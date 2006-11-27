Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 November 27, 21:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22501532006.11.27 16:24sell0.01usdjpy116.03117.54115.832006.11.27 20:19115.990.000.000.000.34
22505592006.11.27 18:05sell0.02usdjpy116.18117.54115.982006.11.27 20:19115.980.000.000.003.45
22505392006.11.27 18:00buy0.01gbpusd1.93841.92331.94042006.11.27 19:371.93860.000.000.000.14
22506142006.11.27 18:28buy0.02gbpusd1.93651.92291.93852006.11.27 19:371.93850.000.000.002.80
22455342006.11.27 01:00sell0.01usdchf1.20361.21871.20162006.11.27 08:061.20640.000.000.00-2.32
22457352006.11.27 01:34sell0.02usdchf1.20511.21871.20312006.11.27 08:061.20660.000.000.00-2.49
22465882006.11.27 06:24sell0.04usdchf1.20701.21911.20502006.11.27 08:061.20660.000.000.001.33
22470382006.11.27 07:42sell0.08usdchf1.20871.21931.20672006.11.27 08:061.20670.000.000.0013.26
22456802006.11.27 01:21sell0.02usdjpy115.58116.94115.382006.11.27 07:31116.000.000.000.00-7.24
22450672006.11.27 00:01sell0.01usdjpy115.42116.93115.222006.11.27 07:31115.980.000.000.00-4.83
22458622006.11.27 02:05sell0.04usdjpy115.73116.94115.532006.11.27 07:31115.980.000.000.00-8.62
22464762006.11.27 05:49sell0.08usdjpy115.89116.95115.692006.11.27 07:31115.970.000.000.00-5.52
22466192006.11.27 06:26sell0.16usdjpy116.02116.95115.842006.11.27 07:31115.970.000.000.006.90
22467252006.11.27 06:42sell0.32usdjpy116.17116.93115.972006.11.27 07:31115.970.000.000.0055.19
22459892006.11.27 02:44buy0.01gbpusd1.93981.92471.94182006.11.27 06:341.93750.000.000.00-1.61
22465032006.11.27 05:54buy0.02gbpusd1.93831.92471.94032006.11.27 06:341.93720.000.000.00-1.54
22465862006.11.27 06:24buy0.04gbpusd1.93711.92461.93872006.11.27 06:341.93750.000.000.001.12
22466202006.11.27 06:26buy0.08gbpusd1.93561.92501.93762006.11.27 06:331.93760.000.000.0011.20
22455312006.11.27 01:00buy0.01eurusd1.31601.30091.31802006.11.27 02:481.31440.000.000.00-1.60
22456702006.11.27 01:20buy0.02eurusd1.31451.30091.31652006.11.27 02:481.31430.000.000.00-0.40
22458522006.11.27 02:04buy0.04eurusd1.31301.30091.31502006.11.27 02:481.31500.000.000.008.00
22458372006.11.27 02:00buy0.01gbpusd1.93901.92391.94102006.11.27 02:441.93930.000.000.000.21
22459402006.11.27 02:36buy0.02gbpusd1.93751.92391.93952006.11.27 02:441.93950.000.000.002.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 70.57
Closed P/L: 70.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22506582006.11.27 18:38sell0.01eurusd1.31221.32731.3102 1.31330.000.000.00-1.10
22506602006.11.27 18:38buy0.01usdchf1.20811.19301.2101 1.20670.000.000.00-1.16
22508882006.11.27 19:37buy0.01gbpusd1.93851.92341.9405 1.93680.000.000.00-1.19
22509832006.11.27 20:11buy0.02usdchf1.20651.19291.2085 1.20670.000.000.000.33
22510202006.11.27 20:13sell0.02eurusd1.31371.32731.3117 1.31330.000.000.000.80
22510642006.11.27 20:19sell0.01usdjpy115.94117.45115.74 116.080.000.000.00-1.21
22511722006.11.27 20:59buy0.02gbpusd1.93691.92331.9389 1.93680.000.000.00-0.14
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.67
 Floating P/L: -3.67
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 70.57 Floating P/L: -3.67 Margin: 30.02
Balance: 6 186.21 Equity: 6 182.54 Free Margin: 6 152.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 106.74 Gross Loss: 36.17 Total Net Profit: 70.57
Profit Factor: 2.95 Expected Payoff: 3.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 26.21 (0.42%) Relative Drawdown: 0.42% (26.21)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (56.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (43.48%)
Largest profit trade: 55.19 loss trade: -8.62
Average profit trade: 8.21 loss trade: -3.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (6.73) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-26.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 62.09 (2) consecutive loss (count): -26.21 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3