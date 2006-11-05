|Account: 1287257
|Name: AZBOfin Phoenix1
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14914130
|2006.11.05 23:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|118.00
|117.45
|118.50
|2006.11.07 14:31
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|11.70
|-421.46
|14914153
|2006.11.05 23:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|118.00
|117.45
|119.00
|2006.11.07 04:46
|117.68
|0.00
|0.00
|11.70
|-244.73
|14914160
|2006.11.05 23:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|118.00
|117.45
|119.50
|2006.11.07 04:45
|117.69
|0.00
|0.00
|11.70
|-237.06
|15111808
|2006.11.08 01:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.07
|118.12
|2006.11.09 11:04
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|35.10
|380.97
|15111829
|2006.11.08 01:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.62
|118.62
|2006.11.10 01:44
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|46.80
|0.00
|15111843
|2006.11.08 01:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.62
|119.12
|2006.11.10 01:44
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|46.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|163.80
|-522.28
|Closed P/L:
|-358.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15349766
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.90
|usdjpy
|117.57
|118.12
|117.07
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.14
|-22.96
|15349795
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.90
|usdjpy
|117.57
|118.12
|116.57
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.14
|-22.96
|15349825
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.90
|usdjpy
|117.57
|118.12
|116.07
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.14
|-22.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.42
|-68.88
|Floating P/L:
|-108.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-358.48
|Floating P/L:
|-108.30
|Margin:
|2 700.00
|Balance:
|52 456.14
|Equity:
|52 347.84
|Free Margin:
|49 647.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|509.67
|Gross Loss:
|868.15
|Total Net Profit:
|-358.48
|Profit Factor:
|0.59
|Expected Payoff:
|-59.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|868.15
|Maximal Drawdown:
|868.15 (1.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.64% (868.15)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|416.07
|loss trade:
|-409.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|169.89
|loss trade:
|-289.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (509.67)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-868.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|509.67 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-868.15 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3