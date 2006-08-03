Strategy Tester Report
MagicRSI 4

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.08.01 00:00 - 2006.11.20 00:00 (2006.08.01 - 2006.11.20)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersLots=1; lStopLoss=55; sStopLoss=60; lTakeProfit=2000; sTakeProfit=2000; Profit=200; BLVL=5; SLVL=95; PERIOD=2; startbuy=40; startsell=60; StochK=6; StochD=2; StochSlowing=2; Slippage=1; clOpenBuy=Blue; clCloseBuy=Aqua; clOpenSell=Red; clCloseSell=Violet; clModiBuy=Blue; clModiSell=Red; UseSound=false; LotIncrease=false; OneEntryPerBar=false; Name_Expert="Magic RSI"; NameFileSound="alert.wav";
Bars in test8556Ticks modelled266824Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit7272.19Gross profit9667.64Gross loss-2395.45
Profit factor4.04Expected payoff169.12
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown991.45 (6.63%)Relative drawdown6.63% (991.45)
Total trades43Short positions (won %)23 (86.96%)Long positions (won %)20 (95.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)39 (90.70%)Loss trades (% of total)4 (9.30%)
Largestprofit trade617.20loss trade-620.00
Averageprofit trade247.89loss trade-598.86
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)19 (4959.89)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-620.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4959.89 (19)consecutive loss (count of losses)-620.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins8consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.08.03 03:11buy11.001.27551.26981.4755
22006.08.03 11:59close11.001.27791.26981.4755240.0010240.00
32006.08.08 09:02sell21.001.28451.29071.0845
42006.08.08 23:59close21.001.27911.29071.0845540.0010780.00
52006.08.10 16:00buy31.001.27641.27071.4764
62006.08.10 16:00close31.001.27991.27071.4764350.0011130.00
72006.08.10 16:36buy41.001.27651.27081.4765
82006.08.10 19:59close41.001.27911.27081.4765260.0011390.00
92006.08.11 04:02buy51.001.27681.27111.4768
102006.08.11 09:50close51.001.27881.27111.4768200.0011590.00
112006.08.18 13:31buy61.001.28011.27441.4801
122006.08.18 15:48close61.001.28211.27441.4801200.0011790.00
132006.08.21 03:50sell71.001.28761.29381.0876
142006.08.22 11:59close71.001.28151.29381.0876617.2012407.20
152006.08.22 14:02buy81.001.28071.27501.4807
162006.08.23 15:47close81.001.28281.27501.4807201.3412608.54
172006.08.24 03:07buy91.001.27621.27051.4762
182006.08.24 08:13close91.001.27831.27051.4762210.0012818.54
192006.08.28 07:03sell101.001.28001.28621.0800
202006.08.28 22:52close101.001.27801.28621.0800200.0013018.54
212006.08.29 06:17sell111.001.28261.28881.0826
222006.08.29 12:56close111.001.28061.28881.0826200.0013218.54
232006.09.04 03:16sell121.001.28621.29241.0862
242006.09.04 10:52close121.001.28421.29241.0862200.0013418.54
252006.09.06 14:30buy131.001.27831.27261.4783
262006.09.06 19:59close131.001.28081.27261.4783250.0013668.54
272006.09.07 02:37sell141.001.28241.28861.0824
282006.09.07 07:59close141.001.28001.28861.0824240.0013908.54
292006.09.15 13:51buy151.001.26731.26161.4673
302006.09.15 14:30close151.001.26931.26161.4673200.0014108.54
312006.09.25 13:01buy161.001.27331.26761.4733
322006.09.25 14:52close161.001.27531.26761.4733200.0014308.54
332006.09.25 14:52buy171.001.27551.26981.4755
342006.09.25 15:21close171.001.27751.26981.4755200.0014508.54
352006.09.26 12:03buy181.001.26901.26331.4690
362006.09.27 14:15close181.001.27151.26331.4690241.3514749.89
372006.09.29 13:11buy191.001.26471.25901.4647
382006.09.29 13:52close191.001.26681.25901.4647210.0014959.89
392006.10.02 13:05sell201.001.26991.27611.0699
402006.10.03 06:07s/l201.001.27611.27611.0699-612.8014347.09
412006.10.03 06:08sell211.001.27611.28231.0761
422006.10.03 08:02close211.001.27411.28231.0761200.0014547.09
432006.10.03 13:38buy221.001.27301.26731.4730
442006.10.04 10:44s/l221.001.26731.26731.4730-578.6513968.44
452006.10.04 21:02sell231.001.27161.27781.0716
462006.10.05 01:51close231.001.26981.27781.0716201.6014170.04
472006.10.05 12:06sell241.001.27241.27861.0724
482006.10.05 12:31close241.001.27041.27861.0724200.0014370.04
492006.10.05 12:41sell251.001.27261.27881.0726
502006.10.05 12:41close251.001.26951.27881.0726310.0014680.04
512006.10.05 12:41sell261.001.27261.27881.0726
522006.10.05 12:41close261.001.26921.27881.0726340.0015020.04
532006.10.06 15:00buy271.001.25871.25301.4587
542006.10.06 15:55close271.001.26071.25301.4587200.0015220.04
552006.10.12 06:31sell281.001.25381.26001.0538
562006.10.12 13:06close281.001.25181.26001.0538200.0015420.04
572006.10.12 21:00sell291.001.25561.26181.0556
582006.10.13 12:31close291.001.25331.26181.0556237.2015657.24
592006.10.13 12:37buy301.001.25161.24591.4516
602006.10.13 14:00close301.001.25371.24591.4516210.0015867.24
612006.10.16 07:00sell311.001.25151.25771.0515
622006.10.16 07:39close311.001.24931.25771.0515220.0016087.24
632006.10.16 07:58sell321.001.25141.25761.0514
642006.10.19 13:26s/l321.001.25761.25761.0514-584.0015503.24
652006.10.19 13:46sell331.001.25931.26551.0593
662006.10.23 08:56close331.001.25741.26551.0593204.4015707.64
672006.10.24 03:44buy341.001.25421.24851.4542
682006.10.24 15:22close341.001.25621.24851.4542200.0015907.64
692006.10.26 04:00sell351.001.26371.26991.0637
702006.10.26 16:43s/l351.001.26991.26991.0637-620.0015287.64
712006.10.27 19:12sell361.001.27391.28011.0739
722006.10.30 06:10close361.001.27191.28011.0739207.2015494.84
732006.11.01 08:00buy371.001.27481.26911.4748
742006.11.01 14:58close371.001.27681.26911.4748200.0015694.84
752006.11.02 13:09sell381.001.27731.28351.0773
762006.11.03 13:30close381.001.27181.28351.0773557.2016252.04
772006.11.06 06:00buy391.001.27051.26481.4705
782006.11.06 17:51close391.001.27251.26481.4705200.0016452.04
792006.11.07 05:00sell401.001.27691.28311.0769
802006.11.08 14:37close401.001.27491.28311.0769207.2016659.24
812006.11.13 14:51buy411.001.28171.27601.4817
822006.11.14 08:43close411.001.28381.27601.4817201.3516860.59
832006.11.14 09:00sell421.001.28361.28981.0836
842006.11.14 11:20close421.001.28161.28981.0836200.0017060.59
852006.11.15 21:40sell431.001.28271.28891.0827
862006.11.16 08:38close431.001.28081.28891.0827211.6017272.19