|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.08.01 00:00 - 2006.11.20 00:00 (2006.08.01 - 2006.11.20)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; lStopLoss=55; sStopLoss=60; lTakeProfit=2000; sTakeProfit=2000; Profit=200; BLVL=5; SLVL=95; PERIOD=2; startbuy=40; startsell=60; StochK=6; StochD=2; StochSlowing=2; Slippage=1; clOpenBuy=Blue; clCloseBuy=Aqua; clOpenSell=Red; clCloseSell=Violet; clModiBuy=Blue; clModiSell=Red; UseSound=false; LotIncrease=false; OneEntryPerBar=false; Name_Expert="Magic RSI"; NameFileSound="alert.wav";
|Bars in test
|8556
|Ticks modelled
|266824
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|7272.19
|Gross profit
|9667.64
|Gross loss
|-2395.45
|Profit factor
|4.04
|Expected payoff
|169.12
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|991.45 (6.63%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.63% (991.45)
|Total trades
|43
|Short positions (won %)
|23 (86.96%)
|Long positions (won %)
|20 (95.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|39 (90.70%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (9.30%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|617.20
|loss trade
|-620.00
|Average
|profit trade
|247.89
|loss trade
|-598.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|19 (4959.89)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-620.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4959.89 (19)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-620.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|8
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.08.03 03:11
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.2755
|1.2698
|1.4755
|2
|2006.08.03 11:59
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.2779
|1.2698
|1.4755
|240.00
|10240.00
|3
|2006.08.08 09:02
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.2845
|1.2907
|1.0845
|4
|2006.08.08 23:59
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.2791
|1.2907
|1.0845
|540.00
|10780.00
|5
|2006.08.10 16:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.2764
|1.2707
|1.4764
|6
|2006.08.10 16:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.2799
|1.2707
|1.4764
|350.00
|11130.00
|7
|2006.08.10 16:36
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2765
|1.2708
|1.4765
|8
|2006.08.10 19:59
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.2791
|1.2708
|1.4765
|260.00
|11390.00
|9
|2006.08.11 04:02
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.2768
|1.2711
|1.4768
|10
|2006.08.11 09:50
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.2788
|1.2711
|1.4768
|200.00
|11590.00
|11
|2006.08.18 13:31
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.2801
|1.2744
|1.4801
|12
|2006.08.18 15:48
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.2821
|1.2744
|1.4801
|200.00
|11790.00
|13
|2006.08.21 03:50
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.2876
|1.2938
|1.0876
|14
|2006.08.22 11:59
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.2815
|1.2938
|1.0876
|617.20
|12407.20
|15
|2006.08.22 14:02
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.2807
|1.2750
|1.4807
|16
|2006.08.23 15:47
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.2828
|1.2750
|1.4807
|201.34
|12608.54
|17
|2006.08.24 03:07
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.2762
|1.2705
|1.4762
|18
|2006.08.24 08:13
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.2783
|1.2705
|1.4762
|210.00
|12818.54
|19
|2006.08.28 07:03
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.2800
|1.2862
|1.0800
|20
|2006.08.28 22:52
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.2780
|1.2862
|1.0800
|200.00
|13018.54
|21
|2006.08.29 06:17
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.2826
|1.2888
|1.0826
|22
|2006.08.29 12:56
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.2806
|1.2888
|1.0826
|200.00
|13218.54
|23
|2006.09.04 03:16
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.2862
|1.2924
|1.0862
|24
|2006.09.04 10:52
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.2842
|1.2924
|1.0862
|200.00
|13418.54
|25
|2006.09.06 14:30
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.2783
|1.2726
|1.4783
|26
|2006.09.06 19:59
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.2808
|1.2726
|1.4783
|250.00
|13668.54
|27
|2006.09.07 02:37
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.2824
|1.2886
|1.0824
|28
|2006.09.07 07:59
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.2800
|1.2886
|1.0824
|240.00
|13908.54
|29
|2006.09.15 13:51
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.2673
|1.2616
|1.4673
|30
|2006.09.15 14:30
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.2693
|1.2616
|1.4673
|200.00
|14108.54
|31
