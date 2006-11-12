Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1300730 Name: Raffaele Galbiati2 Currency: USD 2006 November 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
154155622006.11.12 17:21balanceDeposit500.00
154219792006.11.13 00:15buy0.10eurjpym150.96150.12151.382006.11.13 14:50151.380.000.000.003.55
154276332006.11.13 01:30buy0.10usdjpym117.23116.39117.652006.11.13 09:44117.650.000.000.003.57
154759892006.11.13 17:45sell0.10eurjpym151.35152.19150.932006.11.13 23:57150.930.000.00-0.113.57
154829212006.11.13 21:45buy0.10usdchfm1.24471.23631.24892006.11.15 10:261.24890.000.000.103.36
154842852006.11.13 22:30buy0.10usdjpym118.14117.30118.562006.11.14 13:33117.300.000.000.00-7.16
154933462006.11.14 00:00buy0.10eurjpym150.87150.03151.292006.11.14 09:11151.290.000.000.003.56
155381252006.11.14 13:00buy0.10eurjpym150.93150.09151.352006.11.15 19:19151.350.000.000.093.55
155981592006.11.14 20:30sell0.10gbpusdm1.89731.90571.89312006.11.15 06:171.89310.000.000.024.20
156522822006.11.15 13:30buy0.10usdchfm1.25061.24221.25482006.11.17 15:391.24220.000.000.40-6.76
156691302006.11.15 16:45buy0.10usdjpym118.07117.23118.492006.11.22 11:11117.230.000.000.91-7.17
156739092006.11.15 18:15sell0.10gbpusdm1.88921.89761.88502006.11.17 08:001.88500.000.000.084.20
157035912006.11.16 05:30sell0.10eurjpym151.24152.08150.822006.11.17 17:54150.820.000.00-0.113.57
158328452006.11.17 20:00sell0.10usdchfm1.24461.25301.24042006.11.20 10:191.24040.000.00-0.123.39
158377422006.11.19 22:45sell0.10eurjpym151.12151.96150.702006.11.22 13:26150.700.000.00-0.223.59
158408382006.11.19 23:45buy0.10gbpusdm1.89481.88641.89902006.11.21 00:141.89900.000.00-0.044.20
159223172006.11.20 22:00buy0.10usdchfm1.24421.23581.24842006.11.22 08:401.23580.000.000.10-6.80
160778192006.11.22 17:45sell0.10usdchfm1.22781.23621.22362006.11.23 09:091.22360.000.00-0.353.43
160872792006.11.22 23:15buy0.10usdjpym116.70115.86117.122006.11.24 08:32115.860.000.000.12-7.25
161011842006.11.23 07:00buy0.10eurjpym150.74149.90151.162006.11.24 08:32151.160.000.000.093.63
161293792006.11.24 01:32sell0.10usdchfm1.22371.23211.21952006.11.24 08:251.21950.000.000.003.44
  0.00 0.00 0.96 19.67
Closed P/L: 20.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
162060762006.11.24 16:00sell0.10eurjpym151.66152.50151.24 151.710.000.00-0.11-0.43
162047692006.11.24 15:45buy0.10gbpusdm1.93201.92361.9362 1.93130.000.00-0.02-0.70
162007272006.11.24 14:30sell0.10usdchfm1.20981.21821.2056 1.20910.000.00-0.120.58
162079792006.11.24 16:45sell0.10usdjpym115.85116.69115.43 115.810.000.00-0.150.35
  0.00 0.00 -0.40 -0.20
 Floating P/L: -0.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 20.63 Floating P/L: -0.60 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 520.63 Equity: 520.03 Free Margin: 500.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 54.24 Gross Loss: 33.61 Total Net Profit: 20.63
Profit Factor: 1.61 Expected Payoff: 1.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 12.96 (2.46%)  
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (58.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 4.28 loss trade: -7.16
Average profit trade: 3.62 loss trade: -6.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (15.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-12.96)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 15.60 (4) consecutive loss (count): -12.96 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1