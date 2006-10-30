Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1289497 Name: MrTraderSettings Currency: USD 2006 November 10, 17:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
144664992006.10.30 09:51balanceDeposit1 000.00
144669632006.10.30 09:57sell0.01audusd0.76780.00000.76382006.11.03 13:350.77030.000.00-0.11-2.50
144990332006.10.30 18:29sell0.02audusd0.76980.00000.76582006.11.03 13:350.77040.000.00-0.18-1.20
146067832006.10.31 15:27sell0.04audusd0.77180.00000.76782006.11.03 13:350.77020.000.00-0.306.40
146322202006.10.31 19:43sell0.08audusd0.77420.00000.77022006.11.03 13:350.77020.000.00-0.6032.00
148687312006.11.03 13:35sell0.01audusd0.76950.00000.76552006.11.08 05:070.77140.000.00-0.06-1.90
149678322006.11.06 17:59sell0.02audusd0.77150.00000.76752006.11.08 05:070.77160.000.00-0.06-0.20
150291032006.11.07 07:57sell0.04audusd0.77350.00000.76952006.11.08 05:070.77150.000.00-0.068.00
150750872006.11.07 15:55sell0.08audusd0.77530.00000.77152006.11.08 05:070.77150.000.00-0.1230.40
151189752006.11.08 05:07sell0.01audusd0.77080.00000.76702006.11.09 00:570.76700.000.00-0.053.80
144669582006.10.30 09:57buy0.01chfjpy94.060.0094.462006.11.06 13:2394.260.000.000.141.69
147428902006.11.02 09:40buy0.02chfjpy93.860.0094.262006.11.06 13:2394.260.000.000.086.76
149542932006.11.06 13:23buy0.01chfjpy94.300.0094.702006.11.09 10:4494.450.000.000.101.28
150286732006.11.07 07:53buy0.02chfjpy94.070.0094.472006.11.09 10:4494.470.000.000.166.79
152350482006.11.09 10:44buy0.01chfjpy94.500.0094.882006.11.09 15:0694.880.000.000.003.22
144670632006.10.30 09:59buy0.01eurchf1.59010.00001.59412006.11.03 11:151.59210.000.000.351.61
145587252006.10.31 08:58buy0.02eurchf1.58810.00001.59212006.11.03 11:151.59210.000.000.556.42
148446632006.11.03 11:15buy0.01eurchf1.59240.00001.59642006.11.06 11:231.59640.000.000.063.18
144671102006.10.30 10:00sell0.01eurusd1.27220.00001.26822006.11.03 13:301.27390.000.000.43-1.70
145973582006.10.31 15:07sell0.02eurusd1.27440.00001.27042006.11.03 13:301.27360.000.000.711.60
146042062006.10.31 15:23sell0.04eurusd1.27640.00001.27242006.11.03 13:301.27450.000.001.447.60
147950312006.11.02 22:17sell0.08eurusd1.27840.00001.27442006.11.03 13:301.27440.000.000.0032.00
148585392006.11.03 13:30sell0.01eurusd1.27270.00001.26872006.11.03 13:581.26870.000.000.004.00
148807242006.11.03 13:58sell0.01eurusd1.26860.00001.26462006.11.08 14:281.27630.000.000.21-7.70
148889852006.11.03 14:57sell0.02eurusd1.27060.00001.26662006.11.08 14:281.27640.000.000.42-11.60
149743492006.11.06 22:09sell0.04eurusd1.27260.00001.26862006.11.08 14:281.27630.000.000.29-14.80
150286662006.11.07 07:53sell0.08eurusd1.27550.00001.27152006.11.08 14:271.27620.000.000.58-5.60
150514192006.11.07 13:40sell0.16eurusd1.27750.00001.27352006.11.08 14:271.27610.000.001.1522.40
151364842006.11.08 09:05sell0.32eurusd1.27930.00001.27552006.11.08 14:141.27550.000.000.00121.60
144669592006.10.30 09:57buy0.01usdcad1.12210.00001.12612006.10.30 18:011.12610.000.000.003.55
144982742006.10.30 18:01buy0.01usdcad1.12660.00001.13062006.11.01 06:531.12650.000.000.06-0.09
145969552006.10.31 15:06buy0.02usdcad1.12460.00001.12862006.11.01 06:531.12660.000.000.053.55
146109382006.10.31 15:34buy0.04usdcad1.12260.00001.12662006.11.01 06:531.12660.000.000.1114.20
146506002006.11.01 06:53buy0.01usdcad1.12710.00001.13112006.11.01 07:421.13110.000.000.003.54
146530362006.11.01 07:42buy0.01usdcad1.13170.00001.13572006.11.01 12:191.13370.000.000.001.76
