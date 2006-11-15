FXDD

Account: 460249 Name: Amritendu Maji Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 22:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43559062006.11.15 10:15sell0.10eurchf1.59611.64801.54802006.11.17 17:451.59610.000.00-2.490.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
43573862006.11.15 11:15sell0.20eurchf1.59891.64801.54802006.11.17 17:451.59610.000.00-4.9845.03
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
44115592006.11.17 08:30sell0.10usdchf1.25041.30041.24842006.11.17 16:501.24840.000.000.0016.02
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
43194122006.11.14 02:30buy0.10usdjpy117.75112.52117.722006.11.14 17:12117.720.000.000.00-2.55
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
43358052006.11.14 17:00buy0.20usdjpy117.41112.52117.722006.11.14 17:12117.720.000.000.0052.67
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
43064992006.11.13 12:30buy0.10gbpusd1.90781.85071.90272006.11.14 15:341.90270.000.00-0.23-51.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
43177202006.11.14 00:45buy0.30gbpusd1.90201.85071.90272006.11.14 15:341.90270.000.000.0021.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2[tp]
43086912006.11.13 14:45buy0.20gbpusd1.90551.85071.90272006.11.14 15:341.90270.000.00-0.46-56.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
43295522006.11.14 13:30buy0.50gbpusd1.89661.85071.90272006.11.14 15:341.90270.000.000.00305.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3[tp]
42434582006.11.09 03:30buy0.20audusd0.76770.71470.76672006.11.14 15:330.76670.000.000.60-20.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
43130772006.11.13 17:30buy0.50audusd0.76220.71470.76672006.11.14 15:330.76670.000.000.55225.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3[tp]
42235982006.11.08 08:15buy0.10audusd0.77060.71470.76672006.11.14 15:330.76670.000.000.69-39.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
43068332006.11.13 13:00buy0.30audusd0.76490.71470.76672006.11.14 15:330.76670.000.000.3354.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2[tp]
43194072006.11.14 02:30buy0.10eurjpy150.93145.93151.132006.11.14 10:57151.130.000.000.0016.99
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41653722006.11.03 17:10sell0.20eurjpy149.88155.84150.642006.11.14 02:15150.890.000.00-20.87-171.60
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
41640092006.11.03 17:00sell0.10eurjpy149.88155.84150.642006.11.14 02:15150.890.000.00-10.44-85.79
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41840062006.11.06 15:45sell0.50eurjpy150.40155.84150.642006.11.14 02:15150.890.000.00-46.19-208.13
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
41681622006.11.03 20:15sell0.30eurjpy150.08155.84150.642006.11.14 02:15150.890.000.00-31.32-206.42
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
42494112006.11.09 12:00sell0.80eurjpy150.61155.84150.642006.11.14 02:15150.890.000.00-28.17-190.28
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-4
42587442006.11.09 16:15sell2.10eurjpy151.22155.84150.642006.11.14 02:15150.890.000.00-73.94588.69
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-6
42524252006.11.09 14:15sell1.30eurjpy150.92155.84150.642006.11.14 02:15150.890.000.00-45.7733.13
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-5
43065052006.11.13 12:30sell0.10usdjpy117.76122.98117.782006.11.14 01:53117.780.000.00-1.46-1.70
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
43138042006.11.13 18:00sell0.20usdjpy118.09122.98117.782006.11.14 01:53117.780.000.00-2.9252.64
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
42749882006.11.10 06:00buy0.10usdjpy117.49112.34117.542006.11.13 11:25117.540.000.001.294.25
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
42994502006.11.13 04:15buy0.20usdjpy117.27112.34117.542006.11.13 11:25117.540.000.000.0045.94
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
42524182006.11.09 14:15sell0.10gbpjpy224.81229.81224.612006.11.09 17:59224.610.000.000.0016.91
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
42085092006.11.07 16:45buy0.10eurchf1.59521.54521.59722006.11.09 15:551.59720.000.002.0015.99
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41978852006.11.07 07:31sell0.10gbpusd1.90511.95881.90682006.11.07 21:421.90680.000.000.00-17.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
42113432006.11.07 17:45sell0.20gbpusd1.91061.95881.90682006.11.07 21:421.90680.000.000.0076.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
42113382006.11.07 17:45sell0.10eurusd1.28051.33051.27852006.11.07 21:301.27850.000.000.0020.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
42099272006.11.07 17:15buy0.10usdjpy117.36112.36117.562006.11.07 21:29117.560.000.000.0017.01
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
42113322006.11.07 17:45buy0.10usdchf1.24571.19571.24772006.11.07 21:291.24770.000.000.0016.03
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41425682006.11.02 23:45sell0.10eurchf1.59101.64501.59302006.11.07 16:151.59490.000.00-2.16-31.28
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41858542006.11.06 17:30sell0.30eurchf1.59691.64501.59302006.11.07 16:151.59490.000.00-2.0648.11
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
