Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1306227
|Name: MagicRSI 3
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 20, 03:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15835786
|2006.11.19 21:27
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|15848267
|2006.11.20 02:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2845
|1.2907
|1.0845
|2006.11.20 03:21
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|Closed P/L:
|90.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|90.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|20 090.00
|Equity:
|20 090.00
|Free Margin:
|20 090.00