|2006.09.25 13:01
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.2733
|1.2676
|1.4733
|32
|2006.09.25 14:52
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.2753
|1.2676
|1.4733
|200.00
|14308.54
|33
|2006.09.25 14:52
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.2755
|1.2698
|1.4755
|34
|2006.09.25 15:21
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.2775
|1.2698
|1.4755
|200.00
|14508.54
|35
|2006.09.26 12:03
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.2690
|1.2633
|1.4690
|36
|2006.09.27 14:15
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.2715
|1.2633
|1.4690
|241.35
|14749.89
|37
|2006.09.29 13:11
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.2647
|1.2590
|1.4647
|38
|2006.09.29 13:52
|close
|19
|1.00
|1.2668
|1.2590
|1.4647
|210.00
|14959.89
|39
|2006.10.02 13:05
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.2699
|1.2761
|1.0699
|40
|2006.10.03 06:07
|s/l
|20
|1.00
|1.2761
|1.2761
|1.0699
|-612.80
|14347.09
|41
|2006.10.03 06:08
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.2761
|1.2823
|1.0761
|42
|2006.10.03 08:02
|close
|21
|1.00
|1.2741
|1.2823
|1.0761
|200.00
|14547.09
|43
|2006.10.03 13:38
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.2730
|1.2673
|1.4730
|44
|2006.10.04 10:44
|s/l
|22
|1.00
|1.2673
|1.2673
|1.4730
|-578.65
|13968.44
|45
|2006.10.04 21:02
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.2716
|1.2778
|1.0716
|46
|2006.10.05 01:51
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.2698
|1.2778
|1.0716
|201.60
|14170.04
|47
|2006.10.05 12:06
|sell
|24
|1.00
|1.2724
|1.2786
|1.0724
|48
|2006.10.05 12:31
|close
|24
|1.00
|1.2704
|1.2786
|1.0724
|200.00
|14370.04
|49
|2006.10.05 12:41
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.2726
|1.2788
|1.0726
|50
|2006.10.05 12:41
|close
|25
|1.00
|1.2695
|1.2788
|1.0726
|310.00
|14680.04
|51
|2006.10.05 12:41
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.2726
|1.2788
|1.0726
|52
|2006.10.05 12:41
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.2692
|1.2788
|1.0726
|340.00
|15020.04
|53
|2006.10.06 15:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.2587
|1.2530
|1.4587
|54
|2006.10.06 15:55
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.2607
|1.2530
|1.4587
|200.00
|15220.04
|55
|2006.10.12 06:31
|sell
|28
|1.00
|1.2538
|1.2600
|1.0538
|56
|2006.10.12 13:06
|close
|28
|1.00
|1.2518
|1.2600
|1.0538
|200.00
|15420.04
|57
|2006.10.12 21:00
|sell
|29
|1.00
|1.2556
|1.2618
|1.0556
|58
|2006.10.13 12:31
|close
|29
|1.00
|1.2533
|1.2618
|1.0556
|237.20
|15657.24
|59
|2006.10.13 12:37
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.2516
|1.2459
|1.4516
|60
|2006.10.13 14:00
|close
|30
|1.00
|1.2537
|1.2459
|1.4516
|210.00
|15867.24
|61
|2006.10.16 07:00
|sell
|31
|1.00
|1.2515
|1.2577
|1.0515
|62
|2006.10.16 07:39
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.2493
|1.2577
|1.0515
|220.00
|16087.24
|63
|2006.10.16 07:58
|sell
|32
|1.00
|1.2514
|1.2576
|1.0514
|64
|2006.10.19 13:26
|s/l
|32
|1.00
|1.2576
|1.2576
|1.0514
|-584.00
|15503.24
|65
|2006.10.19 13:46
|sell
|33
|1.00
|1.2593
|1.2655
|1.0593
|66
|2006.10.23 08:56
|close
|33
|1.00
|1.2574
|1.2655
|1.0593
|204.40
|15707.64
|67
|2006.10.24 03:44
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.2542
|1.2485
|1.4542
|68
|2006.10.24 15:22
|close
|34
|1.00
|1.2562
|1.2485
|1.4542
|200.00
|15907.64
|69
|2006.10.26 04:00
|sell
|35
|1.00
|1.2637
|1.2699
|1.0637
|70
|2006.10.26 16:43
|s/l
|35
|1.00
|1.2699
|1.2699
|1.0637
|-620.00
|15287.64
|71
|2006.10.27 19:12
|sell
|36
|1.00
|1.2739
|1.2801
|1.0739
|72
|2006.10.30 06:10
|close
|36
|1.00
|1.2719
|1.2801
|1.0739
|207.20
|15494.84
|73
|2006.11.01 08:00
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.2748
|1.2691
|1.4748
|74
|2006.11.01 14:58
|close
|37
|1.00
|1.2768
|1.2691
|1.4748
|200.00
|15694.84
|75
|2006.11.02 13:09
|sell
|38
|1.00
|1.2773
|1.2835
|1.0773
|76
|2006.11.03 13:30
|close
|38
|1.00
|1.2718
|1.2835
|1.0773
|557.20
|16252.04
|77
|2006.11.06 06:00
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.2705
|1.2648
|1.4705
|78
|2006.11.06 17:51
|close
|39
|1.00
|1.2725
|1.2648
|1.4705
|200.00
|16452.04
|79
|2006.11.07 05:00
|sell
|40
|1.00
|1.2769
|1.2831
|1.0769
|80
|2006.11.08 14:37
|close
|40
|1.00
|1.2749
|1.2831
|1.0769
|207.20
|16659.24
|81
|2006.11.13 14:51
|buy
|41
|1.00
|1.2817
|1.2760
|1.4817
|82
|2006.11.14 08:43
|close
|41
|1.00
|1.2838
|1.2760
|1.4817
|201.35
|16860.59
|83
|2006.11.14 09:00
|sell
|42
|1.00
|1.2836
|1.2898
|1.0836
|84
|2006.11.14 11:20
|close
|42
|1.00
|1.2816
|1.2898
|1.0836
|200.00
|17060.59
|85
|2006.11.15 21:40
|sell
|43
|1.00
|1.2827
|1.2889
|1.0827
|86
|2006.11.16 08:38
|close
|43
|1.00
|1.2808
|1.2889
|1.0827
|211.60
|17272.19