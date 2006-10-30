|Symbol
|USDJPY (United States Dollar vs. Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.10.30 01:00 - 2006.11.24 22:45 (2006.10.29 - 2006.11.25)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|GeneralSettings="===== General Settings ============================"; PhoenixMode=1; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; PrefSettings=false; CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=48; StopLoss=76; TrailingStop=0; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=0; Mode2_StopLoss=0; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false; Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true; Percent=0.0036; EnvelopePeriod=2; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true; SMAPeriod=3; SMA2Bars=23; Signal3="====== Signal 3 =================================="; UseSignal3=true; OSMAFast=9; OSMASlow=27; OSMASignal=2; Signal4="====== Signal 4 =================================="; UseSignal4=true;
|Bars in test
|60541
|Ticks modelled
|144193
|Modelling quality
|89.95%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|2020.91
|Gross profit
|2922.04
|Gross loss
|-901.13
|Profit factor
|3.24
|Expected payoff
|126.31
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|390.31 (3.16%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.16% (390.31)
|Total trades
|16
|Short positions (won %)
|5 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|11 (72.73%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (81.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (18.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|251.52
|loss trade
|-390.31
|Average
|profit trade
|224.77
|loss trade
|-300.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (1824.45)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-390.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1824.45 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-390.31 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.10.30 01:45
|buy
|1
|0.50
|117.54
|116.78
|118.02
|2
|2006.10.31 12:58
|t/p
|1
|0.50
|118.02
|116.78
|118.02
|209.74
|10209.74
|3
|2006.11.01 03:00
|buy
|2
|0.50
|116.86
|116.10
|117.34
|4
|2006.11.02 03:21
|t/p
|2
|0.50
|117.34
|116.10
|117.34
|223.70
|10433.44
|5
|2006.11.02 07:30
|sell
|3
|0.50
|117.24
|118.00
|116.76
|6
|2006.11.02 12:05
|t/p
|3
|0.50
|116.76
|118.00
|116.76
|205.57
|10639.01
|7
|2006.11.02 16:45
|buy
|4
|0.50
|116.99
|116.23
|117.47
|8
|2006.11.03 14:31
|t/p
|4
|0.50
|117.47
|116.23
|117.47
|210.69
|10849.70
|9
|2006.11.03 22:45
|buy
|5
|0.50
|118.01
|117.25
|118.49
|10
|2006.11.07 15:51
|s/l
|5
|0.50
|117.25
|117.25
|118.49
|-311.30
|10538.40
|11
|2006.11.07 15:51
|buy
|6
|0.50
|117.28
|116.52
|117.76
|12
|2006.11.08 08:17
|t/p
|6
|0.50
|117.76
|116.52
|117.76
|210.21
|10748.61
|13
|2006.11.08 12:00
|buy
|7
|0.50
|117.58
|116.82
|118.06
|14
|2006.11.09 12:03
|t/p
|7
|0.50
|118.06
|116.82
|118.06
|222.47
|10971.08
|15
|2006.11.09 23:45
|buy
|8
|0.50
|117.80
|117.04
|118.28
|16
|2006.11.13 18:50
|t/p
|8
|0.50
|118.28
|117.04
|118.28
|215.71
|11186.79
|17
|2006.11.13 23:00
|sell
|9
|0.60
|118.14
|118.90
|117.66
|18
|2006.11.14 00:59
|t/p
|9
|0.60
|117.66
|118.90
|117.66
|236.03
|11422.82
|19
|2006.11.14 00:59
|buy
|10
|0.60
|117.64
|116.88
|118.12
|20
|2006.11.15 11:38
|t/p
|10
|0.60
|118.12
|116.88
|118.12
|251.48
|11674.30
|21
|2006.11.15 11:38
|sell
|11
|0.60
|118.13
|118.89
|117.65
|22
|2006.11.17 16:19
|t/p
|11
|0.60
|117.65
|118.89
|117.65
|209.73
|11884.03
|23
|2006.11.17 16:19
|buy
|12
|0.60
|117.63
|116.87
|118.11
|24
|2006.11.20 09:09
|t/p
|12
|0.60
|118.11
|116.87
|118.11
|251.52
|12135.55
|25
|2006.11.20 09:09
|sell
|13
|0.60
|118.11
|118.87
|117.63
|26
|2006.11.22 03:28
|t/p
|13
|0.60
|117.63
|118.87
|117.63
|227.30
|12362.85
|27
|2006.11.22 03:30
|buy
|14
|0.60
|117.62
|116.86
|118.10
|28
|2006.11.22 14:22
|s/l
|14
|0.60
|116.86
|116.86
|118.10
|-390.31
|11972.54
|29
|2006.11.23 04:00
|sell
|15
|0.60
|116.67
|117.43
|116.19
|30
|2006.11.23 15:17
|t/p
|15
|0.60
|116.19
|117.43
|116.19
|247.89
|12220.43
|31
|2006.11.23 20:45
|buy
|16
|0.60
|116.23
|115.47
|116.71
|32
|2006.11.24 22:59
|close at stop
|16
|0.60
|115.83
|115.47
|116.71
|-199.52
|12020.91