|Account: 19227
|Name: Raffaele Galbiati
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11716647
|2006.11.02 02:26
|balance
|Deposit Visa #150865609
|499.00
|11777914
|2006.11.06 09:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2691
|1.2741
|1.2681
|2006.11.06 16:46
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|11790189
|2006.11.06 16:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.40
|118.95
|117.90
|2006.11.07 04:32
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.42
|11790194
|2006.11.06 16:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.40
|118.40
|117.40
|2006.11.07 14:43
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.85
|11790196
|2006.11.06 16:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.40
|117.65
|116.90
|2006.11.07 19:43
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.64
|11797438
|2006.11.07 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.42
|149.62
|150.77
|2006.11.09 11:01
|150.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.30
|11797442
|2006.11.07 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.42
|150.42
|151.12
|2006.11.09 12:39
|151.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.59
|11797445
|2006.11.07 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|150.42
|150.95
|151.47
|2006.11.10 13:25
|151.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.60
|11829911
|2006.11.08 01:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.62
|117.62
|118.12
|2006.11.08 15:28
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|11829934
|2006.11.08 01:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.62
|117.62
|118.62
|2006.11.08 15:28
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|11829946
|2006.11.08 01:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.62
|117.62
|119.12
|2006.11.08 15:28
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|11870086
|2006.11.08 14:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2756
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.11.08 14:37
|1.2751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|11874745
|2006.11.08 15:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2775
|2006.11.08 15:54
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|11885808
|2006.11.08 19:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.74
|117.74
|118.24
|2006.11.09 13:30
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|4.23
|11885816
|2006.11.08 19:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.74
|117.74
|118.74
|2006.11.09 16:23
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|3.05
|11885819
|2006.11.08 19:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.74
|117.74
|119.24
|2006.11.09 16:24
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|3.05
|11886819
|2006.11.08 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9057
|1.9137
|1.9002
|2006.11.09 13:37
|1.9002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|5.50
|11886821
|2006.11.08 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9057
|1.9057
|1.8947
|2006.11.09 16:22
|1.9033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|2.40
|11886822
|2006.11.08 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9057
|1.9057
|1.8892
|2006.11.09 16:22
|1.9032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|2.50
|11927041
|2006.11.09 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2491
|1.2500
|1.2426
|2006.11.09 16:34
|1.2426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.23
|11927046
|2006.11.09 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2491
|1.2491
|1.2361
|2006.11.10 08:57
|1.2361
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|10.52
|11927047
|2006.11.09 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2491
|1.2393
|1.2296
|2006.11.10 13:26
|1.2385
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|8.56
|11960984
|2006.11.09 18:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.97
|117.42
|118.47
|2006.11.10 02:37
|117.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-4.68
|11961002
|2006.11.09 18:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.97
|117.42
|118.97
|2006.11.10 01:34
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-2.72
|11961017
|2006.11.09 18:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.97
|117.42
|119.47
|2006.11.10 01:34
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-2.63
|11999322
|2006.11.10 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9090
|1.9010
|1.9145
|2006.11.10 08:57
|1.9145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|11999330
|2006.11.10 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9090
|1.9090
|1.9200
|2006.11.10 13:26
|1.9138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|11999336
|2006.11.10 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9090
|1.9090
|1.9255
|2006.11.10 13:26
|1.9138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|12002044
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.57
|118.12
|117.07
|2006.11.10 13:28
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|12002055
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.57
|118.12
|116.57
|2006.11.10 13:28
|117.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|12002060
|2006.11.10 07:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.57
|118.12
|116.07
|2006.11.10 13:28
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|12030262
|2006.11.10 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.37
|116.82
|117.87
|2006.11.10 15:34
|117.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|12030266
|2006.11.10 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.37
|116.82
|118.37
|2006.11.10 15:34
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|12030269
|2006.11.10 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.37
|116.82
|118.87
|2006.11.10 15:34
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|59.59
|Closed P/L:
|61.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12029577
|2006.11.10 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|151.13
|150.33
|151.48
|151.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|12029579
|2006.11.10 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|151.13
|150.33
|151.83
|151.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|12029580
|2006.11.10 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|151.13
|150.33
|152.18
|151.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|12043407
|2006.11.10 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|151.07
|150.23
|151.49
|151.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12036499
|2006.11.10 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9142
|1.9058
|1.9184
|1.9106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|12037091
|2006.11.10 15:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9151
|1.9061
|1.9246
|1.9106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|12039329
|2006.11.10 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.45
|118.00
|116.95
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|12039331
|2006.11.10 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.45
|118.00
|116.45
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|12039333
|2006.11.10 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.45
|118.00
|115.95
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|12040105
|2006.11.10 16:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.40
|118.24
|116.98
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|12040983
|2006.11.10 16:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|117.37
|117.97
|116.87
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.69
|Floating P/L:
|-16.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|499.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|61.19
|Floating P/L:
|-16.69
|Margin:
|55.00
|Balance:
|560.19
|Equity:
|543.50
|Free Margin:
|488.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|71.18
|Gross Loss:
|9.99
|Total Net Profit:
|61.19
|Profit Factor:
|7.13
|Expected Payoff:
|1.85
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.25
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.64 (1.81%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.81% (9.64)
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (78.95%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (84.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (15.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|10.40
|loss trade:
|-4.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.54
|loss trade:
|-2.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (36.14)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-9.64)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|36.14 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.64 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2