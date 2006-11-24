MIG Investments SA

Account: 104640 Name: Franta Cech Currency: EUR 2006 November 24, 15:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35506142006.11.24 09:05balanceDeposit5 000.00
35507612006.11.24 09:13sell0.30usdchf1.22131.26131.21832006.11.24 09:261.21830.000.000.0056.84
 123987RF1[tp]
35507632006.11.24 09:13buy0.30gbpusd1.91791.87791.92092006.11.24 09:241.92090.000.000.0069.36
 123987RF1[tp]
35507652006.11.24 09:13sell0.30usdjpy116.32120.32116.022006.11.24 09:25116.020.000.000.0059.74
 123987RF1[tp]
35509002006.11.24 09:20buy0.30eurusd1.29731.25731.30032006.11.24 09:301.30030.000.000.0069.21
 123987RF1[tp]
35510752006.11.24 09:25buy0.30gbpusd1.92141.88141.92442006.11.24 09:311.92440.000.000.0069.10
 123987RF1[tp]
35511532006.11.24 09:25sell0.30usdjpy116.00120.00115.702006.11.24 09:47115.700.000.000.0059.48
 123987RF1[tp]
35513302006.11.24 09:27sell0.30usdchf1.21801.25801.21502006.11.24 09:321.21500.000.000.0056.85
 123987RF1[tp]
35516342006.11.24 09:30buy0.30eurusd1.30091.26091.30392006.11.24 09:321.30390.000.000.0069.02
 123987RF1[tp]
35518852006.11.24 09:32buy0.30gbpusd1.92501.88501.92802006.11.24 09:331.92800.000.000.0068.85
 123987RF1[tp]
35519912006.11.24 09:32buy0.30eurusd1.30461.26461.30762006.11.24 09:471.30760.000.000.0068.82
 123987RF1[tp]
35520612006.11.24 09:32sell0.30usdchf1.21381.25381.21082006.11.24 09:471.21080.000.000.0056.86
 123987RF1[tp]
35523882006.11.24 09:34buy0.30gbpusd1.92961.88961.93262006.11.24 09:461.92970.000.000.002.30
 123987RF1
35524702006.11.24 09:34buy0.60gbpusd1.92851.88951.93152006.11.24 09:451.92960.000.000.0050.50
 123987RF1
35526982006.11.24 09:36buy1.20gbpusd1.92741.88941.93042006.11.24 09:451.92940.000.000.00183.66
 123987RF1
35528562006.11.24 09:37buy2.40gbpusd1.92641.88941.92942006.11.24 09:451.92940.000.000.00551.00
 123987RF1[tp]
35534952006.11.24 09:46buy0.40gbpusd1.92991.88991.93292006.11.24 09:481.93290.000.000.0091.71
 123987RF1[tp]
35536472006.11.24 09:47buy0.40eurusd1.30811.26811.31112006.11.24 11:221.30890.000.000.0024.45
 123987RF1
35536912006.11.24 09:47sell0.40usdchf1.21031.25031.20732006.11.24 11:211.20960.000.000.0017.69
 123987RF1
35538092006.11.24 09:48buy0.40gbpusd1.93351.89351.93652006.11.24 11:311.93450.000.000.0030.55
 123987RF1
35539532006.11.24 09:49buy0.80gbpusd1.93241.89341.93542006.11.24 11:301.93430.000.000.00116.07
 123987RF1
35539822006.11.24 09:50buy0.80eurusd1.30711.26811.31012006.11.24 11:221.30900.000.000.00116.12
 123987RF1
35540622006.11.24 09:51buy1.60gbpusd1.93131.89331.93432006.11.24 11:301.93430.000.000.00366.66
 123987RF1[tp]
35540872006.11.24 09:51sell0.80usdchf1.21131.25031.20832006.11.24 11:211.20940.000.000.0096.04
 123987RF1
35542772006.11.24 09:54sell1.60usdchf1.21241.25041.20942006.11.24 11:211.20940.000.000.00303.28
 123987RF1[tp]
35548112006.11.24 10:03buy1.60eurusd1.30601.26801.30902006.11.24 11:221.30900.000.000.00366.69
 123987RF1[tp]
35579492006.11.24 11:31sell0.50usdchf1.20791.24791.20492006.11.24 13:001.20810.000.000.00-6.33
 123987RF1
35582822006.11.24 11:35sell1.00usdchf1.20891.24791.20592006.11.24 13:001.20790.000.000.0063.24
 123987RF1
35589172006.11.24 11:55sell2.00usdchf1.21001.24801.20702006.11.24 13:001.20800.000.000.00252.97
 123987RF1
35596322006.11.24 12:14sell4.00usdchf1.21101.24801.20802006.11.24 13:001.20800.000.000.00758.86
 123987RF1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4 089.59
Closed P/L: 4 089.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35537282006.11.24 09:48sell0.40usdjpy115.69119.69115.39 115.700.000.000.00-2.64
 123987RF1
35539282006.11.24 09:49sell0.80usdjpy115.79119.69115.49 115.700.000.000.0047.56
 123987RF1
35542892006.11.24 09:54sell1.60usdjpy115.90119.70115.60 115.700.000.000.00211.39
 123987RF1
35578062006.11.24 11:30buy0.40eurusd1.30911.26911.3121 1.30850.000.000.00-18.34
 123987RF1
35590262006.11.24 11:58buy1.00eurusd1.30801.26901.3110 1.30850.000.000.0038.21
 123987RF1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 276.18
 Floating P/L: 276.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 089.59 Floating P/L: 276.18 Margin: 1 771.42
Balance: 9 089.59 Equity: 9 365.77 Free Margin: 7 594.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 095.92 Gross Loss: 6.33 Total Net Profit: 4 089.59
Profit Factor: 647.06 Expected Payoff: 141.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6.33 (0.07%) Relative Drawdown: 0.07% (6.33)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (96.55%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (3.45%)
Largest profit trade: 758.86 loss trade: -6.33
Average profit trade: 146.28 loss trade: -6.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 28 (4 095.92) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.33)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 095.92 (28) consecutive loss (count): -6.33 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 28 consecutive losses: 1