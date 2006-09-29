|Symbol
|USDJPY (United States Dollar vs. Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.09.29 00:00 - 2006.11.24 22:45 (2006.09.29 - 2006.11.25)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|GeneralSettings="===== General Settings ============================"; PhoenixMode=1; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; PrefSettings=false; CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=48; StopLoss=76; TrailingStop=0; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=0; Mode2_StopLoss=0; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false; Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true; Percent=0.0036; EnvelopePeriod=2; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true; SMAPeriod=3; SMA2Bars=23; Signal3="====== Signal 3 =================================="; UseSignal3=true; OSMAFast=9; OSMASlow=27; OSMASignal=2; Signal4="====== Signal 4 =================================="; UseSignal4=true;
|Bars in test
|60541
|Ticks modelled
|222216
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|3176.02
|Gross profit
|4948.05
|Gross loss
|-1772.03
|Profit factor
|2.79
|Expected payoff
|122.15
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|455.36 (3.35%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.35% (455.36)
|Total trades
|26
|Short positions (won %)
|10 (90.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|16 (75.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|21 (80.77%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (19.23%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|293.44
|loss trade
|-455.36
|Average
|profit trade
|235.62
|loss trade
|-354.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (2033.93)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-455.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2033.93 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-455.36 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.09.29 02:00
|buy
|1
|0.50
|117.80
|117.04
|118.28
|2
|2006.10.02 03:26
|t/p
|1
|0.50
|118.28
|117.04
|118.28
|209.29
|10209.29
|3
|2006.10.02 08:30
|sell
|2
|0.50
|118.27
|119.03
|117.79
|4
|2006.10.02 15:51
|t/p
|2
|0.50
|117.79
|119.03
|117.79
|203.77
|10413.06
|5
|2006.10.02 16:00
|buy
|3
|0.50
|117.80
|117.04
|118.28
|6
|2006.10.04 13:30
|t/p
|3
|0.50
|118.28
|117.04
|118.28
|215.71
|10628.77
|7
|2006.10.04 20:45
|buy
|4
|0.50
|117.92
|117.16
|118.40
|8
|2006.10.06 14:56
|t/p
|4
|0.50
|118.40
|117.16
|118.40
|228.29
|10857.06
|9
|2006.10.06 22:15
|sell
|5
|0.50
|119.02
|119.78
|118.54
|10
|2006.10.10 17:28
|s/l
|5
|0.50
|119.78
|119.78
|118.54
|-331.88
|10525.18
|11
|2006.10.10 22:15
|sell
|6
|0.50
|119.71
|120.47
|119.23
|12
|2006.10.13 02:12
|t/p
|6
|0.50
|119.23
|120.47
|119.23
|164.74
|10689.91
|13
|2006.10.13 08:45
|sell
|7
|0.50
|119.40
|120.16
|118.92
|14
|2006.10.17 08:53
|t/p
|7
|0.50
|118.92
|120.16
|118.92
|187.20
|10877.12
|15
|2006.10.17 10:45
|buy
|8
|0.50
|118.77
|118.01
|119.25
|16
|2006.10.23 12:01
|t/p
|8
|0.50
|119.25
|118.01
|119.25
|239.66
|11116.78
|17
|2006.10.23 19:15
|sell
|9
|0.60
|119.27
|120.03
|118.79
|18
|2006.10.26 04:37
|t/p
|9
|0.60
|118.79
|120.03
|118.79
|198.57
|11315.34
|19
|2006.10.26 08:30
|buy
|10
|0.60
|118.85
|118.09
|119.33
|20
|2006.10.27 14:54
|s/l
|10
|0.60
|118.09
|118.09
|119.33
|-378.47
|10936.88
|21
|2006.10.30 01:45
|buy
|11
|0.50
|117.54
|116.78
|118.02
|22
|2006.10.31 12:58
|t/p
|11
|0.50
|118.02
|116.78
|118.02
|209.74
|11146.62
|23
|2006.11.01 03:00
|buy
|12
|0.60
|116.86
|116.10
|117.34
|24
|2006.11.02 03:21
|t/p
|12
|0.60
|117.34
|116.10
|117.34
|268.44
|11415.06
|25
|2006.11.02 07:30
|sell
|13
|0.60
|117.24
|118.00
|116.76
|26
|2006.11.02 12:05
|t/p
|13
|0.60
|116.76
|118.00
|116.76
|246.68
|11661.74
|27
|2006.11.02 16:45
|buy
|14
|0.60
|116.99
|116.23
|117.47
|28
|2006.11.03 14:31
|t/p
|14
|0.60
|117.47
|116.23
|117.47
|252.83
|11914.57
|29
|2006.11.03 22:45
|buy
|15
|0.60
|118.01
|117.25
|118.49
|30
|2006.11.07 15:51
|s/l
|15
|0.60
|117.25
|117.25
|118.49
|-373.55
|11541.02
|31
|2006.11.07 15:51
|buy
|16
|0.60
|117.28
|116.52
|117.76
|32
|2006.11.08 08:17
|t/p
|16
|0.60
|117.76
|116.52
|117.76
|252.25
|11793.27
|33
|2006.11.08 12:00
|buy
|17
|0.60
|117.58
|116.82
|118.06
|34
|2006.11.09 12:03
|t/p
|17
|0.60
|118.06
|116.82
|118.06
|266.96
|12060.23
|35
|2006.11.09 23:45
|buy
|18
|0.60
|117.80
|117.04
|118.28
|36
|2006.11.13 18:50
|t/p
|18
|0.60
|118.28
|117.04
|118.28
|258.85
|12319.08
|37
|2006.11.13 23:00
|sell
|19
|0.60
|118.14
|118.90
|117.66
|38
|2006.11.14 00:59
|t/p
|19
|0.60
|117.66
|118.90
|117.66
|236.03
|12555.11
|39
|2006.11.14 00:59
|buy
|20
|0.60
|117.64
|116.88
|118.12
|40
|2006.11.15 11:38
|t/p
|20
|0.60
|118.12
|116.88
|118.12
|251.48
|12806.59
|41
|2006.11.15 11:38
|sell
|21
|0.60
|118.13
|118.89
|117.65
|42
|2006.11.17 16:19
|t/p
|21
|0.60
|117.65
|118.89
|117.65
|209.73
|13016.32
|43
|2006.11.17 16:19
|buy
|22
|0.70
|117.63
|116.87
|118.11
|44
|2006.11.20 09:09
|t/p
|22
|0.70
|118.11
|116.87
|118.11
|293.44
|13309.76
|45
|2006.11.20 09:09
|sell
|23
|0.70
|118.11
|118.87
|117.63
|46
|2006.11.22 03:28
|t/p
|23
|0.70
|117.63
|118.87
|117.63
|265.19
|13574.94
|47
|2006.11.22 03:30
|buy
|24
|0.70
|117.62
|116.86
|118.10
|48
|2006.11.22 14:22
|s/l
|24
|0.70
|116.86
|116.86
|118.10
|-455.36
|13119.58
|49
|2006.11.23 04:00
|sell
|25
|0.70
|116.67
|117.43
|116.19
|50
|2006.11.23 15:17
|t/p
|25
|0.70
|116.19
|117.43
|116.19
|289.21
|13408.79
|51
|2006.11.23 20:45
|buy
|26
|0.70
|116.23
|115.47
|116.71
|52
|2006.11.24 22:59
|close at stop
|26
|0.70
|115.83
|115.47
|116.71
|-232.77
|13176.02