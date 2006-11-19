|Account: 1306227
|Name: MagicRSI v3 + v5 + Other
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 21, 04:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15835786
|2006.11.19 21:27
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|15848267
|2006.11.20 02:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2845
|1.2907
|1.0845
|2006.11.20 03:21
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15905905
|2006.11.20 15:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2763
|1.4820
|2006.11.21 00:15
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|110.00
|15916381
|2006.11.20 18:43
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.08
|119.59
|117.88
|2006.11.21 00:14
|117.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|1.70
|15926525
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2831
|1.2893
|1.0831
|2006.11.21 00:16
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|15926617
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|2.01
|eurusd
|1.2829
|1.2891
|0.0000
|2006.11.21 00:19
|1.2819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|201.00
|15929613
|2006.11.21 01:04
|sell
|2.04
|eurusd
|1.2824
|1.2886
|0.0000
|2006.11.21 04:41
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|204.00
|15929641
|2006.11.21 01:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2825
|1.2887
|1.0825
|2006.11.21 04:18
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|786.70
|Closed P/L:
|777.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15916384
|2006.11.20 18:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2811
|1.2962
|1.2791
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-0.40
|15916435
|2006.11.20 18:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2448
|1.2297
|1.2468
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.64
|15903926
|2006.11.20 15:02
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.07
|118.70
|98.07
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.60
|-59.25
|15926401
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2829
|1.2965
|1.2809
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|15926576
|2006.11.21 00:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.91
|119.42
|117.71
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.95
|15929737
|2006.11.21 01:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2432
|1.2296
|1.2452
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|15931212
|2006.11.21 02:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.06
|119.42
|117.86
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.43
|-59.50
|Floating P/L:
|-73.93
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|777.90
|Floating P/L:
|-73.93
|Margin:
|1 090.00
|Balance:
|20 777.90
|Equity:
|20 703.97
|Free Margin:
|19 613.97