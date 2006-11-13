|Account: 6893
|Name: MingXin
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 24, 14:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|79996
|2006.11.13 09:01
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|140467
|2006.11.23 18:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9160
|0.0000
|1.9200
|2006.11.23 23:59
|1.9153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|140489
|2006.11.23 18:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.23
|0.00
|116.63
|2006.11.23 23:59
|116.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.02
|148477
|2006.11.23 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.915337
|1.9314
|1.9394
|2006.11.24 09:50
|1.9314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.63
|150338
|2006.11.24 02:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2957
|1.3065
|1.3145
|2006.11.24 09:50
|1.3065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.00
|150375
|2006.11.24 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2231
|0.0000
|1.2191
|2006.11.24 09:26
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.81
|150959
|2006.11.24 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2185
|0.0000
|1.2145
|2006.11.24 09:32
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.94
|151178
|2006.11.24 09:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2138
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2006.11.24 11:20
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.40
|151829
|2006.11.24 09:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9318
|0.0000
|1.9358
|2006.11.24 11:30
|1.9343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|151856
|2006.11.24 09:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3067
|1.3088
|1.3168
|2006.11.24 11:37
|1.3088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|151896
|2006.11.24 09:52
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9305
|0.0000
|1.9342
|2006.11.24 11:30
|1.9342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|484.80
|Closed P/L:
|484.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|149501
|2006.11.23 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.2859
|0.00
|116.63
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.59
|150880
|2006.11.24 09:24
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.08
|0.00
|116.47
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.57
|151195
|2006.11.24 09:32
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.87
|0.00
|116.27
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.49
|151722
|2006.11.24 09:47
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.69
|0.00
|116.09
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.43
|153847
|2006.11.24 11:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2094
|0.0000
|1.2054
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|154123
|2006.11.24 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9347
|0.0000
|1.9387
|1.9322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|154305
|2006.11.24 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3091
|0.0000
|1.3131
|1.3084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|154393
|2006.11.24 11:41
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9334
|0.0000
|1.9372
|1.9322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|154999
|2006.11.24 12:07
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9319
|0.0000
|1.9359
|1.9322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|155004
|2006.11.24 12:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3075
|0.0000
|1.3115
|1.3084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-295.60
|Floating P/L:
|-295.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|484.80
|Floating P/L:
|-295.60
|Margin:
|3 345.32
|Balance:
|5 484.80
|Equity:
|5 189.20
|Free Margin:
|1 843.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|491.80
|Gross Loss:
|7.00
|Total Net Profit:
|484.80
|Profit Factor:
|70.26
|Expected Payoff:
|48.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.98
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.00 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.14% (7.00)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|160.63
|loss trade:
|-7.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|54.64
|loss trade:
|-7.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (485.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|485.78 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1