|Account: 322046
|Name: Phoenix 5
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 16:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8468718
|2006.11.08 15:26
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.90
|118.74
|117.48
|2006.11.10 03:08
|117.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.03
|107.25
|8479355
|2006.11.09 07:15
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.87
|118.21
|118.57
|2006.11.09 14:44
|118.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.11
|8453945
|2006.11.08 02:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.65
|117.10
|119.15
|2006.11.09 06:06
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|3.64
|14.43
|8453944
|2006.11.08 02:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.65
|117.10
|118.65
|2006.11.09 06:05
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|3.64
|14.43
|8453942
|2006.11.08 02:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.65
|117.10
|118.15
|2006.11.09 06:05
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|3.64
|14.43
|8408348
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|118.58
|117.53
|2006.11.07 15:21
|117.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|42.54
|8408347
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.03
|117.94
|117.19
|2006.11.07 14:59
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.47
|107.13
|8408349
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|118.58
|117.03
|2006.11.06 10:40
|118.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.72
|8408350
|2006.11.06 04:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|118.58
|116.53
|2006.11.06 10:39
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.20
|8407366
|2006.11.06 03:00
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.07
|422.40
|Closed P/L:
|409.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8509626
|2006.11.10 08:55
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.58
|117.20
|117.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.44
|8513877
|2006.11.10 11:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.35
|116.51
|118.05
|117.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.70
|Floating P/L:
|81.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|409.33
|Floating P/L:
|81.70
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|1 409.33
|Equity:
|1 491.03
|Free Margin:
|1 091.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|464.25
|Gross Loss:
|54.92
|Total Net Profit:
|409.33
|Profit Factor:
|8.45
|Expected Payoff:
|45.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|54.92
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|54.92 (5.49%)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|177.11
|loss trade:
|-28.72
|Average
|profit trade:
|66.32
|loss trade:
|-27.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (464.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-54.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|464.25 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-54.92 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|2