|Account: 45897
|Name: John
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2174701
|2006.11.12 22:14
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2176234
|2006.11.13 08:15
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|224.51
|225.35
|224.09
|2006.11.14 01:00
|224.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.13
|74.97
|2176554
|2006.11.13 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.36
|118.20
|116.94
|2006.11.13 16:05
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.13
|2177555
|2006.11.13 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.09
|151.93
|150.67
|2006.11.14 16:16
|150.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|71.38
|2183047
|2006.11.13 22:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.14
|118.98
|117.72
|2006.11.14 00:55
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|71.36
|2183189
|2006.11.13 23:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9011
|1.9095
|1.8969
|2006.11.14 11:55
|1.8969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|58.80
|2186600
|2006.11.14 03:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2443
|1.2527
|1.2401
|2006.11.14 14:39
|1.2401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.74
|2189849
|2006.11.14 07:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.59
|116.75
|118.01
|2006.11.15 11:14
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|71.18
|2190599
|2006.11.14 10:45
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|223.85
|223.01
|224.27
|2006.11.14 14:21
|223.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|2192120
|2006.11.14 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2405
|1.2321
|1.2447
|2006.11.14 16:10
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.49
|2194365
|2006.11.14 19:16
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2361
|1.2487
|2006.11.15 11:21
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|67.27
|2194779
|2006.11.14 21:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8972
|1.9056
|1.8930
|2006.11.15 07:18
|1.8930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|58.80
|2194860
|2006.11.14 22:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.93
|222.09
|223.35
|2006.11.15 09:46
|223.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|49.91
|2198112
|2006.11.15 11:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|222.89
|222.05
|223.31
|2006.11.16 10:33
|223.31
|0.00
|0.00
|4.28
|74.64
|2199184
|2006.11.15 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2507
|1.2423
|1.2549
|2006.11.17 16:39
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|2.57
|-135.23
|2201083
|2006.11.15 18:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8878
|1.8962
|1.8836
|2006.11.17 16:17
|1.8962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|-117.60
|2205015
|2006.11.16 12:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.76
|221.92
|223.18
|2006.11.16 14:31
|223.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.88
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|288.46
|Closed P/L:
|294.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2195435
|2006.11.15 02:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|150.73
|151.57
|150.31
|151.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.24
|-61.13
|2206151
|2006.11.16 14:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|222.99
|223.83
|222.57
|223.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.85
|-19.02
|2214753
|2006.11.17 21:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2451
|1.2535
|1.2409
|1.2443
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.29
|12.86
|2200794
|2006.11.15 17:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.11
|117.27
|118.53
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|-62.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.98
|-130.14
|Floating P/L:
|-135.12
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|294.08
|Floating P/L:
|-135.12
|Margin:
|921.15
|Balance:
|5 294.08
|Equity:
|5 158.96
|Free Margin:
|4 237.81
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|785.91
|Gross Loss:
|491.83
|Total Net Profit:
|294.08
|Profit Factor:
|1.60
|Expected Payoff:
|18.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|142.13
|Maximal Drawdown:
|249.70 (4.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.50% (249.70)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|78.92
|loss trade:
|-142.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|65.49
|loss trade:
|-122.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (584.13)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-249.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|584.13 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-249.70 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1