146582482006.11.01 08:57buy0.02usdcad1.12970.00001.13372006.11.01 12:191.13370.000.000.007.06
146678062006.11.01 12:19buy0.01usdcad1.13430.00001.13832006.11.02 13:591.13620.000.000.081.67
146752502006.11.01 14:00buy0.02usdcad1.13230.00001.13632006.11.02 13:591.13630.000.000.167.04
147701212006.11.02 13:59buy0.01usdcad1.13640.00001.14042006.11.06 10:031.13410.000.000.06-2.03
147913362006.11.02 20:04buy0.02usdcad1.13440.00001.13842006.11.06 10:031.13420.000.000.10-0.35
148474772006.11.03 12:00buy0.04usdcad1.13240.00001.13642006.11.06 10:031.13410.000.000.116.00
148475782006.11.03 12:00buy0.08usdcad1.13020.00001.13422006.11.06 10:031.13420.000.000.2128.21
148534362006.11.03 13:15buy0.16usdcad1.12820.00001.13222006.11.06 08:381.13220.000.000.4256.53
149445362006.11.06 10:03buy0.01usdcad1.13480.00001.13882006.11.07 23:591.13010.000.000.06-4.16
149592702006.11.06 14:44buy0.02usdcad1.13280.00001.13682006.11.07 23:591.13020.000.000.10-4.60
149632162006.11.06 15:59buy0.04usdcad1.13080.00001.13482006.11.07 23:581.13030.000.000.22-1.77
150297622006.11.07 08:02buy0.08usdcad1.12870.00001.13272006.11.07 23:571.13040.000.000.2112.03
150537822006.11.07 13:58buy0.16usdcad1.12670.00001.13072006.11.07 23:201.13070.000.000.4256.60
151077942006.11.07 23:59buy0.01usdcad1.13050.00001.13432006.11.08 14:271.13240.000.000.001.68
151418372006.11.08 09:50buy0.02usdcad1.12870.00001.13252006.11.08 14:121.13250.000.000.006.71
151619822006.11.08 14:27buy0.01usdcad1.13280.00001.13662006.11.09 02:081.13110.000.000.08-1.50
151676802006.11.08 15:16buy0.02usdcad1.13100.00001.13482006.11.09 02:081.13120.000.000.160.35
151690592006.11.08 15:37buy0.04usdcad1.12920.00001.13302006.11.09 02:081.13110.000.000.326.72
151725732006.11.08 16:13buy0.08usdcad1.12740.00001.13122006.11.09 02:081.13120.000.000.6426.87
152144922006.11.09 02:09buy0.01usdcad1.13160.00001.13542006.11.10 15:151.13170.000.000.030.09
152885872006.11.09 16:41buy0.02usdcad1.12980.00001.13362006.11.10 15:151.13180.000.000.053.53
153450722006.11.10 07:09buy0.04usdcad1.12800.00001.13182006.11.10 15:151.13180.000.000.0013.43
144669612006.10.30 09:57buy0.01usdchf1.24990.00001.25392006.10.31 07:291.25190.000.000.101.60
144746852006.10.30 12:20buy0.02usdchf1.24790.00001.25192006.10.31 07:281.25190.000.000.206.39
145410752006.10.31 07:29buy0.01usdchf1.25230.00001.25632006.11.02 00:531.24610.000.000.40-4.98
145844732006.10.31 13:27buy0.02usdchf1.25030.00001.25432006.11.02 00:531.24620.000.000.79-6.58
145948752006.10.31 15:01buy0.04usdchf1.24820.00001.25222006.11.02 00:531.24610.000.001.59-6.74
145978032006.10.31 15:07buy0.08usdchf1.24620.00001.25022006.11.02 00:531.24620.000.003.170.00
146042552006.10.31 15:23buy0.16usdchf1.24420.00001.24822006.11.02 00:521.24610.000.006.3324.40
146084472006.10.31 15:30buy0.32usdchf1.24220.00001.24622006.11.02 00:521.24620.000.0012.67102.71
147162692006.11.02 00:53buy0.01usdchf1.24650.00001.25052006.11.03 13:131.24870.000.000.101.76
147651182006.11.02 13:09buy0.02usdchf1.24450.00001.24852006.11.03 13:131.24850.000.000.206.41
148528552006.11.03 13:13buy0.01usdchf1.24910.00001.25312006.11.03 13:301.25040.000.000.001.04
148562202006.11.03 13:30buy0.02usdchf1.24640.00001.25042006.11.03 13:301.25040.000.000.006.40
148588202006.11.03 13:30buy0.01usdchf1.25200.00001.25572006.11.03 13:441.25570.000.000.002.95
148741732006.11.03 13:44buy0.01usdchf1.25610.00001.26012006.11.08 14:281.25110.000.000.30-4.00
149912452006.11.07 03:53buy0.02usdchf1.25370.00001.25772006.11.08 14:281.25130.000.000.20-3.84
