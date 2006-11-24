|Account: 104640
|Name: Franta Cech
|Currency: EUR
|2006 November 24, 15:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3550614
|2006.11.24 09:05
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3550761
|2006.11.24 09:13
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2213
|1.2613
|1.2183
|2006.11.24 09:26
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.84
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3550763
|2006.11.24 09:13
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9179
|1.8779
|1.9209
|2006.11.24 09:24
|1.9209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.36
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3550765
|2006.11.24 09:13
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|116.32
|120.32
|116.02
|2006.11.24 09:25
|116.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.74
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3550900
|2006.11.24 09:20
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2973
|1.2573
|1.3003
|2006.11.24 09:30
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.21
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3551075
|2006.11.24 09:25
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9214
|1.8814
|1.9244
|2006.11.24 09:31
|1.9244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.10
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3551153
|2006.11.24 09:25
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|116.00
|120.00
|115.70
|2006.11.24 09:47
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.48
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3551330
|2006.11.24 09:27
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.2580
|1.2150
|2006.11.24 09:32
|1.2150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.85
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3551634
|2006.11.24 09:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3009
|1.2609
|1.3039
|2006.11.24 09:32
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.02
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3551885
|2006.11.24 09:32
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9250
|1.8850
|1.9280
|2006.11.24 09:33
|1.9280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.85
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3551991
|2006.11.24 09:32
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3046
|1.2646
|1.3076
|2006.11.24 09:47
|1.3076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.82
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3552061
|2006.11.24 09:32
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2138
|1.2538
|1.2108
|2006.11.24 09:47
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.86
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3552388
|2006.11.24 09:34
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9296
|1.8896
|1.9326
|2006.11.24 09:46
|1.9297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|123987
|RF1
|3552470
|2006.11.24 09:34
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9285
|1.8895
|1.9315
|2006.11.24 09:45
|1.9296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.50
|123987
|RF1
|3552698
|2006.11.24 09:36
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9274
|1.8894
|1.9304
|2006.11.24 09:45
|1.9294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|183.66
|123987
|RF1
|3552856
|2006.11.24 09:37
|buy
|2.40
|gbpusd
|1.9264
|1.8894
|1.9294
|2006.11.24 09:45
|1.9294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|551.00
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3553495
|2006.11.24 09:46
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9299
|1.8899
|1.9329
|2006.11.24 09:48
|1.9329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.71
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3553647
|2006.11.24 09:47
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3081
|1.2681
|1.3111
|2006.11.24 11:22
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.45
|123987
|RF1
|3553691
|2006.11.24 09:47
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2103
|1.2503
|1.2073
|2006.11.24 11:21
|1.2096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.69
|123987
|RF1
|3553809
|2006.11.24 09:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9335
|1.8935
|1.9365
|2006.11.24 11:31
|1.9345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.55
|123987
|RF1
|3553953
|2006.11.24 09:49
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9324
|1.8934
|1.9354
|2006.11.24 11:30
|1.9343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.07
|123987
|RF1
|3553982
|2006.11.24 09:50
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3071
|1.2681
|1.3101
|2006.11.24 11:22
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.12
|123987
|RF1
|3554062
|2006.11.24 09:51
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9313
|1.8933
|1.9343
|2006.11.24 11:30
|1.9343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|366.66
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3554087
|2006.11.24 09:51
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2113
|1.2503
|1.2083
|2006.11.24 11:21
|1.2094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.04
|123987
|RF1
|3554277
|2006.11.24 09:54
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2124
|1.2504
|1.2094
|2006.11.24 11:21
|1.2094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|303.28
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3554811
|2006.11.24 10:03
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3060
|1.2680
|1.3090
|2006.11.24 11:22
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|366.69
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|3557949
|2006.11.24 11:31
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2079
|1.2479
|1.2049
|2006.11.24 13:00
|1.2081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.33
|123987
|RF1
|3558282
|2006.11.24 11:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.2479
|1.2059
|2006.11.24 13:00
|1.2079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.24
|123987
|RF1
|3558917
|2006.11.24 11:55
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2100
|1.2480
|1.2070
|2006.11.24 13:00
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|252.97
|123987
|RF1
|3559632
|2006.11.24 12:14
|sell
|4.00
|usdchf
|1.2110
|1.2480
|1.2080
|2006.11.24 13:00
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|758.86
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 089.59
|Closed P/L:
|4 089.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3553728
|2006.11.24 09:48
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.69
|119.69
|115.39
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|123987
|RF1
|3553928
|2006.11.24 09:49
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|115.79
|119.69
|115.49
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.56
|123987
|RF1
|3554289
|2006.11.24 09:54
|sell
|1.60
|usdjpy
|115.90
|119.70
|115.60
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|211.39
|123987
|RF1
|3557806
|2006.11.24 11:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3091
|1.2691
|1.3121
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.34
|123987
|RF1
|3559026
|2006.11.24 11:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3080
|1.2690
|1.3110
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.21
|123987
|RF1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|276.18
|Floating P/L:
|276.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 089.59
|Floating P/L:
|276.18
|Margin:
|1 771.42
|Balance:
|9 089.59
|Equity:
|9 365.77
|Free Margin:
|7 594.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 095.92
|Gross Loss:
|6.33
|Total Net Profit:
|4 089.59
|Profit Factor:
|647.06
|Expected Payoff:
|141.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.33 (0.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.07% (6.33)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (96.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (3.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|758.86
|loss trade:
|-6.33
|Average
|profit trade:
|146.28
|loss trade:
|-6.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|28 (4 095.92)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 095.92 (28)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.33 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|28
|consecutive losses:
|1