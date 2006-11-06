|Account: 464798
|Name: Franta Cech
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 14, 16:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4187239
|2006.11.06 19:27
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4217111
|2006.11.07 22:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2496
|1.2474
|1.2346
|2006.11.08 14:11
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|17.64
|4225295
|2006.11.08 09:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.70
|117.61
|116.20
|2006.11.08 12:37
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.26
|4236506
|2006.11.08 17:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.78
|117.58
|116.59
|2006.11.10 07:00
|117.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.68
|85.05
|4236520
|2006.11.08 17:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2503
|1.2494
|1.2354
|2006.11.09 15:30
|1.2494
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.68
|36.02
|4241093
|2006.11.08 23:45
|sell
|0.83
|usdjpy
|117.83
|117.58
|116.59
|2006.11.10 07:00
|117.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.60
|176.48
|4241521
|2006.11.09 00:15
|sell
|0.83
|usdchf
|1.2505
|1.2494
|1.2354
|2006.11.09 15:30
|1.2494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.08
|4259484
|2006.11.09 16:45
|sell
|1.39
|usdjpy
|118.35
|117.58
|116.59
|2006.11.10 07:00
|117.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.38
|910.27
|4294980
|2006.11.10 22:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2405
|1.2381
|1.2255
|2006.11.13 08:14
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.37
|96.92
|4294990
|2006.11.10 22:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.59
|117.35
|116.09
|2006.11.13 08:04
|117.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.36
|102.26
|4306497
|2006.11.13 12:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9078
|1.9019
|1.9153
|2006.11.14 16:15
|1.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-295.00
|4309574
|2006.11.13 15:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2417
|1.2430
|1.2281
|2006.11.14 11:39
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.28
|-52.29
|4309738
|2006.11.13 15:45
|sell
|0.83
|usdchf
|1.2417
|1.2430
|1.2281
|2006.11.14 11:39
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.76
|-86.81
|4310033
|2006.11.13 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.81
|117.77
|116.48
|2006.11.14 02:30
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|16.98
|4313425
|2006.11.13 17:45
|buy
|0.83
|gbpusd
|1.9019
|1.9019
|1.9153
|2006.11.14 16:15
|1.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.91
|0.00
|4313806
|2006.11.13 18:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2825
|1.2965
|2006.11.14 12:00
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.99
|50.00
|4314069
|2006.11.13 18:16
|sell
|0.83
|usdjpy
|118.09
|117.77
|116.48
|2006.11.14 02:30
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.12
|225.52
|4316712
|2006.11.13 22:00
|sell
|1.39
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2430
|1.2281
|2006.11.14 11:39
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.66
|167.74
|4329556
|2006.11.14 13:30
|buy
|1.39
|gbpusd
|1.8966
|1.9019
|1.9153
|2006.11.14 16:15
|1.9019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|736.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-181.32
|2 298.82
|Closed P/L:
|2 117.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 117.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 117.50
|Equity:
|7 117.50
|Free Margin:
|7 117.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 568.70
|Gross Loss:
|451.20
|Total Net Profit:
|2 117.50
|Profit Factor:
|5.69
|Expected Payoff:
|117.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|296.15 (3.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.99% (296.15)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|889.89
|loss trade:
|-296.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|183.48
|loss trade:
|-112.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (1 632.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-153.14)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 632.91 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-296.15 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1