Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1287257 Name: AZBOfin Phoenix1 Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
149141302006.11.05 23:30buy0.90usdjpy118.00117.45118.502006.11.07 14:31117.450.000.0011.70-421.46
149141532006.11.05 23:30buy0.90usdjpy118.00117.45119.002006.11.07 04:46117.680.000.0011.70-244.73
149141602006.11.05 23:30buy0.90usdjpy118.00117.45119.502006.11.07 04:45117.690.000.0011.70-237.06
151118082006.11.08 01:30buy0.90usdjpy117.62117.07118.122006.11.09 11:04118.120.000.0035.10380.97
151118292006.11.08 01:30buy0.90usdjpy117.62117.62118.622006.11.10 01:44117.620.000.0046.800.00
151118432006.11.08 01:30buy0.90usdjpy117.62117.62119.122006.11.10 01:44117.620.000.0046.800.00
  0.00 0.00 163.80 -522.28
Closed P/L: -358.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
153497662006.11.10 07:45sell0.90usdjpy117.57118.12117.07 117.600.000.00-13.14-22.96
153497952006.11.10 07:45sell0.90usdjpy117.57118.12116.57 117.600.000.00-13.14-22.96
153498252006.11.10 07:45sell0.90usdjpy117.57118.12116.07 117.600.000.00-13.14-22.96
  0.00 0.00 -39.42 -68.88
 Floating P/L: -108.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -358.48 Floating P/L: -108.30 Margin: 2 700.00
Balance: 52 456.14 Equity: 52 347.84 Free Margin: 49 647.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 509.67 Gross Loss: 868.15 Total Net Profit: -358.48
Profit Factor: 0.59 Expected Payoff: -59.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 868.15 Maximal Drawdown: 868.15 (1.64%) Relative Drawdown: 1.64% (868.15)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 416.07 loss trade: -409.76
Average profit trade: 169.89 loss trade: -289.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (509.67) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-868.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 509.67 (3) consecutive loss (count): -868.15 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3