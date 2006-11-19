Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1306227 Name: MagicRSI v3 + v5 + Other Currency: USD 2006 November 21, 04:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158357862006.11.19 21:27balanceDeposit20 000.00
158482672006.11.20 02:55sell1.00eurusd1.28451.29071.08452006.11.20 03:211.28360.000.000.0090.00
159059052006.11.20 15:25buy1.00eurusd1.28201.27631.48202006.11.21 00:151.28310.000.00-8.65110.00
159163812006.11.20 18:43sell0.01usdjpy118.08119.59117.882006.11.21 00:14117.880.000.00-0.151.70
159265252006.11.21 00:15sell1.00eurusd1.28311.28931.08312006.11.21 00:161.28220.000.000.0090.00
159266172006.11.21 00:15sell2.01eurusd1.28291.28910.00002006.11.21 00:191.28190.000.000.00201.00
159296132006.11.21 01:04sell2.04eurusd1.28241.28860.00002006.11.21 04:411.28140.000.000.00204.00
159296412006.11.21 01:04sell1.00eurusd1.28251.28871.08252006.11.21 04:181.28160.000.000.0090.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.80 786.70
Closed P/L: 777.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
159163842006.11.20 18:44sell0.01eurusd1.28111.29621.2791 1.28150.000.000.07-0.40
159164352006.11.20 18:45buy0.01usdchf1.24481.22971.2468 1.24400.000.000.10-0.64
159039262006.11.20 15:02sell1.00usdjpy118.07118.7098.07 118.140.000.00-14.60-59.25
159264012006.11.21 00:15sell0.02eurusd1.28291.29651.2809 1.28150.000.000.002.80
159265762006.11.21 00:15sell0.01usdjpy117.91119.42117.71 118.140.000.000.00-1.95
159297372006.11.21 01:09buy0.02usdchf1.24321.22961.2452 1.24400.000.000.001.29
159312122006.11.21 02:47sell0.02usdjpy118.06119.42117.86 118.140.000.000.00-1.35
  0.00 0.00 -14.43 -59.50
 Floating P/L: -73.93
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 777.90 Floating P/L: -73.93 Margin: 1 090.00
Balance: 20 777.90 Equity: 20 703.97 Free Margin: 19 613.97