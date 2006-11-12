Gimex Group

Account: 45897 Name: John Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21747012006.11.12 22:14balanceDeposit5 000.00
21762342006.11.13 08:15sell0.30gbpjpy224.51225.35224.092006.11.14 01:00224.090.000.00-2.1374.97
21765542006.11.13 08:45sell0.20usdjpy117.36118.20116.942006.11.13 16:05118.200.000.000.00-142.13
21775552006.11.13 10:30sell0.20eurjpy151.09151.93150.672006.11.14 16:16150.670.000.00-0.8571.38
21830472006.11.13 22:30sell0.20usdjpy118.14118.98117.722006.11.14 00:55117.720.000.00-1.3671.36
21831892006.11.13 23:30sell0.20gbpusd1.90111.90951.89692006.11.14 11:551.89690.000.000.1458.80
21866002006.11.14 03:00sell0.20usdchf1.24431.25271.24012006.11.14 14:391.24010.000.000.0067.74
21898492006.11.14 07:15buy0.20usdjpy117.59116.75118.012006.11.15 11:14118.010.000.000.6871.18
21905992006.11.14 10:45buy0.20gbpjpy223.85223.01224.272006.11.14 14:21223.010.000.000.00-100.00
21921202006.11.14 14:45buy0.20usdchf1.24051.23211.24472006.11.14 16:101.24470.000.000.0067.49
21943652006.11.14 19:16buy0.20usdchf1.24451.23611.24872006.11.15 11:211.24870.000.000.6467.27
21947792006.11.14 21:30sell0.20gbpusd1.89721.90561.89302006.11.15 07:181.89300.000.000.1458.80
21948602006.11.14 22:00buy0.20gbpjpy222.93222.09223.352006.11.15 09:46223.350.000.000.9549.91
21981122006.11.15 11:45buy0.30gbpjpy222.89222.05223.312006.11.16 10:33223.310.000.004.2874.64
21991842006.11.15 14:30buy0.20usdchf1.25071.24231.25492006.11.17 16:391.24230.000.002.57-135.23
22010832006.11.15 18:15sell0.20gbpusd1.88781.89621.88362006.11.17 16:171.89620.000.000.56-117.60
22050152006.11.16 12:15buy0.20gbpjpy222.76221.92223.182006.11.16 14:31223.180.000.000.0049.88
  0.00 0.00 5.62 288.46
Closed P/L: 294.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21954352006.11.15 02:15sell0.20eurjpy150.73151.57150.31 151.090.000.00-4.24-61.13
22061512006.11.16 14:45sell0.20gbpjpy222.99223.83222.57 223.150.000.00-2.85-19.02
22147532006.11.17 21:00sell0.20usdchf1.24511.25351.2409 1.24430.000.00-1.2912.86
22007942006.11.15 17:45buy0.20usdjpy118.11117.27118.53 117.740.000.003.40-62.85
  0.00 0.00 -4.98 -130.14
 Floating P/L: -135.12
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 294.08 Floating P/L: -135.12 Margin: 921.15
Balance: 5 294.08 Equity: 5 158.96 Free Margin: 4 237.81
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 785.91 Gross Loss: 491.83 Total Net Profit: 294.08
Profit Factor: 1.60 Expected Payoff: 18.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 142.13 Maximal Drawdown: 249.70 (4.50%) Relative Drawdown: 4.50% (249.70)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 78.92 loss trade: -142.13
Average profit trade: 65.49 loss trade: -122.96
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (584.13) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-249.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 584.13 (9) consecutive loss (count): -249.70 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1