Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 6893 Name: MingXin Currency: USD 2006 November 24, 14:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
799962006.11.13 09:01balanceDeposit5 000.00
1404672006.11.23 18:17buy0.10gbpusd1.91600.00001.92002006.11.23 23:591.91530.000.000.00-7.00
1404892006.11.23 18:20buy0.10usdjpy116.230.00116.632006.11.23 23:59116.300.000.000.006.02
1484772006.11.23 23:59buy0.10gbpusd1.9153371.93141.93942006.11.24 09:501.93140.000.000.00160.63
1503382006.11.24 02:56buy0.10eurusd1.29571.30651.31452006.11.24 09:501.30650.000.000.00108.00
1503752006.11.24 04:00sell0.10usdchf1.22310.00001.21912006.11.24 09:261.21910.000.000.0032.81
1509592006.11.24 09:26sell0.10usdchf1.21850.00001.21452006.11.24 09:321.21450.000.000.0032.94
1511782006.11.24 09:32sell0.10usdchf1.21380.00001.21002006.11.24 11:201.21000.000.000.0031.40
1518292006.11.24 09:50buy0.10gbpusd1.93180.00001.93582006.11.24 11:301.93430.000.000.0025.00
1518562006.11.24 09:51buy0.10eurusd1.30671.30881.31682006.11.24 11:371.30880.000.000.0021.00
1518962006.11.24 09:52buy0.20gbpusd1.93050.00001.93422006.11.24 11:301.93420.000.000.0074.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 484.80
Closed P/L: 484.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1495012006.11.23 23:59buy0.10usdjpy116.28590.00116.63 115.620.000.000.00-57.59
1508802006.11.24 09:24buy0.20usdjpy116.080.00116.47 115.620.000.000.00-79.57
1511952006.11.24 09:32buy0.40usdjpy115.870.00116.27 115.620.000.000.00-86.49
1517222006.11.24 09:47buy0.80usdjpy115.690.00116.09 115.620.000.000.00-48.43
1538472006.11.24 11:20sell0.10usdchf1.20940.00001.2054 1.20910.000.000.002.48
1541232006.11.24 11:30buy0.10gbpusd1.93470.00001.9387 1.93220.000.000.00-25.00
1543052006.11.24 11:37buy0.10eurusd1.30910.00001.3131 1.30840.000.000.00-7.00
1543932006.11.24 11:41buy0.20gbpusd1.93340.00001.9372 1.93220.000.000.00-24.00
1549992006.11.24 12:07buy0.40gbpusd1.93190.00001.9359 1.93220.000.000.0012.00
1550042006.11.24 12:08buy0.20eurusd1.30750.00001.3115 1.30840.000.000.0018.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -295.60
 Floating P/L: -295.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 484.80 Floating P/L: -295.60 Margin: 3 345.32
Balance: 5 484.80 Equity: 5 189.20 Free Margin: 1 843.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 491.80 Gross Loss: 7.00 Total Net Profit: 484.80
Profit Factor: 70.26 Expected Payoff: 48.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.98 Maximal Drawdown: 7.00 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (7.00)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 160.63 loss trade: -7.00
Average profit trade: 54.64 loss trade: -7.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (485.78) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 485.78 (8) consecutive loss (count): -7.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1