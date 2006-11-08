|Account: 316393
|Name: Phoenix 5
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 17:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5938202
|2006.11.08 16:27
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.91
|118.75
|117.49
|2006.11.10 04:08
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.34
|107.24
|5946318
|2006.11.09 08:15
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.87
|118.21
|118.57
|2006.11.09 15:44
|118.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|236.15
|5927370
|2006.11.08 07:15
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.58
|117.63
|118.00
|2006.11.09 07:05
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|61.11
|5925969
|2006.11.08 03:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.66
|117.11
|119.16
|2006.11.09 05:09
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20.36
|5925967
|2006.11.08 03:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.66
|117.11
|118.66
|2006.11.09 05:09
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20.36
|5925966
|2006.11.08 03:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.66
|117.11
|118.16
|2006.11.09 04:41
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|17.82
|5888493
|2006.11.06 05:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.04
|118.59
|117.54
|2006.11.07 16:09
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|42.54
|5888492
|2006.11.06 05:56
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.04
|117.94
|117.20
|2006.11.07 15:59
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.32
|107.12
|5888495
|2006.11.06 05:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.04
|118.59
|117.04
|2006.11.06 11:40
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.19
|5888496
|2006.11.06 05:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.04
|118.59
|116.54
|2006.11.06 11:40
|118.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.04
|5888464
|2006.11.06 05:49
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.16
|559.47
|Closed P/L:
|551.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5970447
|2006.11.10 09:55
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.57
|117.20
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.06
|5974463
|2006.11.10 12:01
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.35
|116.51
|118.05
|117.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.14
|Floating P/L:
|102.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|551.31
|Floating P/L:
|102.14
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|1 551.31
|Equity:
|1 653.45
|Free Margin:
|1 453.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|604.54
|Gross Loss:
|53.23
|Total Net Profit:
|551.31
|Profit Factor:
|11.36
|Expected Payoff:
|55.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|53.23
|Maximal Drawdown:
|53.23 (5.32%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.32% (53.23)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|236.15
|loss trade:
|-27.04
|Average
|profit trade:
|75.57
|loss trade:
|-26.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (604.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-53.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|604.54 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-53.23 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|2