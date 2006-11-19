Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1306227 Name: MagicRSI 3 Currency: USD 2006 November 20, 03:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158357862006.11.19 21:27balanceDeposit20 000.00
158482672006.11.20 02:55sell1.00eurusd1.28451.29071.08452006.11.20 03:211.28360.000.000.0090.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 90.00
Closed P/L: 90.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 90.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 20 090.00 Equity: 20 090.00 Free Margin: 20 090.00