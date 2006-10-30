|Account: 1289497
|Name: MrTraderSettings
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 10, 17:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14466499
|2006.10.30 09:51
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|14466963
|2006.10.30 09:57
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7678
|0.0000
|0.7638
|2006.11.03 13:35
|0.7703
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-2.50
|14499033
|2006.10.30 18:29
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7698
|0.0000
|0.7658
|2006.11.03 13:35
|0.7704
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-1.20
|14606783
|2006.10.31 15:27
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.7718
|0.0000
|0.7678
|2006.11.03 13:35
|0.7702
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|6.40
|14632220
|2006.10.31 19:43
|sell
|0.08
|audusd
|0.7742
|0.0000
|0.7702
|2006.11.03 13:35
|0.7702
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|32.00
|14868731
|2006.11.03 13:35
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7695
|0.0000
|0.7655
|2006.11.08 05:07
|0.7714
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-1.90
|14967832
|2006.11.06 17:59
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7715
|0.0000
|0.7675
|2006.11.08 05:07
|0.7716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.20
|15029103
|2006.11.07 07:57
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.7735
|0.0000
|0.7695
|2006.11.08 05:07
|0.7715
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|8.00
|15075087
|2006.11.07 15:55
|sell
|0.08
|audusd
|0.7753
|0.0000
|0.7715
|2006.11.08 05:07
|0.7715
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|30.40
|15118975
|2006.11.08 05:07
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7708
|0.0000
|0.7670
|2006.11.09 00:57
|0.7670
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|3.80
|14466958
|2006.10.30 09:57
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|94.06
|0.00
|94.46
|2006.11.06 13:23
|94.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|1.69
|14742890
|2006.11.02 09:40
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|93.86
|0.00
|94.26
|2006.11.06 13:23
|94.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|6.76
|14954293
|2006.11.06 13:23
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|94.30
|0.00
|94.70
|2006.11.09 10:44
|94.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.28
|15028673
|2006.11.07 07:53
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|94.07
|0.00
|94.47
|2006.11.09 10:44
|94.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|6.79
|15235048
|2006.11.09 10:44
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|94.50
|0.00
|94.88
|2006.11.09 15:06
|94.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.22
|14467063
|2006.10.30 09:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5901
|0.0000
|1.5941
|2006.11.03 11:15
|1.5921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|1.61
|14558725
|2006.10.31 08:58
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5881
|0.0000
|1.5921
|2006.11.03 11:15
|1.5921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|6.42
|14844663
|2006.11.03 11:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5924
|0.0000
|1.5964
|2006.11.06 11:23
|1.5964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|3.18
|14467110
|2006.10.30 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|1.2682
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-1.70
|14597358
|2006.10.31 15:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2744
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|1.60
|14604206
|2006.10.31 15:23
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2764
|0.0000
|1.2724
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2745
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|7.60
|14795031
|2006.11.02 22:17
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2784
|0.0000
|1.2744
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|14858539
|2006.11.03 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2727
|0.0000
|1.2687
|2006.11.03 13:58
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|14880724
|2006.11.03 13:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2646
|2006.11.08 14:28
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-7.70
|14888985
|2006.11.03 14:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2706
|0.0000
|1.2666
|2006.11.08 14:28
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|-11.60
|14974349
|2006.11.06 22:09
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2726
|0.0000
|1.2686
|2006.11.08 14:28
|1.2763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-14.80
|15028666
|2006.11.07 07:53
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2755
|0.0000
|1.2715
|2006.11.08 14:27
|1.2762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|-5.60
|15051419
|2006.11.07 13:40
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2735
|2006.11.08 14:27
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|22.40
|15136484
|2006.11.08 09:05
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.2793
|0.0000
|1.2755
|2006.11.08 14:14
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.60
|14466959
|2006.10.30 09:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1221
|0.0000
|1.1261
|2006.10.30 18:01
|1.1261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.55
|14498274
|2006.10.30 18:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1266
|0.0000
|1.1306
|2006.11.01 06:53
|1.1265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.09
|14596955
|2006.10.31 15:06
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1246
|0.0000
|1.1286
|2006.11.01 06:53
|1.1266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|3.55
|14610938
|2006.10.31 15:34
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1226
|0.0000
|1.1266
|2006.11.01 06:53
|1.1266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|14.20
|14650600
|2006.11.01 06:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1271
|0.0000
|1.1311
|2006.11.01 07:42
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.54
|14653036
|2006.11.01 07:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1317
|0.0000
|1.1357
|2006.11.01 12:19
