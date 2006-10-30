Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1290120 Name: Paul Bortell Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144945242006.10.30 16:21balanceDeposit50 000.00
145010432006.10.30 19:30sell2.50usdjpy117.41118.25116.992006.10.31 15:35116.990.000.00-36.50897.51
146403802006.11.01 00:45buy2.50usdjpy116.88116.04117.302006.11.02 00:53117.300.000.0097.50895.14
147307592006.11.02 07:15buy2.60usdjpy117.27116.43117.692006.11.03 13:31117.690.000.0033.80927.86
149141212006.11.05 23:30buy2.60usdjpy118.00117.16118.422006.11.06 13:00118.420.000.000.00922.14
149644832006.11.06 16:30sell2.70usdjpy118.41119.25117.992006.11.07 04:07117.990.000.00-39.42961.10
150440132006.11.07 10:45sell2.70usdjpy117.94118.78117.522006.11.07 14:29117.520.000.000.00964.94
150982772006.11.07 21:01sell1.00eurusd1.27681.28680.00002006.11.10 02:081.28680.000.0028.80-1 000.00
150997192006.11.07 21:30sell2.70gbpjpy224.29225.13223.872006.11.09 11:02225.130.000.00-205.74-1 921.71
151053682006.11.07 23:18sell2.60gbpjpy224.15224.95222.852006.11.09 10:35224.950.000.00-198.12-1 763.46
151117572006.11.08 01:30buy2.40usdjpy117.62116.78118.042006.11.09 11:02118.040.000.0093.60853.95
152402002006.11.09 12:00sell2.60usdjpy118.07118.91117.652006.11.10 01:44117.650.000.00-37.96928.18
152741202006.11.09 16:00buy2.40gbpjpy224.71223.87225.132006.11.14 00:01223.870.000.00155.16-1 714.44
152750422006.11.09 16:08buy2.30gbpjpy224.84224.04226.142006.11.13 23:58224.040.000.00148.70-1 563.82
153497692006.11.10 07:45sell2.30usdjpy117.57118.41117.152006.11.13 01:39117.150.000.00-33.58824.58
154283192006.11.13 01:39buy2.30usdjpy117.15116.31117.572006.11.13 09:30117.570.000.000.00821.64
154843832006.11.13 22:30buy2.40usdjpy118.14117.30118.562006.11.14 13:33117.300.000.000.00-1 718.67
155986512006.11.14 21:00buy2.50gbpjpy222.99222.15223.412006.11.15 08:47223.410.000.000.00891.27
  0.00 0.00 6.24 206.21
Closed P/L: 212.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
156048752006.11.14 23:45buy2.30gbpjpy223.14222.34224.44 223.030.000.00247.84-214.92
156690542006.11.15 16:45buy2.40usdjpy118.07117.23118.49 117.720.000.00156.00-713.56
  0.00 0.00 403.84 -928.48
 Floating P/L: -524.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 212.45 Floating P/L: -524.64 Margin: 4 700.00
Balance: 50 212.45 Equity: 49 687.81 Free Margin: 44 987.81
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9 965.75 Gross Loss: 9 753.30 Total Net Profit: 212.45
Profit Factor: 1.02 Expected Payoff: 12.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 678.82 Maximal Drawdown: 6 302.89 (11.33%) Relative Drawdown: 11.33% (6 302.89)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (64.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (35.29%)
Largest profit trade: 992.64 loss trade: -2 127.45
Average profit trade: 905.98 loss trade: -1 625.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (5 624.07) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-4 693.07)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5 624.07 (6) consecutive loss (count): -4 693.07 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2