150417132006.11.07 10:03buy0.04usdchf1.25160.00001.25562006.11.08 14:281.25120.000.000.40-1.28
150497992006.11.07 13:32buy0.08usdchf1.24960.00001.25362006.11.08 14:271.25130.000.000.7910.87
150542372006.11.07 13:58buy0.16usdchf1.24750.00001.25152006.11.08 14:151.25150.000.001.5851.14
151620282006.11.08 14:28buy0.01usdchf1.25160.00001.25542006.11.09 13:481.25190.000.000.300.24
151723682006.11.08 16:13buy0.02usdchf1.24980.00001.25362006.11.09 13:481.25180.000.000.593.20
152355492006.11.09 10:54buy0.04usdchf1.24800.00001.25182006.11.09 13:471.25180.000.000.0012.14
  0.00 0.00 38.49 704.00
Closed P/L: 742.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
152084502006.11.09 00:58sell0.01audusd0.76640.00000.7626 0.76760.000.00-0.02-1.20
152850752006.11.09 16:35sell0.02audusd0.76820.00000.7644 0.76760.000.00-0.031.20
152681172006.11.09 15:07buy0.01chfjpy94.920.0095.30 94.820.000.000.02-0.85
149486352006.11.06 11:23buy0.01eurchf1.59680.00001.6008 1.59290.000.000.35-3.15
150583892006.11.07 14:18buy0.02eurchf1.59480.00001.5988 1.59290.000.000.55-3.07
153211912006.11.10 02:02buy0.04eurchf1.59300.00001.5968 1.59290.000.000.00-0.33
144672082006.10.30 10:01sell0.01eurgbp0.66980.00000.6658 0.67270.000.000.65-5.54
152419182006.11.09 12:15sell0.02eurgbp0.67160.00000.6678 0.67270.000.000.10-4.21
152662652006.11.09 15:02sell0.04eurgbp0.67340.00000.6696 0.67270.000.000.205.35
151620992006.11.08 14:28sell0.01eurusd1.27620.00001.2724 1.28650.000.000.29-10.30
152291412006.11.09 08:39sell0.02eurusd1.27830.00001.2745 1.28650.000.000.14-16.40
152678462006.11.09 15:06sell0.04eurusd1.28010.00001.2763 1.28650.000.000.29-25.60
152787802006.11.09 16:25sell0.08eurusd1.28190.00001.2781 1.28650.000.000.58-36.80
152840092006.11.09 16:34sell0.16eurusd1.28370.00001.2799 1.28650.000.001.15-44.80
153986842006.11.10 15:15buy0.01usdcad1.13230.00001.1353 1.12940.000.000.00-2.57
154073982006.11.10 17:25buy0.02usdcad1.13030.00001.1333 1.12940.000.000.00-1.59
152591782006.11.09 13:48buy0.01usdchf1.25240.00001.2562 1.23810.000.000.10-11.55
152616262006.11.09 14:04buy0.02usdchf1.25060.00001.2544 1.23810.000.000.20-20.19
152645812006.11.09 14:51buy0.04usdchf1.24880.00001.2526 1.23810.000.000.40-34.57
152668712006.11.09 15:04buy0.08usdchf1.24680.00001.2506 1.23810.000.000.79-56.22
152790532006.11.09 16:25buy0.16usdchf1.24490.00001.2487 1.23810.000.001.58-87.88
152829932006.11.09 16:34buy0.32usdchf1.24300.00001.2468 1.23810.000.003.17-126.65
  0.00 0.00 10.51 -486.92
 Floating P/L: -476.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 742.49 Floating P/L: -476.41 Margin: 1 150.00
Balance: 1 742.49 Equity: 1 266.08 Free Margin: 116.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 825.73 Gross Loss: 83.24 Total Net Profit: 742.49
Profit Factor: 9.92 Expected Payoff: 9.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 46.42 (2.72%) Relative Drawdown: 2.72% (46.42)
 
Total Trades: 77 Short Positions (won %): 20 (55.00%) Long Positions (won %): 57 (77.19%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 55 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 22 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 121.60 loss trade: -14.51
Average profit trade: 15.01 loss trade: -3.78
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (76.10) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-46.42)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 217.92 (6) consecutive loss (count): -46.42 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2