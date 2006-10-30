|Account: 1290120
|Name: Paul Bortell
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14494524
|2006.10.30 16:21
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|14501043
|2006.10.30 19:30
|sell
|2.50
|usdjpy
|117.41
|118.25
|116.99
|2006.10.31 15:35
|116.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.50
|897.51
|14640380
|2006.11.01 00:45
|buy
|2.50
|usdjpy
|116.88
|116.04
|117.30
|2006.11.02 00:53
|117.30
|0.00
|0.00
|97.50
|895.14
|14730759
|2006.11.02 07:15
|buy
|2.60
|usdjpy
|117.27
|116.43
|117.69
|2006.11.03 13:31
|117.69
|0.00
|0.00
|33.80
|927.86
|14914121
|2006.11.05 23:30
|buy
|2.60
|usdjpy
|118.00
|117.16
|118.42
|2006.11.06 13:00
|118.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|922.14
|14964483
|2006.11.06 16:30
|sell
|2.70
|usdjpy
|118.41
|119.25
|117.99
|2006.11.07 04:07
|117.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.42
|961.10
|15044013
|2006.11.07 10:45
|sell
|2.70
|usdjpy
|117.94
|118.78
|117.52
|2006.11.07 14:29
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|964.94
|15098277
|2006.11.07 21:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2768
|1.2868
|0.0000
|2006.11.10 02:08
|1.2868
|0.00
|0.00
|28.80
|-1 000.00
|15099719
|2006.11.07 21:30
|sell
|2.70
|gbpjpy
|224.29
|225.13
|223.87
|2006.11.09 11:02
|225.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-205.74
|-1 921.71
|15105368
|2006.11.07 23:18
|sell
|2.60
|gbpjpy
|224.15
|224.95
|222.85
|2006.11.09 10:35
|224.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-198.12
|-1 763.46
|15111757
|2006.11.08 01:30
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|117.62
|116.78
|118.04
|2006.11.09 11:02
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|93.60
|853.95
|15240200
|2006.11.09 12:00
|sell
|2.60
|usdjpy
|118.07
|118.91
|117.65
|2006.11.10 01:44
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.96
|928.18
|15274120
|2006.11.09 16:00
|buy
|2.40
|gbpjpy
|224.71
|223.87
|225.13
|2006.11.14 00:01
|223.87
|0.00
|0.00
|155.16
|-1 714.44
|15275042
|2006.11.09 16:08
|buy
|2.30
|gbpjpy
|224.84
|224.04
|226.14
|2006.11.13 23:58
|224.04
|0.00
|0.00
|148.70
|-1 563.82
|15349769
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|2.30
|usdjpy
|117.57
|118.41
|117.15
|2006.11.13 01:39
|117.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.58
|824.58
|15428319
|2006.11.13 01:39
|buy
|2.30
|usdjpy
|117.15
|116.31
|117.57
|2006.11.13 09:30
|117.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|821.64
|15484383
|2006.11.13 22:30
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|118.14
|117.30
|118.56
|2006.11.14 13:33
|117.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 718.67
|15598651
|2006.11.14 21:00
|buy
|2.50
|gbpjpy
|222.99
|222.15
|223.41
|2006.11.15 08:47
|223.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|891.27
|0.00
|0.00
|6.24
|206.21
|Closed P/L:
|212.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15604875
|2006.11.14 23:45
|buy
|2.30
|gbpjpy
|223.14
|222.34
|224.44
|223.03
|0.00
|0.00
|247.84
|-214.92
|15669054
|2006.11.15 16:45
|buy
|2.40
|usdjpy
|118.07
|117.23
|118.49
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|156.00
|-713.56
|0.00
|0.00
|403.84
|-928.48
|Floating P/L:
|-524.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|212.45
|Floating P/L:
|-524.64
|Margin:
|4 700.00
|Balance:
|50 212.45
|Equity:
|49 687.81
|Free Margin:
|44 987.81
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9 965.75
|Gross Loss:
|9 753.30
|Total Net Profit:
|212.45
|Profit Factor:
|1.02
|Expected Payoff:
|12.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|678.82
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6 302.89 (11.33%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.33% (6 302.89)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (64.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (35.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|992.64
|loss trade:
|-2 127.45
|Average
|profit trade:
|905.98
|loss trade:
|-1 625.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (5 624.07)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-4 693.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5 624.07 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4 693.07 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2