Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 18XXX Name: TXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Currency: USD 2006 November 13, 08:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
108637102006.10.04 16:39balanceTransfer from #1xxxx-2214 000.00
108992832006.10.05 12:07sell1.50eurgbpm0.67570.70570.67322006.10.06 12:130.67320.000.000.0070.57
108996622006.10.05 12:15sell1.50chfjpym94.0497.0593.802006.10.05 12:5893.800.000.000.0030.63
109023172006.10.05 12:45sell1.50usdchfm1.25251.28251.25002006.10.06 12:321.25000.000.000.0030.01
109048782006.10.05 13:15buy1.50eurusdm1.26941.23941.27242006.10.27 12:331.27240.000.00-24.6745.00
109259572006.10.06 03:20sell1.50chfjpym94.2597.2694.012006.10.06 12:3494.010.000.000.0030.46
109411332006.10.06 12:29buy1.50eurgbpm0.67340.64330.67582006.10.09 13:560.67580.000.00-1.0567.09
109418212006.10.06 12:33sell1.50usdchfm1.25491.28491.25242006.10.27 01:301.25240.000.00-32.8429.94
109443032006.10.06 12:40buy1.50eurusdm1.26481.23471.26772006.10.26 14:361.26770.000.00-23.3743.50
109534682006.10.06 13:36sell1.50usdchfm1.25991.28991.25742006.10.19 17:481.25740.000.00-22.4729.84
109542382006.10.06 13:45buy1.50eurusdm1.26001.23001.26302006.10.19 18:071.26300.000.00-16.8845.00
109994572006.10.09 06:05sell2.00chfjpym94.6797.6794.422006.10.09 11:0494.420.000.000.0042.02
110336272006.10.10 08:15sell2.00eurgbpm0.67500.70510.67262006.10.16 09:210.67260.000.005.8889.36
110387322006.10.10 08:40sell2.00usdchfm1.26391.29391.26142006.10.19 14:361.26140.000.00-25.3039.64
110410632006.10.10 09:10buy2.00eurusdm1.25591.22591.25892006.10.19 13:481.25890.000.00-19.0360.00
110482412006.10.10 11:24sell2.00usdchfm1.26841.29841.26592006.10.17 13:221.26590.000.00-16.1039.50
110966412006.10.11 18:40sell2.00usdchfm1.27341.30341.27092006.10.11 18:521.27090.000.000.0039.34
110969012006.10.11 18:49buy2.00eurusdm1.25131.22131.25432006.10.12 07:041.25430.000.00-5.1960.00
110980002006.10.11 18:53sell2.00usdchfm1.27241.30241.26992006.10.12 07:041.26990.000.00-6.9039.37
111149252006.10.12 08:01sell2.00chfjpym94.1697.1693.912006.10.13 12:5993.910.000.00-0.5341.79
111582072006.10.13 13:13sell2.00usdchfm1.27371.30371.27122006.10.16 08:081.27120.000.00-2.3039.33
111583422006.10.13 13:21buy2.00eurusdm1.25201.22191.25492006.10.17 13:221.25490.000.00-3.4658.00
112124332006.10.16 14:57sell2.00eurgbpm0.67270.70280.67032006.10.17 21:380.67030.000.001.9689.78
112374262006.10.17 09:21buy2.00chfjpym93.6190.6093.852006.10.17 16:0293.850.000.000.0040.46
112558992006.10.17 18:50sell2.00usdchfm1.26781.29791.26542006.10.19 08:561.26540.000.00-9.2037.93
112812832006.10.18 13:09buy2.00eurusdm1.25191.22191.25492006.10.19 07:321.25490.000.00-5.1960.00
112833022006.10.18 13:40sell2.00usdchfm1.27271.30271.27022006.10.18 19:161.27020.000.000.0039.36
112899862006.10.18 19:06sell2.00eurgbpm0.67110.70110.66862006.10.30 13:110.66860.000.009.8095.16
113458072006.10.20 00:32sell2.00chfjpym94.1797.1793.922006.10.20 10:1293.920.000.000.0042.27
113564692006.10.20 10:11buy2.00eurusdm1.26071.23071.26372006.10.26 02:091.26370.000.00-6.9260.00
113566752006.10.20 10:13sell2.00usdchfm1.25921.28921.25672006.10.20 13:291.25670.000.000.0039.79
113672072006.10.20 14:36sell2.00usdchfm1.25881.25461.25382006.10.26 16:261.25380.000.00-9.2079.76
113672082006.10.20 14:36buy2.00eurusdm1.26091.26341.26592006.10.26 02:131.26340.000.00-6.9250.00
113673182006.10.20 14:37sell2.00eurgbpm0.66990.66840.66602006.10.31 10:310.66840.000.006.8657.02
113725482006.10.20 16:05sell2.00chfjpym94.2593.9793.812006.10.30 03:4993.970.000.00-3.1847.74
114556722006.10.24 10:37sell2.00usdchfm1.26961.26711.26462006.10.24 15:291.26710.000.000.0039.46
114867042006.10.24 19:36buy2.00eurusdm1.25621.25911.26122006.10.25 15:251.25910.000.000.0058.00
114868822006.10.24 19:41sell2.00usdchfm1.26611.26401.26112006.10.25 18:231.26400.000.000.0033.23
115411402006.10.25 20:50sell2.00usdchfm1.26481.26061.25982006.10.26 06:521.25980.000.00-6.9079.38
115791042006.10.26 17:43buy2.00usdchfm1.25291.25511.25782006.10.27 07:341.25510.000.001.9835.06
116009942006.10.27 12:44buy2.00usdchfm1.25211.25361.25712006.11.03 13:401.25360.000.0013.8623.93
