|Account: 1300730
|Name: Raffaele Galbiati2
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15415562
|2006.11.12 17:21
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|15421979
|2006.11.13 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|150.96
|150.12
|151.38
|2006.11.13 14:50
|151.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.55
|15427633
|2006.11.13 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.23
|116.39
|117.65
|2006.11.13 09:44
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.57
|15475989
|2006.11.13 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|151.35
|152.19
|150.93
|2006.11.13 23:57
|150.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|3.57
|15482921
|2006.11.13 21:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2447
|1.2363
|1.2489
|2006.11.15 10:26
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|3.36
|15484285
|2006.11.13 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.14
|117.30
|118.56
|2006.11.14 13:33
|117.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.16
|15493346
|2006.11.14 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|150.87
|150.03
|151.29
|2006.11.14 09:11
|151.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|15538125
|2006.11.14 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|150.93
|150.09
|151.35
|2006.11.15 19:19
|151.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|3.55
|15598159
|2006.11.14 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8973
|1.9057
|1.8931
|2006.11.15 06:17
|1.8931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|4.20
|15652282
|2006.11.15 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2506
|1.2422
|1.2548
|2006.11.17 15:39
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-6.76
|15669130
|2006.11.15 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.07
|117.23
|118.49
|2006.11.22 11:11
|117.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|-7.17
|15673909
|2006.11.15 18:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8892
|1.8976
|1.8850
|2006.11.17 08:00
|1.8850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|4.20
|15703591
|2006.11.16 05:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|151.24
|152.08
|150.82
|2006.11.17 17:54
|150.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|3.57
|15832845
|2006.11.17 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2446
|1.2530
|1.2404
|2006.11.20 10:19
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|3.39
|15837742
|2006.11.19 22:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|151.12
|151.96
|150.70
|2006.11.22 13:26
|150.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|3.59
|15840838
|2006.11.19 23:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.8948
|1.8864
|1.8990
|2006.11.21 00:14
|1.8990
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.20
|15922317
|2006.11.20 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2442
|1.2358
|1.2484
|2006.11.22 08:40
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-6.80
|16077819
|2006.11.22 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2278
|1.2362
|1.2236
|2006.11.23 09:09
|1.2236
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|3.43
|16087279
|2006.11.22 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|116.70
|115.86
|117.12
|2006.11.24 08:32
|115.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-7.25
|16101184
|2006.11.23 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|150.74
|149.90
|151.16
|2006.11.24 08:32
|151.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|3.63
|16129379
|2006.11.24 01:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2237
|1.2321
|1.2195
|2006.11.24 08:25
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|19.67
|Closed P/L:
|20.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16206076
|2006.11.24 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|151.66
|152.50
|151.24
|151.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-0.43
|16204769
|2006.11.24 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9320
|1.9236
|1.9362
|1.9313
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.70
|16200727
|2006.11.24 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2098
|1.2182
|1.2056
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.58
|16207979
|2006.11.24 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|115.85
|116.69
|115.43
|115.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-0.20
|Floating P/L:
|-0.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|20.63
|Floating P/L:
|-0.60
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|520.63
|Equity:
|520.03
|Free Margin:
|500.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|54.24
|Gross Loss:
|33.61
|Total Net Profit:
|20.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.61
|Expected Payoff:
|1.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|12.96 (2.46%)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (58.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.28
|loss trade:
|-7.16
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.62
|loss trade:
|-6.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (15.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-12.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|15.60 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-12.96 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1