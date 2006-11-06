FXDD

Account: 464798 Name: Franta Cech Currency: USD 2006 November 14, 16:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
41872392006.11.06 19:27balanceDeposit5 000.00
42171112006.11.07 22:34sell0.10usdchf1.24961.24741.23462006.11.08 14:111.24740.000.00-1.0817.64
42252952006.11.08 09:46sell0.50usdjpy117.70117.61116.202006.11.08 12:37117.610.000.000.0038.26
42365062006.11.08 17:15sell0.50usdjpy117.78117.58116.592006.11.10 07:00117.580.000.00-28.6885.05
42365202006.11.08 17:15sell0.50usdchf1.25031.24941.23542006.11.09 15:301.24940.000.00-15.6836.02
42410932006.11.08 23:45sell0.83usdjpy117.83117.58116.592006.11.10 07:00117.580.000.00-47.60176.48
42415212006.11.09 00:15sell0.83usdchf1.25051.24941.23542006.11.09 15:301.24940.000.000.0073.08
42594842006.11.09 16:45sell1.39usdjpy118.35117.58116.592006.11.10 07:00117.580.000.00-20.38910.27
42949802006.11.10 22:45sell0.50usdchf1.24051.23811.22552006.11.13 08:141.23810.000.00-5.3796.92
42949902006.11.10 22:46sell0.50usdjpy117.59117.35116.092006.11.13 08:04117.350.000.00-7.36102.26
43064972006.11.13 12:30buy0.50gbpusd1.90781.90191.91532006.11.14 16:151.90190.000.00-1.15-295.00
43095742006.11.13 15:30sell0.50usdchf1.24171.24301.22812006.11.14 11:391.24300.000.00-5.28-52.29
43097382006.11.13 15:45sell0.83usdchf1.24171.24301.22812006.11.14 11:391.24300.000.00-8.76-86.81
43100332006.11.13 16:00sell0.50usdjpy117.81117.77116.482006.11.14 02:30117.770.000.00-7.3016.98
43134252006.11.13 17:45buy0.83gbpusd1.90191.90191.91532006.11.14 16:151.90190.000.00-1.910.00
43138062006.11.13 18:00buy0.50eurusd1.28151.28251.29652006.11.14 12:001.28250.000.00-3.9950.00
43140692006.11.13 18:16sell0.83usdjpy118.09117.77116.482006.11.14 02:30117.770.000.00-12.12225.52
43167122006.11.13 22:00sell1.39usdchf1.24451.24301.22812006.11.14 11:391.24300.000.00-14.66167.74
43295562006.11.14 13:30buy1.39gbpusd1.89661.90191.91532006.11.14 16:151.90190.000.000.00736.70
  0.00 0.00 -181.32 2 298.82
Closed P/L: 2 117.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 117.50 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 117.50 Equity: 7 117.50 Free Margin: 7 117.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 568.70 Gross Loss: 451.20 Total Net Profit: 2 117.50
Profit Factor: 5.69 Expected Payoff: 117.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 296.15 (3.99%) Relative Drawdown: 3.99% (296.15)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 14 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 889.89 loss trade: -296.15
Average profit trade: 183.48 loss trade: -112.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (1 632.91) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-153.14)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 632.91 (11) consecutive loss (count): -296.15 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1