|Account: 1295313
|Name: Dejan Kadunc
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 20:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15218461
|2006.11.09 04:00
|sell
|1.20
|usdjpym
|117.91
|0.00
|117.63
|2006.11.10 01:46
|117.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|28.56
|15175247
|2006.11.08 17:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.74
|0.00
|117.63
|2006.11.10 01:46
|117.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.84
|9.35
|14978927
|2006.11.06 23:28
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2728
|0.0000
|1.2748
|2006.11.07 04:15
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14978890
|2006.11.06 23:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8982
|0.0000
|1.9002
|2006.11.07 01:26
|1.9002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|14970277
|2006.11.06 19:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|118.29
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.11.07 01:28
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|16.94
|14966855
|2006.11.06 17:36
|sell
|2.78
|usdchfm
|1.2561
|0.0000
|1.2537
|2006.11.06 17:47
|1.2561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14952388
|2006.11.06 13:00
|sell
|1.67
|usdchfm
|1.2564
|0.0000
|1.2532
|2006.11.07 04:16
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|42.64
|14947535
|2006.11.06 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.8965
|1.8918
|1.8985
|2006.11.06 22:50
|1.8985
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|20.00
|14915519
|2006.11.05 23:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2533
|0.0000
|1.2532
|2006.11.07 04:16
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|0.80
|14910292
|2006.11.05 14:20
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.47
|158.29
|Closed P/L:
|145.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|145.82
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 145.82
|Equity:
|1 145.82
|Free Margin:
|1 145.82
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|146.17
|Gross Loss:
|0.35
|Total Net Profit:
|145.82
|Profit Factor:
|417.63
|Expected Payoff:
|16.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.35 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (0.35)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.72
|loss trade:
|-0.35
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.27
|loss trade:
|-0.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (75.13)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|75.13 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.35 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1