|Symbol
|USDJPY (United States Dollar vs. Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.11.13 00:00 - 2006.11.24 22:45 (2006.11.13 - 2006.11.25)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|GeneralSettings="===== General Settings ============================"; PhoenixMode=1; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.05; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true;
AccountIsMicro=false;
PrefSettings=false;
CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=48; StopLoss=76; TrailingStop=0; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=0; Mode2_StopLoss=0; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false;
Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true;
Percent=0.0036; EnvelopePeriod=2; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true;
SMAPeriod=3; SMA2Bars=23; Signal3="====== Signal 3 =================================="; UseSignal3=true;
OSMAFast=9; OSMASlow=27; OSMASignal=2; Signal4="====== Signal 4 =================================="; UseSignal4=true;
|Bars in test
|60541
|Ticks modelled
|100843
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|800.55
|Gross profit
|1390.38
|Gross loss
|-589.83
|Profit factor
|2.36
|Expected payoff
|88.95
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|390.31 (3.49%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.49% (390.31)
|Total trades
|9
|Short positions (won %)
|4 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|7 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|209.60
|loss trade
|-390.31
|Average
|profit trade
|198.63
|loss trade
|-294.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (1183.80)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-390.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1183.80 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-390.31 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1