116019832006.10.27 12:54sell2.00eurusdm1.27121.26971.26622006.11.03 13:521.26970.000.0010.0830.00
116087592006.10.27 13:46buy2.00usdchfm1.24811.25021.25312006.10.27 15:191.25020.000.000.0033.59
116384642006.10.30 12:44buy2.00usdchfm1.24811.25021.25312006.10.30 13:431.25020.000.000.0033.59
116745862006.10.31 15:55sell2.00eurusdm1.27641.27491.27142006.11.01 08:071.27490.000.001.4430.00
116751482006.10.31 16:00buy2.00usdchfm1.24411.24561.24912006.11.01 13:381.24560.000.001.9824.08
116952472006.11.01 12:10sell2.00eurusdm1.27611.27461.27162006.11.02 01:241.27460.000.004.3230.00
116986482006.11.01 14:54buy2.00usdchfm1.24411.24561.24852006.11.02 01:571.24560.000.005.9424.08
117182632006.11.02 06:18sell2.00eurusdm1.27611.27301.27162006.11.03 13:331.27160.000.001.4490.00
117214652006.11.02 09:05buy2.00usdchfm1.24591.24741.25042006.11.03 13:261.24740.000.001.9824.05
117624272006.11.03 18:45sell2.00eurusdm1.27121.26971.26672006.11.06 09:501.26970.000.001.4430.00
118135542006.11.07 14:18sell2.00eurusdm1.27981.27821.27532006.11.07 22:051.27820.000.001.4432.00
118137432006.11.07 14:20buy2.00usdchfm1.24721.24901.25172006.11.07 21:481.24900.000.000.0028.82
118506102006.11.08 09:25sell2.00eurusdm1.27981.27671.27532006.11.08 14:151.27530.000.000.0090.00
118515052006.11.08 09:35buy2.00usdchfm1.24601.24911.25052006.11.08 13:491.24910.000.000.0049.64
120014212006.11.10 07:40sell2.00chfjpym94.9794.8294.522006.11.13 03:1794.820.000.00-0.5325.58
120112092006.11.10 09:10sell2.00eurusdm1.28881.28721.28432006.11.10 13:301.28720.000.000.0032.00
  0.00 0.00 -177.73 2 586.15
Closed P/L: 2 408.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
116281012006.10.30 07:34sell2.00chfjpym93.9997.0093.55 94.890.000.00-7.42-153.31
119270442006.11.09 12:15sell2.00chfjpym94.5497.5594.10 94.890.000.00-1.06-59.62
116607192006.10.31 10:50sell2.00eurgbpm0.66840.69840.6644 0.67300.000.0012.74-175.92
119320412006.11.09 13:12sell2.00eurgbpm0.67230.70240.6679 0.67300.000.001.96-26.77
115482722006.10.26 02:20sell2.00eurusdm1.26321.29321.2582 1.28630.000.0023.04-462.00
115697832006.10.26 14:33sell2.00eurusdm1.26721.29721.2622 1.28630.000.0023.04-382.00
117867742006.11.06 14:57sell2.00eurusdm1.27131.30131.2668 1.28630.000.0010.08-300.00
118014812006.11.07 04:35sell2.00eurusdm1.27581.30581.2713 1.28630.000.008.64-210.00
119465742006.11.09 15:15sell2.00eurusdm1.28031.31031.2758 1.28630.000.002.88-120.00
119812152006.11.10 01:58sell2.00eurusdm1.28431.31431.2798 1.28630.000.001.44-40.00
115490632006.10.26 03:16buy2.00usdchfm1.26081.23081.2658 1.23760.000.0031.68-374.92
115697982006.10.26 14:33buy2.00usdchfm1.25681.22681.2618 1.23760.000.0031.68-310.28
118017412006.11.07 04:40buy2.00usdchfm1.25141.22141.2559 1.23760.000.0011.88-223.01
119472202006.11.09 15:25buy2.00usdchfm1.24691.21691.2514 1.23760.000.003.96-150.29
119569102006.11.09 17:02buy2.00usdchfm1.24301.21291.2474 1.23760.000.003.96-87.27
119842032006.11.10 02:21buy2.00usdchfm1.23901.20901.2435 1.23760.000.001.98-22.62
  0.00 0.00 160.48 -3 098.01
 Floating P/L: -2 937.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 4 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 408.42 Floating P/L: -2 937.53 Margin: 1 600.00
Balance: 6 408.42 Equity: 3 470.89 Free Margin: 1 870.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 411.32 Gross Loss: 2.90 Total Net Profit: 2 408.42
Profit Factor: 831.49 Expected Payoff: 43.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2.90 (0.05%) Relative Drawdown: 0.05% (2.90)
 
Total Trades: 56 Short Positions (won %): 35 (97.14%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 55 (98.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (1.79%)
Largest profit trade: 104.96 loss trade: -2.90
Average profit trade: 43.84 loss trade: -2.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 33 (1 465.80) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-2.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 465.80 (33) consecutive loss (count): -2.90 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 28 consecutive losses: 1