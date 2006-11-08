Alpari Ltd

Account: 322046 Name: Phoenix 5 Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 16:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
84687182006.11.08 15:26sell0.30usdjpy117.90118.74117.482006.11.10 03:08117.480.000.00-18.03107.25
84793552006.11.09 07:15buy0.30usdjpy117.87118.21118.572006.11.09 14:44118.570.000.000.00177.11
84539452006.11.08 02:42buy0.10usdjpy117.65117.10119.152006.11.09 06:06117.820.000.003.6414.43
84539442006.11.08 02:42buy0.10usdjpy117.65117.10118.652006.11.09 06:05117.820.000.003.6414.43
84539422006.11.08 02:42buy0.10usdjpy117.65117.10118.152006.11.09 06:05117.820.000.003.6414.43
84083482006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.03118.58117.532006.11.07 15:21117.530.000.00-1.4942.54
84083472006.11.06 04:47sell0.30usdjpy118.03117.94117.192006.11.07 14:59117.610.000.00-4.47107.13
84083492006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.03118.58117.032006.11.06 10:40118.370.000.000.00-28.72
84083502006.11.06 04:47sell0.10usdjpy118.03118.58116.532006.11.06 10:39118.340.000.000.00-26.20
84073662006.11.06 03:00balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.07 422.40
Closed P/L: 409.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
85096262006.11.10 08:55sell0.40usdjpy117.62117.58117.20 117.510.000.000.0037.44
85138772006.11.10 11:00buy0.40usdjpy117.35116.51118.05 117.480.000.000.0044.26
  0.00 0.00 0.00 81.70
 Floating P/L: 81.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 409.33 Floating P/L: 81.70 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 1 409.33 Equity: 1 491.03 Free Margin: 1 091.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 464.25 Gross Loss: 54.92 Total Net Profit: 409.33
Profit Factor: 8.45 Expected Payoff: 45.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 54.92 Maximal Drawdown (%): 54.92 (5.49%)  
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 177.11 loss trade: -28.72
Average profit trade: 66.32 loss trade: -27.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (464.25) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-54.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 464.25 (7) consecutive loss (count): -54.92 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2