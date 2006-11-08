North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 316393 Name: Phoenix 5 Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 17:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
59382022006.11.08 16:27sell0.30usdjpy117.91118.75117.492006.11.10 04:08117.490.000.00-13.34107.24
59463182006.11.09 08:15buy0.40usdjpy117.87118.21118.572006.11.09 15:44118.570.000.000.00236.15
59273702006.11.08 07:15buy0.30usdjpy117.58117.63118.002006.11.09 07:05117.820.000.004.8161.11
59259692006.11.08 03:41buy0.10usdjpy117.66117.11119.162006.11.09 05:09117.900.000.001.6020.36
59259672006.11.08 03:41buy0.10usdjpy117.66117.11118.662006.11.09 05:09117.900.000.001.6020.36
59259662006.11.08 03:41buy0.10usdjpy117.66117.11118.162006.11.09 04:41117.870.000.001.6017.82
58884932006.11.06 05:56sell0.10usdjpy118.04118.59117.542006.11.07 16:09117.540.000.00-1.1142.54
58884922006.11.06 05:56sell0.30usdjpy118.04117.94117.202006.11.07 15:59117.620.000.00-3.32107.12
58884952006.11.06 05:56sell0.10usdjpy118.04118.59117.042006.11.06 11:40118.350.000.000.00-26.19
58884962006.11.06 05:56sell0.10usdjpy118.04118.59116.542006.11.06 11:40118.360.000.000.00-27.04
58884642006.11.06 05:49balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.16 559.47
Closed P/L: 551.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
59704472006.11.10 09:55sell0.50usdjpy117.62117.57117.20 117.500.000.000.0051.06
59744632006.11.10 12:01buy0.50usdjpy117.35116.51118.05 117.470.000.000.0051.08
  0.00 0.00 0.00 102.14
 Floating P/L: 102.14
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 551.31 Floating P/L: 102.14 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 1 551.31 Equity: 1 653.45 Free Margin: 1 453.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 604.54 Gross Loss: 53.23 Total Net Profit: 551.31
Profit Factor: 11.36 Expected Payoff: 55.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 53.23 Maximal Drawdown: 53.23 (5.32%) Relative Drawdown: 5.32% (53.23)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 236.15 loss trade: -27.04
Average profit trade: 75.57 loss trade: -26.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (604.54) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-53.23)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 604.54 (8) consecutive loss (count): -53.23 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 2