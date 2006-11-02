Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 19227 Name: Raffaele Galbiati Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
117166472006.11.02 02:26balanceDeposit Visa #150865609499.00
117779142006.11.06 09:48sell0.01eurusdm1.26911.27411.26812006.11.06 16:461.27160.000.000.00-0.25
117901892006.11.06 16:30sell0.01usdjpym118.40118.95117.902006.11.07 04:32117.900.000.00-0.010.42
117901942006.11.06 16:30sell0.01usdjpym118.40118.40117.402006.11.07 14:43117.400.000.00-0.010.85
117901962006.11.06 16:30sell0.01usdjpym118.40117.65116.902006.11.07 19:43117.650.000.00-0.010.64
117974382006.11.07 01:30buy0.01eurjpym150.42149.62150.772006.11.09 11:01150.770.000.000.040.30
117974422006.11.07 01:30buy0.01eurjpym150.42150.42151.122006.11.09 12:39151.120.000.000.040.59
117974452006.11.07 01:30buy0.01eurjpym150.42150.95151.472006.11.10 13:25151.130.000.000.050.60
118299112006.11.08 01:31buy0.10usdjpym117.62117.62118.122006.11.08 15:28117.810.000.000.001.61
118299342006.11.08 01:31buy0.10usdjpym117.62117.62118.622006.11.08 15:28117.810.000.000.001.61
118299462006.11.08 01:31buy0.10usdjpym117.62117.62119.122006.11.08 15:28117.810.000.000.001.61
118700862006.11.08 14:32sell0.01eurusdm1.27560.00000.00002006.11.08 14:371.27510.000.000.000.05
118747452006.11.08 15:31buy0.01eurusdm1.27690.00001.27752006.11.08 15:541.27590.000.000.00-0.10
118858082006.11.08 19:47buy0.10usdjpym117.74117.74118.242006.11.09 13:30118.240.000.000.394.23
118858162006.11.08 19:47buy0.10usdjpym117.74117.74118.742006.11.09 16:23118.100.000.000.393.05
118858192006.11.08 19:47buy0.10usdjpym117.74117.74119.242006.11.09 16:24118.100.000.000.393.05
118868192006.11.08 20:30sell0.10gbpusdm1.90571.91371.90022006.11.09 13:371.90020.000.000.065.50
118868212006.11.08 20:30sell0.10gbpusdm1.90571.90571.89472006.11.09 16:221.90330.000.000.062.40
118868222006.11.08 20:30sell0.10gbpusdm1.90571.90571.88922006.11.09 16:221.90320.000.000.062.50
119270412006.11.09 12:15sell0.10usdchfm1.24911.25001.24262006.11.09 16:341.24260.000.000.005.23
119270462006.11.09 12:15sell0.10usdchfm1.24911.24911.23612006.11.10 08:571.23610.000.00-0.1210.52
119270472006.11.09 12:15sell0.10usdchfm1.24911.23931.22962006.11.10 13:261.23850.000.00-0.128.56
119609842006.11.09 18:03buy0.10usdjpym117.97117.42118.472006.11.10 02:37117.420.000.000.13-4.68
119610022006.11.09 18:03buy0.10usdjpym117.97117.42118.972006.11.10 01:34117.650.000.000.13-2.72
119610172006.11.09 18:03buy0.10usdjpym117.97117.42119.472006.11.10 01:34117.660.000.000.13-2.63
119993222006.11.10 07:15buy0.10gbpusdm1.90901.90101.91452006.11.10 08:571.91450.000.000.005.50
119993302006.11.10 07:15buy0.10gbpusdm1.90901.90901.92002006.11.10 13:261.91380.000.000.004.80
119993362006.11.10 07:15buy0.10gbpusdm1.90901.90901.92552006.11.10 13:261.91380.000.000.004.80
120020442006.11.10 07:45sell0.10usdjpym117.57118.12117.072006.11.10 13:28117.540.000.000.000.26
120020552006.11.10 07:45sell0.10usdjpym117.57118.12116.572006.11.10 13:28117.550.000.000.000.17
120020602006.11.10 07:45sell0.10usdjpym117.57118.12116.072006.11.10 13:28117.540.000.000.000.26
120302622006.11.10 14:00buy0.10usdjpym117.37116.82117.872006.11.10 15:34117.410.000.000.000.34
120302662006.11.10 14:00buy0.10usdjpym117.37116.82118.372006.11.10 15:34117.400.000.000.000.26
120302692006.11.10 14:00buy0.10usdjpym117.37116.82118.872006.11.10 15:34117.400.000.000.000.26
  0.00 0.00 1.60 59.59
Closed P/L: 61.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
120295772006.11.10 13:45buy0.10eurjpym151.13150.33151.48 151.070.000.000.00-0.51
120295792006.11.10 13:45buy0.10eurjpym151.13150.33151.83 151.070.000.000.00-0.51
120295802006.11.10 13:45buy0.10eurjpym151.13150.33152.18 151.070.000.000.00-0.51
120434072006.11.10 17:45buy0.10eurjpym151.07150.23151.49 151.070.000.000.000.00
120364992006.11.10 15:30buy0.10gbpusdm1.91421.90581.9184 1.91060.000.000.00-3.60
120370912006.11.10 15:38buy0.10gbpusdm1.91511.90611.9246 1.91060.000.000.00-4.50
120393292006.11.10 16:00sell0.10usdjpym117.45118.00116.95 117.590.000.000.00-1.19
120393312006.11.10 16:00sell0.10usdjpym117.45118.00116.45 117.590.000.000.00-1.19
120393332006.11.10 16:00sell0.10usdjpym117.45118.00115.95 117.590.000.000.00-1.19
120401052006.11.10 16:11sell0.10usdjpym117.40118.24116.98 117.590.000.000.00-1.62
120409832006.11.10 16:36sell0.10usdjpym117.37117.97116.87 117.590.000.000.00-1.87
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -16.69
 Floating P/L: -16.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 499.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 61.19 Floating P/L: -16.69 Margin: 55.00
Balance: 560.19 Equity: 543.50 Free Margin: 488.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 71.18 Gross Loss: 9.99 Total Net Profit: 61.19
Profit Factor: 7.13 Expected Payoff: 1.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.25 Maximal Drawdown: 9.64 (1.81%) Relative Drawdown: 1.81% (9.64)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (78.95%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (84.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (15.15%)
Largest profit trade: 10.40 loss trade: -4.55
Average profit trade: 2.54 loss trade: -2.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (36.14) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-9.64)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 36.14 (12) consecutive loss (count): -9.64 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 2