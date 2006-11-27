|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 27, 21:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2250153
|2006.11.27 16:24
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.03
|117.54
|115.83
|2006.11.27 20:19
|115.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|2250559
|2006.11.27 18:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.18
|117.54
|115.98
|2006.11.27 20:19
|115.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|2250539
|2006.11.27 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9384
|1.9233
|1.9404
|2006.11.27 19:37
|1.9386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|2250614
|2006.11.27 18:28
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9365
|1.9229
|1.9385
|2006.11.27 19:37
|1.9385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2245534
|2006.11.27 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2036
|1.2187
|1.2016
|2006.11.27 08:06
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|2245735
|2006.11.27 01:34
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2051
|1.2187
|1.2031
|2006.11.27 08:06
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.49
|2246588
|2006.11.27 06:24
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2070
|1.2191
|1.2050
|2006.11.27 08:06
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|2247038
|2006.11.27 07:42
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2087
|1.2193
|1.2067
|2006.11.27 08:06
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.26
|2245680
|2006.11.27 01:21
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|115.58
|116.94
|115.38
|2006.11.27 07:31
|116.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.24
|2245067
|2006.11.27 00:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.42
|116.93
|115.22
|2006.11.27 07:31
|115.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.83
|2245862
|2006.11.27 02:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|115.73
|116.94
|115.53
|2006.11.27 07:31
|115.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.62
|2246476
|2006.11.27 05:49
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|115.89
|116.95
|115.69
|2006.11.27 07:31
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.52
|2246619
|2006.11.27 06:26
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|116.02
|116.95
|115.84
|2006.11.27 07:31
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|2246725
|2006.11.27 06:42
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpy
|116.17
|116.93
|115.97
|2006.11.27 07:31
|115.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.19
|2245989
|2006.11.27 02:44
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9398
|1.9247
|1.9418
|2006.11.27 06:34
|1.9375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|2246503
|2006.11.27 05:54
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9383
|1.9247
|1.9403
|2006.11.27 06:34
|1.9372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|2246586
|2006.11.27 06:24
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9371
|1.9246
|1.9387
|2006.11.27 06:34
|1.9375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|2246620
|2006.11.27 06:26
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9356
|1.9250
|1.9376
|2006.11.27 06:33
|1.9376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|2245531
|2006.11.27 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3009
|1.3180
|2006.11.27 02:48
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|2245670
|2006.11.27 01:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3009
|1.3165
|2006.11.27 02:48
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|2245852
|2006.11.27 02:04
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3009
|1.3150
|2006.11.27 02:48
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|2245837
|2006.11.27 02:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9390
|1.9239
|1.9410
|2006.11.27 02:44
|1.9393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|2245940
|2006.11.27 02:36
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9375
|1.9239
|1.9395
|2006.11.27 02:44
|1.9395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.57
|Closed P/L:
|70.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2250658
|2006.11.27 18:38
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.3273
|1.3102
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|2250660
|2006.11.27 18:38
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2081
|1.1930
|1.2101
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|2250888
|2006.11.27 19:37
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9385
|1.9234
|1.9405
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|2250983
|2006.11.27 20:11
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.1929
|1.2085
|1.2067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|2251020
|2006.11.27 20:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.3273
|1.3117
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|2251064
|2006.11.27 20:19
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.94
|117.45
|115.74
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|2251172
|2006.11.27 20:59
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9369
|1.9233
|1.9389
|1.9368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.67
|Floating P/L:
|-3.67
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|70.57
|Floating P/L:
|-3.67
|Margin:
|30.02
|Balance:
|6 186.21
|Equity:
|6 182.54
|Free Margin:
|6 152.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|106.74
|Gross Loss:
|36.17
|Total Net Profit:
|70.57
|Profit Factor:
|2.95
|Expected Payoff:
|3.07
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|26.21 (0.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.42% (26.21)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (56.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (43.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|55.19
|loss trade:
|-8.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.21
|loss trade:
|-3.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (6.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-26.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|62.09 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-26.21 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3