41667342006.11.03 18:00sell0.20eurchf1.59401.64501.59302006.11.07 16:151.59490.000.00-2.84-14.43
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
41978642006.11.07 07:30buy0.10usdjpy117.77112.77117.972006.11.07 12:47117.970.000.000.0016.95
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41760112006.11.06 08:00sell0.30usdchf1.25481.30311.25112006.11.07 06:411.25110.000.00-3.2588.72
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2[tp]
41640272006.11.03 17:00sell0.20usdchf1.25441.30311.25112006.11.07 06:411.25110.000.00-4.4152.75
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
41469582006.11.03 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.24561.30311.25112006.11.07 06:411.25110.000.00-2.20-43.96
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41632602006.11.03 16:45buy0.20gbpusd1.90051.85261.90462006.11.07 06:391.90460.000.00-1.5082.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
41467112006.11.03 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.90671.85261.90462006.11.07 06:391.90460.000.00-0.75-21.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41632512006.11.03 16:45buy0.20eurusd1.27061.22271.27472006.11.07 06:151.27470.000.00-3.1082.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1[tp]
41469652006.11.03 10:15buy0.10eurusd1.27701.22271.27472006.11.07 06:151.27470.000.00-1.55-23.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41632462006.11.03 16:45buy0.10audusd0.76980.71980.77182006.11.07 04:040.77180.000.000.1120.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41823872006.11.06 13:46sell0.10usdcad1.13541.18541.13342006.11.06 16:121.13340.000.000.0017.65
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41513252006.11.03 14:45buy0.10usdcad1.13011.08011.13212006.11.06 10:381.13210.000.000.4217.67
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41653952006.11.03 17:11sell0.10usdjpy118.01123.01117.812006.11.06 02:02117.810.000.00-1.4816.98
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0[tp]
41312282006.11.02 12:30buy0.10eurjpy149.10144.10154.102006.11.03 16:00149.870.000.001.0165.18
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40921072006.10.31 20:15buy0.10usdjpy116.83111.83121.832006.11.03 15:45117.930.000.006.6493.28
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41318332006.11.02 13:00sell0.10audusd0.77320.82320.72322006.11.03 15:450.76930.000.00-0.2539.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41266442006.11.02 09:45buy0.10gbpjpy223.41218.12228.122006.11.03 15:45223.930.000.002.2944.09
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41312482006.11.02 12:30buy0.20gbpjpy222.98218.12228.122006.11.03 15:45223.930.000.004.59161.13
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
40985422006.11.01 07:15sell0.10usdcad1.12521.18071.08072006.11.03 14:311.12980.000.00-2.41-40.72
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41011952006.11.01 10:30sell0.20usdcad1.13061.18071.08072006.11.03 14:311.12980.000.00-4.8114.16
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
41159902006.11.01 20:56sell0.30usdcad1.13261.18071.08072006.11.03 14:311.12980.000.00-7.2274.35
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
41177782006.11.01 22:15sell0.20eurusd1.27581.32651.22652006.11.03 10:001.27680.000.004.82-20.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
41118432006.11.01 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.27801.32651.22652006.11.03 10:001.27680.000.002.4012.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41124252006.11.01 17:45buy0.10usdchf1.24311.19311.29312006.11.03 10:001.24640.000.003.8426.48
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41318032006.11.02 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.90911.95911.85912006.11.03 09:451.90660.000.000.1125.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40511012006.10.30 16:30buy0.10eurchf1.58871.53871.63872006.11.02 23:311.59080.000.002.7716.87
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41218072006.11.02 03:45buy0.10audusd0.77230.72230.82232006.11.02 12:450.77360.000.000.0013.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41275012006.11.02 10:15buy0.10gbpusd1.90541.85541.95542006.11.02 12:451.90970.000.000.0043.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41147592006.11.01 19:00sell0.10eurjpy149.42154.44144.442006.11.02 12:00149.140.000.00-3.4823.97
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41195822006.11.02 01:30sell0.20eurjpy149.45154.44144.442006.11.02 12:00149.140.000.000.0053.08
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
41177912006.11.01 22:15sell0.20gbpusd1.90871.95851.85852006.11.02 09:301.90440.000.000.9686.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
40910322006.10.31 19:00sell0.10gbpusd1.90801.95851.85852006.11.02 09:301.90440.000.000.5936.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41026552006.11.01 12:00sell0.10gbpjpy223.29228.43218.432006.11.02 09:15223.430.000.00-7.47-11.94
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41194732006.11.02 01:16sell0.20gbpjpy223.50228.43218.432006.11.02 09:15223.430.000.000.0011.94
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
40924312006.10.31 20:30sell0.10audusd0.77450.82520.72522006.11.02 02:450.77230.000.00-0.8522.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41177832006.11.01 22:15sell0.20audusd0.77560.82520.72522006.11.02 02:450.77230.000.00-1.2066.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
