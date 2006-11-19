Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1306227 Name: MagicRSI v3 + v5 + Other Currency: USD 2006 November 21, 18:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158357862006.11.19 21:27balanceDeposit20 000.00
158482672006.11.20 02:55sell1.00eurusd1.28451.29071.08452006.11.20 03:211.28360.000.000.0090.00
159163812006.11.20 18:43sell0.01usdjpy118.08119.59117.882006.11.21 00:14117.880.000.00-0.151.70
159059052006.11.20 15:25buy1.00eurusd1.28201.27631.48202006.11.21 00:151.28310.000.00-8.65110.00
159265252006.11.21 00:15sell1.00eurusd1.28311.28931.08312006.11.21 00:161.28220.000.000.0090.00
159266172006.11.21 00:15sell2.01eurusd1.28291.28910.00002006.11.21 00:191.28190.000.000.00201.00
159296412006.11.21 01:04sell1.00eurusd1.28251.28871.08252006.11.21 04:181.28160.000.000.0090.00
159296132006.11.21 01:04sell2.04eurusd1.28241.28860.00002006.11.21 04:411.28140.000.000.00204.00
159163842006.11.20 18:44sell0.01eurusd1.28111.29621.27912006.11.21 06:131.28130.000.000.07-0.20
159164352006.11.20 18:45buy0.01usdchf1.24481.22971.24682006.11.21 06:131.24470.000.000.10-0.08
159265762006.11.21 00:15sell0.01usdjpy117.91119.42117.712006.11.21 06:13118.110.000.000.00-1.69
159264012006.11.21 00:15sell0.02eurusd1.28291.29651.28092006.11.21 06:131.28130.000.000.003.20
159297372006.11.21 01:09buy0.02usdchf1.24321.22961.24522006.11.21 06:131.24470.000.000.002.41
159312122006.11.21 02:47sell0.02usdjpy118.06119.42117.862006.11.21 06:13118.110.000.000.00-0.85
159349902006.11.21 04:58buy1.00eurusd1.28101.27531.48102006.11.21 06:461.28190.000.000.0090.00
159346412006.11.21 04:50buy2.07eurusd1.28111.27540.00002006.11.21 07:011.28130.000.000.0041.40
159455572006.11.21 08:09sell2.00eurusd1.28311.29081.28212006.11.21 08:491.28210.000.000.00200.00
159586192006.11.21 12:54buy2.02eurusd1.28121.27501.28222006.11.21 15:281.28220.000.000.00202.00
159609142006.11.21 13:34buy1.00eurusd1.28131.27561.48132006.11.21 15:281.28220.000.000.0090.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.63 1 412.89
Closed P/L: 1 404.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
159039262006.11.20 15:02sell1.00usdjpy118.07118.7098.07 117.970.000.00-14.6084.77
  0.00 0.00 -14.60 84.77
 Floating P/L: 70.17
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 404.26 Floating P/L: 70.17 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 21 404.26 Equity: 21 474.43 Free Margin: 20 474.43