Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1295313 Name: Dejan Kadunc Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 20:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
152184612006.11.09 04:00sell1.20usdjpym117.910.00117.632006.11.10 01:46117.630.000.00-1.7528.56
151752472006.11.08 17:03sell1.00usdjpym117.740.00117.632006.11.10 01:46117.630.000.00-5.849.35
149789272006.11.06 23:28buy1.00eurusdm1.27280.00001.27482006.11.07 04:151.27480.000.000.0020.00
149788902006.11.06 23:27buy1.00gbpusdm1.89820.00001.90022006.11.07 01:261.90020.000.000.0020.00
149702772006.11.06 19:53sell1.00usdjpym118.290.00118.092006.11.07 01:28118.090.000.00-1.4616.94
149668552006.11.06 17:36sell2.78usdchfm1.25610.00001.25372006.11.06 17:471.25610.000.000.000.00
149523882006.11.06 13:00sell1.67usdchfm1.25640.00001.25322006.11.07 04:161.25320.000.00-1.9242.64
149475352006.11.06 11:00buy1.00gbpusdm1.89651.89181.89852006.11.06 22:501.89850.000.00-0.3520.00
149155192006.11.05 23:55sell1.00usdchfm1.25330.00001.25322006.11.07 04:161.25320.000.00-1.150.80
149102922006.11.05 14:20balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -12.47 158.29
Closed P/L: 145.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 145.82 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 145.82 Equity: 1 145.82 Free Margin: 1 145.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 146.17 Gross Loss: 0.35 Total Net Profit: 145.82
Profit Factor: 417.63 Expected Payoff: 16.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.35 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (0.35)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 40.72 loss trade: -0.35
Average profit trade: 18.27 loss trade: -0.35
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (75.13) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 75.13 (5) consecutive loss (count): -0.35 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1