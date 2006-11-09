Interbank FX, LLC


This report is the accurate report generated after market close on Friday, November 17th

Account: ####### Name: ######## Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
15216789 2006.11.09 03:21 balance Deposit 50 000.00
15221656 2006.11.09 06:15 buy 0.50 usdjpy 117.90 117.10 118.32 2006.11.09 13:36 118.32 0.00 0.00 0.00 177.48
15349833 2006.11.10 07:45 sell 0.50 usdjpy 117.57 118.07 117.37 2006.11.10 08:54 117.37 0.00 0.00 0.00 85.20
15372505 2006.11.10 10:00 buy 0.50 usdjpy 117.33 116.83 117.53 2006.11.10 15:47 117.40 0.00 0.00 0.00 29.81
15403728 2006.11.10 16:00 sell 0.50 usdjpy 117.45 117.85 117.25 2006.11.13 01:24 117.25 0.00 0.00 -7.30 85.29
15427655 2006.11.13 01:30 buy 0.50 usdjpy 117.23 116.73 117.43 2006.11.13 08:02 117.43 0.00 0.00 0.00 85.16
15484299 2006.11.13 22:30 buy 0.50 usdjpy 118.14 117.64 118.34 2006.11.13 23:58 117.64 0.00 0.00 0.00 -212.51
15692761 2006.11.16 00:02 buy 0.50 usdjpy 117.93 117.43 118.13 2006.11.16 07:09 118.13 0.00 0.00 0.00 84.65
15728407 2006.11.16 13:00 buy 0.50 usdjpy 118.06 117.56 118.26 2006.11.16 17:14 118.26 0.00 0.00 0.00 84.56
15486682 2006.11.13 23:14 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.2810 1.2910 1.2760 2006.11.17 13:08 1.2778 0.00 0.00 3.60 32.00
15750975 2006.11.16 17:15 sell 0.50 usdjpy 118.30 118.80 118.10 2006.11.17 14:14 118.10 0.00 0.00 -7.30 84.67
  0.00 0.00 -11.00 536.31
Closed P/L: 525.31
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time   Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
15818007 2006.11.17 15:15 buy 0.50 usdjpy 117.88 117.38 118.08   117.72 0.00 0.00 6.50 -67.96

 This is the actual open trade ( swap, rollover) that occurred on November 17th at the time of market close

 0.00 0.00 6.50 -67.96
 I generated this report only a few hours after the market closed on the same day for November 9th - 17th
compare this trade to the orange report included.		 Floating P/L: -61.46
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 525.31 Floating P/L: -61.46 Margin: 500.00
Balance: 50 525.31 Equity: 50 463.85 Free Margin: 49 963.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 737.82 Gross Loss: 212.51 Total Net Profit: 525.31
Profit Factor: 3.47 Expected Payoff: 52.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 212.51 (0.42%) Relative Drawdown: 0.42% (212.51)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 177.48 loss trade: -212.51
Average profit trade: 81.98 loss trade: -212.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (455.64) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-212.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 455.64 (5) consecutive loss (count): -212.51 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1