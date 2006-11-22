|Account: 100902
|Name: James Stewart
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 28, 03:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3533335
|2006.11.22 23:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2940
|0.0000
|1.2930
|2006.11.23 03:36
|1.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3549358
|2006.11.24 07:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2964
|0.0000
|1.2974
|2006.11.24 09:01
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3550531
|2006.11.24 09:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2975
|0.0000
|1.2985
|2006.11.24 09:25
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3551108
|2006.11.24 09:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2987
|0.0000
|1.2997
|2006.11.24 09:28
|1.2997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3551486
|2006.11.24 09:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2998
|0.0000
|1.3008
|2006.11.24 09:30
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3551637
|2006.11.24 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3019
|2006.11.24 09:31
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3551800
|2006.11.24 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3022
|0.0000
|1.3032
|2006.11.24 09:32
|1.3032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3551902
|2006.11.24 09:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3039
|0.0000
|1.3044
|2006.11.24 09:32
|1.3044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|3551977
|2006.11.24 09:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3046
|0.0000
|1.3056
|2006.11.24 09:32
|1.3056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3552171
|2006.11.24 09:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3056
|0.0000
|1.3066
|2006.11.24 09:33
|1.3066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3552285
|2006.11.24 09:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3068
|0.0000
|1.3078
|2006.11.24 09:43
|1.3066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|3552662
|2006.11.24 09:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3053
|0.0000
|1.3063
|2006.11.24 09:42
|1.3063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3553232
|2006.11.24 09:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3070
|0.0000
|1.3080
|2006.11.24 09:47
|1.3080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3553639
|2006.11.24 09:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3082
|0.0000
|1.3092
|2006.11.24 11:15
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|3554046
|2006.11.24 09:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3066
|0.0000
|1.3076
|2006.11.24 11:14
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|3557096
|2006.11.24 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3076
|0.0000
|1.3086
|2006.11.24 11:19
|1.3086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3557277
|2006.11.24 11:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3087
|0.0000
|1.3097
|2006.11.24 11:31
|1.3097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3557923
|2006.11.24 11:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3103
|0.0000
|1.3113
|2006.11.24 12:21
|1.3082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|3558430
|2006.11.24 11:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3088
|0.0000
|1.3098
|2006.11.24 12:20
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3559400
|2006.11.24 12:08
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3073
|0.0000
|1.3083
|2006.11.24 12:20
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3559823
|2006.11.24 12:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3083
|0.0000
|1.3093
|2006.11.24 13:01
|1.3093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3561085
|2006.11.24 13:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3094
|0.0000
|1.3104
|2006.11.24 14:32
|1.3086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|3562560
|2006.11.24 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3078
|0.0000
|1.3088
|2006.11.24 14:32
|1.3087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|3563300
|2006.11.24 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3088
|0.0000
|1.3098
|2006.11.24 16:18
|1.3098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3577258
|2006.11.27 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3159
|0.0000
|1.3169
|2006.11.27 02:46
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3578519
|2006.11.27 01:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3144
|0.0000
|1.3154
|2006.11.27 02:46
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3579118
|2006.11.27 02:05
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3129
|0.0000
|1.3139
|2006.11.27 02:46
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3601655
|2006.11.27 18:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3125
|1.3171
|1.3115
|2006.11.27 20:59
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|3603841
|2006.11.27 20:19
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3171
|1.3130
|2006.11.27 20:59
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3604637
|2006.11.27 20:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3132
|1.3086
|1.3142
|2006.11.28 02:37
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|225.00
|Closed P/L:
|224.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3608463
|2006.11.28 02:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3144
|1.3098
|1.3154
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|Floating P/L:
|-5.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|224.25
|Floating P/L:
|-5.00
|Margin:
|65.72
|Balance:
|2 275.60
|Equity:
|2 270.60
|Free Margin:
|2 204.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|310.25
|Gross Loss:
|86.00
|Total Net Profit:
|224.25
|Profit Factor:
|3.61
|Expected Payoff:
|7.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|31.00 (1.38%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.38% (31.00)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (74.07%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (73.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (26.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|-21.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.10
|loss trade:
|-10.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (115.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-31.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|115.00 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-31.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1