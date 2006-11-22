MIG Investments SA

Account: 100902 Name: James Stewart Currency: USD 2006 November 28, 03:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35333352006.11.22 23:36sell0.10eurusd1.29400.00001.29302006.11.23 03:361.29300.000.000.0010.00
35493582006.11.24 07:29buy0.10eurusd1.29640.00001.29742006.11.24 09:011.29740.000.000.0010.00
35505312006.11.24 09:02buy0.10eurusd1.29750.00001.29852006.11.24 09:251.29850.000.000.0010.00
35511082006.11.24 09:25buy0.10eurusd1.29870.00001.29972006.11.24 09:281.29970.000.000.0010.00
35514862006.11.24 09:28buy0.10eurusd1.29980.00001.30082006.11.24 09:301.30080.000.000.0010.00
35516372006.11.24 09:30buy0.10eurusd1.30090.00001.30192006.11.24 09:311.30190.000.000.0010.00
35518002006.11.24 09:31buy0.10eurusd1.30220.00001.30322006.11.24 09:321.30320.000.000.0010.00
35519022006.11.24 09:32buy0.10eurusd1.30390.00001.30442006.11.24 09:321.30440.000.000.005.00
35519772006.11.24 09:32buy0.10eurusd1.30460.00001.30562006.11.24 09:321.30560.000.000.0010.00
35521712006.11.24 09:33buy0.10eurusd1.30560.00001.30662006.11.24 09:331.30660.000.000.0010.00
35522852006.11.24 09:33buy0.10eurusd1.30680.00001.30782006.11.24 09:431.30660.000.000.00-2.00
35526622006.11.24 09:35buy0.20eurusd1.30530.00001.30632006.11.24 09:421.30630.000.000.0020.00
35532322006.11.24 09:43buy0.10eurusd1.30700.00001.30802006.11.24 09:471.30800.000.000.0010.00
35536392006.11.24 09:47buy0.10eurusd1.30820.00001.30922006.11.24 11:151.30730.000.000.00-9.00
35540462006.11.24 09:51buy0.20eurusd1.30660.00001.30762006.11.24 11:141.30750.000.000.0018.00
35570962006.11.24 11:15buy0.10eurusd1.30760.00001.30862006.11.24 11:191.30860.000.000.0010.00
35572772006.11.24 11:20buy0.10eurusd1.30870.00001.30972006.11.24 11:311.30970.000.000.0010.00
35579232006.11.24 11:31buy0.10eurusd1.31030.00001.31132006.11.24 12:211.30820.000.000.00-21.00
35584302006.11.24 11:38buy0.20eurusd1.30880.00001.30982006.11.24 12:201.30830.000.000.00-10.00
35594002006.11.24 12:08buy0.40eurusd1.30730.00001.30832006.11.24 12:201.30830.000.000.0040.00
35598232006.11.24 12:21buy0.10eurusd1.30830.00001.30932006.11.24 13:011.30930.000.000.0010.00
35610852006.11.24 13:02buy0.10eurusd1.30940.00001.31042006.11.24 14:321.30860.000.000.00-8.00
35625602006.11.24 14:03buy0.20eurusd1.30780.00001.30882006.11.24 14:321.30870.000.000.0018.00
35633002006.11.24 14:32buy0.10eurusd1.30880.00001.30982006.11.24 16:181.30980.000.000.0010.00
35772582006.11.27 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.31590.00001.31692006.11.27 02:461.31390.000.000.00-20.00
35785192006.11.27 01:22buy0.20eurusd1.31440.00001.31542006.11.27 02:461.31390.000.000.00-10.00
35791182006.11.27 02:05buy0.40eurusd1.31290.00001.31392006.11.27 02:461.31390.000.000.0040.00
36016552006.11.27 18:35sell0.10eurusd1.31251.31711.31152006.11.27 20:591.31310.000.000.00-6.00
36038412006.11.27 20:19sell0.20eurusd1.31401.31711.31302006.11.27 20:591.31300.000.000.0020.00
36046372006.11.27 20:59buy0.10eurusd1.31321.30861.31422006.11.28 02:371.31420.000.00-0.7510.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.75 225.00
Closed P/L: 224.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36084632006.11.28 02:38buy0.10eurusd1.31441.30981.3154 1.31390.000.000.00-5.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.00
 Floating P/L: -5.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 224.25 Floating P/L: -5.00 Margin: 65.72
Balance: 2 275.60 Equity: 2 270.60 Free Margin: 2 204.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 310.25 Gross Loss: 86.00 Total Net Profit: 224.25
Profit Factor: 3.61 Expected Payoff: 7.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 31.00 (1.38%) Relative Drawdown: 1.38% (31.00)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 27 (74.07%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (73.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (26.67%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: -21.00
Average profit trade: 14.10 loss trade: -10.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (115.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-31.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 115.00 (11) consecutive loss (count): -31.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1