40311742006.10.30 05:15buy0.10eurjpy149.35144.35154.352006.11.01 18:30149.470.000.002.0210.26
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41016732006.11.01 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.24421.29421.19422006.11.01 17:301.24220.000.000.0016.10
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
41016652006.11.01 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.27581.22581.32582006.11.01 17:151.27750.000.000.0017.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40921042006.10.31 20:15buy0.10gbpjpy222.91217.91227.912006.11.01 11:15223.390.000.002.3041.01
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40918472006.10.31 20:00buy0.10usdchf1.24241.19241.29242006.11.01 10:151.24490.000.000.9320.08
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40914742006.10.31 19:30sell0.10eurusd1.27711.32711.22712006.11.01 10:001.27500.000.000.5721.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40909932006.10.31 19:00buy0.10usdcad1.12281.07281.17282006.11.01 06:451.12510.000.000.4220.44
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40448392006.10.30 13:30sell0.10gbpjpy223.09228.09218.092006.10.31 19:00222.990.000.00-2.538.56
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40649632006.10.31 03:45sell0.20gbpjpy223.38228.28218.282006.10.31 18:45222.910.000.000.0080.53
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
40762052006.10.31 13:15sell0.30gbpjpy223.64228.46218.462006.10.31 18:30223.240.000.000.00102.61
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
40367402006.10.30 09:45buy0.10eurusd1.27231.22231.32232006.10.31 18:001.27640.000.00-0.7841.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40629522006.10.31 02:00sell0.10usdjpy117.55122.55112.552006.10.31 17:45116.890.000.000.0056.46
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40461502006.10.30 14:30sell0.10usdcad1.12251.17251.07252006.10.31 17:451.12270.000.00-0.64-1.78
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40607312006.10.30 22:46sell0.20usdcad1.12601.17481.07482006.10.31 17:301.12360.000.00-1.2742.72
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
40717562006.10.31 10:15buy0.20eurusd1.26901.22011.32012006.10.31 17:301.27730.000.000.00166.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
40764572006.10.31 13:30sell0.20usdjpy117.91122.79112.792006.10.31 17:15117.340.000.000.0097.15
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
40449922006.10.30 13:39buy0.10audusd0.76820.71820.81822006.10.31 17:150.77100.000.000.0328.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40717532006.10.31 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.25191.30191.20192006.10.31 17:151.24540.000.000.0052.19
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40631832006.10.31 02:15buy0.10gbpusd1.89981.84981.94982006.10.31 17:151.90570.000.000.0059.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40527582006.10.30 16:45sell0.10gbpusd1.90141.95141.85142006.10.31 01:301.89880.000.000.1126.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40338772006.10.30 07:30sell0.10audusd0.76970.81970.71972006.10.30 13:010.76790.000.000.0018.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
40247632006.10.27 22:56balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -285.06 2 658.19
Closed P/L: 2 373.13
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44306792006.11.17 18:00sell0.10audusd0.76800.81800.7180 0.76880.000.000.00-8.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
44311032006.11.17 18:15sell0.10gbpusd1.89381.94381.8438 1.89380.000.000.000.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
44311062006.11.17 18:15buy0.10eurchf1.59651.54651.6465 1.59570.000.000.00-6.42
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
44311082006.11.17 18:15buy0.10usdchf1.24481.19481.2948 1.24530.000.000.004.02
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
44311132006.11.17 18:15sell0.10eurusd1.28261.33261.2326 1.28160.000.000.0010.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
44311252006.11.17 18:15buy0.10usdjpy117.74112.74122.74 117.890.000.000.0012.72
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
44329652006.11.17 20:15buy0.10eurjpy150.88145.88155.88 151.060.000.000.0015.27
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
  0.00 0.00 0.00 27.59
 Floating P/L: 27.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 373.13 Floating P/L: 27.59 Margin: 425.49
Balance: 7 373.13 Equity: 7 400.72 Free Margin: 6 975.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 798.89 Gross Loss: 1 425.76 Total Net Profit: 2 373.13
Profit Factor: 2.66 Expected Payoff: 26.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 011.85 (12.93%) Relative Drawdown: 12.93% (1 011.85)
 
Total Trades: 91 Short Positions (won %): 51 (68.63%) Long Positions (won %): 40 (82.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 68 (74.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 23 (25.27%)
Largest profit trade: 514.75 loss trade: -254.32
Average profit trade: 55.87 loss trade: -61.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (535.87) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 011.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 535.87 (15) consecutive loss (count): -1 011.85 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1