|1.1337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|14658248
|2006.11.01 08:57
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1297
|0.0000
|1.1337
|2006.11.01 12:19
|1.1337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.06
|14667806
|2006.11.01 12:19
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1343
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.11.02 13:59
|1.1362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|1.67
|14675250
|2006.11.01 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1323
|0.0000
|1.1363
|2006.11.02 13:59
|1.1363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|7.04
|14770121
|2006.11.02 13:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1364
|0.0000
|1.1404
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.1341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-2.03
|14791336
|2006.11.02 20:04
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1344
|0.0000
|1.1384
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.1342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.35
|14847477
|2006.11.03 12:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1324
|0.0000
|1.1364
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.1341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|6.00
|14847578
|2006.11.03 12:00
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.1302
|0.0000
|1.1342
|2006.11.06 10:03
|1.1342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|28.21
|14853436
|2006.11.03 13:15
|buy
|0.16
|usdcad
|1.1282
|0.0000
|1.1322
|2006.11.06 08:38
|1.1322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|56.53
|14944536
|2006.11.06 10:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1348
|0.0000
|1.1388
|2006.11.07 23:59
|1.1301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-4.16
|14959270
|2006.11.06 14:44
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1328
|0.0000
|1.1368
|2006.11.07 23:59
|1.1302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-4.60
|14963216
|2006.11.06 15:59
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1308
|0.0000
|1.1348
|2006.11.07 23:58
|1.1303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-1.77
|15029762
|2006.11.07 08:02
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.1287
|0.0000
|1.1327
|2006.11.07 23:57
|1.1304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|12.03
|15053782
|2006.11.07 13:58
|buy
|0.16
|usdcad
|1.1267
|0.0000
|1.1307
|2006.11.07 23:20
|1.1307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|56.60
|15107794
|2006.11.07 23:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1305
|0.0000
|1.1343
|2006.11.08 14:27
|1.1324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|15141837
|2006.11.08 09:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1287
|0.0000
|1.1325
|2006.11.08 14:12
|1.1325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.71
|15161982
|2006.11.08 14:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1328
|0.0000
|1.1366
|2006.11.09 02:08
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-1.50
|15167680
|2006.11.08 15:16
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1310
|0.0000
|1.1348
|2006.11.09 02:08
|1.1312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.35
|15169059
|2006.11.08 15:37
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1292
|0.0000
|1.1330
|2006.11.09 02:08
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|6.72
|15172573
|2006.11.08 16:13
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.1274
|0.0000
|1.1312
|2006.11.09 02:08
|1.1312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|26.87
|15214492
|2006.11.09 02:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1316
|0.0000
|1.1354
|2006.11.10 15:15
|1.1317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.09
|15288587
|2006.11.09 16:41
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1298
|0.0000
|1.1336
|2006.11.10 15:15
|1.1318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|3.53
|15345072
|2006.11.10 07:09
|buy
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.1280
|0.0000
|1.1318
|2006.11.10 15:15
|1.1318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.43
|14466961
|2006.10.30 09:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2499
|0.0000
|1.2539
|2006.10.31 07:29
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.60
|14474685
|2006.10.30 12:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2479
|0.0000
|1.2519
|2006.10.31 07:28
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.39
|14541075
|2006.10.31 07:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2523
|0.0000
|1.2563
|2006.11.02 00:53
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-4.98
|14584473
|2006.10.31 13:27
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2503
|0.0000
|1.2543
|2006.11.02 00:53
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|-6.58
|14594875
|2006.10.31 15:01
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2482
|0.0000
|1.2522
|2006.11.02 00:53
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|-6.74
|14597803
|2006.10.31 15:07
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2462
|0.0000
|1.2502
|2006.11.02 00:53
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|3.17
|0.00
|14604255
|2006.10.31 15:23
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2482
|2006.11.02 00:52
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|6.33
|24.40
|14608447
|2006.10.31 15:30
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2422
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2006.11.02 00:52
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|12.67
|102.71
|14716269
|2006.11.02 00:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2465
|0.0000
|1.2505
|2006.11.03 13:13
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1.76
|14765118
|2006.11.02 13:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2485
|2006.11.03 13:13
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.41
|14852855
|2006.11.03 13:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2491
|0.0000
|1.2531
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|14856220
|2006.11.03 13:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2464
|0.0000
|1.2504
|2006.11.03 13:30
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|14858820
|2006.11.03 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2520
