|Account: 1306227
|Name: MagicRSI v3 + v5 + Other
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 21, 18:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15835786
|2006.11.19 21:27
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|15848267
|2006.11.20 02:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2845
|1.2907
|1.0845
|2006.11.20 03:21
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15916381
|2006.11.20 18:43
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.08
|119.59
|117.88
|2006.11.21 00:14
|117.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|1.70
|15905905
|2006.11.20 15:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2763
|1.4820
|2006.11.21 00:15
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|110.00
|15926525
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2831
|1.2893
|1.0831
|2006.11.21 00:16
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15926617
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|2.01
|eurusd
|1.2829
|1.2891
|0.0000
|2006.11.21 00:19
|1.2819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|201.00
|15929641
|2006.11.21 01:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2825
|1.2887
|1.0825
|2006.11.21 04:18
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15929613
|2006.11.21 01:04
|sell
|2.04
|eurusd
|1.2824
|1.2886
|0.0000
|2006.11.21 04:41
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|204.00
|15916384
|2006.11.20 18:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2962
|1.2791
|2006.11.21 06:13
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-0.20
|15916435
|2006.11.20 18:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2448
|1.2297
|1.2468
|2006.11.21 06:13
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.08
|15926576
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.91
|119.42
|117.71
|2006.11.21 06:13
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|15926401
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2829
|1.2965
|1.2809
|2006.11.21 06:13
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|15929737
|2006.11.21 01:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2432
|1.2296
|1.2452
|2006.11.21 06:13
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|15931212
|2006.11.21 02:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.06
|119.42
|117.86
|2006.11.21 06:13
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|15934990
|2006.11.21 04:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2753
|1.4810
|2006.11.21 06:46
|1.2819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15934641
|2006.11.21 04:50
|buy
|2.07
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2754
|0.0000
|2006.11.21 07:01
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.40
|15945557
|2006.11.21 08:09
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2831
|1.2908
|1.2821
|2006.11.21 08:49
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|15958619
|2006.11.21 12:54
|buy
|2.02
|eurusd
|1.2812
|1.2750
|1.2822
|2006.11.21 15:28
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|202.00
|15960914
|2006.11.21 13:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2756
|1.4813
|2006.11.21 15:28
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.63
|1 412.89
|Closed P/L:
|1 404.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15903926
|2006.11.20 15:02
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.07
|118.70
|98.07
|117.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.60
|84.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.60
|84.77
|Floating P/L:
|70.17
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 404.26
|Floating P/L:
|70.17
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|21 404.26
|Equity:
|21 474.43
|Free Margin:
|20 474.43