.2490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.82
|11850610
|2006.11.08 09:25
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2798
|1.2767
|1.2753
|2006.11.08 14:15
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|11851505
|2006.11.08 09:35
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2460
|1.2491
|1.2505
|2006.11.08 13:49
|1.2491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.64
|12001421
|2006.11.10 07:40
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpym
|94.97
|94.82
|94.52
|2006.11.13 03:17
|94.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|25.58
|12011209
|2006.11.10 09:10
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2888
|1.2872
|1.2843
|2006.11.10 13:30
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-177.73
|2 586.15
|Closed P/L:
|2 408.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11628101
|2006.10.30 07:34
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpym
|93.99
|97.00
|93.55
|94.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.42
|-153.31
|11927044
|2006.11.09 12:15
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpym
|94.54
|97.55
|94.10
|94.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|-59.62
|11660719
|2006.10.31 10:50
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbpm
|0.6684
|0.6984
|0.6644
|0.6730
|0.00
|0.00
|12.74
|-175.92
|11932041
|2006.11.09 13:12
|sell
|2.00
|eurgbpm
|0.6723
|0.7024
|0.6679
|0.6730
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|-26.77
|11548272
|2006.10.26 02:20
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2632
|1.2932
|1.2582
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|23.04
|-462.00
|11569783
|2006.10.26 14:33
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2672
|1.2972
|1.2622
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|23.04
|-382.00
|11786774
|2006.11.06 14:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2713
|1.3013
|1.2668
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|10.08
|-300.00
|11801481
|2006.11.07 04:35
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2758
|1.3058
|1.2713
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|8.64
|-210.00
|11946574
|2006.11.09 15:15
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2803
|1.3103
|1.2758
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|2.88
|-120.00
|11981215
|2006.11.10 01:58
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.2843
|1.3143
|1.2798
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|-40.00
|11549063
|2006.10.26 03:16
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2608
|1.2308
|1.2658
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|31.68
|-374.92
|11569798
|2006.10.26 14:33
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2568
|1.2268
|1.2618
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|31.68
|-310.28
|11801741
|2006.11.07 04:40
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2514
|1.2214
|1.2559
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|11.88
|-223.01
|11947220
|2006.11.09 15:25
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2469
|1.2169
|1.2514
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|3.96
|-150.29
|11956910
|2006.11.09 17:02
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2430
|1.2129
|1.2474
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|3.96
|-87.27
|11984203
|2006.11.10 02:21
|buy
|2.00
|usdchfm
|1.2390
|1.2090
|1.2435
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|-22.62
|0.00
|0.00
|160.48
|-3 098.01
|Floating P/L:
|-2 937.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|4 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 408.42
|Floating P/L:
|-2 937.53
|Margin:
|1 600.00
|Balance:
|6 408.42
|Equity:
|3 470.89
|Free Margin:
|1 870.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 411.32
|Gross Loss:
|2.90
|Total Net Profit:
|2 408.42
|Profit Factor:
|831.49
|Expected Payoff:
|43.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.90 (0.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.05% (2.90)
|Total Trades:
|56
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (97.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|55 (98.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (1.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|104.96
|loss trade:
|-2.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|43.84
|loss trade:
|-2.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|33 (1 465.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-2.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 465.80 (33)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.90 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|28
|consecutive losses:
|1