|0.0000
|1.2557
|2006.11.03 13:44
|1.2557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|14874173
|2006.11.03 13:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2561
|0.0000
|1.2601
|2006.11.08 14:28
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-4.00
|14991245
|2006.11.07 03:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2537
|0.0000
|1.2577
|2006.11.08 14:28
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-3.84
|15041713
|2006.11.07 10:03
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2516
|0.0000
|1.2556
|2006.11.08 14:28
|1.2512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-1.28
|15049799
|2006.11.07 13:32
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2496
|0.0000
|1.2536
|2006.11.08 14:27
|1.2513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|10.87
|15054237
|2006.11.07 13:58
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2475
|0.0000
|1.2515
|2006.11.08 14:15
|1.2515
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|51.14
|15162028
|2006.11.08 14:28
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2516
|0.0000
|1.2554
|2006.11.09 13:48
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.24
|15172368
|2006.11.08 16:13
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2536
|2006.11.09 13:48
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|3.20
|15235549
|2006.11.09 10:54
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2518
|2006.11.09 13:47
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.14
|0.00
|0.00
|38.49
|704.00
|Closed P/L:
|742.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15208450
|2006.11.09 00:58
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7664
|0.0000
|0.7626
|0.7676
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.20
|15285075
|2006.11.09 16:35
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7682
|0.0000
|0.7644
|0.7676
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|1.20
|15268117
|2006.11.09 15:07
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|94.92
|0.00
|95.30
|94.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.85
|14948635
|2006.11.06 11:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5968
|0.0000
|1.6008
|1.5929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-3.15
|15058389
|2006.11.07 14:18
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5948
|0.0000
|1.5988
|1.5929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|-3.07
|15321191
|2006.11.10 02:02
|buy
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.5930
|0.0000
|1.5968
|1.5929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|14467208
|2006.10.30 10:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6698
|0.0000
|0.6658
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-5.54
|15241918
|2006.11.09 12:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.6716
|0.0000
|0.6678
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-4.21
|15266265
|2006.11.09 15:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.6734
|0.0000
|0.6696
|0.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|5.35
|15162099
|2006.11.08 14:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2762
|0.0000
|1.2724
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-10.30
|15229141
|2006.11.09 08:39
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2745
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-16.40
|15267846
|2006.11.09 15:06
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2801
|0.0000
|1.2763
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-25.60
|15278780
|2006.11.09 16:25
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2819
|0.0000
|1.2781
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|-36.80
|15284009
|2006.11.09 16:34
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2837
|0.0000
|1.2799
|1.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|-44.80
|15398684
|2006.11.10 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1323
|0.0000
|1.1353
|1.1294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.57
|15407398
|2006.11.10 17:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1303
|0.0000
|1.1333
|1.1294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|15259178
|2006.11.09 13:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2562
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-11.55
|15261626
|2006.11.09 14:04
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2506
|0.0000
|1.2544
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-20.19
|15264581
|2006.11.09 14:51
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2488
|0.0000
|1.2526
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-34.57
|15266871
|2006.11.09 15:04
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2506
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|-56.22
|15279053
|2006.11.09 16:25
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2487
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|-87.88
|15282993
|2006.11.09 16:34
|buy
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2430
|0.0000
|1.2468
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|3.17
|-126.65
|0.00
|0.00
|10.51
|-486.92
|Floating P/L:
|-476.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|742.49
|Floating P/L:
|-476.41
|Margin:
|1 150.00
|Balance:
|1 742.49
|Equity:
|1 266.08
|Free Margin:
|116.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|825.73
|Gross Loss:
|83.24
|Total Net Profit:
|742.49
|Profit Factor:
|9.92
|Expected Payoff:
|9.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|46.42 (2.72%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.72% (46.42)
|Total Trades:
|77
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (55.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|57 (77.19%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|55 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|22 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|121.60
|loss trade:
|-14.51
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.01
|loss trade:
|-3.78
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (76.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-46.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|217.92 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-46.42 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2