MoneyTec LLC

Account: 35963 Name: kaveh valadkhani Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 21:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17508082006.10.17 18:28balanceDeposit5 000.00
17549292006.10.18 15:38sell8.00gbpusd1.86920.00000.00002006.10.18 15:461.86920.000.000.000.00
17551202006.10.18 15:50sell8.00gbpusd1.86720.00001.86522006.10.18 21:131.86700.000.000.00160.00
17604042006.10.19 16:49buy8.00gbpusd1.87260.00001.88302006.10.20 14:231.88300.000.0018.008 320.00
17613262006.10.19 18:39sell8.00usdcad1.13330.00001.12352006.10.20 14:381.12350.000.00-12.426 978.82
17666302006.10.20 17:51buy25.00eurusd1.26060.00001.26172006.10.20 18:101.26080.000.000.00500.00
17666762006.10.20 17:57buy25.00eurusd1.26010.00001.26122006.10.20 18:101.26090.000.000.002 000.00
17743692006.10.24 18:25buy25.00gbpusd1.87450.00001.87652006.10.24 20:361.87650.000.000.005 000.00
17778032006.10.25 17:28buy25.00gbpusd1.87830.00001.88152006.10.26 05:121.88150.000.00168.758 000.00
17787642006.10.25 21:18buy25.00gbpusd1.87840.00001.88152006.10.26 05:121.88150.000.00168.757 750.00
17825082006.10.26 13:28buy40.00eurchf1.59270.00001.59472006.10.26 20:001.59060.000.000.00-6 706.59
17839722006.10.26 19:23buy40.00gbpusd1.88910.00001.88992006.10.26 19:431.88990.000.000.003 200.00
17879452006.10.27 15:31buy40.00gbpusd1.89480.00001.89822006.10.27 16:061.89820.000.000.0013 600.00
17881722006.10.27 15:34buy40.00gbpusd1.89560.00001.89822006.10.27 16:061.89820.000.000.0010 400.00
17988312006.10.31 17:01buy40.00gbpusd1.90341.90671.90672006.10.31 17:251.90670.000.000.0013 200.00
17989052006.10.31 17:03buy40.00gbpusd1.90231.90671.90672006.10.31 17:251.90670.000.000.0017 600.00
18032352006.11.01 17:00buy40.00gbpusd1.90920.00001.91402006.11.01 17:101.91310.000.000.0015 600.00
18036562006.11.01 17:20buy50.00gbpusd1.90980.00001.91032006.11.01 17:241.90970.000.000.00-500.00
18037102006.11.01 17:31buy60.00gbpusd1.91010.00001.91032006.11.01 17:321.91010.000.000.000.00
18063912006.11.02 11:44sell60.00usdjpy116.870.00116.552006.11.02 12:46116.810.000.000.003 081.93
18065542006.11.02 12:18sell60.00usdjpy116.830.00116.552006.11.02 12:46116.810.000.000.001 027.31
18070532006.11.02 15:30buy60.00gbpusd1.90970.00001.91202006.11.02 15:381.90940.000.000.00-1 800.00
18070972006.11.02 15:35buy60.00gbpusd1.90900.00001.91202006.11.02 15:381.90910.000.000.00600.00
18071342006.11.02 15:38sell60.00gbpusd1.90910.00000.00002006.11.02 15:451.90890.000.000.001 200.00
18071432006.11.02 15:40sell60.00gbpusd1.90970.00000.00002006.11.02 15:451.90910.000.000.003 600.00
18072142006.11.02 15:59sell60.00gbpusd1.90930.00000.00002006.11.02 16:021.90930.000.000.000.00
18073152006.11.02 16:27sell60.00usdcad1.13630.00001.13522006.11.02 16:301.13630.000.000.000.00
18094872006.11.03 14:04sell60.00usdcad1.12890.00001.12562006.11.03 15:211.12850.000.000.002 126.72
18097782006.11.03 15:30buy60.00eurusd1.27670.00000.00002006.11.03 15:301.27650.000.000.00-1 200.00
18097872006.11.03 15:30sell60.00eurusd1.27680.00001.26752006.11.03 17:181.27040.000.000.0038 400.00
18098022006.11.03 15:32sell60.00gbpusd1.90920.00001.89852006.11.03 15:341.89850.000.000.0064 200.00
18246602006.11.08 15:54sell60.00eurusd1.27580.00001.27402006.11.08 16:021.27590.000.000.00-600.00
18273022006.11.09 12:26sell60.00gbpusd1.90330.00001.89802006.11.09 13:131.90370.000.000.00-2 400.00
18275522006.11.09 13:30sell100.00gbpusd1.90270.00000.00002006.11.09 13:331.90060.000.000.0021 000.00
18276172006.11.09 13:33buy100.00gbpusd1.90070.00000.00002006.11.09 13:371.90200.000.000.0013 000.00
18276352006.11.09 13:37sell100.00gbpusd1.90201.89801.89802006.11.09 13:581.89800.000.000.0040 000.00
18276392006.11.09 13:37sell100.00eurusd1.27911.27601.27602006.11.09 13:581.27600.000.000.0031 000.00
18686772006.11.15 20:06buy200.00gbpusd1.88930.00001.89352006.11.17 17:041.89350.000.00-1 920.0084 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -1 576.92 402 338.19
Closed P/L: 400 761.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 400 761.27 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 405 761.27 Equity: 405 761.27 Free Margin: 405 761.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 413 967.86 Gross Loss: 13 206.59 Total Net Profit: 400 761.27
Profit Factor: 31.35 Expected Payoff: 10831.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6 706.59 (14.19%) Relative Drawdown: 14.19% (6 706.59)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 17 (88.24%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (83.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (16.22%)
Largest profit trade: 82 080.00 loss trade: -6 706.59
Average profit trade: 13 353.80 loss trade: -2 201.10
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (42 251.90) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3 000.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 187 080.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -6 706.59 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1